Aronimink Golf Club will host its second major when the 2026 PGA Championship begins on Thursday morning in Pennsylvania. Gary Player won the 1962 PGA Championship at Aronimink, while the course also hosted the 2018 BMW Championship. Keegan Bradley won that tournament in a playoff over Justin Rose, while Rory McIlroy finished fifth. McIlroy is coming off a major win at Augusta, and he is a two-time PGA Championship winner.

However, Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion, and he is the +480 favorite in the 2026 PGA Championship odds. McIlroy (+850) is the only other golfer inside of 10-1, while Cameron Young (12-1), Jon Rahm (13-1) and Xander Schauffele (18-1) are next on the PGA odds board. Bradley is a 125-1 longshot even though he won the last PGA Tour event played at Aronimink. The 2026 PGA Championship first round tee times begin at 6:45 a.m. ET. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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2026 PGA Championship odds

Here is the field for the 108th PGA Championship. A maximum of 156 golfers will tee it up at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Click on the odds to wager now.

Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +480 Rory McIlroy +850 Cameron Young +1200 Jon Rahm +1300 Xander Schauffele +1800 Ludvig Aberg +2000 Bryson DeChambeau +2000 Matt Fitzpatrick +2200 Tommy Fleetwood +2700 Justin Rose +3500 Justin Thomas +4000 Collin Morikawa +4000 Brooks Koepka +4000 Russell Henley +4500 Viktor Hovland +5000 Si Woo Kim +5000 Robert MacIntyre +5500 Patrick Cantlay +5500 Tyrrell Hatton +5500 Hideki Matsuyama +6000 Jordan Spieth +6000 Sam Burns +6000 Chris Gotterup +6500 Rickie Fowler +6500 Adam Scott +7000 Patrick Reed +7000 Sepp Straka +7000 Min Woo Lee +8000 Nicolai Hojgaard +8000 Joaquin Niemann +10000 Kurt Kitayama +10000 Jake Knapp +10000 Jason Day +10000 Harris English +10000 Akshay Bhatia +10000 Gary Woodland +10000 Alex Fitzpatrick +10000 J.J. Spaun +10000 Maverick McNealy +10000 Shane Lowry +10000 Jacob Bridgeman +10000 Michael Thorbjornsen +12500 Kristoffer Reitan +12500 Marco Penge +12500 David Puig +12500 Corey Conners +12500 Sungjae Im +12500 Keegan Bradley +12500 Sahith Theegala +17500 Ryan Gerard +17500 Alex Noren +17500 Dustin Johnson +17500 Keith Mitchell +17500 Matt McCarty +17500 Samuel Stevens +17500 Aaron Rai +17500 Nick Taylor +17500 Thomas Detry +17500 Wyndham Clark +17500 Harry Hall +17500 Daniel Berger +17500 Brian Harman +17500 Pierceson Coody +22500 Taylor Pendrith +22500 Rasmus Hojgaard +22500 Jayden Schaper +25000 Denny McCarthy +25000 Tom McKibbin +25000 Angel Ayora +25000 J.T. Poston +25000 Cameron Smith +25000 Haotong Li +35000 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +35000 Ryan Fox +35000 Ricky Castillo +35000 Michael Brennan +35000 Aldrich Potgieter +35000 Ryo Hisatsune +35000 Jordan Smith +35000 Bud Cauley +35000 Max Greyserman +35000 Michael Kim +35000 Andrew Putnam +50000 Daniel Hiller +50000 Andrew Novak +50000 Richard Hoey +50000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +50000 Lucas Glover +50000 Stewart Cink +50000 Billy Horschel +50000 Matti Schmid +50000 Garrick Higgo +50000 Ian Holt +50000 Patrick Rodgers +50000 Austin Smotherman +50000 Nico Echavarria +50000 Matt Wallace +50000 Sami Valimaki +75000 Chris Kirk +75000 Steven Fixk +75000 Casey Jarvis +75000 John Parry +75000 Max McGreevy +75000 William Mouw +75000 Mikael Lingberg +75000 Jimmy Walker +100000 Michael Block +100000 Ben Kern +100000 Bryce Fisher +100000 Bernd Wiesberger +100000 Y.E. Yang +100000 Derek Berg +100000 Jhonattan Vegas +100000 Luke Donald +100000 Elvis Smylie +100000 Timothy Wiseman +100000 Jared Jones +100000 Johnny Keefer +100000 Ryan Vermeer +100000 Francisco Bide +100000 Paul McClure +100000 Dan Brown +100000 Brian Campbell +100000 Austin Hurt +100000 Garrett Sapp +100000 Emiliano Grillo +100000 Adrien Saddier +100000 Padraig Harrington +100000 Adam Schenk +100000 Martin Kaymer +100000 Ben Polland +100000 Kota Kaneko +100000 Davis Riley +100000 David Lipsky +100000 Jordan Gumberg +100000 Chris Gabriele +100000 Travis Smyth +100000 Jason Dufner +100000 Joe Highsmith +100000 Ryan Lenahan +100000 Mark Geddes +100000 Tyler Collet +100000 Zach Haynes +100000 Kazuki Higa +100000 Shaun Micheel +100000 Michael Kartrude +100000 Chandler Blanchet +100000 Jesse Droemer +100000 Andy Sullivan +100000

