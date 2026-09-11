The Week 2 college football schedule is loaded with high-profile matchups like Michigan vs. Oklahoma and Texas vs. Ohio State, and right now, you can boost your bankroll for college football betting by using these online sportsbook promos from some of the best betting apps. There are gigantic non-conference matchups that could have College Football Playoff implications and rivalry games galore, but our Week 2 college football betting guide can help ensure you're prepared regardless of your interest. We'll sift through the college football betting trends and preview games like Iowa vs. Iowa State for the Cy-Hawk Trophy and Utah vs. Arkansas in one of the last kickoffs of the night on Saturday. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Texas could be one of the biggest games of the season, and the latest Week 2 college football odds list the Longhorns as 1.5-point favorites at home, while the over/under is 48.5. You can these sportsbook sign-up bonuses to wager on any of the Week 2 college football lines, including Oklahoma vs. Michigan, Alabama vs. Kentucky, or Texas Tech vs. Oregon State. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football:

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How to bet on Week 2 college football

After a Week 1 of many lopsided scores and a few surprises, the Week 2 college football schedule brings plenty of high-profile matchups that will make for intriguing sports betting options and multiple sportsbook promos for new and existing users. With online sports betting apps now legal in more than 30 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, many of the top sports betting sites, such as FanDuel, DraftKings, bet365, BetMGM, Fanatics Sportsbook, Hard Rock Bet and Caesars, continue to offer strong offers for football season. With Week 2 of the college football season here, all of these top sports betting apps are offering ways to help boost your bankroll leading into the fall.

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2026 Week 2 college football odds, schedule

Friday, Sept. 11

Villanova at Louisville (-36.5, 56.6), 7 p.m. ET

Norfolk State at No. 25 Virginia (-44.5, 54.5), 7 p.m. ET

Richmond at NC State (-30.5, 48.5), 7 p.m. ET

Rutgers at Boston College (-3, 54.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 23 Missouri at Kansas (+5.5, 50.5)

Saturday, Sept. 12

Appalachian State at East Carolina (-6.5, 56.5), 12 p.m. ET

Arizona State at No. 10 Texas A&M (-14.5, 50.5), 12 p.m. ET

ETSU at North Carolina (-35.5, 53.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 11 Oklahoma at Michigan (+5.5, 43.5), 12 p.m. ET

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (-19.5, 49.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 6 Oregon at Oklahoma State (-23.5, 57.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 16 Penn State at Temple (+23.5, 49.5), 12 p.m. ET

Wake Forest at Purdue (+2.5, 50.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 19 Washington State at Kansas State (-19.5, 49.5), 12 p.m. ET

Howard at No. 5 Indiana (-55.5, 64.5), 12 p.m. ET

Wofford at Kent State (-12.5, 46.5), 12 p.m. ET

USF at Army (-3.5, 46.5), 12 p.m. ET

WKU at No. 2 Georgia (-40.5, 55.5), 12:45 p.m. ET

Colgate at Central Michigan (-24.5, 50.5), 1 p.m. ET

Holy Cross at Miami (Ohio) (-31.5, 50.5), 1 p.m. ET

UT Martin at West Virginia (-40.5, 56.5), 1 p.m. ET

Stony Brook at Ball State (-16.5, 56.5), 2 p.m. ET

Duke at Illinois (-5.5, 51.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Eastern Michigan at Michigan State (-17.5, 49.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Maryland at UConn (+12.5, 52.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Mississippi State at Minnesota (-0.5, 55.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Robert Morris at Akron (-27.5, 42.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

UCF at Pitt (-6.5, 57.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

ULM at UAB (-10.5, 55.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

UTSA at Texas State (-1.5, 66.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Wagner at James Madison (-46.5, 56.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Weber State at Colorado (-34.5, 54.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at UMass (-23.5, 53.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Rice at No. 3 Notre Dame (-44.5, 55.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

CCSU at Toledo (-34.5, 56.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Utah State at No. 19 Washington (-27.5, 55.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 12 Alabama at Kentucky (+10.5, 49.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Arizona at No. 15 BYU (-7.5, 47.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

California at Syracuse (-3.5, 56.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

UNLV at North Texas (+3.5, 57.5), 3:45 p.m. ET

Alabama State at Troy (-22.5, 4 p.m. ET), 4 p.m. ET

Northern Colorado at Wyoming (-23.5, 48.5), 4 p.m. ET

Mercyhurst at New Mexico (-41.5, 52.5), 4 p.m. ET

UC Davis at No. 17 SMU (-24.5, 58.5), 4 p.m. ET

Delaware at Vanderbilt (-20.5, 54.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

