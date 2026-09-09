Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is finally upon us, and now is the perfect time to take advantage of top promo codes from the best betting apps. There are thousands of NFL betting options available every week, so having a Week 1 NFL betting guide that can take you through each matchup can give you a huge leg up. We'll break down the Week 1 NFL odds, go over some of the top NFL betting trends, and preview every game on the Week 1 NFL schedule. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

NFL Week 1 kicks off on Wednesday with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the New England Patriots, a rematch of last season's Super Bowl, which Seattle won, 29-13. According to the latest NFL odds, the Seahawks are favored by 3.5-points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. The Patriots will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

In total, there are 16 games to kick off the 2026 NFL season, including several crucial divisional rivalry matchups. The Green Bay Packers will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, and then the Dallas Cowboys will take on the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. The latest Week 1 NFL odds list Minnesota as a 1.5-point favorite at home in Vikings vs. Packers, while Dallas is a 2.5-point road favorite in Giants vs. Cowboys. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for NFL games:

If you're wondering how to bet on the NFL, or where to bet on NFL Week 1, our 2026 NFL Week 1 betting guide highlights some of the best NFL promo codes, including the FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code. You can use these sign-up bonuses to significantly boost your bankroll, and we'll also offer an intro to NFL wagering that gives you everything you need to know before you begin NFL betting. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

How to bet on NFL Week 1

NFL action creates plenty of betting options, such as winners, spreads, totals, player props, and game props, for online sports betting apps to utilize, and those looking to bet on NFL Week 1 will have no shortage of betting markets. Online sports betting is now legal in more than 30 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and it's straightforward to register for online betting sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, Hard Rock Bet, Fanatics Sportsbook and Caesars. With the NFL regular season finally here, top sports betting apps are offering sportsbook promos that could help you boost your bankroll ahead of one of the most wagered-on sports in America.

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2026 NFL Week 1 schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Patriots vs. Seahawks (-3.5, 44.5), 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 10

49ers vs. Rams (-3.5, 48.5), 8:35 p.m. ET from Melbourne, Australia

Sunday, Sept. 13

Saints vs. Lions (-6.5, 49.5), 1 p.m. ET

Buccaneers vs. Bengals (-3.5, 51.5), 1 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Colts (+3.5, 48.5), 1 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Jaguars (-7.5, 40.5), 1 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Titans (-2.5, 39.5), 1 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Texans (-1.5, 44.5), 1 p.m. ET

Falcons vs. Steelers (-3, 41.5), 1 p.m. ET

Bears vs. Panthers (+2.5, 45.5), 1 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Vikings (-1.5, 44.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Raiders (-3.5, 40.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Cardinals vs. Chargers (-10.5, 46.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. Eagles (-4.5, 44.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Giants (+2.5, 48.5), 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 14

Broncos vs. Chiefs (-2.5, 43.5), 8:15 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Seahawks preview

Patriots vs. Seahawks kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday Patriots vs. Seahawks spread: Seattle -3.5 Patriots vs. Seahawks Over/Under: 44.5 Patriots vs. Seahawks money line: Seattle -195, New England +160

The Patriots and Seahawks meet in a Super Bowl rematch to open the season on Wednesday night, with the Patriots eyeing revenge after Seattle won the title last year. The Seahawks lost running back Kenneth Walker III to the Chiefs in the offseason, but their roster remained largely intact aside from that move. New England made significantly more moves, losing players like wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive lineman Anfernee Jennings while adding wide receiver A.J. Brown and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, among others. The Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites in the season opener, with the over/under at 44.5. Seattle (NFC West) and New England (AFC East) are both second in their respective divisional odds. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for NFL games:

49ers vs. Rams preview

49ers vs. Rams kickoff time: 8:35 p.m. ET on Thursday 49ers vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -3.5 49ers vs. Rams Over/Under: 48.5 49ers vs. Rams money line: Los Angeles -200, San Francisco +170

The 49ers and Rams are meeting in a historic matchup at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on Thursday night. Los Angeles is arriving just one day before the game, while San Francisco opted to arrive a week before the game to adjust to the 17-hour time difference. This is expected to be one of the best matchups of the season, pitting Rams head coach Sean McVay against 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. The Rams made a splash in the offseason by adding defensive superstar Myles Garrett, while the 49ers have been dealing with injuries during the preseason. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Saints vs. Lions preview

