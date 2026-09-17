The Week 3 college football schedule includes high-profile matchups like Alabama vs. Florida State and Ole Miss vs. LSU, and right now, you can boost your bankroll for college football betting by using these online sportsbook promos from some of the best betting apps. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford has been circled by college football fans for months, and it's a fitting top-10 matchup with the Rebels checking in at No. 8 in the AP Top 25 and the Tigers at No. 7. The latest Week 3 college football odds list LSU as the 3-point favorite on the road, and the over/under is 58.5 points. That contest is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, but there are dozens of other Week 3 college football lines that might catch your interest. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

No. 10 Alabama is favored by 20.5 at home against Florida State, and the over/under for that 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff is 49.5. Kicking off simultaneously in another ranked matchup on Saturday, No. 23 Louisville is favored by 1.5 at home over No. 16 SMU, while the over/under is 59.5 points. However, there is a third-ranked matchup on Friday between No. 13 Texas Tech (-7.5, 53.5) and No. 23 Houston at 8 p.m. ET. Target these sportsbook sign-up bonuses to wager on Texas Tech vs. Houston, Alabama vs. Florida State, Louisville vs. SMU, Ole Miss vs. LSU, or any of the other week 3 college football matchups. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football:

If you're wondering how to bet on college football, or where to bet on college football Week 3, our 2026 CFB Week 3 betting guide highlights some of the best college football promo codes, including the FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code.

You can use these sign-up offers to load your account with bonus bets and other new user perks. We'll also offer an intro to college football wagering that gives you everything you need to know before you begin college football betting. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

How to bet on Week 3 college football

Last week's college football schedule featured some high-profile matchups that lived up to the billing, and the Week 3 college football slate brings up some similar situations that are sure to make for top sports betting options. There are multiple sportsbook promos for new and existing users. Online sports betting apps are now legal in more than 30 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and with their growing prevalence, many of the top sports betting sites, such as DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, Hard Rock Bet, Fanatics Sportsbook and Caesars, continue to offer strong promotions for football season. With Week 3 of the college football season here, all of these top sports betting apps are offering ways to help boost your bankroll leading into the fall.

Bet on every college football game by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

2026 Week 3 college football odds, schedule

Thursday, Sept. 17

Syracuse at Pittsburgh (-10.5, 51.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 18

No. 5 Miami at Wake Forest (+21, 55.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 22 Houston at No. 13 Texas Tech (-7.5, 53.5), 8 p.m. ET

Portland State at No. 21 Oregon (-58.5, 65.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 19

Coastal Carolina at Delaware (+5.5, 57.5), 11:30 a.m. ET

Akron at Minnesota (-24.5, 49.5), 12 p.m. ET

Bowling Green at Iowa State (-23.5, 44.5), 12 p.m. ET

Buffalo at No. 14 Penn State (-39.5, 48.5), 12 p.m. ET

Kent State at No. 6 Ohio State (-52.5, 58.5), 12 p.m. ET

North Texas at Texas State (-3, 63.5), 12 p.m. ET

Tulane at Kansas State (-20.5, 49.5), 12 p.m. ET

Arizona State vs. Kansas (+6, 52.5), 12 p.m. ET from Wembley Stadium, London, England

Mercer at Georgia Tech (-41.5, 60.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 2 Georgia at Arkansas (+25.5, 54.5), 12 p.m. ET

North Carolina at Clemson (-3.5, 44.5), 12 p.m. ET

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin (-24.5, 45.5), 12:30 p.m. ET

NC State at Vanderbilt (-3.5, 51.5), 12:45 p.m. ET

Wyoming at Central Michigan (-1.5, 39.5), 1 p.m. ET

Maine at Boston College (-39.5, 52.5), 2 p.m. ET

Southern Illinois at Illinois (-41.5, 53.5), 2 p.m. ET

Temple at Toledo (-5.5, 55.5), 3 p.m. ET

Florida State at No. 10 Alabama (-20.5, 49.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati (-14.5, 51.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Utah State at No. 17 Utah (-28, 56.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

UTEP at No. 19 Michigan (-35.5, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Duquesne at Washington State (-35.5, 52.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Wagner at California (-38.5, 55.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Kentucky at No. 9 Texas A&M (-16.5, 49.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Stonehill at UMass (-13.5, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 16 SMU at No. 23 Louisville (-1.5, 59.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 12 USC at Rutgers (+23.5, 59.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Ball State at Liberty (-14.5, 49.5), 4 p.m. ET