Campbell at Florida (-49.5, 67.5), 5:30 p.m. ET

Buffalo at FIU (-10.5, 51.5), 6 p.m. ET

Memphis at Boise State (-7.5, 53.5), 6 p.m. ET

Gardner-Webb at Liberty (-27.5, 54.5), 6 p.m. ET

Jacksonville State at Ohio (-2.5, 50.5), 6 p.m. ET

Monmouth at Western Michigan (-24.5, 53.5), 6:30 p.m. ET

Illinois State at NIU (+3.5, 47.5), 7 p.m. ET

Middle Tennessee at Marshall (-13.5, 56.5), 7 p.m. ET

South Alabama at Tulane (-9.5, 49.5), 7 p.m. ET

Southern Utah at Colorado State (-20.5, 57.5), 7 p.m. ET

Towson at South Carolina (-42.5, 55.5), 7 p.m. ET

Tulsa at Sam Houston (+13.5, 51.5), 7 p.m. ET

West Georgia at Arkansas State, 7 p.m. ET

Western Carolina at Cincinnati (-36.5, 60.5), 7 p.m. ET

Georgia State at Kennesaw State (-8.5, 54.5), 7 p.m. ET

Bowling Green at Nebraska (-28.5, 51.5), 7 p.m. ET

No. 18 Tennessee at Georgia Tech (+12.5, 55.5), 7 p.m. ET

Southern at No. 22 Houston (-50.5, 60.5), 7 p.m. ET

Lindenwood at Missouri State (-21.5, 53.5), 7 p.m. ET

San Diego State at UCLA (-12.5, 53.5), 7:15 p.m. ET

Western Illinois at Wisconsin (-36.5, 49.5), 7:15 p.m. ET

Fordham at Coastal Carolina (-31.5, 53.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Georgia Southern at Clemson (-20.5, 55.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa (-14.5, 40.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 4 Texas (-1.5, 49.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 13 Texas Tech at Oregon State (+26.5, 52.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 24 Louisiana Tech at No. 8 LSU (-34.5, 56.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Navy at Florida Atlantic (+4.5, 59.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Southern Miss at Auburn (-32.5, 56.5), 7:45 p.m. ET

Charlotte at No. 9 Ole Miss (-47.5, 61.5), 7:45 p.m. ET

Prairie View A&M at Baylor (-38.5, 55.5), 8 p.m. ET

Grambling State at TCU (-44.5, 54.5), 8 p.m. ET

Cal Poly at San Jose State (-20.5, 57.5), 9 p.m. ET

Texas Southern at UTEP (-26.5, 53.5), 9 p.m. ET

North Dakota State at Air Force (+2.5, 47.5), 10 p.m. ET

Arkansas at No. 20 Utah (-12.5, 56.5), 10:15 p.m. ET

Sacramento State at Fresno State (-18.5, 45.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Montana State at Nevada (+4.5, 50.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Louisiana at No. 14 USC (-30.5, 60.5), 11 p.m. ET

New Mexico State at Hawaii (-9.5, 50.5), 11:59 p.m. ET

Oklahoma vs. Michigan preview

Oklahoma vs. Michigan kickoff time Noon ET Oklahoma vs. Michigan spread Oklahoma -5.5 Oklahoma vs. Michigan over/under 43.5 Oklahoma vs. Michigan money line Oklahoma (-205), Michigan (+168)

Michigan is coming off a victory – technically – in a controversial finish in its contest against Western Michigan. Time had appeared to run out on the Wolverines against a Western Michigan team from the Mid-American Conference when a second was added, and Michigan's Bryce Underwood launched a 47-yard Hail Mary touchdown to JJ Buchanan for a 13-12 Michigan win. Their challenge becomes significantly tougher on Saturday against No. 11 Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated UTEP, 51-0, last week. Michigan went from No. 16 to unranked despite the win. Michigan does have home-field advantage, although the Wolverines also did against Western Michigan. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Arizona State vs. Texas A&M preview

Arizona State vs. Texas A&M kickoff time Noon ET Arizona State vs. Texas A&M spread Texas A&M -14.5 Arizona State vs. Texas A&M over/under 50.5 Arizona State vs. Texas A&M money line Texas A&M (-710), Arizona State (+490)

Texas A&M dropped two spots in the rankings despite its 50-0 win over Missouri State last week. Marcel Reed, who threw for 3,169 yards and had 31 total touchdowns last year, completed 21 of 30 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns as the Aggies outgained Missouri State, 505-67. Arizona State defeated Morgan State, 70-7, behind 387 passing yards and six touchdowns from Cutter Boley, a transfer from Kentucky. Arizona State returns just three starters from last year but is coming off back-to-back winning seasons and now has to head to College Station. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State preview