Saints vs. Lions kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday Saints vs. Lions spread: Detroit -6.5 Saints vs. Lions Over/Under: 49.5 Saints vs. Lions money line: Detroit -330, New Orleans +265

The Saints went 4-1 in their final five games last season, and after opening 1-7 with Spencer Rattler as the starting quarterback, they went 5-4 over nine games with Tyler Shough as QB1. Shough, a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, enters his first season as the full-time starter as Kellen Moore embarks on his second season as head coach. The Lions are coming off a 9-8 finish after back-to-back seasons with at least 12 wins. Detroit has had a winning record in each of its last four seasons under head coach Dan Campbell, and the Lions had the No. 4 scoring offense at 28.3 points per game last year. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Buccaneers vs. Bengals preview

Buccaneers vs. Bengals kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Buccaneers vs. Bengals spread: Cincinnati -3.5 Buccaneers vs. Bengals Over/Under: 51.5 Buccaneers vs. Bengals money line: Cincinnati -210, Tampa Bay +176

Tampa Bay's streak of five straight NFC South titles came to an end last season in an 8-9 campaign. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was unable to reach a contract extension with the Buccaneers this offseason, so his performance in a contract year will be a significant storyline to watch this season. And this year he'll be playing without star wide receiver Mike Evans, who signed with the 49ers. The Bengals have been notoriously slow starters, losing three straight season openers before squeezing past the Browns, 17-16, last year. There's no debating the Bengals' offensive ability with Joe Burrow at quarterback, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at receiver, and Chase Brown in the backfield. They also boosted their defense, trading their first-round pick to the Giants for Dexter Lawrence and signing defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe after having the 30th-ranked scoring defense last year at 28.9 ppg allowed. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Ravens vs. Colts preview

Ravens vs. Colts kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Ravens vs. Colts spread: Baltimore -3.5 Ravens vs. Colts Over/Under: 48.5 Ravens vs. Colts money line: Baltimore -186, Indianapolis +156

The 18-year John Harbaugh era as the Ravens' head coach has come to an end, and Week 1 marks Jesse Minter's first game as Baltimore's head coach. Minter has ties to Harbaugh's brother, Jim, serving the last two years as the Chargers' defensive coach after following Jim from Michigan, where Minter also served as defensive coordinator. The Ravens should have a healthy Lamar Jackson at quarterback, a fresh Derrick Henry in the backfield, and a newly paid Zay Flowers to lead the offense. The Colts opened last season on fire, going 7-1 and winning eight of 12 games before Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending right Achilles tear. Jones is back and healthy to start Week 1, though. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Browns vs. Jaguars preview

Browns vs. Jaguars kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Browns vs. Jaguars spread: Jacksonville -7.5 Browns vs. Jaguars Over/Under: 40.5 Browns vs. Jaguars money line: Jacksonville -420, Cleveland +320

Todd Monken, most recently the Ravens' offensive coordinator, takes over as Cleveland head coach with the Browns coming off a 5-12 season. The Browns will look significantly different this season, most notably due to trading reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Rams. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are coming off a significant turnaround in Year 1 of the Liam Coen era. Jacksonville went 13-4 and won the AFC South last year after a 4-13 record the year before. Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,007 yards for Jacksonville, which was tied for the fifth-best scoring offense at 27.7 points per game. The Jaguars went 4-1 ATS as a home favorite last season. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Jets vs. Titans preview

Jets vs. Titans kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Jets vs. Titans spread: Tennessee -2.5 Jets vs. Titans Over/Under: 39.5 Jets vs. Titans money line: Tennessee -134, New York +114

Geno Smith begins his second stint as the Jets' quarterback. Smith was a second-round pick by the Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft, but he was benched after going 11-18 over his first two seasons. Smith later found a mid-career resurgence in Seattle, and New York traded for him this offseason from the Raiders to lead the offense in Year 2 under head coach Aaron Glenn. However, the Jets will see a familiar face on the opposing sideline with Robert Saleh, who coached New York for three-and-a-half seasons before being fired in 2024, leading the Titans. Saleh is flanked by former Giants head coach Brian Daboll at offensive coordinator. The Titans brought in offensive reinforcements for Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, most notably drafting Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate No. 4 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Bills vs. Texans preview

