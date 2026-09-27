The Week 3 NFL schedule features the second international game of the season, and the first played in the afternoon, when the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens meet in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for a 4:25 p.m. ET start. The Cowboys vs. Ravens contest has the highest total (53.5 points) in the Week 3 NFL slate, so if you're a fan of offense, this may be the matchup to target when making Week 3 NFL bets. Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is listed as questionable, while left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) is out. Our Week 3 NFL betting highlights many of the top NFL betting trends, previews every game on the Week 3 NFL schedule, and provides step-by-step instructions to claim the latest online sportsbook promos from the best betting apps to boost your bankroll. Get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code:

The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Week 3 NFL odds for the first NFL game played in Rio de Janeiro. The Week 3 NFL schedule also includes top matchups for NFL betting, such as Chargers vs. Bills (-7), Bengals vs. Steelers (+3.5) and Rams vs. Broncos. Denver is a 2.5-point underdog at home on Sunday Night Football in a matchup of two of the perceived best defenses in the NFL. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

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How to bet on NFL Week 3

Many of the Week 3 NFL matchups will look significantly different from preseason expectations due to all the quarterback injuries throughout the league, but there remain plenty of betting opportunities on markets such as winners, spreads, totals, player props, and game props for online sports betting sites. Anyone looking for how to bet on NFL Week 3 can take advantage of a variety of sportsbook promos and bonuses as the 2026 NFL season continues.

Online sports betting is now legal in more than 30 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and it's straightforward to register for online betting sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, Hard Rock Bet and Fanatics Sportsbook. With the NFL regular season underway, top sports betting apps are offering sportsbook promos that could help you boost your bankroll ahead with fall officially underway.

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2026 NFL Week 3 schedule

Sunday, Sept. 27

Chargers at Bills (-7, 50.5), 1 p.m. ET

Panthers at Browns (+2.5, 42.5), 1 p.m. ET

Jets at Lions (-6.5, 47.5), 1 p.m. ET

Texans at Colts (+3, 42.5), 1 p.m. ET

Chiefs at Dolphins (+11.5, 45.5), 1 p.m. ET

Titans at Giants (-2.5, 39.5), 1 p.m. ET

Bengals at Steelers (+3.5, 42.5), 1 p.m. ET

Seahawks at Commanders (+7, 40.5), 1 p.m. ET

Patriots at Jaguars (-3, 45.5), 1 p.m. ET

Cardinals at 49ers (-8.5, 47.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

Vikings at Buccaneers (+1.5, 42.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

Raiders at Saints (-3, 43.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Cowboys (+3.5, 52.5) in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, 4:25 p.m. ET

Rams vs. Broncos (+2.5, 46.5), 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 28

Eagles vs. Bears (+4.5, 41.5), 8:15 p.m. ET

NFL Week 3 game previews

Bengals vs. Steelers preview

Bengals vs. Steelers kickoff 1:00 p.m. ET Bengals vs. Steelers spread Bengals -3.5 Bengals vs. Steelers over/under 42 Bengals vs. Steelers money line CIN -192, PIT +160

It's been a rough offensive start for Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. The 42-year-old quarterback is starting to look his age, as Pittsburgh is 31st in scoring (11.5 ppg) and 30th in yards per game. The Steelers are 1-1, with their victory coming against the only team having a tougher time scoring than them (20-13 over the Falcons). Meanwhile, the Bengals are off to a 2-0 start and, in a surprising turn of events, their defense is actually outpacing the offense. Cincinnati ranks eighth in scoring defense and 10th in scoring offense this season. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase connected for two touchdowns last week in the Bengals' 20-6 win over the Texans. The Steelers are home, and they have split their last six matchups in Pittsburgh. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

Patriots vs. Jaguars

Patriots vs. Jaguars kickoff 1:00 p.m. ET Patriots vs. Jaguars spread Jaguars -3 Patriots vs. Jaguars over/under 45.5 Patriots vs. Jaguars money line JAC -155, NE +130

