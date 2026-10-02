The Week 4 NFL schedule includes NFL betting options from morning until night on Sunday, with the NFL London Game kicking the day off early at 9:30 a.m. ET, and then Panthers vs. Lions concluding the day's action at 8:20 p.m. ET. Commanders vs. Colts is the first of three games in London over the next three weeks, and the latest Week 4 NFL odds list Indianapolis as the 3.5-point favorite with the over/under at 47. Meanwhile, Detroit is favored by 3.5 on the road over Carolina on Sunday Night Football with the over/under at 50.5 points. Get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Our Week 4 NFL betting guide highlights many of the top NFL betting trends, previews every game on the Week 4 NFL schedule, and provides step-by-step instructions to claim the latest online sportsbook promos from the best betting apps to boost your bankroll. You can use any of the Week 4 NFL lines to score nearly $3,000 in sign-up bonuses by using these top NFL betting promos. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

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How to bet on NFL Week 4

There have been many surprisingly slow starts in the 2026 NFL season, with the Texans, Chargers and Buccaneers among the 0-3 teams, and how they approach what could be a more desperate Week 4 situation is something to consider when exploring Week 4 NFL bets. With another full 16-game NFL schedule in Week 4, there will be plenty of betting opportunities on markets such as winners, spreads, totals, game props and player props for online sports betting apps. Anyone looking for how to bet on NFL Week 4 can take advantage of a variety of sportsbook promos and bonuses as the 2026 NFL season moves into October.

Online sports betting is now legal in more than 30 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and it's simpe and straightforward to register for online betting sites like FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, bet365, Caesars, Hard Rock Bet and Fanatics Sportsbook. With the NFL regular season underway, top sports betting apps are offering sportsbook promos that could help you boost your bankroll going into the first full month of NFL action.

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2026 NFL Week 4 schedule

Sunday, Oct. 4

Colts vs. Commanders (+3.5, 47.5), 9:30 a.m. ET from London

Patriots at Bills (-7, 48.5), 1 p.m. ET

Jets at Bears (-3.5, 42.5), 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars at Bengals (-2.5, 51.5), 1 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Giants (+1.5, 44.5), 1 p.m. ET

Rams at Eagles (+3, 45.5), 1 p.m. ET

Packers at Buccaneers (+3.5, 39.5), 1 p.m. ET

Titans at Ravens (-11.5, 43.5), 1 p.m. ET

Cowboys at Texans (-2.5, 47.5), 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins at Vikings (-11.5, 38.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

Chiefs at Raiders (+4.5, 47.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Broncos at 49ers (-3, 46.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Rams at Seahawks (-7, 42.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Lions at Panthers (+3.5, 50.5), 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 5

Falcons at Saints (-3, 48.5), 8:15 p.m. ET

NFL Week 4 game previews

Colts vs. Commanders preview

Colts vs. Commanders kickoff 9:30 a.m. ET in London Colts vs. Commanders spread Colts -3.5 Colts vs. Commanders over/under 47.5 Colts vs. Commanders money line IND -180, WAS +150

The first Sunday morning international game of the 2026 NFL season takes place this week with the Indianapolis Colts playing the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Both teams are coming off upset victories, with the Colts defeating the Texans, 19-17, and the Commanders knocking off the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, 33-31. Washington won despite Marcus Mariota starting for Jayden Daniels (elbow). Seattle outgained Washington 437-258, but the Commanders capitalized on three forced turnovers. Daniel Jones threw for 235 yards for the Colts last week, and both teams enter at 1-2. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook:

Patriots vs. Bills preview

Patriots vs. Bills kickoff 1 p.m. ET Patriots vs. Bills spread Bills -7 Patriots vs. Bills over/under 48.5 Patriots vs. Bills money line BUF -300, NE +240

The Bills play their third straight game in their new stadium, and they haven't lost in it yet. The Bills are coming off a 24-16 win over the Chargers last week to improve to 3-0, and they have the No. 1 scoring offense at 33.7 points per game this season. Meanwhile, the Patriots' offense has struggled coming off their Super Bowl loss. They are tied with the Dolphins for the worst scoring offense at 12 points per game, and New England is coming off a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars. Drake Maye is averaging just 195 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, Josh Allen has five passing and six rushing touchdowns through three games. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Jets vs. Bears preview