PGA Championship betting: Scottie Scheffler

Age 29 World Rank (OWGR) 1 PGA Championship odds +350 Best PGA Championship finish Win (2025) Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026 9 Wins in 2026 1 (The American Express)

Scottie Scheffler has spent almost exactly three years sitting atop the Official World Golf Ranking and with a sizable lead on No. 2 Rory McIlroy and more than double the points of No. 3 Cameron Young, he won't be giving up that spot any time soon. The 20-time PGA Tour winner is a four-time major champion, which includes a PGA Championship victory last season at Quail Hollow. He won earlier this year at The American Express and he's also finished solo second in each of his last three PGA Tour starts. His five-shot win in the 2025 PGA Championship was the largest since McIlroy won by eight in 2012.

PGA Championship betting: Rory McIlroy

Age 37 World Rank (OWGR) 2 PGA Championship odds +650 Best PGA Championship finish Win (2012, 2014) Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026 4 Wins in 2026 1 (Augusta)

McIlroy is coming off his second consecutive win in Augusta, so he'll enter the second major of the year full of confidence. He's made just one start since that victory, finishing T-19 last week at the Truist Championship. McIlroy is known for his explosive length off the tee, a big reason why he enters this week's event ranked first in strokes gained: off the tee (0,854). However, the 37-year-old has been inconsistent with a putter in his hands this season, ranking 105th in strokes gained: putting (-0.177), 114th in putts per round (28.91) and 129th in one-putt percentage (38.89%).

PGA Championship betting: Bryson DeChambeau

Age 32 World Rank (OWGR) 29 PGA Championship odds +1200 Best PGA Championship finish 2nd (2024, 2025) Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026 N/A Wins in 2026 N/A

The runner-up in each of the last two PGA Championships, Bryson DeChambeau has already won twice this season and is coming off a third-place finish in his most recent start. He's now a 16-time winner worldwide, and his two major championship wins both came at the U.S. Open (2020 and 2024). DeChambeau has now been top five in four of his last five starts at the PGA Championship, but he has missed the cut in two of the last three majors he's played.

PGA Championship betting: Jon Rahm

Age 31 World Rank (OWGR) 21 PGA Championship odds +1200 Best PGA Championship finish 4th (2018) Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026 N/A Wins in 2026 N/A

Rahm is a two-time major champion, but the PGA Championship has been his least successful major. He has finished outside the top 10 in six of his nine appearances, and he has not finished inside the top five since 2018. The Spaniard did card a top-10 finish last year with a T8, though.

PGA Championship betting: Cameron Young

Age 28 World Rank (OWGR) 3 PGA Championship odds +1400 Best PGA Championship finish 3rd (2022) Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026 8 Wins in 2026 2 (The Players Championship, Cadillac Championship)

Young enters the 2026 PGA Championship as one of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour. Young has already picked up two victories this season, and has finished T-10 or better in six of his past seven starts. He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his elite ball-striking ability. The 29-year-old ranks second in strokes gained: total (1.693), sixth in strokes gained: off the tee (0.644) and 21st in strokes gained: approach the green (0.449). Young has yet to win a major, but he could certainly find himself in contention this week at Aronimink.

PGA Championship betting: Jordan Spieth

Age 32 World Rank (OWGR) 50 PGA Championship odds +5500 Best PGA Championship finish 2nd (2015) Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026 6 Wins in 2026 0

Spieth is making his tenth attempt at completing the career grand slam, but his PGA Tour win drought is over four years old. He has not won an event since the RBC Heritage in 2022 after winning 14 events from 2013-17. His last six PGA Championship attempts have not gone well, as he has finished outside the top 25 in each of those tournaments. Spieth is one of 11 golfers with exactly three legs of the career grand slam, and he is one of three golfers without the PGA Championship.