Bills vs. Texans kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Bills vs. Texans spread: Houston -1.5 Bills vs. Texans Over/Under: 44.5 Bills vs. Texans money line: Houston -110, Buffalo -106

The Bills are the preseason favorites to win the AFC, which is one of the few things Josh Allen has yet to achieve in the NFL. Buffalo had the No. 3 scoring offense at 28.3 points per game last season. James Cook led the NFL with 1,621 rushing yards, and he's scored 32 total touchdowns over the last two seasons. Joe Brady, who was Buffalo's offensive coordinator last year, takes over for Sean McDermott as head coach for a Buffalo team that won 12 games last season, marking its seventh straight year with at least 10 victories. However, this is your classic offense vs. defense matchup, as Houston had the No. 2 scoring defense at 17.3 points per game allowed, while allowing the fewest yards (271.9 per game). The Texans went 12-5 for their third straight double-digit win season. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Falcons vs. Steelers preview

Falcons vs. Steelers kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Falcons vs. Steelers spread: Pittsburgh -3 Falcons vs. Steelers Over/Under: 41.5 Falcons vs. Steelers money line: Pittsburgh -156, Atlanta +132

Tua Tagovailoa is set to start the opener in his first year in Atlanta after five seasons with the Dolphins. He'll have strong playmakers around him in running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. Atlanta went 8-9 last season for its eighth straight losing campaign, and Kevin Stefanski, who helped turn around the Browns at times as head coach, begins his first season with the Falcons. Meanwhile, the Steelers begin the retirement tour of Aaron Rodgers, who is paired up with his former head coach in Green Bay, Mike McCarthy. The Steelers won the AFC North at 10-7 last season for their third straight double-digit-win season. It's going to be strange seeing someone other than Mike Tomlin as head coach in Pittsburgh, as Tomlin was in charge for 19 years. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Bears vs. Panthers preview

Bears vs. Panthers kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Bears vs. Panthers spread: Chicago -2.5 Bears vs. Panthers Over/Under: 45.5 Bears vs. Panthers money line: Chicago -152, Carolina +128

The first year of the Ben Johnson era as Chicago head coach resulted in an NFC North-champion 11-6 season. Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, threw for 3,942 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions as Chicago had the No. 9 scoring offense (25.7 ppg) on the fourth-most yards (375.7 per game). Meanwhile, the Panthers are also coming off a division title; however, they did so in an 8-9 season in the NFC South. Dave Canales enters his third year as Carolina's head coach with Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, entering Year 4 as the team's QB1. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Packers vs. Vikings preview

Packers vs. Vikings kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET Packers vs. Vikings spread: Minnesota -1.5 Packers vs. Vikings Over/Under: 44.5 Packers vs. Vikings money line: Green Bay -100, Minnesota -119

Two NFC North rivals go head-to-head in Minnesota to open the 2026 NFL season and both franchises are coming off nine-win seasons. However, the Vikings missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record while the Packers snuck into the postseason with a 9-7-1 mark before being eliminated by the Bears in the first round. Now Minnesota turns to Kyler Murray as its new starting quarterback and Kevin O'Connell is hoping that improved QB play can help elevate the Vikings closer to their 14-win form in 2024. Meanwhile, Green Bay spent its offseason trying to plug up defensive holes that were the root cause of a five-game losing streak to end the season by acquiring veterans Javon Hargrave and Zaire Franklin. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Dolphins vs. Raiders preview

Dolphins vs. Raiders kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET Dolphins vs. Raiders spread: Las Vegas -3.5 Dolphins vs. Raiders Over/Under: 40.5 Dolphins vs. Raiders money line: Las Vegas -200, Miami +168