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State kickoff time Noon ET Oregon vs. Oklahoma State spread Oregon -23.5 Oregon vs. Oklahoma State over/under 57.5 Oregon vs. Oklahoma State money line Oregon (-2800), Oklahoma State (+1160)

The Ducks had a bit of a scare in their opening 34-27 win over Boise State. Oregon was a 25.5-point favorite last week but trailed at halftime and entered the fourth quarter tied. Dante Moore, a likely Heisman candidate, completed 28 of 37 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns for an Oregon offense that returned six starters. Oregon dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 with the result. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State lost to Tulsa, 24-10, as the Cowboys return only four total starters this year. Oklahoma State does have home-field advantage for Saturday. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Rice vs. Notre Dame preview

Rice vs. Notre Dame kickoff time 3:30 p.m. ET Rice vs. Notre Dame spread Notre Dame -44.5 Rice vs. Notre Dame over/under 55.5 Rice vs. Notre Dame money line N/A

Last week featured a slower start than expected for a Fighting Irish team many expect to play with a chip on their shoulder throughout the season after being left out of last year's College Football Playoff. But Notre Dame finished strong in its 41-13 win over Wisconsin, outscoring the Badgers 28-3 in the second half. Notre Dame has an 11-game winning streak going back to the end of last season and features 14 returning starters this year. Rice defeated Houston Christian, 31-3, last week, but is coming off 11 straight losing seasons. Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 3 in the nation and will host this 3:30 p.m. ET contest. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Alabama vs. Kentucky preview

Alabama vs. Kentucky kickoff time 3:30 p.m. ET Alabama vs. Kentucky spread Alabama -10.5 Alabama vs. Kentucky over/under 49.5 Alabama vs. Kentucky money line Alabama (-395), Kentucky (+310)

No. 12 Alabama opens SEC play on Saturday afternoon against Kentucky after cruising to a 48-10 win over East Carolina last week. The Crimson Tide had 227 rushing yards and five touchdowns in last week's win, while Kentucky is coming off a 45-13 season-opening win over FCS Youngstown State. The Wildcats had 205 rushing yards, and Notre Dame transfer quarterback Kenny Minchey threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns in his first career start. Alabama is hoping to improve on its 6-5 record in true road games under head coach Kalen DeBoer. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football games:

BYU vs. Arizona preview

BYU vs. Arizona kickoff time 3:30 p.m. ET BYU vs. Arizona spread BYU -7.5 BYU vs. Arizona over/under 47.5 BYU vs. Arizona money line BYU (-300), Arizona (+250)

No. 15 BYU and Arizona are both considered Big 12 title contenders this season, and the host Cougars will put their eight-game home winning streak on the line in this matchup. They have won the last five meetings in this series, including a double-overtime win last year. BYU crushed Utah Tech in a 63-7 win last week, while Arizona notched a 35-7 win over Northern Arizona. Cougars quarterback Bear Machmeier is facing Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita, who is the active FBS leader in touchdown passes (75). Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Mississippi State vs. Minnesota preview

Mississippi State vs. Minnesota kickoff time 3:30 p.m. ET Mississippi State vs. Minnesota spread Minnesota -0.5 Mississippi State vs. Minnesota over/under 55.5 Mississippi State vs. Minnesota money line Minnesota (-112), Mississippi State (-108)

Minnesota and Mississippi State both did what they were supposed to last week in dominant victories over smaller schools. Minnesota defeated Eastern Illinois, 59-7 and Mississippi State defeated UL Monroe, 62-13. The Golden Gophers are coming off back-to-back 8-5 seasons under P.J. Fleck, who is in Year 10 with the program. Mississippi State has had three straight losing seasons, but it has played a grueling SEC schedule. Minnesota returns 11 starters, including quarterback Drake Lindsey, who threw for 264 yards last week. Mississippi State had 762 yards of total offense last week, led by 354 passing yards and five total touchdowns (four passing) by Kamario Taylor. Minnesota will host, and the Golden Gophers went 7-0 at home last season. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech preview

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech kickoff time 7 p.m. ET Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech spread Tennessee -12.5 Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech over/under 55.5 Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech money line Tennessee (-500), Georgia Tech (+380)

