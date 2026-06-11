How to bet on 2026 World Cup: Betting guide, odds, schedule, rosters, groups, promo codes, offers

The 2026 World Cup is finally here, and the world's biggest sporting event will draw plenty of casual fans who might be wondering how to bet on the World Cup. The 2026 World Cup will be the first edition with 48 teams, with the top two teams in each of the 12 groups automatically advancing, as will the eight best 3rd-placed teams. This year, the United States, Mexico and Canada will host the World Cup 2026, with 16 sites scattered across the three North American countries. Mexico takes on South Africa at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, while Canada battles Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the USA takes on Paraguay on Friday.

Lionel Messi and Argentina enter the 2026 World Cup as the defending champions, and the Argentinians will be among the favorites to lift the trophy again this year. According to the latest 2026 World Cup odds, Spain and France are the +450 co-favorites, followed by England (+650), Portugal (+850), Brazil (+850) and Argentina (+1000). The USMNT are priced at +6000, with Mexico fetching +7000 odds. Whether you are wondering how to bet on the World Cup, or looking for the best online sports betting sites, this 2026 World Cup betting guide has you covered. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

If you're wondering how to bet on the World Cup or where to bet on the World Cup, our 2026 World Cup betting guide highlights some of the best World Cup promo codes, including the FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code. You can use these sign-up bonuses to significantly boost your bankroll, and we'll also offer an intro to World Cup wagering that gives you everything you need to know before you begin World Cup betting. Bet the World Cup at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for 7 days:

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup

If you're looking for how to bet on the 2026 World Cup, online sportsbooks are likely your most convenient answer. Online sports betting apps are now legal in more than 30 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and it's easy to sign up for online betting sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Caesars, BetMGM and Fanatics Sportsbook. All of those top sports betting apps are also currently offering sportsbook promos that could help you boost your bankroll ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Here are the top 2026 World Cup betting sites:

2026 World Cup odds

There are 48 teams competing in the 2026 World Cup, with each team assigned to one of 12 four-team groups. The top two teams from each group will advance automatically to the knockout stage, and eight wild cards will also move forward based on how many points they collect and several tiebreakers. Once the knockout rounds begin, it's single-elimination until a winner is determined on July 19. Click on the odds (via FanDuel) to wager now.

Nation Odds Spain +450 France +450 England +650 Brazil +850 Portugal +850 Argentina +1000 Germany +1300 Netherlands +1700 Belgium +2500 Norway +3300 Colombia +4500 Uruguay +5500 USA +6000 Morocco +6500 Japan +6500 Switzerland +6500 Croatia +7000 Mexico +7000 Austria +8000 Ecuador +10000 Sweden +12500 Turkey +12500 Senegal +15000 Ivory Coast +17500 Canada +22500 Scotland +25000 Paraguay +25000 Algeria +30000 Ghana +35000 Bosnia & Herzegovina +35000 Egypt +40000 South Korea +40000 Czechia +50000 Iran +100000 Australia +100000 Tunisia +150000 Cape Verde +250000 Uzbekistan +250000 Haiti +250000 Panama +250000 Curacao +250000 Saudi Arabia +250000 Qatar +250000 New Zealand +250000 DR Congo +250000 Iraq +250000 Jordan +250000 South Africa +250000

2026 World Cup group winner odds

Group A

Mexico -110

Czech Republic +280

South Korea +300

South Africa +1200

After being eliminated in the Round of 16 in seven consecutive World Cups, Mexico didn't advance past the group stage in 2022 and will be seeking redemption as one of the host nations. Mexico is the top-ranked team in the World Rankings at No. 15 while South Korea is No. 23, the Czech Republic is No. 36 and South Africa is No. 59.

Group B

Switzerland -125

Canada +200

Bosnia & Herzegovina +425

Qatar +2800

Canada is also a host nation and qualified for the World Cup for only the second time ever in 2022. However, they'll have their work cut out against a talented Swiss squad and won't have the luxury of sleeping on Bosnia or Qatar if they're to advance. Switzerland enters the World Cup at No. 14 in the World Rankings, while Canada is No. 24, Qatar is No. 44 and Bosnia & Herzegovina is No. 74.

Group C

Brazil -370

Morocco +370

Scotland +1000

Haiti +10000

Brazil has won the World Cup five times and has been to the quarterfinals every year since 1994, so they're always considered among the favorites in this competition. However, Morocco made a stunning run to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, and they'll look to recapture that magic this time around. Brazil is No. 5 in the World Rankings, while Morocco is No. 8, Scotland is No. 39 and Haiti is No. 78.

Group D

USA +140

Turkey +175

Paraguay +400

Australia +750

The draw did the Americans no favors, as they'll be up against the group with the tightest odds disparity and have to contend with two other top-25 teams and a competitive South American side. In the last six World Cup cycles, the United States didn't qualify once and didn't make it out of the group stage twice. Turkey is the top-ranked team at No. 13 in the World Rankings, followed by USA at No. 14, Australia at No. 24 and Paraguay at No. 55.

Group E

Germany -310

Ecuador +350

Ivory Coast +600

Curacao +13000

Germany are four-time champions of the world, but they've been stunningly bounced in the group stage of the last two World Cups. However, they made a quarterfinal run in Euro 2024 and finished fourth in the UEFA Nations League last year, so they're still deserving favorites. They're currently No. 9 in the World Rankings, while Ecuador is No. 30, Ivory Coast is No. 37 and Curacao is No. 89.

Group F

Netherlands -130

Japan +260

Sweden +450

Tunisia +1100

The Dutch have never won the World Cup, but they've been runners-up three times and have been to the quarterfinals or better in five of the last eight World Cups. However, Japan has made it out of the group stage twice in a row and could be a serious threat. This group has the lowest average World Ranking in the tournament, with Netherlands at No. 7, Japan at No. 18, Sweden at No. 28 and Tunisia at No. 41.

Group G

Belgium -230

Egypt +400

Iran +450

New Zealand +2500

The Belgians finished third in Russia but then failed to make it out of the group stage in Qatar. Then a Round of 16 exit at Euro 2024 also left a lot to be desired, but they're still rather heavy favorites with Egypt relying heavily on an aging Mo Salah, Iran facing potential exclusion because of the ongoing war with the United States, and New Zealand ranking outside the top 100. Belgium is No. 8 in the World Rankings, while Iran is No. 20, Egypt is No. 36 and New Zealand is No. 101.

Group H

Spain -450

Uruguay +370

Saudi Arabia +1800

Cape Verde +4000

Spain won the World Cup in 2010 and is coming off a triumph at Euro 2024 and a runner-up finish in UEFA Nations League 2025. They're the top-ranked team in the world right now and are also the slight betting favorites to win the 2026 World Cup over France, who has been to the final of the last two World Cups. Uruguay is No. 11 in the World Rankings, while Saudi Arabia is No. 53 and Cape Verde is No. 66.

Group I

France -230

Norway +275

Senegal +750

Iraq +5000

Kylian Mbappe made the 2018 World Cup roster as a teenager when France won, and he was main attraction on the 2022 squad that finished as runners-up to Argentina. They were also semifinalists at Euro 2024 and UEFA Nations League 2025, so they're deserving favorites even with Erling Haaland and Norway looming large. France are currently No. 3 in the World Rankings while Senegal is No. 14, Norway is No. 31 and Iraq is No. 58.