PGA Championship betting: Xander Schauffele

Age 32 World Rank (OWGR) 10 PGA Championship odds +1500 Best PGA Championship finish Win (2024) Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026 7 Wins in 2026 0

Schauffele had his breakthrough season at major championships in 2024, starting with a win in this event before adding a win at the Open Championship later in the year. He has finished inside the top 30 in 16 consecutive major appearances. Schauffele has 10 wins on the PGA Tour along with a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

PGA Championship betting: Brooks Koepka

Age 36 World Rank (OWGR) 127 PGA Championship odds +3500 Best PGA Championship finish Win (2018, 2019, 2023) Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026 5 Wins in 2026 0

Koepka is one of six golfers with at least three PGA Championship wins, as he won the event in 2018, 2019 and 2023. He has the most major wins (5) by any golfer since 2017. However, he has finished outside the top 10 in all 11 major starts since winning the 2023 PGA Championship, the longest such streak of his career. Koepka has the lowest cumulative score to par (-52) in PGA Championship history.

PGA Championship betting: Justin Thomas

Age 33 World Rank (OWGR) 17 PGA Championship odds +2200 Best PGA Championship finish Win (2017, 2022) Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026 3 Wins in 2026 0

Thomas is eager for another major title, as he has not won a major since winning the PGA Championship for the second time in 2022. In fact, his lone top-25 finish at a major since then came when he finished T8 in the 2024 PGA Championship. Thomas is a former World No. 1 looking for a resurgence at Aronimink Golf Club.

PGA Championship betting: Matt Fitzpatrick

Age 31 World Rank (OWGR) 4 PGA Championship odds +1800 Best PGA Championship finish 5th (2022) Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026 8 Wins in 2026 3 (Valspar Championship, RBC Heritage, Zurich Classic)

Fitzpatrick is arguably the hottest golfer in the world right now, racking up three wins since the middle of March. He took down the Valspar Championship before winning the RBC Heritage in a playoff. Then, he teamed up with his brother to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans a week later. Now, Fitzpatrick will try to carry that momentum into the second major of the year as he eyes his second major title (2022 U.S. Open).

PGA Championship betting: Ludvig Aberg

Age 26 World Rank (OWGR) 15 PGA Championship odds +2000 Best PGA Championship finish CUT (2024, 2025) Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026 7 Wins in 2026 0

Aberg is still relatively fresh on the PGA Tour scene, but expectations are still sky high due to his talent. He carded back-to-back top-10 finishes in Augusta in 2024 and 2025, although those remain his only top-10 finishes at majors. Aberg missed the cut in his previous two appearances at the PGA Championship. He has six top-25 finishes this season, including four top-five finishes.

PGA Championship betting: Tommy Fleetwood

Age 35 World Rank (OWGR) 7 PGA Championship odds +2500 Best PGA Championship finish 5th (2022) Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026 6 Wins in 2026 0

Fleetwood is considered one of the sport's best golfers who has never won a major championship, as he has 11 professional wins, including the Tour Championship last year. He has seven top-five finishes in majors, including a runner-up at both the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Open Championship. Fleetwood has gone without a top-10 finish in his last eight majors though, including a T41 at the PGA Championship last year.

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Course preview: Aronimink Golf Club

Aronimink Golf Club was founded in 1896 and boasts a rich history of hosting golf's biggest stars. Aronimink has hosted the PGA Championship in 1962, which was won by Gary Player, the 1977 U.S. Amateur, and the 2003 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Aronimink also served as the site of the PGA Tour's AT&T National in 2010 and 2011. In 2018, the BMW Championship was played at Aronimink, and in 2020, Aronimink became the first venue to stage each of the PGA of America's three rotating major championships after hosting the 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Designed by Donald Ross, Aronimink features a historic course that has been renovated to its original glory. However, the 18 original greens have been unaltered since opening in 1928, and they feature bold spines and ridges that can make reading the green extremely difficult.

Aronimink is a course that rewards precision, featuring rolling fairways, strategically placed bunkers, and classic green complexes that demand precise shot-making. There are more than 170 bunkers placed strategically on Aronimink, giving the course an intimidating appearance throughout.