Northern Iowa at No. 18 Iowa (-31.5, 48.5), 4 p.m. ET

WKU at No. 4 Indiana (-44.5, 60.5), 4 p.m. ET

Louisiana Tech at Baylor (-17.5, 53.5), 4 p.m. ET

Stanford at Duke (-9.5, 51.5), 4 p.m. ET

Mississippi State at South Carolina (-3.5, 58.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

Southeastern Louisiana at ULM (-3.5, 55.5), 4:30 p.m. ET

Charlotte at Appalachian State (-17.5, 51.5), 6 p.m. ET

FIU at Florida Atlantic (-6.5, 62.5), 6 p.m. ET

East Carolina at Old Dominion (-3, 49.5), 6 p.m. ET

Marshall at Missouri State (+3.5, 51.5), 6:30 p.m. ET

Georgia Southern at Jacksonville State (-3.5, 53.5), 7 p.m. ET

Murray State at Oklahoma State (-26, 57.5), 7 p.m. ET

Ohio at South Alabama (-4, 51.5), 7 p.m. ET

Western Michigan at Rice (+9.5, 43.5), 7 p.m. ET

Nicholls at Sam Houston (-10.5, 51.5), 7 p.m. ET

Delaware State at USF (-28.5, 55.5), 7 p.m. ET

Georgia State at UCF (-18.5, 51.5), 7 p.m. ET

Florida at Auburn (+2.5, 52.5), 7 p.m. ET

Troy at No. 20 Missouri (-27.5, 50.5), 7 p.m. ET

UT Martin at Memphis (-26, 56.5), 7 p.m. ET

UConn at Southern Miss (+3, 54.5), 7 p.m. ET

Nevada at Middle No. 15 Tennessee (+3.5, 51.5), 7 p.m. ET

Eastern Washington at Washington (-35.5, 60.5), 7:15 p.m. ET

North Dakota at Nebraska (-32, 55.5), 7:15 p.m. ET

No. 10 BYU at Colorado State (+17.5, 56.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Colorado at Northwestern (-4.5, 45.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Michigan State at No. 3 Notre Dame (-29.5, 52.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

New Mexico at No. 24 Oklahoma (-22.5, 48.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Virginia Tech at Maryland (+3, 50.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 7 LSU at No. 8 Ole Miss (+3, 59.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

West Virginia vs. No. 25 Virginia (-10, 53.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Kennesaw State at Tennessee (-35.5, 59.5), 7:45 p.m. ET

Arkansas State at TCU (-20.5, 53.5), 8 p.m. ET

UAB at Louisiana (-7.5, 56.5), 8 p.m. ET

UTSA at No.1 Texas (-29.5, 52.5), 8 p.m. ET

East Texas A&M at Tulsa (-25.5, 58.5), 8 p.m. ET

South Dakota at Boise State (-23.5, 56.5), 10 p.m. ET

James Madison at San Diego State (-2.5, 46.5), 10 p.m. ET

NIU at Arizona (-34.5, 49.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

North Dakota State at Sacramento State (+27.5, 52.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Fresno State at San Jose State (+6.5, 50.5), 11 p.m. ET

Montana at Oregon State (-9.5, 53.5), 11 p.m. ET

Purdue at UCLA (-14.5, 52.5), 11 p.m. ET

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) preview

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) kickoff time 7:30 p.m. ET (Friday) Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) spread Miami -21 Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) over/under 55.5 Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) money line Wake Forest -960, Miami (FL) +1786

The Hurricanes were runners-up in the College Football Playoff last season and lost a lot to the NFL Draft, but Mario Cristobal has reloaded in 2026. Darian Mensah has vaulted to the forefront of the Heisman Trophy campaign over his first two starts for Miami, throwing eight touchdowns against only four incompletions in wins over Stanford and Florida A&M. However, you can't sleep on Wake Forest with Jake Dickert at the helm. He led the Demon Deacons to nine wins in his first year at the helm of the program is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Akron and Purdue. Wide receiver Carlos Hernandez has 11 catches for 253 yards and a touchdown already this season. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Texas Tech vs. Houston preview