No. 18 Tennessee enters Year 6 under head coach Josh Heupel, who is 46-20 at the school, including last week's 56-9 win over Furman. The Volunteers went 8-5 last season and return 13 starters from that squad, including their entire starting offensive line. They paved the way for 329 rushing yards and 638 total yards last week. Georgia Tech lost a wild one 14-13 to Colorado last Thursday night. Colorado scored a touchdown with 37 seconds left, and Georgia Tech drove to field goal range but had a 45-yard kick blocked on the game's final play. Georgia Tech went 9-4 last year and has had three straight winning seasons under coach Brent Key. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Iowa vs. Iowa State preview

Iowa vs. Iowa State kickoff time 7:30 p.m. ET Iowa vs. Iowa State spread Iowa -14 Iowa vs. Iowa State over/under 40.5 Iowa vs. Iowa State money line Iowa (-650), Iowa State (+500)

Iowa and Iowa State are meeting for the 73rd time on Saturday night, as new Cyclones head coach Jimmy Rogers makes his Cy-Hawk debut. Iowa State has won three of the last four meetings, including a 16-13 win at home last season. Rogers and the Cyclones cruised to a 38-10 win over Southeast Missouri State last week, while Iowa crushed Northern Illinois in a 40-0 final. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in his 28th season at the helm. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Oregon State vs. Texas Tech preview

Oregon State vs. Texas Tech kickoff time 7:30 p.m. ET Oregon State vs. Texas Tech spread Texas Tech -26.5 Oregon State vs. Texas Tech over/under 53.5 Oregon State vs. Texas Tech money line Texas Tech (-4500), Oregon State (+1700)

No. 13 Texas Tech makes a long rod trip to Oregon State on Saturday night in a non-conference matchup. The Red Raiders are coming off a 33-10 win over FCS Abilene Christian, jumping out to a 17-0 halftime lead in that contest. They scored on all five of their trips to the red zone, but three of those scores were short field goals. Oregon State is coming off a 33-20 loss to then-No. 23 Houston in a game where the Beavers closed as 20.5-point underdogs. They only trailed by six points with 9:02 left in the contest. Texas Tech has won both previous meetings between these teams, including a 45-14 win at home last year. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Texas vs. Ohio State preview

Texas vs. Ohio State kickoff time 7:30 p.m. ET Texas vs. Ohio State spread Texas -1.5 Texas vs. Ohio State over/under 49.5 Texas vs. Ohio State money line Texas (-122), Ohio State (+102)

No. 1 Ohio State solidified its spot atop the rankings with a 56-3 win over Ball State last week, but it will put its ranking to a serious test this weekend against No. 4 Texas in the marquee matchup of the week. The Longhorns moved up one spot in the rankings after cruising to a 59-7 win over Texas State. These teams are playing in the regular season for the second straight year after Ohio State recorded a 14-7 win at home last year. The Buckeyes also knocked the Longhorns out of the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2024. Both teams are led by Heisman Trophy contender quarterbacks in Arch Manning (Texas) and Julian Sayin (Ohio State). Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Utah vs. Arkansas preview

Utah vs. Arkansas kickoff time 10:15 p.m. ET Utah vs. Arkansas spread Utah -12.5 Utah vs. Arkansas over/under 54.5 Utah vs. Arkansas money line Utah (-520), Arkansas (+390)

No. 20 Utah is coming off a dominant performance in its season opener, coasting to a 66-14 win over Idaho while racking up 633 yards and nine touchdowns. The Utes are facing an Arkansas team that is hoping to show improvement this year after several disappointing campaigns. The Razorbacks leaned up their defense and ball control in a 31-14 win over North Alabama in their season opener. This is the first all-time meeting between these schools. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football games:

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Week 2 college football betting trends

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

The Cowboys have covered the 1st quarter spread in their last five home games.

Oregon has covered the first-half spread in six of its last seven games on the road.

Arizona State vs. Texas A&M

The Under is 5-2 in Texas A&M's last seven games at home.

Arizona State has covered the first-half spread in eight of its last 12 games.

Oklahoma vs. Michigan

The Under is 9-3 in Oklahoma's last 12 games overall.

The Under is 5-1 in Michigan's last six games at home.

Penn State vs. Temple

Penn State is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 games overall.

The Under has hit in seven of the last 10 meetings between Penn State and Temple.

Notre Dame vs. Rice

Notre Dame has covered the first-half spread just once in their last eight games at home.

The Under is 3-1 in Rice's last four games on the road.

Alabama vs. Kentucky

The Under is 7-3 in Alabama's last 10 games.

Kentucky has hit the first-half moneyline in four of its last six games at home.

BYU vs. Arizona

BYU is 9-4 ATS in its past 13 games.

The Under has hit in eight of Arizona's last 12 games.