Group J

Argentina -310

Austria +350

Algeria +750

Jordan +4000

Lionel Messi reached the mountain top in leading Argentina to a win at the 2022 World Cup, but he's expected to make another appearance in 2026. The Argentinians followed that up with a Copa America 2024 victory and are currently ranked No. 2 in the World Rankings. Austria is ranked No. 25, Algeria is ranked No. 43 and Jordan is ranked No. 68.

Group K

Portugal -230

Colombia +240

DR Congo +1100

Uzbekistan +3500

Cristiano Ronaldo is also back for another crack at winning the World Cup, as he's never finished better than fourth in five previous tries. Ronaldo and Portugal do have major tournament wins to their names, as they won Euro 2016 and then added a UEFA Nations League title in 2025. Portugal is ranked No. 6 in the World Rankings, while Colombia is No. 13, DR Congo is No. 62 and Uzbekistan is No. 64.

Group L

England -320

Croatia +350

Ghana +1000

Panama +3000

Since winning the World Cup in 1966, England has come up short in every major continental and worldwide tournament and patience is definitely wearing thin. However, they were quarterfinalists in 2022, and semifinalists in 2018, and the roster is clearly among the best in the world -- though Croatia has been a tormentor in recent years. England is No. 4 in the World Rankings entering the tournament, while Croatia is No. 11, Panama is No. 45 and Ghana is No. 60.

World Cup betting: USA

World Cup appearances 12 Odds to win tournament +6000 Odds to win group +140 World Cup ranking 16 Best World Cup result 3rd (1930)

The USA are making their 12th World Cup appearance after making it to the Round of 16 in 2022. Their best finish came in 2002, when Germany eliminated them in the quarterfinals. They earned an automatic bid this year as one of the three co-hosts, marking the second time the United States has hosted the tournament after 1994, when they went 1-1-1 before being eliminated by eventual champion Brazil. The USA is in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey, and Christian Pulisic leads a roster that also includes Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams.

World Cup betting: Mexico

World Cup appearances 18 Odds to win tournament +6500 Odds to win group -110 World Cup ranking 15 Best World Cup result Quarterfinals (1970, 1986)

El Tri qualified automatically as one of the three host nations and will be making their ninth consecutive World Cup appearance. Mexico was eliminated in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, ending a seven-tournament streak of advancing to the knockout rounds. They'll look to avenge that performance with the help of home-field advantage, as they'll play two of their three group stage matches in their home country. Their Group A opponents will be South Africa, South Korea and the Czech Republic.

World Cup betting: Canada

World Cup appearances 3 Odds to win tournament +22500 Odds to win group +200 World Cup ranking 30 Best World Cup result Group stage

Canada is making its third World Cup appearance, earning an automatic spot as one of the three co-hosts. The Canucks have never won a World Cup match, losing their previous six group-stage matches. They are No. 27 in the world rankings, and they advanced to the 2024 Copa America semifinal before losing to Argentina.

World Cup betting: Spain

World Cup appearances 17 Odds to win tournament +440 Odds to win group -450 World Cup ranking 2 Best World Cup result Champs (2010)

This marks Spain's 13th straight World Cup appearance, but the talented soccer nation has only finished in the top four once during that span. That result came in 2010 when Spain won the whole tournament, but since then, Spain has failed to make it past the Round of 16 in three ensuing tournaments. The 2026 Spanish team is filled with some of the best talent in the world, including Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Pedri. Spain is coming off winning the 2024 Euros, which could be a positive omen, as after Spain won the Euros in 2008, the nation went on to win the 2010 World Cup.

World Cup betting: Argentina

World Cup appearances 19 Odds to win tournament +900 Odds to win group -310 World Cup ranking 3 Best World Cup result Champs (1978, 1986, 2022)

Argentina is the defending World Cup champion, with its 2022 victory being the third in its history. This is its 19th appearance in the World Cup, trailing only Brazil and Germany for most appearances. Argentina finished first in CONMEBOL qualifying, with star Lionel Messi scoring eight goals along the way.

World Cup betting: England

World Cup appearances 17 Odds to win tournament +650 Odds to win group -320 World Cup ranking 4 Best World Cup result Champs (1966)

It's been 60 years since England won their only World Cup in 1966 and the expectations are sky-high for the nation that birthed modern soccer. Former PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel took over as manager in 2025 and he's hoping to build on a solid run of major tournament results. England finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup and made the quarterfinals in 2022, but also were runners-up at the Euros in 2020 and 2024. This time around, England competes in Group L, along with Croatia, Ghana and Panama.

World Cup betting: France

World Cup appearances 17 Odds to win tournament +470 Odds to win group -230 World Cup ranking 1 Best World Cup finish Champs (1998, 2018)

France has reached the World Cup Final in each of their past two appearances, beating Croatia in 2018 and losing to Argentina in 2022. Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup, scoring eight goals en route to the final. Mbappe scored 25 goals in league play for Real Madrid this season, so he'll enter the 2026 World Cup full of confidence. The French have compiled an overall World Cup record of 39 wins, 14 draws, and 20 losses in 17 all-time appearances.

World Cup betting: Portugal

World Cup appearances 9 Odds to win tournament +950 Odds to win group -230 World Cup ranking 5 Best World Cup finish Quarterfinals (2010)

Portugal features one of the biggest stars in the sport, as Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his sixth World Cup appearance. Ronaldo, 41, may not be as dynamic as he was in early World Cup tournaments, but he's still one that teams need to game plan against. This year marks Portugal's seventh straight and ninth all-time World Cup appearance. Portugal is still chasing that ultimate goal of the nation's first World Cup title, and this is likely Ronaldo's last chance to claim one as well.

World Cup betting: Brazil

World Cup appearances 23 Odds to win tournament +850 Odds to win group -370 World Cup ranking 6 Best World Cup result Champs (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Brazil has the most World Cup titles with five, but the Seleção has been eliminated in the World Cup quarterfinals in four of their last five tournaments. Brazil won the last World Cup when it was hosted in North America (1994), defeating Italy in a penalty shootout. Brazil has never gone six straight World Cups without winning it all. Vinícius Júnior will lead the charge for Brazil in 2026, and he's coming off another quality campaign at Real Madrid, posting 16 goals and five assists in La Liga.

World Cup betting: Germany

World Cup appearances 21 Odds to win tournament +1300 Odds to win group -310 World Cup ranking 10 Best World Cup result Champs (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

This marks Germany's 19th straight and 21st World Cup all-time. Germany won the nation's fourth World Cup in 2014 but has failed to advance past the group stage in the last two World Cups. Germany finished third in 2006 and 2010 after a runner-up result in 2002. Germany plays in Group E with Curacao, Cote d'Ivoire and Ecuador.

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World Cup group stage schedule (all times ET)

Thursday, June 11



Mexico v South Africa - Group A – Mexico City Stadium - 3 p.m.

Korea Republic v Czechia – Group A - Estadio Guadalajara - 10 p.m.



Friday, June 12



Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Group B – Toronto Stadium - 3 p..m.

USA v Paraguay - Group D – Los Angeles Stadium - 9 p.m.



Saturday, June 13



Qatar v Switzerland – Group B - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium - 3 p.m.

Brazil v Morocco – Group C - New York New Jersey Stadium - 6 p.m.