Texas Tech vs. Houston kickoff time 8 p.m. ET (Friday) Texas Tech vs. Houston spread Texas Tech -7.5 Texas Tech vs. Houston over/under 53.5 Texas Tech vs. Houston money line Texas Tech -318, Houston +255

There are five ranked teams from the state of Texas in the latest AP Top 25 update, and two of them will go head-to-head in Lubbock on Friday night when No. 13 Texas Tech hosts No. 22 Houston. Joey McGuire and Willie Fritz both had breakthrough seasons last year, with Texas Tech winning the Big 12 and making the CFP before finishing with a 12-2 record, while Houston went 10-3 in Willie Fritz's second season. They'll match strengths with Texas Tech, allowing 65 yards rushing per game, and Houston averaging 308 yards on the ground. They also share an opponent early in the season, with Houston beating Oregon State 33-20 at home in Week 1 and then Texas Tech beating the Beavers 35-24 on the road in Week 2. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Arkansas vs. Georgia preview

Arkansas vs. Georgia kickoff time Noon ET Arkansas vs. Georgia spread Georgia -25.5 Arkansas vs. Georgia over/under 54.5 Arkansas vs. Georgia money line Arkansas +1517, Georgia -3448

The Bulldogs are No. 2 in the country, and they've quietly gone about their business by beating Tennessee State and Western Kentucky by a combined score of 133-23. They'll begin SEC play at Arkansas on Saturday, and Ryan Silverfield's squad will be searching for answers coming off a 43-10 loss at Utah. Like Miami's Darian Mensah, Georgia's Gunnar Stockton has twice as many touchdown passes (8) as he does incompletions (4) so far this season. This will be Georgia's toughest test thus far, but the Bulldogs may be looking ahead to No. 24 Oklahoma coming to town next week. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Clemson vs. North Carolina preview

Clemson vs. North Carolina kickoff time Noon ET Clemson vs. North Carolina spread Clemson -3.5 Clemson vs. North Carolina over/under 44.5 Clemson vs. North Carolina money line Clemson -170, North Carolina +142

After being savagely beaten by LSU to open the season, Clemson rebounded with a win over Georgia Southern but the 22-7 final score won't inspire a lot of confidence. To make matter worse, starting quarterback Christopher Vizzina suffered an injury to his left (non-throwing) arm and will miss Saturday's matchup with North Carolina. True freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds is in line to make his first start and Bill Belichick will undoubtedly look to throw exotic looks at the youngster. The Tar Heels have looked great defensively in wins over TCU and ETSU, allowing only 268 yards per game. Xavier Lewis has 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks for North Carolina. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M preview

Kentucky vs. No. 9 Texas A&M kickoff time 3:30 p.m. ET Kentucky vs. No. 9 Texas A&M spread Texas A&M -16.5 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Texas A&M over/under 49.5 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Texas A&M money line Texas A&M -850, Kentucky +575

Kentucky challenged Alabama in the first half last week, scoring the game's first touchdown and also taking a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. But after taking a 17-13 lead into halftime, Alabama outscored Kentucky 32-0 in the second half. So which version of the Wildcats shows up Saturday in another tough SEC battle? Texas A&M is coming off a 48-20 win over Arizona State after a 50-0 opening win. Kentucky is 1-1 and coming off a 5-7 season, while the No. 9 Aggies are coming off an 11-2 season where they reached the College Football Playoff. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football games:

Alabama vs. Florida State preview

No. 10 Alabama vs. Florida State kickoff time 3:30 p.m. ET No. 10 Alabama vs. Florida State spread Alabama -20.5 No. 10 Alabama vs. Florida State over/under 49.5 No. 10 Alabama vs. Florida State money line Alabama -1600, Florida State +900

As mentioned above, the Crimson Tide dominated the second half, outscoring Kentucky 32-0 in the second half en route to a 45-17 victory. Alabama entered the season ranked No. 13 in the nation, its worst preseason ranking since 2008, but the Crimson Tide are already back in the top 10 at No. 10. Florida State upset Alabama, 31-17, in Week 1 last season but finished 5-7 on the season. The Seminoles lost, 27-24, to No. 19 SMU last week to drop to 1-1. Both teams feature significantly different lineups from last year, with Alabama returning only seven starters and Florida State bringing back six. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