Jeff Hafley and Klint Kubiak are both first-time head coaches, and they'll match wits in their debut in Miami on Sunday. Hafley was a defensive coordinator in Green Bay last season, and Kubiak was the offensive coordinator in Seattle. Both will have their work cut out, with Miami coming off a 7-10 season and Las Vegas going 3-14 in 2025. Both franchises will also be installing new starting quarterbacks, with Malik Willis following Hafley from Green Bay to Miami, and Las Vegas expected to turn to veteran Kirk Cousins with No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza waiting in the wings. Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is likely to miss the contest after spraining his ankle during the preseason. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Cardinals vs. Chargers preview

Cardinals vs. Chargers kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET Cardinals vs. Chargers spread: Los Angeles -10.5 Cardinals vs. Chargers Over/Under: 46.5 Cardinals vs. Chargers money line: Los Angeles -600, Arizona +450

Jim Harbaugh guided the Chargers to 11-win seasons in each of his first two years at the helm, but Los Angeles couldn't manage a playoff win in either season. Now the Chargers will open their season on the road against the Cardinals, who hired Mike LaFleur for a fresh start after a 3-14 season in 2025. LaFleur has weapons at his disposal with Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiyah Love on the roster, but Arizona is relying on journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett to distribute the ball. Meanwhile, the Chargers are hoping to see Justin Herbert finally edge into the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks in his seventh NFL season. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Commanders vs. Eagles preview

Commanders vs. Eagles kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET Commanders vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -4.5 Commanders vs. Eagles Over/Under: 44.5 Commanders vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -230, Washington +194

In another divisional rivalry game on the Week 1 NFL schedule, the Washington Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles. Two years ago, this was the NFC Championship Game matchup, but Washington disappointed with a 5-12 campaign in 2025 with Jayden Daniels battling injuries, and Philadelphia followed up its championship season with an 11-6 record and a first-round playoff exit. Both franchises decided that getting back to something that resembled their 2024 forms would require an offensive coordinator change, with the Commanders hiring David Blough and the Eagles hiring Sean Mannion. They take over offenses that ranked 22nd and 19th, respectively, in scoring offense last season. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Cowboys vs. Giants preview

Cowboys vs. Giants kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Cowboys vs. Giants spread: Dallas -2.5 Cowboys vs. Giants Over/Under: 48.5 Cowboys vs. Giants money line: Dallas -145, New York +125

Dallas travels to New York for this NFC East season opener on Sunday Night Football. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in his tenth year as the signal caller, with all 11 offensive starters back in the fold. The Cowboys also overhauled their defense, with Christian Parker taking over as the defensive coordinator. New York is heading into its first season under head coach John Harbaugh after he posted just three losing records in 18 seasons with the Ravens. The Giants are led by young quarterback Jaxson Dart on offense. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Broncos vs. Chiefs preview

Broncos vs. Chiefs kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Broncos vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -3 Broncos vs. Chiefs Over/Under: 42.5 Broncos vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -150, Denver +130

Denver stole the AFC West from Kansas City for the first time in a decade last season, and now it is looking to make a statement to open the 2026-27 campaign. The Chiefs reloaded their roster following a disappointing 2025 season when they went 6-11 and lost star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to an injury. He is expected to play in Week 1, and he is backed up by a defense that ranked in the top five in points per game allowed last season. Denver pulled off multiple fourth-quarter comebacks last year, and its offense is largely intact. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

NFL Week 1 betting promos and bonus offers

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NFL Week 1 betting trends

The Seattle Seahawks went 15-5 against the spread last season, the best of any team in the NFL. In Week 1, Seattle is favored by 3.5 points at home against New England.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the worst ATS record last season, going 5-12 against the spread.

Since 2024, teams that posted a 50-59% ATS rate the prior season went 15-7 ATS in Week 1.

Since 2005, the Under has hit at a 55% rate in Week 1.

The highest Over/Under in Week 1 is 49.5 points (Saints vs. Lions).

The Chargers (-10.5 vs. Cardinals) are the biggest favorites on the Week 1 odds board.

Seahawks vs. Patriots betting trends

The Patriots are 5-0 ATS in their last five games as a road underdog.

The Over is 7-1 in the last eight meetings between Patriots vs. Seahawks.

49ers vs. Rams betting trends

The Under is 4-0 in Los Angeles' last four games in Week 1.

The Over is 4-0 in Los Angeles' last four games against an opponent from the NFC West.