Playing at nearly 7,400 yards, Aronimink is a par-70 that will test even the best golfers in the world. The course layout at Aronimink is balanced with shorter holes that will require accuracy and strategic shot-making. The last time Aronimink hosted the PGA Championship (1962), the winning score was 2-under par. At the 2018 BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley beat Justin Rose in a playoff after the duo shot 20-under par.

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PGA Championship betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Outright winner Betting on the winner of the tournament Winner without Betting on the winner without one or several golfers Big guns vs. field Betting on a few stars vs. the field Each way Combining outright and placement bets Top finish Betting on top finishing positions, such as top five or top 10 First-round leader Betting on the leader after the first 18 holes Head-to-head matchups Betting on one golfer against another one in the tournament Three balls Betting on one golfer in a group of three Nationality Betting on the top golfer by nationality Tournament props Betting on various props, such as hole in one or winning score Make/miss cut Betting on a golfer to make or miss the cut Hole scores/winner Betting on a golfer's hole score on a golfer to win the hole in his group

Outright winner

This is the main market for golf betting, as bettors simply wager on who they think will win the tournament. For example, a $100 bet on Scheffler (+425) last year paid out $525.

Winner without

If you want to wager on someone lower on the odds board, you can choose to remove a selected golfer or group of golfers. Your wager then has action without the golfers who have been removed, and the odds are recalculated.

Big guns vs. field

This allows bettors to wager on multiple golfers at once, often combining stars like Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm against everyone else in the field. It is generally a two-way market at most sportsbooks, so bettors can take the field or the "big guns."

Each way

An each way bet combines an outright winner bet with a placement bet. The wager amount is doubled into two bets, with one bet on the outright price and the other bet on their chances to finish in the top five.

Top finish

Almost all sportsbooks offer top finish/placement odds, which allow bettors to wager on a golfer to finish in the top five, top 10, top 20, etc. Some sportsbooks include ties and others don't, so it is important to check the dead-heat rules before placing one of these bets.

First-round leader

This is a popular way to get involved in the action on Thursday, but the 18-hole sample size also creates more volatility. Golfers who are known for starting hot might be worth a wager in this market instead of the outright market. Dead-heat rules apply here as well, so be sure to verify those rules at your sportsbook.

Head-to-head matchups

While not every golf tournament has head-to-head matchups, the majors always have plenty of these to choose from. Tournament matchups apply to all four rounds, while round matchups are just for that day's action.

Three balls

If you want to wager on a golfer to score better than two other golfers, three balls are the way to go. They operate the same way as matchups, but they offer more attractive odds due to the additional player.

Nationality

Sportsbooks group players of the same nationality together for this wagering option, posting odds for who will finish highest at the end of the tournament. There are more golfers to sort through for categories like top American and top European, while top Swede or top Korean might only have a few options.

Tournament props

Tournament specials are available at the major sportsbooks, with offerings like whether someone will make a hole-in-one. Other golf props include the over/under for winning score or whether there will be a wire-to-wire winner.

Make/miss cut

The cut line is heavily discussed during the first two days of the tournament, and at least several stars tend to miss the cut in every major. Finding the right ones can result in a strong plus-money payout, while finding a longshot to make the cut offers the same opportunity.

Hole scores/winner

Hole bets are available throughout each round, with bettors able to wager on the exact score for a golfer or who will finish with the best score on a particular hole out of the group. Monitoring the course conditions and pin placements is critical for hole betting.

PGA Championship records

The PGA Championship was established in 1916, with match play until 1957 before stroke play took over in 1958. The tournament has been held at various venues, so records are slightly different than Augusta, which hosts the first major every year.

Most wins

Only two golfers have been able to win the PGA Championship five times, as Walter Hagen won his fifth in 1927 before Jack Nicklaus matched him in 1980. Tiger Woods has four wins, while Koepka is among a group of golfers with three victories.

Largest margin of victory

McIlroy won the 2012 PGA Championship by eight strokes, shooting a 67 in the second round, 67 in the third round and 66 in the final round. It was his second major title at just 23 years old, and one of the most dominant major performances ever.

Most runner-up finishes

Nicklaus not only won this tournament five times, but he also finished second on four occasions. He was consistently contending throughout his career, while Hagen, Tom Watson and Greg Norman all had three runner-up finishes.

Lowest 72-hole score

The lowest 72-hole score was posted by Schauffele just two years ago, as he shot a 21-under 263 in 2024 to edge out Brooks Koepka's 2018 record by one stroke. Schauffele's record is not expected to be in danger this weekend, as Aronimink is a challenging course.