SMU vs. Louisville preview

No. 16 SMU vs. No. 23 Louisville kickoff time 3:30 p.m. ET No. 16 SMU vs. No. 23 Louisville spread Louisville -1.5 No. 16 SMU vs. No. 23 Louisville over/under 59.5 No. 16 SMU vs. No. 23 Louisville money line Louisville -115, SMU -105

No. 16 SMU travels to No. 23 Louisville for this ACC battle. The Mustangs improved to 2-0 with a 56-10 win over UC Davis, while the Cardinals improved to 1-1 with a 59-13 win over Villanova last week. Louisville hung with Ole Miss in its opener — a 41-38 loss ending on a field goal as time expired at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Cardinals are coming off back-to-back 9-4 seasons. Kevin Jennings is off to a strong start in his third year as SMU's QB1, throwing for 767 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions after back-to-back seasons with more than 3,200 passing yards. SMU defeated Louisville, 38-6, last season, and Jennings threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns and ran in another score in that contest. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Utah State vs. Utah preview

Utah State vs. Utah kickoff time 3:30 p.m. ET Utah State vs. Utah spread Utah -28.5 Utah State vs. Utah over/under 56.5 Utah State vs. Utah money line Utah (-6500), Utah State (+2000)

The latest edition of the Battle of the Brothers takes place this weekend, and No. 17 Utah is the host for this non-conference rivalry. Utah leads the all-time series, 80-29-4, and has won three straight. The Utes won 38-21 in 2024, which was their first matchup since 2015. Utah, now a Big 12 school, went 11-2 last year, but head coach Kyle Whittingham, who led the program to winning seasons in 11 of 12 seasons, is now at Michigan. Morgan Scalley, who has been with Utah as either a player or coach nearly the entire 21st century, took over as head coach and has Utah 2-0 this season. Utah State, now in the Pac-12, is 0-2 but is coming off a 16-14 battle at No. 19 Washington last week. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Auburn vs. Florida preview

Auburn vs. Florida kickoff time 7 p.m. ET Auburn vs. Florida spread Florida -2.5 Auburn vs. Florida over/under 52.5 Auburn vs. Florida money line Florida (-140), Auburn (+120)

Florida is traveling to Auburn for the first time since 2011, even though Auburn is the closest geographical SEC school to Florida. This is the first meeting between these schools with neither team ranked in the top 25 since 2002. Both teams are off to 2-0 starts, as Florida crushed FAU and Campbell, while Auburn beat Baylor and Southern Miss. Gators quarterback Aaron Philo has completed 32 of 42 passes for 517 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception, while Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown has completed 43 of 63 passes for 482 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Notre Dame vs. Michigan State preview

Notre Dame vs. Michigan State kickoff time 7:30 p.m. ET Notre Dame vs. Michigan State spread Notre Dame -29.5 Notre Dame vs. Michigan State over/under 52.5 Notre Dame vs. Michigan State money line Notre Dame (-6500), Michigan State (+2000)

Notre Dame and Michigan State are meeting for the first time since 2017, with the Fighting Irish holding a 49-29-1 edge in the all-time series. The Fighting Irish have won four of the last five meetings, and they are 7-3 against Big Ten teams under head coach Marcus Freeman. They are coming off a 52-0 win over Rice and are seeking a school-record 13th consecutive double-digit win. Michigan State has lost 12 straight games against top-five teams, but it is one of five FBS schools to start 2-0 in each of the last six seasons after cruising to a 35-7 win over Eastern Michigan in Week 2. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Ole Miss vs. LSU preview

Ole Miss vs. LSU kickoff time 7:30 p.m. ET Ole Miss vs. LSU spread LSU -3 Ole Miss vs. LSU over/under 58.5 Ole Miss vs. LSU money line LSU (-155), Ole Miss (+130)

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is making his return to Ole Miss after leaving Oxford prior to the 2025 College Football Playoff. Kiffin went 55-19 in six seasons as the Ole Miss head coach from 2020-25. He led Ole Miss to a 24-19 win over LSU last season, as Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss completed 23 of 39 passes for 314 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 71 yards. Chambliss has thrown a touchdown pass in 15 consecutive games, while LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt completed 25 of 38 passes for 344 yards and four total touchdowns in a 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech last week. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