Jets vs. Bears kickoff 1 p.m. ET Jets vs. Bears spread Bears -3.5 Jets vs. Bears over/under 42.5 Jets vs. Bears money line CHI -175, NYJ +145

The Bears' offense didn't lose a beat in the first game without Caleb Williams this season. Case Keenum completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a score in a game where the defense forced three turnovers as Chicago defeated the Eagles, 27-7. Meanwhile, the Jets hung around with the Lions but lost 31-24 on the road as they play their third straight NFC North opponent. The Jets (1-2) lost 20-17 to the Packers in overtime in Week 2. The Bears are 2-1 and Williams (hamstring) will miss this contest as well. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Jaguars vs. Bengals preview

Jaguars vs. Bengals kickoff 1 p.m. ET Jaguars vs. Bengals spread Bengals -2.5 Jaguars vs. Bengals over/under 51.5 Jaguars vs. Bengals money line CIN -142, JAC +120

The Jaguars and Bengals have the highest over/under (51.5 points) of the Week 4 NFL schedule, which could make this the game of the week if you're a fan of offense. Both teams are led by former No. 1 overall picks at quarterback in Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow. The Jaguars are coming off a 35-6 win over defending AFC champion New England, while the Bengals scored 27 points in a 30-27 loss to the Steelers. The Bengals defeated the Jaguars, 31-27, last season. Both teams are 2-1 this season. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Giants vs. Cardinals preview

Giants vs. Cardinals kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Giants vs. Cardinals spread: Arizona -1 Giants vs. Cardinals Over/Under: 44.5 Giants vs. Cardinals money line: New York -108, Arizona -113

With Jameis Winston stepping in as the starter after Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury, the Giants scrapped out a 12-7 win over the Titans to improve to 2-1. Now they'll welcome the Cardinals to MetLife Stadium as they come off a 36-30 loss to the 49ers. Both teams are 2-1 against the spread so far on the season and have trended towards the Under (2-1) as well. The Giants traded for JJ McCarthy on Monday as an insurance policy, but this is presumably Winston's ship to guide. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Eagles vs. Rams preview

Eagles vs. Rams kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Eagles vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -2.5 Eagles vs. Rams Over/Under: 45.5 Eagles vs. Rams money line: Philadelphia +131, Los Angeles -157

These two teams began the season looking like serious NFC title contenders, and they may still fit the bill, but the results have been less than inspiring. Philadelphia scraped out wins over the Commanders and Titans to open the season, but then got steamrolled by a Bears squad that was down to its third-string quarterback in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Rams began the year as Super Bowl favorites but got smoked by the 49ers in Australia before beating the Giants in a game where they lost Jaxson Dart and blew a 16-point halftime lead against the Broncos. This is a potential get-right game for the winner, but the loser might have some soul-searching to do given the talent on these respective rosters. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook:

Buccaneers vs. Packers preview

Buccaneers vs. Packers kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Buccaneers vs. Packers spread: Green Bay -4 Buccaneers vs. Packers Over/Under: 39.5 Buccaneers vs. Packers money line: Tampa Bay +162, Green Bay -195

Here are two more teams that began the year as NFC playoff hopefuls, but the Packers and Buccaneers are off to even more abysmal starts. Green Bay's lone win was the result of a Jets collapse, and last week the Packers were embarrassed by the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is off to a 0-3 start, and starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is out at least three weeks after dislocating the thumb on his throwing hand. Jalon Daniels will start for the Buccaneers in his absence. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Ravens vs. Titans preview

Ravens vs. Titans kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Ravens vs. Titans spread: Baltimore -11.5 Ravens vs. Titans Over/Under: 43.5 Ravens vs. Titans money line: Baltimore -714, Tennessee +509

Fresh off the Miracle at Maracana, the Ravens will host the Titans for an AFC showdown on Sunday. Tyler Loop's 56-yard field goal as time expired gave Baltimore a 34-31 win over the Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro to improve to 2-1. Meanwhile, the Titans dropped to 0-3 with a 12-7 loss to the Giants, punctuated by a brutal Cam Ward interception in the endzone with a chance to take the lead. Robert Saleh's defense is top 10 in the NFL, but the Tennessee offense can't get anything going at the moment. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 for $250 in bet resets:

Texans vs. Cowboys preview

Texans vs. Cowboys kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Texans vs. Cowboys spread: Houston -2.5 Texans vs. Cowboys Over/Under: 47.5 Texans vs. Cowboys money line: Houston -140, Dallas +119

Dallas (1-2) made a number of questionable decisions after tying the game 31-31 against Baltimore in Brazil, and the seven seconds that transpired afterward will probably be stuck in everybody's minds if the Cowboys can't turn the season around. However, the Texans are off to an even worse start at 0-3 after a 19-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday. Houston overcame a 0-3 start to make the playoffs last season, and it did so in 2018 as well, but only five other teams have done so in NFL history. The Cowboys are 1-1-1 against the spread this season, while the Texans are 0-3 against the number. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to get $350 in FanCash:

Vikings vs. Dolphins preview

Vikings vs. Dolphins kickoff time: 4:05 p.m. ET Vikings vs. Dolphins spread: Minnesota -10.5 Vikings vs. Dolphins Over/Under: 38.5 Vikings vs. Dolphins money line: Minnesota -658, Miami +483

It hasn't seemed to matter if it's Carson Wentz or Kyler Murray under center, because Brian Flores has his defense dialed in, and the pressure they put on opponents every week has been insurmountable. Minnesota has 37 quarterback hits and 14.0 sacks while generating six turnovers over the first three weeks of the season. Meanwhile, Miami dropped to 0-3 on the season with a 24-10 loss to the Chiefs last week and has lost every game by at least two touchdowns. To make matters worse, star RB De'Von Achane tore his ACL and is out for the remainder of the season. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Chiefs vs. Raiders preview

Chiefs vs. Raiders kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET Chiefs vs. Raiders spread: Kansas City -4.5 Chiefs vs. Raiders Over/Under: 47.5 Chiefs vs. Raiders money line: Kansas City -225, Las Vegas +185

This is the first matchup in NFL history between a pair of 3-0 teams who are both coming off 10-plus loss seasons. It is also the first time in series history that both of these teams are at least 3-0 or better. The Raiders lead the NFL in turnover differential and takeaways, while the Chiefs are amid their fifth 3-0 start since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the full-time starter in 2018. Mahomes is 13-2 with 36 touchdowns and five interceptions across 15 career starts against the Raiders. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Broncos vs. 49ers preview

Broncos vs. 49ers kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET Broncos vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -3 Broncos vs. 49ers Over/Under: 47.5 Broncos vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -148, Denver +124

Denver and San Francisco have been two of the winningest teams in the NFL over the last two seasons, as the Broncos are 16-4 and the 49ers are 15-5. Denver has the most sacks (76) during that span, while San Francisco has the fewest sacks allowed (27). 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is the second quarterback ever with at least 10 total touchdowns and zero times sacked through three games, and he can become the third quarterback in team history with three-plus touchdowns in four straight games. The Broncos are coming off a 30-26 win over the Rams, as quarterback Bo Nix recorded his 20th comeback win in just three seasons. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Chargers vs. Seahawks preview

Chargers vs. Seahawks kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET Chargers vs. Seahawks spread: Seattle -7 Chargers vs. Seahawks Over/Under: 42.5 Chargers vs. Seahawks money line: Seattle -380, Los Angeles +300

The Chargers will be looking to get on track offensively against one of the best defenses in football. Los Angeles ranks 29th in points per game this season, while Seattle ranks third in points per game allowed. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was Michigan's defensive coordinator under current Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2021. The Chargers are coming off a 24-16 loss to the Bills, while the Seahawks are coming off a 33-31 loss to the Commanders. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Lions vs. Panthers preview

Lions vs. Panthers kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET Lions vs. Panthers spread: Detroit -3.5 Lions vs. Panthers Over/Under: 50.5 Lions vs. Panthers money line: Detroit -180, Carolina +150

Detroit and Carolina have both been playing high-scoring games to open the season, as Detroit ranks first in combined points per game (66.0) and Carolina ranks third (57.3). The Lions are the second team in league history with a negative scoring differential through three games despite scoring at least 30 points in each game. They rank bottom two in the NFL in points per game allowed and yards per game allowed. Carolina is coming off a 21-18 loss to the Browns in Week 3, as the Panthers went 0 for 3 on fourth down attempts. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to get $350 in FanCash:

Falcons vs. Saints preview

Falcons vs. Saints kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Falcons vs. Saints spread: New Orleans -3 Falcons vs. Saints Over/Under: 48.5 Falcons vs. Saints money line: New Orleans -148, Atlanta +124

Atlanta is trying to match its longest winning streak against New Orleans since 2000, as the Falcons have won the last two meetings. They are 9-1 on Monday night since 2015, which is the second-best record in the league. This is the second primetime game in a row for Atlanta, as it is coming off a 35-14 win at Green Bay on Thursday night in Week 3. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. made his first start of the season, while running back Bijan Robinson racked up 213 scrimmage yards. New Orleans has won six of its last seven primetime home games against Atlanta, but it has lost six straight home primetime games overall. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Week 4 NFL betting promos and bonus offers

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NFL Week 4 betting trends

Colts vs. Commanders

The Commanders are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as an underdog.

The Over is 6-1 in Washington's last seven games overall.

Jaguars vs. Bengals

The Under is 4-1 in Cincinnati's last five home games.

The Jaguars are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Titans vs. Ravens



The Under has hit in seven of the last 10 meetings between the Titans and Ravens.

The road team is 5-0-1 ATS in the last six meetings.

Rams vs. Eagles

The Eagles are 6-0 ATS in their last six games as an underdog.

The Over is 8-1 in Los Angeles' last nine games on the road.

Packers vs. Buccaneers

The Over is 4-0 in Green Bay's last four games in October.

The underdog is 4-0 ATS in the past four meetings between the Packers and Buccaneers.

Jets vs. Bears

The Under is 6-1 in Chicago's last seven home games.

The Jets are 2-1 ATS this season.

Patriots vs. Bills

The Bills are 3-1 ATS in their last four meetings with the Patriots.

The Patriots are 5-0 ATS in their last five games following a loss.

Cardinals vs. Giants



The Cardinals are 5-0 ATS in their last five meetings with the Giants.

The Over is 6-1 in New York's last seven games overall.

Cowboys vs. Texans

The road team is 5-0 ATS in the last five meetings between the Cowboys and Texans.

The Over is 7-1 in Dallas' last eight games on the road.

Dolphins vs. Vikings

The Under is 5-0 in Minnesota's last five games as a favorite.

The Vikings are 7-0-1 ATS in their last eight games.

Chargers vs. Seahawks

The Over is 7-1 in Seattle's last eight meetings against an opponent with a losing record.

The underdog is 7-0 ATS in the last seven meetings between these two teams.

Broncos vs. 49ers

The Over is 5-0 in San Francisco's last five games when playing as the favorite.

The home team has covered the spread in four straight meetings.

Chiefs vs. Raiders

The Raiders are 4-1 ATS in their last five meetings with the Chiefs.

The Under is 5-1 in Kansas City's last six road games.

Lions vs. Panthers

The home team is 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings.

The Panthers are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 games following an ATS loss.

Falcons vs. Saints

The Saints are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games overall.

The Under is 3-0 in the last three meetings between the Saints and Falcons.

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NFL Week 4 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on the winner of the game Spread The number of points the favorite is projected to win by Over/under The projected number of total points in the game Team total Betting on the projected number of points for an individual team Anytime touchdown scorer Betting on a player to score a touchdown Player props Betting on various player stats like total passing yards or rushing attempts Parlays Combining multiple bets into one ticket Season win total Betting on how many wins a team records in the regular season Division winner Betting on a team to win its division Super Bowl winner Betting on a team to win the Super Bowl Awards Betting on awards like MVP, Coach of the Year, etc. Make/miss playoffs Betting on a team to make or miss the postseason

Money line

A money line bet is the simplest way to bet on Week 4 NFL games, as it only requires bettors to pick the winner. If a team is -300 to win, a $300 bet pays out $100, while a $100 bet on a +300 money line pays out $300.

Spread

The spread levels the playing field between teams, as it is the number of points a team is expected to win by. A team favored by 9.5 points needs to win by at least 10 points to cover the spread, while the underdog needs to keep the margin to nine points or fewer (or win outright) to cover the spread.

Over/under

This is the total number of expected points scored in the game. An over/under of 39.5 requires 40 points to go Over and 39 points or fewer to go Under.

Team total

Bettors can also wager on the total number of points for each individual team. A team with an over/under of 19.5 points needs to score at least 20 points to go Over its team total.