Haiti v Scotland – Group C - Boston Stadium - 9 p.m.

Australia v Türkiye – Group D - BC Place Vancouver - 12 a.m.



Sunday, June 14

Germany v Curaçao – Group E - Houston Stadium - 1 p.m.

Netherlands v Japan – Group F - Dallas Stadium - 4 p.m.

Ivory Coast v Ecuador – Group E - Philadelphia Stadium - 7 p.m.

Sweden v Tunisia – Group F - Estadio Monterrey - 10 p.m.



Monday, June 15



Spain v Cape Verde – Group H - Atlanta Stadium - 12 p.m.

Belgium v Egypt – Group G - Seattle Stadium - 3 p.m.

Saudi Arabia v Uruguay – Group H - Miami Stadium - 6 p.m.

Iran v New Zealand – Group G - Los Angeles Stadium - 9 p.m.



Tuesday, June 16



France v Senegal – Group I - New York New Jersey Stadium - 3 p.m.

Iraq v Norway – Group I - Boston Stadium - 6 p.m.

Argentina v Algeria – Group J - Kansas City Stadium - 9 p.m.

Austria v Jordan – Group J - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium - 12 a.m.



Wednesday, June 17



Portugal v Congo DR – Group K - Houston Stadium - 1 p.m.

England v Croatia – Group L - Dallas Stadium - 4 p.m.

Ghana v Panama – Group L - Toronto Stadium - 7 p.m.

Uzbekistan v Colombia – Group K - Mexico City Stadium - 10 p.m.



Thursday, June 18



Czechia v South Africa – Group A - Atlanta Stadium - 12 p.m.

Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina – Group B - Los Angeles Stadium - 3 p.m.

Canada v Qatar - Group B – BC Place Vancouver - 6 p.m.

Mexico v Korea Republic - Group A - Estadio Guadalajara - 9 p.m.



Friday, June 19



USA v Australia - Group D – Seattle Stadium - 3 p.m.

Scotland v Morocco – Group C - Boston Stadium - 6 p.m.

Brazil v Haiti – Group C - Philadelphia Stadium - 8:30 p.m.

Türkiye v Paraguay – Group D - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium - 11 p.m.



Saturday, June 20



Netherlands v Sweden – Group F - Houston Stadium - 1 p.m.

Germany v Côte d'Ivoire – Group E - Toronto Stadium - 4 p.m.

Ecuador v Curaçao – Group E - Kansas City Stadium - 8 p.m.

Tunisia v Japan – Group F - Estadio Monterrey - 12 a.m.



Sunday, June 21



Spain v Saudi Arabia – Group H - Atlanta Stadium - 12 p.m.

Belgium v IR Iran – Group G - Los Angeles Stadium - 3 p.m.

Uruguay v Cabo Verde – Group H - Miami Stadium - 6 p.m.

New Zealand v Egypt – Group G - BC Place Vancouver - 9 p.m.

Monday, June 22



Argentina v Austria – Group J - Dallas Stadium - 1 p.m.

France v Iraq – Group I - Philadelphia Stadium - 5 p.m.

Norway v Senegal – Group I - New York New Jersey Stadium - 8 p.m.

Jordan v Algeria – Group J - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium - 11 p.m.



Tuesday, June 23

Portugal v Uzbekistan – Group K - Houston Stadium - 1 p.m.

England v Ghana – Group L - Boston Stadium - 4 p.m.

Panama v Croatia – Group L - Toronto Stadium - 7 p.m.

Colombia v Congo DR – Group K - Estadio Guadalajara - 10 p.m.



Wednesday, June 24



Switzerland v Canada - Group B – BC Place Vancouver - 3 p.m.

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Qatar – Group B - Seattle Stadium - 3 p.m.

Scotland v Brazil – Group C - Miami Stadium - 6 p.m.

Morocco v Haiti – Group C - Atlanta Stadium - 6 p.m.

Czechia v Mexico - Group A – Mexico City Stadium - 9 p.m.

South Africa v Korea Republic – Group A - Estadio Monterrey - 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 25



Curaçao v Côte d'Ivoire – Group E - Philadelphia Stadium - 4 p.m.

Ecuador v Germany – Group E - New York New Jersey Stadium - 4 p.m.

Japan v Sweden – Group F - Dallas Stadium - 7 p.m.

Tunisia v Netherlands – Group F - Kansas City Stadium - 7 p.m.

Türkiye v USA - Group D – Los Angeles Stadium - 10 p.m.

Paraguay v Australia – Group D - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium - 10 p.m.



Friday, June 26



Norway v France – Group I - Boston Stadium - 3 p.m.

Senegal v Iraq – Group I - Toronto Stadium - 3 p.m.

Egypt v IR Iran – Group G - Seattle Stadium - 8 p.m.

New Zealand v Belgium – Group G - BC Place Vancouver - 8 p.m.

Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia – Group H - Houston Stadium - 11 p.m.

Uruguay v Spain – Group H - Estadio Guadalajara - 11 p.m.



Saturday, June 27



Panama v England – Group L - New York New Jersey Stadium - 5 p.m.

Croatia v Ghana – Group L - Philadelphia Stadium - 5 p.m.

Algeria v Austria – Group J - Kansas City Stadium - 7:30 p.m.

Jordan v Argentina – Group J - Dallas Stadium - 7:30 p.m.

Colombia v Portugal – Group K - Miami Stadium - 10 p.m.

Congo DR v Uzbekistan – Group K - Atlanta Stadium - 10 p.m.

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World Cup knockout stage schedule

Sunday, June 28

Match 73 – Group A runners-up v Group B runners-up - Los Angeles Stadium

Monday, June 29

Match 74 – Group E winners v Group A/B/C/D/F third place - Boston Stadium

Match 75 - Group F winners v Group C runners-up - Estadio Monterrey

Match 76 - Group C winners v Group F runners-up - Houston Stadium

Tuesday, June 30

Match 77 – Group I winners v Group C/D/F/G/H third place - New York New Jersey Stadium

Match 78 – Group E runners up v Group I runners-up - Dallas Stadium

Match 79 – Group A winners v Group C/E/F/H/I third place - Mexico City Stadium

Wednesday, July 1

Match 80 – Group L winners v Group E/H/I/J/K third place - Atlanta Stadium

Match 81 – Group D winners v Group B/E/F/I/J third place - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Match 82 – Group G winners v Group A/E/H/I/J third place - Seattle Stadium