New England rebounded from its season-opening loss with a dominant defensive effort against the Steelers, winning 20-3 last week. The Patriots held the Steelers to 235 yards and forced two turnovers. Meanwhile, Jacksonville lost to Denver, 20-13, last week after its opening victory. Both teams enter 1-1 after making the playoffs last year, with New England making a run all the way to play in the Super Bowl. The Jaguars are home, and Jacksonville defeated New England, 32-16, at home in 2024. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Titans vs. Giants preview

Titans vs. Giants kickoff 1:00 p.m. ET Titans vs. Giants spread Giants -2.5 Titans vs. Giants over/under 39.5 Titans vs. Giants money line NYG -135, TEN +114

The Giants are coming off a devastating knee injury to Jaxson Dart, which has reportedly kept him out for the rest of the season. Jameis Winston came in relief last week for Dart against the Rams. Winston didn't look sharp, but an entire week of practice and gameplanning around him as the QB1 could change that as he's shown a live arm throughout his career. Meanwhile, the Titans are 0-2 and coming off a near upset of the Eagles before falling 24-20 off a Philadelphia touchdown with nine seconds left. Brian Daboll, now the Titans offensive coordinator, goes against the team he served as head coach for, which could add some personal motivation. The Giants are 1-1 through two weeks in the John Harbaugh era. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Jets vs. Lions preview

Jets vs. Lions kickoff 1:00 p.m. ET Jets vs. Lions spread Lions -6.5 Jets vs. Lions over/under 47.5 Jets vs. Lions money line DET -305, NYJ +245

The Lions have had one of the NFL's best offenses in recent seasons, and there's no sign of that changing through two weeks. Detroit has scored 31 points in each of its first two games; however, it has also allowed at least 30 points in each of them as well. The Lions are 1-1 this season, and Jahmyr Gibbs is third in rushing yards (208) with Amon-Ra St. Brown fifth in receiving yards (209). The Jets could be entering this contest 2-0, but they had a fourth quarter and overtime collapse in a 20-17 loss to the Packers last week. The Jets are 2-0 against the spread this season, though. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Commanders vs. Seahawks preview

Commanders vs. Seahawks kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Commanders vs. Seahawks spread: Seattle -7 Commanders vs. Seahawks Over/Under: 40.5 Commanders vs. Seahawks money line: Washington +255, Seattle -319

Both of these franchises have already dealt with an unfortunate quarterback injury, and that will unquestionably shape this matchup. As mentioned, Darnold may return this week, but Drew Lock has been more than serviceable in relief for the defending Super Bowl champions. Marcus Mariota went 11-of-16 for 111 yards and a touchdown after Daniels left the game last week, and this will be his 83rd career start, but the Washington offense loses dynamism without its franchise QB. The Seahawks cruised to a 38-14 victory at home over the Commanders last season with Daniels in the lineup. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Browns vs. Panthers preview

Browns vs. Panthers kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Browns vs. Panthers spread: Carolina -2.5 Browns vs. Panthers Over/Under: 41 Browns vs. Panthers money line: Cleveland +125, Carolina -148

They're both off to 1-1 starts after bouncing back from Week 1 losses last week. Carolina scored 37 points but gave up 59 in a loss to the Bears to open the season, but rebounded with a 34-3 win over the Falcons. Meanwhile, Cleveland was blown out 34-10 by the Jaguars but managed a 23-19 win over the Buccaneers in Week 2. Bryce Young has seemingly made a sizable progression in his fourth season, while Deshaun Watson's play so far has also been better than expected. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Dolphins vs. Chiefs preview

Dolphins vs. Chiefs kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Dolphins vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -11.5 Dolphins vs. Chiefs Over/Under: 46 Dolphins vs. Chiefs money line: Miami +541, Kansas City -781

After an abysmal 6-11 season in 2025, the Chiefs are off to a 2-0 start, and Patrick Mahomes put in a vintage performance with 383 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Colts last week. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have opened the Jeff Hafley era with a pair of double-digit losses. However, this is the first road game of the season for Kansas City, and it's also Miami's first time playing at home this season. This is their first matchup since the 2024 playoff game they played in sub-zero temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium, which Kansas City won 26-7. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook:

Bills vs. Chargers preview

Bills vs. Chargers kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Bills vs. Chargers spread: Buffalo -7 Bills vs. Chargers Over/Under: 50.5 Bills vs. Chargers money line: Buffalo -347, Los Angeles +278