Lowest 18-hole score

Only two golfers have been able to shoot a 62 in one round at the PGA Championship, and both instances occurred the same year. Schauffele shot a 62 in the first round in 2024, while Shane Lowry shot a 62 in the third round.

Oldest winner

The oldest winner of the PGA Championship is Phil Mickelson, who was 50 when he took home the title in 2021. Mickelson took the lead in the final round and ultimately won by two strokes, becoming the first golfer ever to win a major in his 50s.

Youngest winner

The youngest winner came a century earlier, as Gene Sarazen was just 20 years old when he won in 1922. Sarazen won the title during the match-play era, when players had to win multiple head-to-head matches rather than stroke play. The youngest modern winners are McIlroy (2012) and Woods (1999), who were both 23.

Wire-to-wire winners

In the modern stroke-play era, six golfers have won in wire-to-wire fashion. Bobby Nichols (1964),Nicklaus (1971), Raymond Floyd (1982), Hal Sutton (1983) and Koepka (2019) each led outright after every round, while Schauffele (2024) was a co-leader after the third round.

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PGA Championship past winners

2025 Scott Scheffler Quail Hollow Club 2024 Xander Schauffele Valhalla G.C. 2023 Brooks Koepka Oak Hill C.C. 2022 Justin Thomas Southern Hills C.C. 2021 Phil Mickelson Kiawah Island 2020 Collin Morikawa TPC Harding Park 2019 Brooks Koepka Bethpage Black 2018 Brooks Koepka Bellerive C.C. 2017 Justin Thomas Quail Hollow C.C. 2016 Jimmy Walker Baltusrol G.C. (Lower) 2015 Jason Day Whistling Straits (Straits) 2014 Rory McIlroy Valhalla G.C. 2013 Jason Dufner Oak Hill C.C. 2012 Rory McIlroy Kiawah Island (Ocean) 2011 Keegan Bradley Atlanta Athletic Club 2010 Martin Kaymer Whistling Straits 2009 Yang Yong-eun Hazeltine National G.C. 2008 Pádraig Harrington Oakland Hills (South) 2007 Tiger Woods Southern Hills C.C. 2006 Tiger Woods Medinah C.C. (#3) 2005 Phil Mickelson Baltusrol G.C. (Lower) 2004 Vijay Singh Whistling Straits (Straits) 2003 Shaun Micheel Oak Hill C.C. (East) 2002 Rich Beem Hazeltine National G.C. 2001 David Toms Atlanta Athletic Club 2000 Tiger Woods Valhalla C.C. 1999 Tiger Woods Medinah C.C. (#3) 1998 Vijay Singh Sahalee C.C. 1997 Davis Love III Winged Foot C.C. 1996 Mark Brooks Valhalla G.C. 1995 Steve Elkington Riviera C.C. 1994 Nick Price Southern Hills C.C. 1993 Paul Azinger Inverness Club 1992 Nick Price Bellerive C.C. 1991 John Daly Crooked Stick G.C. 1990 Wayne Grady Shoal Creek G.C.C. 1989 Payne Stewart Kemper Lakes G.C. 1988 Jeff Sluman Oak Tree G.C. 1987 Larry Nelson PGA National 1986 Bob Tway Inverness Club 1985 Hubert Green Cherry Hills C.C. 1984 Lee Trevino Shoal Creek G.C.C. 1983 Hal Sutton Riviera C.C. 1982 Raymond Floyd Southern Hills C.C. 1981 Larry Nelson Atlanta Athletic Club 1980 Jack Nicklaus Oak Hill C.C. 1979 David Graham Oakland Hills C.C. 1978 John Mahaffey Oakmont C.C. 1977 Lanny Wadkins Pebble Beach Golf Links 1976 Dave Stockton Congressional C.C. 1975 Jack Nicklaus Firestone C.C. 1974 Lee Trevino Tanglewood Park 1973 Jack Nicklaus Canterbury G.C. 1972 Gary Player Oakland Hills C.C. 1971 Jack Nicklaus PGA National 1970 Dave Stockton Southern Hills C.C. 1969 Raymond Floyd NCR C.C. 1968 Julius Boros Pecan Valley G.C. 1967 Don January Columbine C.C. 1966 Al Geiberger Firestone C.C. 1965 Dave Marr Laurel Valley G.C. 1964 Bobby Nichols Columbus C.C. 1963 Jack Nicklaus Dallas Athletic Club 1962 Gary Player Aronimink G.C. 1961 Jerry Barber Olympia Fields C.C. 1960 Jay Hebert Firestone C.C. 1959 Bob Rosburg Minneapolis G.C. 1958 Dow Finsterwald Llanerch C.C. 1957 Lionel Hebert Miami Valley G.C. 1956 Jack Burke Jr. Blue Hill C.C. 1955 Doug Ford Meadowbrook C.C. 1954 Chick Harbert Keller G.C. 1953 Walter Burkemo Birmingham C.C. 1952 Jim Turnesa Big Spring C.C. 1951 Sam Snead Oakmont C.C. 1950 Chandler Harper Scioto C.C. 1949 Sam Snead Belmont Golf Course 1948 Ben Hogan Norwood Hills C.C. 1947 Jim Ferrier Plum Hollow C.C. 1946 Ben Hogan Portland G.C. 1945 Byron Nelson Moraine C.C. 1944 Bob Hamilton Manito G.C.C. 1943 No Tournament (World War II) 1942 Sam Snead Seaview C.C. 1941 Vic Ghezzi Cherry Hills C.C. 1940 Byron Nelson Hershey C.C. 1939 Henry Picard Pomonok C.C. 1938 Paul Runyan Shawnee C.C. 1937 Denny Shute Pittsburgh Field Club 1936 Denny Shute Pinehurst Resort #2 1935 Johnny Revolta Twin Hills G.C.C. 1934 Paul Runyan The Park C.C. 1933 Gene Sarazen Blue Mound C.C. 1932 Olin Dutra Keller G.C. 1931 Tom Creavy Wannamoisett C.C. 1930 Tommy Armour Fresh Meadow C.C. 1929 Leo Diegel Hillcrest C.C. 1928 Leo Diegel Baltimore C.C. 1927 Walter Hagen Cedar Crest C.C. 1926 Walter Hagen Salisbury C.C. 1925 Walter Hagen Olympia Fields C.C. 1924 Walter Hagen French Lick Springs G.C. 1923 Gene Sarazen Pelham C.C. 1922 Gene Sarazen Oakmont C.C. 1921 Walter Hagen Inwood C.C. 1920 Jock Hutchison Flossmoor C.C. 1919 Jim Barnes Engineers C.C. 1918 No Tournament (World War I) 1917 No Tournament (World War I) 1916 Jim Barnes Siwanoy C.C.