Steelers vs. Falcons betting trends

The Falcons are 5-0 ATS in their last five games as a road underdog.

The Under is 6-1 in Pittsburgh's last seven games played in Week 1.

Buccaneers vs. Bengals betting trends

The Buccaneers are 4-0 ATS in their last four games in Week 1.

The Under is 4-0 in the Bengals' last four games at home.

Saints vs. Lions betting trends

The Saints are 5-0 ATS in their last five games as an underdog.

The Over is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between the Saints and Lions.

Bears vs. Panthers betting trends

The Over is 7-2-1 in the Bears' last 10 games on the road.

The Panthers are 11-2 ATS in their last 13 games as a home underdog.

Bills vs. Texans betting trends

The home team is 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings between the Bills and Texans.

The Over is 4-1 in Houston's last five home games.

Browns vs. Jaguars betting trends

The Jaguars are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games against an opponent from the AFC.

The Jaguars are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as a favorite.

Jets vs. Titans betting trends

The Jets are 5-0 ATS in their last five meetings against the Titans.

The Under is 6-0 in the Titans' last 6 games in Week 1.

Ravens vs. Colts betting trends

The Over is 4-0 in the Ravens' last four games in September.

The underdog is 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings between the Ravens and Colts.

Cardinals vs. Chargers betting trends

The Cardinals are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games in Week 1.

The Chargers are 10-2-2 ATS in their previous 14 games in Week 1.

Dolphins vs. Raiders betting trends

The Over has hit in nine of the last 10 meetings between the Dolphins and Raiders.

The Under is 5-1 in Miami's last six games in Week 1.

Packers vs. Vikings betting trends

The Under is 5-0 in Minnesota's last five home games.

The Vikings are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games against an opponent from the NFC.

Commanders vs. Eagles betting trends

The Over is 4-0 in Washington's last four games as an underdog.

The Over has hit in each of the past four meetings of Eagles vs. Commanders.

Cowboys vs. Giants betting trends

The Over is 7-0 in Dallas' last seven road games.

The Over is 5-0 in Dallas' past five games as a favorite.

Broncos vs. Chiefs betting trends

The Under is 6-0 in the last six meetings of Broncos vs. Chiefs.

The Broncos are 5-0 ATS in their last five games as an underdog.

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NFL Week 1 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on either team to win Spread The number of points the favorite is expected to win by Over/under The expected number of total points in the game Team total Betting on the expected number of points for an individual team Anytime touchdown scorer Betting on a player to score a touchdown in the game Player props Betting on various player stats, like total passing yards or rushing yards Parlays Combining multiple bets into one wager Season win total Betting on how many wins a team finishes with in the regular season Division winner Betting on a team to win its division Super Bowl winner Betting on a team to win the Super Bowl Awards Betting on awards like MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, etc. Make/miss playoffs Betting on a team to make or miss the playoffs

Money line

A money line bet is the simplest way to bet on Week 1 NFL games, as it only requires bettors to pick the winner. If a team is -150 to win, a $150 bet pays out $100, while a $100 bet on a +150 money line pays out $150.

Spread

The spread levels the playing field, as it is the expected number of points a team is supposed to win by. A team favored by 7.5 points needs to win by at least eight points to cover the spread, while the underdog needs to keep the margin to seven points or fewer (or win outright) to cover the spread.

Over/under

This is the total number of points scored in the game. An over/under of 45.5 requires 46 points to go Over and 45 points or fewer to go Under.

Team total

Bettors can also wager on the total number of points for each team. The same over/under example applies to this type of bet as well.

Anytime touchdown scorer

One of the most popular NFL bets is the anytime touchdown scorer market, which is straightforward. It is simply a wager on a player to score a touchdown during the respective game.

Player props

There are various player props for every NFL game, including markets like passing yards, rushing yards, total receptions, total carries, touchdowns and more.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into one ticket, so the odds are drastically higher than single wagers. However, every leg of the parlay must win in order for the bet to payout.

Season win total

Every team has a season win total, which is the expected number of wins for that team in the 2026-27 regular season. Those totals will be updated after every game, but Week 1 allows bettors to make wagers before any games have been played.