Thursday, July 2

Match 83 – Group K runners-up v Group L runners-up - Toronto Stadium

Match 84 – Group H winners v Group J runners-up - Los Angeles Stadium

Match 85 – Group B winners v Group E/F/G/I/J third place - BC Place Vancouver

Friday, July 3

Match 86 – Group J winners v Group H runners-up - Miami Stadium

Match 87 – Group K winners v Group D/E/I/J/L third place - Kansas City Stadium

Match 88 – Group D runners-up v Group G runners-up - Dallas Stadium

World Cup Round of 16 schedule

Saturday, July 4

Match 89 – Winner match 74 v Winner match 77 - Philadelphia Stadium

Match 90 – Winner match 73 v Winner match 75 - Houston Stadium

Sunday, July 5

Match 91 – Winner match 76 v Winner match 78 - New York New Jersey Stadium

Match 92 – Winner match 79 v Winner match 80 - Mexico City Stadium

Monday, July 6

Match 93 – Winner match 83 v Winner match 84 - Dallas Stadium

Match 94 – Winner match 81 v Winner match 82 - Seattle Stadium

Tuesday, July 7

Match 95 – Winner match 86 v Winner match 88 - Atlanta Stadium

Match 96 – Winner match 85 v Winner match 87 - BC Place Vancouver

World Cup quarterfinal round

Thursday, July 9

Match 97 – Winner match 89 v Winner match 90 - Boston Stadium

Friday, July 10

Match 98 – Winner match 93 v Winner match 94 - Los Angeles Stadium

Saturday, July 11

Match 99 – Winner match 91 v Winner match 92 - Miami Stadium

Match 100 – Winner match 95 v Winner match 96 - Kansas City Stadium

World Cup semifinal round

Tuesday, July 14

Match 101 – Winner match 97 v Winner match 98 - Dallas Stadium

Wednesday, July 15

Match 102 – Winner match 99 v Winner match 100 - Atlanta Stadium

World Cup 3rd-place game

Saturday, July 18

Match 103 – Runner-up match 101 v Runner-up match 102 - Miami Stadium

World Cup Final

Sunday, July 19

Match 104 – Winner match 101 v Winner match 102 - New York New Jersey Stadium

World Cup history

The first World Cup was played in Uruguay in 1930. Since then, the World Cup has been played every four years, except in 1942 and 1946 because of World War II. In total, there have been 22 editions of the World Cup.

Brazil has been the most successful nation throughout World Cup history, winning five times. Germany and Italy are close behind with four each. Argentina is the reigning champion after defeating France in a penalty shootout in 2022.

The current World Cup trophy has been presented to the champions since 1970. The original World Cup trophy was stolen in 1983 from the Brazilian Football Confederation in Rio de Janeiro and was never found.

History will be made at the 2026 World Cup, marking the first time the tournament will be played with 48 teams (up from 32 in 2022).

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World Cup betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Three-way money line Betting on either team to win or a draw Draw no bet Betting on a team to win with a draw resulting in a push Double chance Betting on a team to win or draw Spread Betting on a team to cover the spread Over/under Betting on the total number of goals Both teams to score Betting yes or no on both teams to score Goal scorer props Betting on a player to score a goal Tournament winner Betting on a team to win the World Cup Golden Boot winner Betting on a player to score the most goals of the tournament To reach X round Betting on a team to reach a particular stage of the tournament Group winner Betting on a team to win their group World Cup props Betting on various World Cup specialty props

Three-way money line

Soccer is different from many other sports, as there is also a draw option involved. The three-way money line features either team to win or the match to end in a draw. If the match ends in a draw and you bet on a team to win, you do not get your money back.

Draw no bet

This type of bet takes the draw out of play, with a tie resulting in a push regardless of which team you wagered on. The two-way money line does not offer as high of a payout as the three-way money line, though.

Double chance

Double chance bets bring the draw back into play, except you get paid if your team wins or draws. They increase your chances of winning, but the payout is even lower than the two-way or three-way money lines.

Spread

As with other sports, a spread is the handicap for how much a team is expected to win by. If a team is -1.5, they need to win by at least two goals to cover the spread. If a team is +1.5, they can win, draw or lose by one goal to cover.

Over/under

This is the total number of goals expected, with 2.5 being the most common number. Betting on the Over would require three goals or more, while betting on the Under would need two goals or fewer.

Both teams to score

Betting on both teams to score is one of the most popular soccer bets, with both a yes and no option available. You are betting on either both teams to score or not.

Goal scorer props

This is the most common player prop for soccer betting, and it is all about whether a player scores during the match. It can be expanded to first goal of the match or multiple goals as well.

Tournament winner

This is a futures bet on which team will win the World Cup. The market will be available throughout the tournament, with the prices constantly changing based on results.

Golden Boot winner



The Golden Boot award is given to the player who scores the most goals in the tournament. Ties are broken by other criteria, so there will not be a tie and the bet will be settled according to the official rules.

To reach X round

If bettors want to wager on a team to reach a specific stage of the tournament, there are odds for reaching the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals or final.

Group winner

There are 48 teams competing in the World Cup, and they are split into 12 different groups. Each group has its own set of odds, and bettors can wager on teams to win their respective groups.

World Cup props

We have covered some of the most popular World Cup bets, but there are various other props as well. These include the highest scoring group, name the exact finalists of the tournament, stage of elimination and top regional teams. Each sportsbook has its own set of World Cup props.

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World Cup past winners

1930 – Uruguay



1934 – Italy



1938 – Italy



1950 – Uruguay

1954 – West Germany

1958 – Brazil

1962 – Brazil

1966 – England

1970 – Brazil

1974 – West Germany

1978 – Argentina



1982 – Italy

1986 – Argentina



1990 – West Germany



1994 – Brazil



1998 – France



2002 – Brazil



2006 – Italy



2010 – Spain



2014 – Germany



2018 – France



2022 - Argentina

World Cup records

Brazil has appeared in the most World Cups (22) and also has the most titles (5)

Italy (1934-38) and Brazil (1958-62) are the only countries to win back-to-back titles

Germany has the most runner-up finishes (4) and the most appearances in the final (8)

Luxembourg has the most consecutive failed qualifying attempts, with its streak extending to 22 this year

The most goals scored in a match is 12, which came when Austria beat Switzerland, 7-5, in 1954

Hungary has the record for most goals scored in a tournament (27), which happened in 1954

Pele won a record three titles for Brazil (1958, 1962, 1970)

Pele was also the youngest player to win the tournament at 17 years, 249 days in 1958

Argentina's Lionel Messi holds the record for most matches played (26)

Germany's Miroslav Klose holds the goal-scoring record with 16 total World Cup goals from 2002-14

2026 World Cup rosters

Group A

Mexico:

Goalkeepers: Raul Rangel (Guadalajara), Guillermo Ochoa (AEL Limassol), Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna)

Raul Rangel (Guadalajara), Guillermo Ochoa (AEL Limassol), Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna) Defenders: Jorge Sanchez (PAOK), Israel Reyes (Club America), Cesar Montes (Lokomotiv Moscow), Johan Vasquez (Genoa), Jesus Gallardo (Toluca), Mateo Chavez (AZ)

Jorge Sanchez (PAOK), Israel Reyes (Club America), Cesar Montes (Lokomotiv Moscow), Johan Vasquez (Genoa), Jesus Gallardo (Toluca), Mateo Chavez (AZ) Midfielders: Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Alvaro Fidalgo (Real Betis), Roberto Alvarado, Brian Gutierrez, Luis Romo (Guadalajara), Edson Alvarez (West Ham), Obed Vargas (Atletico Madrid), Gilberto Mora (Tijuana), Luis Chavez (Dynamo Moscow)

Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Alvaro Fidalgo (Real Betis), Roberto Alvarado, Brian Gutierrez, Luis Romo (Guadalajara), Edson Alvarez (West Ham), Obed Vargas (Atletico Madrid), Gilberto Mora (Tijuana), Luis Chavez (Dynamo Moscow) Forwards: Cesar Huerta (Anderlecht), Alexis Vega (Toluca), Julian Quinones (Al-Qadsiah), Guillermo Martinez (UNAM), Armando Gonzalez (Guadalajara), Santiago Gimenez (AC Milan), Raul Jimenez (Fulham)