Grand Slam winners

The career Grand Slam consists of four major championships: the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Open Championship. Only six golfers have ever completed the career Grand Slam. The first to do so was Gene Sarazen, and the most recent was Rory McIlroy in 2025.

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy became the latest Grand Slam winner after his triumphant victory over Justin Rose in a playoff in Augusta in 2025. McIlroy successfully defended his title in Augusta in 2026, securing his sixth major championship. McIlroy has won the PGA Championship twice in his career, recording victories in 2012 at Kiawah Island and 2014 at Valhalla Golf Club.

Tiger Woods

Woods has recorded 15 career major championship victories, ranking second behind all-time behind Jack Nicklaus. Woods has won the PGA Championship four times in his career, most recently winning in 2007 at Southern Hills. Woods has racked up 82 career victories on the PGA Tour, tied with Sam Snead for the most all-time. Woods last played in the PGA Championship in 2004.

Jack Nicklaus

Nicklaus has the most major championship victories of all-time with 18. He completed the career slam three times and finished on top of the leaderboard at the PGA Championship on five separate occasions. Nicklaus played in a record 154 consecutive major championships in his career.

Gary Player

Player won nine major championships in his career, spanning from 1959 to 1978. Player was the youngest to complete the modern career Grand Slam at 29 years old. He won the PGA Championship twice, including at Aronimink Golf Club in 1962. Player defeated Bob Goalby by one stroke in 1962, becoming the first non-American to win the PGA Championship.

Ben Hogan

Like Player, Hogan won nine major championships during his illustrious career, ranking him tied for fourth all-time. He won the PGA Championship twice (1946 and 1948) and recorded 64 PGA Tour wins from 1938 to 1959.

Gene Sarazen

Sarazen was the first player in history to complete the career Grand Slam. He won the PGA Championship three times (1922, 1923, 1932) and recorded 39 wins on the PGA Tour, including seven majors. Sarazen is also credited with inventing the modern sand wedge, a club he debuted at the 1932 British Open, a tournament he went on to win.