Mississippi State vs. Minnesota

The Over is 7-3 in Mississippi State's last 10 games.

Minnesota is 4-0 ATS in its past four games dating back to last season.

UCF vs. Pittsburgh

UCF is 2-7 in its last nine games overall.

Pitt has covered the first-half spread in four of its previous six games at home.

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech

LSU is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games.

Louisiana Tech has covered the first-quarter spread in nine of its last 12 games.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech

The Volunteers are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Yellow Jackets have hit the first-half moneyline in five of their last seven games at home.

Ohio State vs. Texas

Ohio State is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games overall.

Texas is 6-0 in its last six games at home.

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State

The Under is 7-3 in Texas Tech's last 10 games.

The Beavers are 1-3 ATS in their last four games.

Iowa State vs. Iowa

The Under is 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings between Iowa State and Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games.

Ole Miss vs. Charlotte

Ole Miss has cleared its team total in 10 of its last 14 games.

Charlotte is 4-0 ATS in its last four games on the road.

Arkansas vs. Utah

Arkansas is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games.

The Over is 8-2 in Utah's last 10 games.

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CFB Week 2 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on the winner Spread The number of points the favorite is projected to win by Over/Under The total number of points in the game Team total The number of points for an individual team Race to X points Betting on the first team to reach a scoring milestone (10, 20, 30, etc.) First-half lines Betting on first-half spread, money line, total, team total, etc. Parlays Combining multiple wagers into one ticket Season win total Betting on how many wins a team posts in the regular season Conference winner Betting on a team to win its conference College Football Playoff winner Betting on a team to win the national championship Heisman Trophy winner Betting on a player to win the Heisman Trophy Make/miss College Football Playoff Betting on a team to make or miss the College Football Playoff field

Money line

A money line bet is the simplest way to bet on college football games, as it only requires bettors to pick the winner. If a team is -300 to win, a $300 bet pays out $100, while a $100 bet on a +300 money line pays out $300.

Spread

The spread levels the playing field, as it is the expected number of points a team is supposed to win by. A team favored by 9.5 points needs to win by at least 10 points to cover the spread, while the underdog needs to keep the margin to nine points or fewer (or win outright) to cover the spread.

Over/Under

This is the total number of points scored in the game. An over/under of 45.5 requires 46 points to go Over and 45 points or fewer to go Under.

Team total

Bettors can also wager on the total number of points for each individual team. A team with an over/under of 21.5 points needs to score at least 22 points to go Over its team total.

Race to X points

A quick betting option for college football games is the race to a certain number of points, such as the race to 10 points. The first team to score 10 points in the game is the winning side of the bet.

First-half lines

First-half lines include a money line, spread and over/under, where bettors are able to wager on these popular markets, but they only apply to the first half.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple wagers into one bet, so the odds are drastically higher than single wagers. However, every leg of the parlay must win in order for the bet to payout.

Season win total

Every team has a season win total, which is the expected number of wins for that team in the 2026-27 regular season. With teams already playing at least one game, the season win totals have been updated by sportsbooks.

Conference winner



There are odds for every major conference winner, including odds to reach the conference championship game. These odds continue to shift throughout the season.

College Football Playoff winner

The College Football Playoff title game is not until next year, but bettors can wager on the winner of the national championship right now. Every major sportsbook has College Football Playoff lines that are updated throughout the season.

Heisman Trophy winner

The Heisman Trophy is one of the most well-known awards in sports, and there are odds for which player will hoist the trophy in 2026.

Week 2 Heisman Trophy winner odds at DraftKings (odds subject to change)

Darian Mensah (Miami FL) +600

Arch Manning (Texas) +950

Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) +1000

CJ Carr (Notre Dame) +1150

Malachi Toney (Miami FL) +1250

Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss) +1300

Dante Moore (Oregon) +1450

Julian Sayin (Ohio State) +1475

Sam Leavitt (LSU) +1500

Jayden Maiava (USC) +1850

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Make/miss College Football Playoff

Every team has odds to make or miss the College Football Playoff field. These lines are also updated every week during the season.

Get started at BetMGM here:

How college football betting payouts work

College football betting payouts are determined by the odds attached to each bet. A favorite is designated by negative odds (-), while underdogs are designated by positive odds (+) in the American odds format. A $125 wager at -125 returns a $100 profit with a winning bet, and a $100 bet at +125 odds returns a $125 profit.

Moneyline bets are the most common types of college football bets, as it is simply picking the winner without a point spread. Parlays, which combine multiple bets into one ticket, significantly increase the potential payout. Once you place a bet, you are locked in at that price regardless of whether the odds shift.