Korea Republic:

Goalkeepers: Song Bumkeun (Jeonbuk), Jo Hyeonwoo (Ulsan), Kim Seung-gyu (FC Tokyo)

Song Bumkeun (Jeonbuk), Jo Hyeonwoo (Ulsan), Kim Seung-gyu (FC Tokyo) Defenders: Jens Castrop (Borussia Monchengladbach), Lee Hanbeom (Midtjylland), Park Jinseob (Zhejiang FC), Lee Kihyuk (Gangwon), Kim Minjae (Bayern Munich), Kim Moonhwan (Daejeon), Kim Taehyeon (Kashima Antlers), Lee Taeseok (Austria Wien), Seol Youngwoo (Crvena Zvezda), Cho Yumin (Sharjah)

Jens Castrop (Borussia Monchengladbach), Lee Hanbeom (Midtjylland), Park Jinseob (Zhejiang FC), Lee Kihyuk (Gangwon), Kim Minjae (Bayern Munich), Kim Moonhwan (Daejeon), Kim Taehyeon (Kashima Antlers), Lee Taeseok (Austria Wien), Seol Youngwoo (Crvena Zvezda), Cho Yumin (Sharjah) Midfielders: Lee Donggyeong (Ulsan), Hwang Heechan (Wolves), Yang Hyunjun (Celtic), Hwang Inbeom (Feyenoord), Lee Jaesung (FSV Mainz), Kim Jingyu (Jeonbuk), Eom Jisung (Swansea), Bae Junho (Stoke), Lee Kangin (PSG), Paik Seungho (Birmingham)

Lee Donggyeong (Ulsan), Hwang Heechan (Wolves), Yang Hyunjun (Celtic), Hwang Inbeom (Feyenoord), Lee Jaesung (FSV Mainz), Kim Jingyu (Jeonbuk), Eom Jisung (Swansea), Bae Junho (Stoke), Lee Kangin (PSG), Paik Seungho (Birmingham) Forwards: Cho Guesung (Midtjylland), Son Heungmin (LAFC), Oh Hyeongyu (Besiktas)

South Africa:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates) Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union), Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Nkosinathi Sibisi, Kamogelo Sebelebele (both Orlando Pirates), Ime Okon (Hannover), Samukele Kabini (Molde FK), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire)

Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union), Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Nkosinathi Sibisi, Kamogelo Sebelebele (both Orlando Pirates), Ime Okon (Hannover), Samukele Kabini (Molde FK), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire) Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela)

Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela) Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng (all Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Iqraam Rayners, Themba Zwane (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Maseko (AEL Limassol)

Czechia:

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hornicek (Braga), Matej Kovar (PSV Eindhoven), Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague)

Lukas Hornicek (Braga), Matej Kovar (PSV Eindhoven), Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague) Defenders: Vladimir Coufal (Hoffenheim), David Doudera (Slavia Prague), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), Robin Hranac (Hoffenheim), Stepan Chaloupek (Slavia Prague), David Jurasek (Slavia Prague), Ladislav Krejci (Wolverhampton), Jaroslav Zeleny (Sparta Prague), David Zima (Slavia Prague)

Vladimir Coufal (Hoffenheim), David Doudera (Slavia Prague), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), Robin Hranac (Hoffenheim), Stepan Chaloupek (Slavia Prague), David Jurasek (Slavia Prague), Ladislav Krejci (Wolverhampton), Jaroslav Zeleny (Sparta Prague), David Zima (Slavia Prague) Midfielders: Lukas Cerv (Viktoria Plzen), Vladimir Darida (Hradec Kralove), Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague), Michal Sadilek (Slavia Prague), Hugo Sochurek (Sparta Prague), Alexandr Sojka (Viktoria Plzen), Tomas Soucek (West Ham), Pavel Sulc (Olympique Lyonnais), Denis Visinsky (Viktoria Plzen)

Lukas Cerv (Viktoria Plzen), Vladimir Darida (Hradec Kralove), Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague), Michal Sadilek (Slavia Prague), Hugo Sochurek (Sparta Prague), Alexandr Sojka (Viktoria Plzen), Tomas Soucek (West Ham), Pavel Sulc (Olympique Lyonnais), Denis Visinsky (Viktoria Plzen) Forwards: Adam Hlozek (Hoffenheim), Tomas Chory (Slavia Prague), Mojmir Chytil (Slavia Prague), Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague), Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

Group B

Canada:

Goalkeepers: Dayne St Clair (Inter Miami), Maxime Crepeau (Orlando City), Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace)

Dayne St Clair (Inter Miami), Maxime Crepeau (Orlando City), Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace) Defenders: Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Derek Cornelius (Marseille), Richie Laryea (Toronto), Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split), Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire), Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham), Moise Bombito (Nice), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough)

Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Derek Cornelius (Marseille), Richie Laryea (Toronto), Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split), Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire), Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham), Moise Bombito (Nice), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough) Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio (Porto), Ismael Kone (Sassuolo), Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal), Mathieu Choiniere (Los Angeles FC), Ali Ahmed (Norwich City), Nathan Saliba (Anderlecht), Liam Millar (Hull City), Marcelo Flores (Tigres UANL), Jacob Shaffelburg (Toronto), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto).

Stephen Eustaquio (Porto), Ismael Kone (Sassuolo), Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal), Mathieu Choiniere (Los Angeles FC), Ali Ahmed (Norwich City), Nathan Saliba (Anderlecht), Liam Millar (Hull City), Marcelo Flores (Tigres UANL), Jacob Shaffelburg (Toronto), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto). Forwards: Jonathan David (Juventus), Cyle Larin (Southampton), Tani Oluwaseyi (Villarreal), Promise David (Union SG)

Qatar:

Goalkeepers: Salah Zakaria (Al-Duhail), Mahmoud Abunada (Al Rayyan), Meshaal Barsham (Al-Sadd)

Salah Zakaria (Al-Duhail), Mahmoud Abunada (Al Rayyan), Meshaal Barsham (Al-Sadd) Defenders: Hashmi Hussein (Al Arabi), Ayoub Alawi (Al Gharafa), Boualem Khoukhi (Al-Sadd), Pedro Miguel (Al-Sadd), Issa Laaye (Al Arabi), Lucas Mendes (Al-Wakrah), Sultan Al-Brake (Al-Duhail), Homam Al-Amin (Cultural Leonesa)

Hashmi Hussein (Al Arabi), Ayoub Alawi (Al Gharafa), Boualem Khoukhi (Al-Sadd), Pedro Miguel (Al-Sadd), Issa Laaye (Al Arabi), Lucas Mendes (Al-Wakrah), Sultan Al-Brake (Al-Duhail), Homam Al-Amin (Cultural Leonesa) Midfielders: Mohammed Al-Manai (Al Shamal), Jassem Jaber (Al Arabi), Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail), Ahmed Fathi (Al Arabi), Abdulaziz Hatem (Al Rayyan), Assim Madibo (Al-Wakrah)