BYU vs. Colorado State preview

BYU vs. Colorado State kickoff time 7:30 p.m. ET BYU vs. Colorado State spread BYU -17.5 BYU vs. Colorado State over/under 52.5 BYU vs. Colorado State money line BYU (-1000), Colorado State (+650)

This is the first meeting between these teams since 2010, and BYU has won seven straight meetings. The Cougars are seeking a 3-0 start for the fourth straight season and the sixth time in the last seven years. They have won 13 straight and 21 of their last 22 games against unranked teams. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier is 14-2 in his career as a starter, which is the best win percentage among active FBS quarterbacks with at least four starts. Colorado State is eyeing its first 3-0 start since 2009, but it has lost 26 straight games against ranked opponents. The Rams are in their first season under head coach Jim Mora. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football games:

College football Week 3 betting promos and bonus offers

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $350 in Bonus Bets

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't need a code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel legally operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

How to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and claim the promo

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days.

3. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

5. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt, and your seven days start from the first day you opt into this promotion offer.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users must be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legally operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up.

How to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and claim the promo

If you are interested in signing up for DraftKings and claiming its welcome bonus, you can follow these simple steps:

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new users $350 in FanCash after making a first-time bet of at least $20. To unlock this offer, new users just place a $20+ wager on any market with minimum odds of -500 within seven days of creating an account. This results in $50 in FanCash paid daily over seven days for a total of $350.

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Register an account, filling out information such as name, email, birth date, and the last four digits of your Social Security number Enable geolocation services on your device Agree to the terms and conditions Your qualifying wager must be $20 or more, with odds of -500 or longer. Day 1 FanCash is credited automatically within 24 hours of your qualifying bet settling. For Days 2 through 7, you must opt in each day in the app to receive that day's FanCash. Limit one qualifying wager and a maximum of $350 in FanCash per new user. FanCash is non-withdrawable and not redeemable for cash.

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to access your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state where BetMGM operates to bet. Users must deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get your winnings in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 10 wagers with 100% profit boosts.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Register for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get 10 100% profit boosts.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $365 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $365 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses. For those who haven't opened a bet365 account and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5+ wins. There's no specific code required to claim the offer, but you must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click here to go to Hard Rock Bet. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $100 in bonus bets in the form of five $20 bonus bet slips over five weeks. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

Week 3 college football betting trends

Syracuse vs. Pitt

Pitt is 8-2 in its last 10 meetings against Syracuse.

The Orange are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games overall.

Miami vs. Wake Forest

The Hurricanes are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Over has hit in seven of the Demon Deacons' last 10 games overall.

Houston vs. Texas Tech

Houston is 7-1 ATS in its past eight meetings with Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games.

Georgia vs. Arkansas

Georgia is 3-0 ATS in its past three meetings against the Razorbacks.

Arkansas has covered the 1H spread in eight of its last 11 games.

UNC vs. Clemson

Clemson is 7-2 ATS in its past nine meetings against the Tar Heels.

UNC has hit the Team Total Under in nine of its past 11 games.

Arizona State vs. Kansas

The Sun Devils have hit the 1H Moneyline in four of their last five games.

Kansas is 4-6 ATS in its past 10 games.

Florida State vs. Alabama

FSU won last year's meeting 31-17, despite being a 13.5-point underdog.

The Under has hit in 10 of Alabama's last 14 games.

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky

The Wildcats have hit the Team Total Under in each of their last five games on the road.

The Aggies have hit the 1H Moneyline in eight of their past 11 games.

SMU vs. Louisville

SMU is 2-0 straight-up and 2-0 ATS in its past two meetings against Louisville.

The total has gone Over in five of Louisville's last eight games at home.

USC vs. Rutgers

USC covered the spread as 14.5-point favorites against Rutgers in 2024.

The total has gone Over in four of Rutgers' past five games at home.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina

The Gamecocks are 5-1 in their last six meetings against Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs have hit the Team Total Over in nine of their previous 12 games.

Auburn vs. Florida

Auburn is 3-1 ATS in its last four meetings against Florida.

The Under is 6-1 in Auburn's last seven games at home.

Notre Dame vs. Michigan State

The Fighting Irish have won 10 consecutive games, but are 6-4 ATS during that stretch.

The Spartans are 3-7 in their last 10 games, but they are 8-2 ATS during that span.