Division winner



Some NFL bettors are particularly familiar with certain divisions, and the division winner market allows them to put that knowledge to use. Each division has its own set of futures odds, which will change every week.

Super Bowl winner

Another popular NFL betting market is the Super Bowl winner. It is the biggest game of the year, so bettors often want to place wagers on teams before the odds start moving throughout the season.

Awards

There are various NFL awards to wager on, including MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and more.

Make/miss playoffs

Every team has odds to make or miss the playoffs. Some teams are heavily favored to make the playoffs, while other teams are longshots to make the postseason. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

2026 Super Bowl odds heading into Week 1

Super Bowl odds will fluctuate throughout the season, but the Los Angeles Rams enter Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season as the clear-cut favorites after signing two-time AP Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett this offseason. The Seahawks enter the 2026-27 season as the defending champions, while the Rams added Garrett to an already stacked lineup that features the likes of Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua. Los Angeles averaged 394.6 yards per game last season, which ranked first in the league.

According to the latest Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Rams are the +500 favorites heading into Week 1. The Bills are priced at +1000, followed by the Seahawks (+1000) and Ravens (+1200), Other notable Super Bowl contenders include the Patriots (+1700), Chargers (+1700), Chiefs (+1700), Lions (+1800) and Eagles (+1800). Click on the odds (via FanDuel) to wager on the Super Bowl winner now.

Team Odds Rams +500 Bills +1000 Seahawks +1100 Ravens +1200 Patriots +1700 Chargers +1700 Chiefs +1700 Texans +1700 Lions +1800 Eagles +1800 49ers +1900 Bengals +2000 Broncos +2000 Packers +2000 Cowboys +2000 Bears +2700 Jaguars +3000 Vikings +4000 Buccaneers +5000 Steelers +5500 Colts +6000 Giants +6000 Commanders +6500 Falcons +8000 Saints +8000 Panthers +10000 Titans +12500 Raiders +15000 Browns +22500 Jets +25000 Dolphins +75000 Cardinals +10000

NFL Week 1 betting props

Lions QB Jared Goff: Over/Under 23.5 total passing completions (SportsLine's model projects Goff will finish with 30.8 completions)

Titans QB Cam Ward: Over/Under 19.5 total passing completions (SportsLine's model projects Ward will finish with 25.1 completions)

Bengals QB Joe Burrow: Over/Under 264.5 total passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Burrow will finish with 307.6 passing yards)

Texans WR Nico Collins: Over/Under 69.5 total receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects Collins will finish with 48.6 receiving yards)

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor: Over/Under 77.5 total rushing yards (SportsLine's model projects Taylor will finish with 91.8 rushing yards)

Bears QB Caleb Williams: Over/Under 32.5 passing attempts (SportsLine's model projects Williams will finish with 38.3 passing attempts)

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence: Over/Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (SportsLine's model projects Lawrence will finish with 2.6 passing touchdowns)

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers: Over/Under 21.5 passing completions (SportsLine's model projects Rodgers will finish with 25.5 passing completions)

Vikings QB Kyler Murray: Over/Under 22.5 total rushing yards (SportsLine's model projects Murray will finish with 33.7 rushing yards)

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley: Over/Under 18.5 carries (SportsLine's model projects Barkley will finish with 19.5 carries)

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane: Over/Under 67.5 rushing yards (SportsLine's model projects Achane will finish with 53.6 rushing yards)

Chargers QB Justin Herbert: Over/Under 236.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Herbert will finish with 186.8 passing yards)

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb: Over/Under 76.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Lamb will finish with 61.2 receiving yards)

Broncos QB Bo Nix: Over/Under 227.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Nix will finish with 182.0 passing yards)

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How NFL betting payouts work

NFL betting payouts are determined using American odds, with the minus sign (-) indicating the favorite and the plus sign (+) indicating the underdog. The total payout includes the original stake along with the potential profit. A $100 wager on +150 odds would return $250, with $150 total profit.

On the flip side, a $150 wager on -150 odds would return $250, with $100 total profit. Standard spreads are -110 at sportsbooks, meaning bettors need to wager $110 to win $100 on a successful bet. Parlays can increase payouts exponentially, but every leg of the parlay needs to win in order for the ticket to cash.