Mohammed Al-Manai (Al Shamal), Jassem Jaber (Al Arabi), Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail), Ahmed Fathi (Al Arabi), Abdulaziz Hatem (Al Rayyan), Assim Madibo (Al-Wakrah) Forwards: Tahseen Mohammed (Al-Duhail), Edmilson Junior (Al-Duhail), Almoez Ali (Al-Duhail), Akram Afif (Al-Sadd), Mohammed Muntari (Al Gharafa), Youssef Abdulrazzaq (Al-Wakrah), Ahmed Alaa (Al Rayyan), Hassan Al-Haydos (Al-Sadd), Ahmed Al-Janahi (Al Gharafa)

Switzerland:

Goalkeepers: Marvin Keller (Young Boys), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient)

Marvin Keller (Young Boys), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient) Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Inter), Aurele Amenda (Eintracht Frankfurt), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Luca Jaquez (VfB Stuttgart), Miro Muheim (Hamburg), Ricardo Rodriguez (Real Betis), Silvan Widmer (Mainz)

Manuel Akanji (Inter), Aurele Amenda (Eintracht Frankfurt), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Luca Jaquez (VfB Stuttgart), Miro Muheim (Hamburg), Ricardo Rodriguez (Real Betis), Silvan Widmer (Mainz) Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Pisa), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Ardon Jashari (AC Milan), Johan Manzambi (Freiburg), Fabian Rieder (Augsburg), Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas (both Sevilla), Granit Xhaka (Sunderland), Denis Zakaria (Monaco)

Michel Aebischer (Pisa), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Ardon Jashari (AC Milan), Johan Manzambi (Freiburg), Fabian Rieder (Augsburg), Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas (both Sevilla), Granit Xhaka (Sunderland), Denis Zakaria (Monaco) Forwards: Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), Breel Embolo (Stade Rennais), Cedric Itten (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Dan Ndoye (Nottingham Forest), Noah Okafor (Leeds United)

Bosnia and Herzegovina:

Goalkeepers: Nikola Vasilj (FC St. Pauli), Martin Zlomislic (Rijeka) Osman Hadzikic (Slaven Belupo)

Nikola Vasilj (FC St. Pauli), Martin Zlomislic (Rijeka) Osman Hadzikic (Slaven Belupo) Defenders: Sead Kolasinac (Atalanta), Dennis Hadzikadunic (Sampdoria), Amar Dedic (Benfica), Nikola Katic (Schalke 04), Tarik Muharemovic (Sassuolo), Nihad Mujakic (Gaziantep), Stjepan Radeljic (Rijeka), Nidal Celik (Lens)

Sead Kolasinac (Atalanta), Dennis Hadzikadunic (Sampdoria), Amar Dedic (Benfica), Nikola Katic (Schalke 04), Tarik Muharemovic (Sassuolo), Nihad Mujakic (Gaziantep), Stjepan Radeljic (Rijeka), Nidal Celik (Lens) Midfielders: Amir Hadziahmetovic (Hull City), Benjamin Tahirovic (Brondby), Dzenis Burnic (Karlsruher SC), Armin Gigovic (Young Boys), Ivan Basic (Astana), Esmir Bajraktarevic (PSV), Amar Memic (Viktoria Plzen), Ivan Sunjic (Pafos), Kerim Alajbegovic (Red Bull Salzburg), Ermin Mahmic (Slovan Liberec)

Amir Hadziahmetovic (Hull City), Benjamin Tahirovic (Brondby), Dzenis Burnic (Karlsruher SC), Armin Gigovic (Young Boys), Ivan Basic (Astana), Esmir Bajraktarevic (PSV), Amar Memic (Viktoria Plzen), Ivan Sunjic (Pafos), Kerim Alajbegovic (Red Bull Salzburg), Ermin Mahmic (Slovan Liberec) Forwards: Edin Dzeko (Schalke 04), Ermedin Demirovic (VfB Stuttgart), Samed Bazdar (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Haris Tabakovic (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jovo Lukic (Universitatea Cluj)

Group C

Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio)

Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio) Defenders: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Marquinhos (PSG), Wesley (Roma)

Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Marquinhos (PSG), Wesley (Roma) Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ahli), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ahli), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo) Forwards: Endrick (Lyon/Real Madrid), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Neymar (Santos), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Morocco:

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal), Munir El Kajoui (RS Berkane), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (AS FAR)

Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal), Munir El Kajoui (RS Berkane), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (AS FAR) Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United), Anass Salah-Eddine (PSV Eindhoven), Youssef Belammari (Al Ahly), Nayef Aguerd (Olympique de Marseille), Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace), Issa Diop (Fulham), Redouane Halhal (Mechelen), Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Zakaria El Ouahdi (Genk)

Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United), Anass Salah-Eddine (PSV Eindhoven), Youssef Belammari (Al Ahly), Nayef Aguerd (Olympique de Marseille), Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace), Issa Diop (Fulham), Redouane Halhal (Mechelen), Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Zakaria El Ouahdi (Genk) Midfielders: Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg), Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille), Neil El Aynaoui (AS Roma), Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis), Azzedine Ounahi (Girone), Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart), Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven)

Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg), Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille), Neil El Aynaoui (AS Roma), Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis), Azzedine Ounahi (Girone), Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart), Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven) Forwards: Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis), Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland), Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos), Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid), Yassine Gessime (Strasbourg), Ayoube Amaimouni (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Haiti:

Goalkeepers: Johny Placide (Bastia), Alexandre Pierre (Sochaux), Josue Duverger (Cosmos Koblenz)

Johny Placide (Bastia), Alexandre Pierre (Sochaux), Josue Duverger (Cosmos Koblenz) Defenders: Ricardo Ade (LDU Quito), Carlens Arcus (Angers), Martin Experience (Nancy), Jean-Kevin Duverne (Gent), Duke Lacroix (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC), Wilguens Paugain (Zulte Waregem), Hannes Delcroix (Lugano), Keeto Thermoncy (Young Boys)

Ricardo Ade (LDU Quito), Carlens Arcus (Angers), Martin Experience (Nancy), Jean-Kevin Duverne (Gent), Duke Lacroix (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC), Wilguens Paugain (Zulte Waregem), Hannes Delcroix (Lugano), Keeto Thermoncy (Young Boys) Midfielders: Leverton Pierre (Vizela), Danley Jean Jacques (Philadelphia Union), Carl Sainte (El Paso Locomotive FC), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Woodensky Pierre (Violette), Dominique Simon (Tatran Presov)

Leverton Pierre (Vizela), Danley Jean Jacques (Philadelphia Union), Carl Sainte (El Paso Locomotive FC), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Woodensky Pierre (Violette), Dominique Simon (Tatran Presov) Forwards: Duckens Nazon (Esteghlal), Frantzdy Pierrot (Caykur Rizespor), Derrick Etienne Jr. (Toronto FC), Louicius Deedson (FC Dallas), Ruben Providence (Almere City), Josue Casimir (Auxerre), Yassin Fortune (Vizela), Wilson Isidor (Sunderland), Lenny Joseph (Ferencvaros)

Scotland:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Nottingham Forest), Liam Kelly (Rangers)

Craig Gordon (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Nottingham Forest), Liam Kelly (Rangers) Defenders: Grant Hanley (Hibernian), Jack Hendry (Al-Etiffaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Dom Hyam (Wrexham), Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

Grant Hanley (Hibernian), Jack Hendry (Al-Etiffaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Dom Hyam (Wrexham), Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Celtic) Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Finlay Curtis (Kilmarnock), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Ben Gannon-Doak (Bournemouth), Tyler Fletcher (Manchester United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Napoli)

Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Finlay Curtis (Kilmarnock), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Ben Gannon-Doak (Bournemouth), Tyler Fletcher (Manchester United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Napoli) Forwards: Che Adams (Torino), Lyndon Dykes (Charlton Athletic), George Hirst (Ipswich), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Ross Stewart (Southampton)

Group D

United States:

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady (Chicago Fire), Matt Freese (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Chris Brady (Chicago Fire), Matt Freese (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution) Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Sergino Dest (PSV), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Sergino Dest (PSV), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic) Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Zendejas (Club América)

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Zendejas (Club América) Forwards: Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Haji Wright (Coventry City), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Tim Weah (Marseille).