The Bills and Chargers were both playoff teams a season ago and entered 2026 hoping that this could be the year that Josh Allen and Justin Herbert break through with a deep postseason run. However, the early advantage goes to Allen and the Bills, who are off to a 2-0 start and lead the NFL in scoring. Meanwhile, the Chargers are off to an 0-2 start with matching 26-14 losses to the Cardinals and Raiders. They were sizable favorites in both of those games and have something been off early on. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Colts vs. Texans preview

Colts vs. Texans kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Colts vs. Texans spread: Houston -2.5 Colts vs. Texans Over/Under: 43.5 Colts vs. Texans money line: Indianapolis +127, Houston -150

These AFC South rivals are both off to 0-2 starts, and the math says that falling to 0-3 is dire for a team's playoff chances. There have only been four teams since 1990 to make the postseason after losing their first three games, so the pressure is high for both franchises. The Texans ran into Josh Allen and Joe Burrow playing incredibly in the first two weeks of the season and the Colts haven't had it any easier, having matched up with Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. Jonathan Taylor is tied for the NFL lead with four rushing touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season, but the Houston run defense does rank sixth in the league. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 for $250 in bet resets:

49ers vs. Cardinals preview

49ers vs. Cardinals kickoff time: 4:05 p.m. ET 49ers vs. Cardinals spread: San Francisco -8.5 49ers vs. Cardinals Over/Under: 47.5 49ers vs. Cardinals money line: San Francisco -485, Arizona +370

The 49ers have cruised to blowout wins over the Rams and Dolphins to open the season, giving them a chance to become the first team since the 2021 Broncos to open the year with three straight double-digit wins. They can also become the first team since 2007 (Patriots/Steelers) to post three straight 20-point wins to open the campaign. Arizona has lost seven straight divisional games after falling to Seattle in a 31-7 final in Week 2. These teams split their season series last year. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to get $350 in FanCash:

Buccaneers vs. Vikings preview

Buccaneers vs. Vikings kickoff time: 4:05 p.m. ET Buccaneers vs. Vikings spread: Minnesota -1.5 Buccaneers vs. Vikings Over/Under: 42.5 Buccaneers vs. Vikings money line: Minnesota -120, Tampa Bay +100

The Vikings became the first team in NFL history to win four straight games with four different starting quarterbacks, and Kyler Murray is scheduled to return after missing Week 2 due to a concussion. They are coming off a 9-3 win at Chicago in Week 2, allowing three points or fewer for the second time in their last three games. Tampa Bay is coming off a 23-19 loss to Cleveland, as quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 21 of 34 passes for 182 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Buccaneers are trying to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2014. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Cowboys vs. Ravens preview

Cowboys vs. Ravens kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET Cowboys vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -3.5 Cowboys vs. Ravens Over/Under: 52.5 Cowboys vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -180, Dallas +150

This will make the third NFL game in Brazil, and the first at Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. This stadium has hosted two World Cup Finals and the 2016 Summer Olympics. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is 2-0 in his career against the Cowboys, with those wins coming in 2020 and 2024. He is facing Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and both signal callers are in the top five in win percentage among quarterbacks with zero Super Bowl starts in the Super Bowl era (minimum 100 starts). Both teams are 1-1 through their first two games of the season. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Broncos vs. Rams preview

Broncos vs. Rams kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET Broncos vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -2.5 Broncos vs. Rams Over/Under: 45.5 Broncos vs. Rams money line: Los Angeles -142, Denver +120

The Broncos and Rams both lost by 20-plus points in Week 1, but they both responded with wins in Week 2. The Rams will become the first team in NFL history to play their first three games of the season in primetime, and they are scheduled to tie the league record with seven total primetime games this year. They have won five straight games against the Broncos, with the latest meeting coming in 2022. The Rams are coming off a 28-6 win over the Giants on Monday night, while the Broncos are coming off a 20-13 win over the Jaguars. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix recorded the 19th comeback win of his career. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Bears vs. Eagles preview