Anytime touchdown scorer

One of the most popular NFL markets is the anytime touchdown scorer market. It is simply a wager on a player to score a touchdown at any point during his respective game.

Player props

There are various player props for every NFL game, including markets like passing yards, passing attempts, total receptions, total carries and more.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into one wager, so the odds are drastically longer than single wagers. However, every leg of the parlay must win in order for the bet to payout.

Season win total

Every team has a season win total, which is the expected number of wins for that team during the 2026-27 regular season. Those win totals will be updated after every game, and many of them have changed drastically since the season began.

Division winner



Some NFL bettors are particularly familiar with certain divisions, and the division winner market allows them to put that knowledge to use. Each division has its own set of odds, which will change every week as standings get updated.

Super Bowl winner

Another popular NFL betting market is the Super Bowl winner. It is the biggest game of the year, so bettors often want to place wagers on teams early in the season.

Awards

There are various NFL awards to wager on, including MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and more.

Make/miss playoffs

Every team has odds to make or miss the postseason. Some teams are heavily favored to make the playoffs, while other teams are longshots to make the field. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

2026 Super Bowl odds heading into Week 4

Super Bowl odds will fluctuate throughout the season. According to the latest Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bills are the +650 favorites heading into Week 4. The Rams are priced at +700, followed by the Seahawks (+950) and Ravens (+950). Other notable Super Bowl contenders include the 49ers (+1000), Chiefs (+1200), Lions (+1700), Eagles (+1700) and Jaguars (+1800). Click on the odds (via FanDuel) to wager on the Super Bowl winner now.

Team Odds Bills +650 Rams +700 Seahawks +950 Ravens +950 49ers +1000 Chiefs +1200 Eagles +1700 Lions +1700 Jaguars +1800 Bengals +1900 Broncos +2000 Bears +2200 Vikings +2200 Cowboys +2700 Texans +3000 Patriots +3300 Packers +5000 Colts +5500 Saints +6000 Commanders +8000 Chargers +8000 Raiders +8000 Falcons +10000 Panthers +10000 Buccaneers +10000 Steelers +10000 Giants +12500 Jets +20000 Browns +25000 Cardinals +35000 Titans +60000 Dolphins +100000

NFL Week 4 player props

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin: Over/Under 55.5 receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects McLaurin will finish with 72.1 receiving yards)

Bills QB Josh Allen: Over/Under 236.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Allen will finish with 242.1 passing yards)

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: Over/Under 18.5 passing completions (SportsLine's model projects Jackson will finish with 14.3 completions)

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb: Over/Under 76.5 receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects Lamb will finish with 91.8 receiving yards)

Patriots QB Drake Maye: Over/Under 228.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Maye will finish with 260.3 passing yards)

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase: Over/Under 79.5 receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects Chase will finish with 84.9 receiving yards)

Rams WR Davante Adams: Over/Under 74.5 receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects Adams will finish with 96.8 receiving yards)

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: Over/Under 24.5 rushing yards (SportsLine's model projects Hurts will finish with 32.9 rushing yards)

Packers WR Matthew Golden: Over/Under 57.5 receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects Golden will finish with 40.2 receiving yards)

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: Over/Under 241.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Mahomes will finish with 283.8 passing yards)

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty: Over/Under 61.5 rushing yards (SportsLine's model projects Jeanty will finish with 50.9 rushing yards)

49ers QB Brock Purdy: Over/Under 234.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Purdy will finish with 275.4 passing yards)

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Over/Under 6.5 receptions (SportsLine's model projects Smith-Njigba will finish with 8.7 receptions)

Panthers QB Bryce Young: Over/Under 21.5 passing completions (SportsLine's model projects Young will finish with 18.4 completions)

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How NFL betting payouts work

NFL betting payouts are determined using American odds, with the minus sign (-) indicating the favorite and the plus sign (+) indicating the underdog. The total payout includes the original stake along with the potential profit, and they vary depending on the type of market. Standard spreads are -115 at sportsbooks, meaning bettors need to wager $115 to win $100 on a successful bet.

Parlays can increase payouts exponentially, but every leg of the parlay needs to win in order for the bet to win. A standard two-leg parlay of -110 wagers pays +264, with a winning $100 bet resulting in a $264 profit. Underdogs pay more than favorites because the betting market considers those teams less likely to win.