Australia:

Goalkeepers: Ryan (Levante), Izzo (Randers), Beach (Melbourne City)

Ryan (Levante), Izzo (Randers), Beach (Melbourne City) Defenders: Behich (Melbourne City), Bos (Feynoord), Burgess (Swansea City), Circati (Parma), Degenek (APOEL), Geria (Albirex Niigata), Herrington (Colorado Rapids), Italiano (Grazer), Souttar (Leicester City), Trewin (New York City)

Behich (Melbourne City), Bos (Feynoord), Burgess (Swansea City), Circati (Parma), Degenek (APOEL), Geria (Albirex Niigata), Herrington (Colorado Rapids), Italiano (Grazer), Souttar (Leicester City), Trewin (New York City) Midfielders: Devlin (Heart of Midlothian), Hrustic (Heracles Almelo), Irvine (St Pauli), Metcalfe (St Pauli), Okon-Englster (Sydney), O'Neill (New York City)

Devlin (Heart of Midlothian), Hrustic (Heracles Almelo), Irvine (St Pauli), Metcalfe (St Pauli), Okon-Englster (Sydney), O'Neill (New York City) Forwards: Irankunda (Watford), Leckie (Melbourne City), Mabil (Castellon), Toure (Norwich City), Velupilly (Melbourne City), Volpato (Sassuolo), Yengi (Livingston/Machida Zelvia)

Paraguay:

Goalkeepers: Roberto Junior Fernandez (Cerro Porteno), Orlando Gill (San Lorenzo), Gaston Olveira (Olimpia).

Roberto Junior Fernandez (Cerro Porteno), Orlando Gill (San Lorenzo), Gaston Olveira (Olimpia). Defenders: Omar Alderete (Sunderland), Junior Alonso (Atletico Mineiro), Fabian Balbuena (Gremio), Juan Jose Caceres (Dinamo Moscow), Jose Canale (Lanus), Gustavo Gomez (Palmeiras), Alexandro Maidana (Talleres), Gustavo Velazquez (Cerro Porteno).

Omar Alderete (Sunderland), Junior Alonso (Atletico Mineiro), Fabian Balbuena (Gremio), Juan Jose Caceres (Dinamo Moscow), Jose Canale (Lanus), Gustavo Gomez (Palmeiras), Alexandro Maidana (Talleres), Gustavo Velazquez (Cerro Porteno). Midfielders: Damian Bobadilla (Sao Paulo), Gustavo Caballero (Portsmouth), Andres Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps), Matias Galarza (Atlanta United), Diego Gomez (Brighton), Mauricio Magalhaes (Palmeiras), Briaian Ojeda (Orlando City), Alejandro Romero (Al Ain).

Damian Bobadilla (Sao Paulo), Gustavo Caballero (Portsmouth), Andres Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps), Matias Galarza (Atlanta United), Diego Gomez (Brighton), Mauricio Magalhaes (Palmeiras), Briaian Ojeda (Orlando City), Alejandro Romero (Al Ain). Forwards: Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United), Gabriel Avalos (Independiente), Alex Arce (Independiente Rivadavia), Julio Enciso (Strasbourg), Isidro Pitta (Bragantino), Antonio Sanabria (Cremonese), Ramon Sosa (Palmeiras).

Turkiye:

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir (Manchester United), Mert Gunok (Fenerbahce), Ugurcan Cakir (Galatasaray)

Altay Bayindir (Manchester United), Mert Gunok (Fenerbahce), Ugurcan Cakir (Galatasaray) Defenders: Abdulkerim Bardakci (Galatasaray), Caglar Soyuncu (Fenerbahce), Eren Elmali (Galatasaray), Ferdi Kadioglu (Brighton), Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli Saudi), Mert Muldur (Fenerbahce), Ozan Kabak (Hoffenheim), Samet Akaydin (Caykur Rizespor), Zeki Celik (AS Roma)

Abdulkerim Bardakci (Galatasaray), Caglar Soyuncu (Fenerbahce), Eren Elmali (Galatasaray), Ferdi Kadioglu (Brighton), Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli Saudi), Mert Muldur (Fenerbahce), Ozan Kabak (Hoffenheim), Samet Akaydin (Caykur Rizespor), Zeki Celik (AS Roma) Midfielders: Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan), Ismail Yuksek (Fenerbahce), Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray), Orkun Kokcu (Besiktas), Salih Ozcan (Borussia Dortmund)

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan), Ismail Yuksek (Fenerbahce), Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray), Orkun Kokcu (Besiktas), Salih Ozcan (Borussia Dortmund) Forwards: Arda Guler (Real Madrid), Baris Alper Yilmaz (Galatasaray), Can Uzun (Eintracht Frankfurt), Deniz Gul (Porto), Irfan Can Kahveci (Kasimpasa), Kenan Yildiz (Juventus), Kerem Akturkoglu (Fenerbahce), Oguz Aydin (Fenerbahce), Yunus Akgun (Galatasaray)

Group E

Germany:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nubel (Monaco)

Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nubel (Monaco) Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Frankfurt), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle)

Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Frankfurt), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle) Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Pascal Gross (Brighton), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Alexander Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)

Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Pascal Gross (Brighton), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Alexander Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Leroy Sane (Galatasaray), Denis Undav (Stuttgart), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle)

Curacao:

Goalkeepers: Tyrick Bodak (SC Telstar), Trevor Doornbusch (VVV-Venlo), Eloy Room (Miami FC)

Tyrick Bodak (SC Telstar), Trevor Doornbusch (VVV-Venlo), Eloy Room (Miami FC) Defenders: Riechedly Bazoer (Konyaspor), Joshua Brenet (Kayserispor), Roshon Van Eijma (RKC Waalwijk), Sherel Floranus (PEC Zwolle), Deveron Fonville (NEC Nijmegen), Jurien Gaari (Abha Club), Armando Obispo (PSV Eindhoven), Shurandy Sambo (Sparta Rotterdam)

Riechedly Bazoer (Konyaspor), Joshua Brenet (Kayserispor), Roshon Van Eijma (RKC Waalwijk), Sherel Floranus (PEC Zwolle), Deveron Fonville (NEC Nijmegen), Jurien Gaari (Abha Club), Armando Obispo (PSV Eindhoven), Shurandy Sambo (Sparta Rotterdam) Midfielders: Juninho Bacuna (FC Volendam), Leandro Bacuna (Igdır), Livano Comenencia (FC Zurich), Kevin Felida (FC Den Bosch), Ar'Jany Martha (Rotherham United), Tyrese Noslin (SC Telstar), Godfried Roemeratoe (RKC Waalwijk)