Bears vs. Eagles kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Bears vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -4.5 Bears vs. Eagles Over/Under: 41.5 Bears vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -225, Chicago +185

Chicago is expected to start quarterback Case Keenum if Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion) are unavailable. The Bears have lost back-to-back home games after starting 6-1 at home under head coach Ben Johnson. They lead the league with 212.5 rushing yards per game entering Week 3. Philadelphia is the first team in NFL history to start 2-0 in back-to-back seasons with all four wins coming by under five points. The Eagles are 14-6 in primetime over the past five seasons, and head coach Nick Sirianni is 15-4 in September in his career as a head coach. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

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NFL Week 3 betting trends

Seahawks vs. Commanders

The Seahawks are 5-0 ATS in their last five games as a road favorite.

The Under is 4-0 in Seattle's last four games on the road.

Panthers vs. Browns

The underdog is 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings between the Panthers and Browns.

The Under is 4-0 in Carolina's last four games on the road.

Texans vs. Colts

The Texans are 5-0 in their last five meetings against the Colts.

The Under is 5-1 in Houston's last six games on the road.

Bengals vs. Steelers

The Steelers are 5-1 ATS in the last six meetings between these AFC North rivals.

The Bengals are 4-0 ATS in their last four games on the road.

Lions vs. Jets

The Lions are 8-0 ATS in their last eight games played in Week 3.

The Over is 7-2 in Detroit's last nine games overall.

Titans vs. Giants

The road team is 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings between these teams.

The Over is 4-0 in Tennessee's last four games on the road.

Patriots vs. Jaguars

The Under is 8-1 in Jacksonville's last nine games following a loss.

The Patriots are 6-0 ATS in their last six games when playing as a road underdog.

Chargers vs. Bills

The Chargers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against the Bills.

The Under is 5-0 in Los Angeles' last five games against an AFC opponent.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins

The home team is 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings between the Chiefs and Dolphins.

The Under is 4-1 in Kansas City's last five games on the road.

Vikings vs. Buccaneers

The Vikings are 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven meetings against an NFC opponent.

The Under is 4-0 in Minnesota's last four games following a straight-up win.

Cardinals vs. 49ers

The Cardinals are 3-1 ATS in their last four meetings with San Francisco.

The 49ers are 7-0-1 ATS in their last eight games as a favorite.

Raiders vs. Saints

The Saints are 8-0 ATS in their last eight games overall.

The Under is 4-0 in New Orleans' last four games as a home favorite.

Ravens vs. Cowboys

The Over is 5-1 in the last six meetings between the Cowboys and Ravens.

The Over is 5-1 in Dallas' last six games as an underdog.

Rams vs. Broncos

The underdog is 7-0 ATS in the last seven meetings between the Rams and Broncos.

The Over is 7-3 in Los Angeles' last 10 games overall.

Eagles vs. Bears

The Under is 5-0 in the last five meetings.

The Bears are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as a home underdog.

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NFL Week 3 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on either team to win Spread The number of points the favorite is expected to win by Over/under The expected number of total points in the game Team total Betting on the expected number of points for an individual team Anytime touchdown scorer Betting on a player to score a touchdown in the game Player props Betting on various player stats like total passing yards or rushing yards Parlays Combining multiple bets into one wager Season win total Betting on how many wins a team finishes with in the regular season Division winner Betting on a team to win its division Super Bowl winner Betting on a team to win the Super Bowl Awards Betting on awards like MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, etc. Make/miss playoffs Betting on a team to make or miss the playoffs

Money line

A money line bet is the simplest way to bet on Week 3 NFL games, as it only requires bettors to pick the winner. If a team is -150 to win, a $150 bet pays out $100, while a $100 bet on a +150 money line pays out $150.

Spread

The spread levels the playing field between teams, as it is the number of points a team is expected to win by. A team favored by 6.5 points needs to win by at least seven points to cover the spread, while the underdog needs to keep the margin to six points or fewer (or win outright) to cover the spread.

Over/under

This is the total number of expected points scored in the game. An over/under of 42.5 requires 43 points to go Over and 42 points or fewer to go Under.

Team total

Bettors can also wager on the total number of points for each individual team. A team with an over/under of 17.5 points needs to score at least 18 points to go Over its team total.