West Virginia vs. Virginia

The Over is 4-1 in West Virginia's last five games on the road.

The Cavaliers are 10-2 in their last 12 games.

LSU vs. Ole Miss

The home team has won each of the last six meetings between LSU and Ole Miss.

The Rebels have hit the Team Total Over in nine of their previous 14 games.

BYU vs. Colorado State

BYU is 5-0 in its past five meetings with Colorado State.

The Cougars are 10-4 ATS in their previous 14 games.

Texas vs. UTSA

The Over is 7-2 in UTSA's last nine games.

The Longhorns are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games at home.

Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

CFB Week 3 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on which team wins Spread The number of points the favorite is expected to win by Over/Under The projected number of points in the game Team total The expected number of points for an individual team Race to X points Betting on the first team to reach a designated number of points (10, 20, 30, etc.) First-half lines Betting on first-half spread, money line, total, team total and more Parlays Combining multiple bets into one wager Season win total Betting on how many wins a team records in the regular season Conference winner Betting on a team to win its conference College Football Playoff winner Betting on a team to win the national title Heisman Trophy winner Betting on a player to win the Heisman Trophy award Make/miss College Football Playoff Betting on a team to make or miss the College Football Playoff

Money line

A money line bet is the simplest way to bet on college football games, as it only requires bettors to pick the winner. If a team is -200 to win, a $200 bet pays out $100, while a $100 bet on a +200 money line pays out $200.

Spread

The spread levels the playing field, as it is the expected number of points a team is supposed to win by. A team favored by 6.5 points needs to win by at least seven points to cover the spread, while the underdog needs to keep the margin to six points or fewer (or win outright) to cover the spread.

Over/Under

This is the total number of points scored in the game. An over/under of 49.5 requires 50 points to go Over and 49 points or fewer to go Under.

Team total

Bettors can also wager on the total number of points for each individual team. A team with an over/under of 20.5 points needs to score at least 21 points to go Over its team total.

Race to X points

A quick betting option for college football games is the race to a certain number of points, such as the race to 15 points. The first team to score 15 points in the game is the winning side of the bet.

First-half lines

First-half lines include a money line, spread, over/under and team total, where bettors are able to wager on these popular markets, but they only apply to the first half.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into one wager, so the odds are drastically higher than single wagers. However, every leg of the parlay must win in order for the bet to cash.

Season win total

Every team has a season win total, which is the expected number of wins for that team in the 2026-27 regular season. With teams already playing multiple games, the season win totals have been updated by sportsbooks.

Conference winner



There are odds for every major conference winner, including odds to reach the conference championship game. These odds continue to shift throughout the season as results roll in.

College Football Playoff winner

The College Football Playoff title game is not until next year, but bettors can wager on the winner of the national championship right now. Every major sportsbook has College Football Playoff lines that are updated each week throughout the season.

Heisman Trophy winner

The Heisman Trophy is one of the most well-known awards in sports, and there are odds for which player will hoist the trophy in 2026.

Week 3 Heisman Trophy winner odds at DraftKings (odds subject to change)

Darian Mensah (Miami FL) +500

Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) +700

Arch Manning (Texas) +1000

CJ Carr (Notre Dame) +1050

Malachi Toney (Miami FL) +1300

Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss) +1300

Julian Sayin (Ohio State) +1500

Josh Hoover (Indiana) +1750

Jayden Maiava (USC) +1800

Sam Leavitt (LSU) +2400

Bet on the Heisman Trophy winner by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Make/miss College Football Playoff

Every team has odds to make or miss the College Football Playoff field. These lines are also updated every week during the season.

Get started at BetMGM here:

How college football betting payouts work

College football betting payouts are determined using American odds, with the minus sign (-) indicating the favorite and the plus sign (+) indicating the underdog. The total payout includes the original stake along with the potential profit, and they change drastically depending on the type of market. Standard spreads are -110 at sportsbooks, meaning bettors need to wager $110 to win $100 on a successful bet. Moneyline bets are the most common types of college football bets, as it is simply picking the winner without a point spread

Parlays can increase payouts exponentially, but every leg of the parlay needs to win in order for the bet to cash. A standard two-leg parlay of -110 wagers pays +264, with a winning $100 bet resulting in a $264 profit. Underdogs pay more than favorites because the betting market considers those teams less likely to win.