Anytime touchdown scorer

One of the most popular NFL markets is the anytime touchdown scorer market, which is straightforward. It is simply a wager on a player to score a touchdown at any point during his respective game.

Player props

There are various player props for every NFL game, including markets like passing yards, rushing yards, total receptions, total carries, touchdowns and more.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into one ticket, so the odds are drastically higher than single wagers. However, every leg of the parlay must win in order for the bet to payout.

Season win total

Every team has a season win total, which is the expected number of wins for that team in the 2026-27 regular season. Those totals will be updated after every game, but Week 1 allows bettors to make wagers before any games have been played.

Division winner



Some NFL bettors are particularly familiar with certain divisions, and the division winner market allows them to put that knowledge to use. Each division has its own set of futures odds, which will change every week.

Super Bowl winner

Another popular NFL betting market is the Super Bowl winner. It is the biggest game of the year, so bettors often want to place wagers on teams before the odds start moving throughout the season.

Awards

There are various NFL awards to wager on, including MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and more.

Make/miss playoffs

Every team has odds to make or miss the playoffs. Some teams are heavily favored to make the playoffs, while other teams are longshots to make the postseason. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

2026 Super Bowl odds heading into Week 3

Super Bowl odds will fluctuate throughout the season. According to the latest Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Rams are the +650 favorites heading into Week 3. The Bills are priced at +800, followed by the Seahawks (+900) and Ravens (+950), Other notable Super Bowl contenders include the 49ers (+1000), Eagles (+1400), Chiefs (+1400), Bengals (+1700) and Lions (+1900). Click on the odds (via FanDuel) to wager on the Super Bowl winner now.

Team Odds Rams +650 Bills +800 Seahawks +900 Ravens +950 49ers +1000 Eagles +1400 Chiefs +1400 Bengals +1700 Lions +1900 Patriots +2000 Broncos +2200 Cowboys +2200 Jaguars +2200 Texans +2200 Vikings +2700 Bears +3000 Packers +3500 Chargers +4000 Saints +6000 Colts +6500 Raiders +7500 Buccaneers +8000 Panthers +10000 Commanders +10000 Steelers +10000 Giants +15000 Jets +17500 Falcons +20000 Cardinals +22500 Browns +35000 Titans +75000 Dolphins +100000

NFL Week 3 player props

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: Over/Under 4.5 receptions (SportsLine's model projects Kelce will finish with 6.3 receptions)

Saints WR Chris Olave: Over/Under 79.5 receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects Olave will finish with 95.4 receiving yards)

Bills QB Josh Allen: Over/Under 33.5 total rushing yards (SportsLine's model projects Allen will finish with 41.3 rushing yards)

Lions QB Jared Goff: Over/Under 258.5 total passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Goff will finish with 219.7 passing yards)

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase: Over/Under 6.5 receptions (SportsLine's model projects Chase will finish with 8.0 receptions)

49ers QB Brock Purdy: Over/Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (SportsLine's model projects Purdy will finish with 2.1 passing touchdowns)

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: Over/Under 236.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Jackson will finish with 189.2 passing yards)

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: Over/Under 241.1 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Stafford will finish with 291.1 passing yards)

Panthers QB Bryce Young: Over/Under 223.5 total passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Young will finish with 178.8 passing yards)

Jaguars WR Parker Washington: Over/Under 61.5 receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects Washington will finish with 79.9 receiving yards)

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield: Over/Under 216.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Mayfield will finish with 173.2 passing yards)

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: Over/Under 216.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Hurts will finish with 195.0 passing yards)

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How NFL betting payouts work

NFL betting payouts are determined using American odds, with the minus sign (-) indicating the favorite and the plus sign (+) indicating the underdog. The total payout includes the original stake along with the potential profit. A $100 wager on +150 odds would return $250, with $150 total profit.

On the flip side, a $150 wager on -150 odds would return $250, with $100 total profit. Standard spreads are -110 at sportsbooks, meaning bettors need to wager $110 to win $100 on a successful bet. Parlays can increase payouts exponentially, but every leg of the parlay needs to win in order for the ticket to cash.