Juninho Bacuna (FC Volendam), Leandro Bacuna (Igdır), Livano Comenencia (FC Zurich), Kevin Felida (FC Den Bosch), Ar'Jany Martha (Rotherham United), Tyrese Noslin (SC Telstar), Godfried Roemeratoe (RKC Waalwijk) Forwards: Jeremy Antonisse (AE Kifisia), Tahith Chong (Sheffield United), Kenji Gorré (Maccabi Haifa), Sontje Hansen (Middlesbrough), Gervane Kastaneer (Terengganu FC), Brandley Kuwas (FC Volendam), Jurgen Locadia (Miami FC), Jearl Margaritha (SK Beveren)

Ecuador:

Goalkeepers: Hernan Galindez (Huracan), Moises Ramirez (Kifisia), Gonzalo Valle (LDU Quito)

Hernan Galindez (Huracan), Moises Ramirez (Kifisia), Gonzalo Valle (LDU Quito) Defenders: Piero Hincapie (Arsenal), Willian Pacho (Paris St-Germain), Pervis Estupinan (AC Milan), Felix Torres (Internacional), Joel Ordonez (Club Brugge), Jackson Porozo (Tijuana), Angelo Preciado (Atletico Mineiro)

Piero Hincapie (Arsenal), Willian Pacho (Paris St-Germain), Pervis Estupinan (AC Milan), Felix Torres (Internacional), Joel Ordonez (Club Brugge), Jackson Porozo (Tijuana), Angelo Preciado (Atletico Mineiro) Midfielders: Moises Caicedo (Chelsea), Alan Franco (Atletico Mineiro), Kendry Paez (River Plate, on loan from Chelsea), Pedro Vite (UNAM), Jordy Alcivar (Independiente del Valle), Denil Castillo (Midtjylland), Yaimar Medina (Genk)

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea), Alan Franco (Atletico Mineiro), Kendry Paez (River Plate, on loan from Chelsea), Pedro Vite (UNAM), Jordy Alcivar (Independiente del Valle), Denil Castillo (Midtjylland), Yaimar Medina (Genk) Forwards: Enner Valencia (Pachuca), Kevin Rodriguez (Union Saint-Gilloise), Jordy Caicedo (Huracan), Nilson Angulo (Sunderland), Anthony Valencia (Antwerp), Jeremy Arevalo (Stuttgart)

Cote d'Ivoire:

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana (Rizespor), Mohamed Kone (Charleroi), Alban Lafont (Panathinaikos)

Yahia Fofana (Rizespor), Mohamed Kone (Charleroi), Alban Lafont (Panathinaikos) Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Clement Akpa (AJ Auxerre), Ousmane Diomande (Sporting), Guela Doue (Racing Strasbourg), Ghislain Konan (Gil Vicente), Odilon Kossonou (Atalanta), Evan Ndicka (AS Roma), Wilfried Singo (Galatasaray)

Emmanuel Agbadou (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Clement Akpa (AJ Auxerre), Ousmane Diomande (Sporting), Guela Doue (Racing Strasbourg), Ghislain Konan (Gil Vicente), Odilon Kossonou (Atalanta), Evan Ndicka (AS Roma), Wilfried Singo (Galatasaray) Midfielders: Seko Fofana (Stade Rennais), Parfait Guiagon (Charleroi), Franck Kessie (Al Ahli), Christ Oulai (Trabzonspor), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest), Jean-Michael Seri (NK Maribor)

Seko Fofana (Stade Rennais), Parfait Guiagon (Charleroi), Franck Kessie (Al Ahli), Christ Oulai (Trabzonspor), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest), Jean-Michael Seri (NK Maribor) Forwards: Simon Adingra (AS Monaco), Ange-Yoan Bonny (Inter), Amad Diallo (Manchester United), Oumar Diakite (Cercle Brugge), Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig), Evann Guessand (Aston Villa), Nicolas Pepe (Villarreal), Bazoumana Toure (Hoffenheim), Elye Wahi (Nice)

Group F

Netherlands:

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland)

Bart Verbruggen (Brighton), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland) Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur)

Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Noah Lang (Galatasaray), Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Guus Til (PSV), Quinten Timber (Marseille), Mats Wieffer (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Noah Lang (Galatasaray), Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Guus Til (PSV), Quinten Timber (Marseille), Mats Wieffer (Brighton & Hove Albion) Forwards: Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Memphis Depay (Corinthians), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Crysencio Summerville (West Ham United), Wout Weghorst (Ajax)

Japan:

Goalkeepers: Tomoki Hayakawa (Kashima Antlers), Keisuke Osako (Sanfrecce Hiroshima), Aya Suzuki (Parma)

Tomoki Hayakawa (Kashima Antlers), Keisuke Osako (Sanfrecce Hiroshima), Aya Suzuki (Parma) Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo), Shogo Taniguchi (Sint-Truiden), Ko Itakura (Ajax), Tsuyoshi Watanabe (Feyenoord), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Ajax), Hiroki Ito (Bayern Munich), Ayumu Seko (Le Havre AC), Yukinari Sugawara (Werder Bremen), Junosuke Suzuki (FC Copenhagen)

Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo), Shogo Taniguchi (Sint-Truiden), Ko Itakura (Ajax), Tsuyoshi Watanabe (Feyenoord), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Ajax), Hiroki Ito (Bayern Munich), Ayumu Seko (Le Havre AC), Yukinari Sugawara (Werder Bremen), Junosuke Suzuki (FC Copenhagen) Midfielders: Wataru Endo (Liverpool), Junya Ito (Genk), Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace), Koki Ogawa (NEC Nijmegen), Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Ritsu Doan (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ao Tanaka (Leeds United), Kaishu Sano (Mainz 05), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

Wataru Endo (Liverpool), Junya Ito (Genk), Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace), Koki Ogawa (NEC Nijmegen), Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Ritsu Doan (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ao Tanaka (Leeds United), Kaishu Sano (Mainz 05), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) Forwards: Ayase Ueda (Feyenoord), Keito Nakamura (Stade de Reims), Ito Suzuki (SC Freiburg), Kento Shiode (Wolfsburg), Keisuke Goto (Sint-Truiden)

Tunisia:

Goalkeepers: Sabri Ben Hessen (Etoile Sahel), Abdelmouhib Chamakh (Club Africain), Aymen Dahman (CS Sfaxien)

Sabri Ben Hessen (Etoile Sahel), Abdelmouhib Chamakh (Club Africain), Aymen Dahman (CS Sfaxien) Defenders: Ali Abdi (Nice), Adem Arous (Kasimpasa), Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida (Esperance), Dylan Bronn (Servette Geneva), Raed Chikhaoui (US Monastir), Moutaz Neffati (Norrkoping), Omar Rekik (NK Maribor), Montassar Talbi (Lorient), Yan Valery (Young Boys Berne)

Ali Abdi (Nice), Adem Arous (Kasimpasa), Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida (Esperance), Dylan Bronn (Servette Geneva), Raed Chikhaoui (US Monastir), Moutaz Neffati (Norrkoping), Omar Rekik (NK Maribor), Montassar Talbi (Lorient), Yan Valery (Young Boys Berne) Midfielders: Mortadha Ben Ouanes (Kasimpasa), Anis Ben Slimane (Norwich City), Ismael Gharbi (FC Augsburg), Rani Khedira (Union Berlin), Mohamed Hadj Mahmoud (Lugano), Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley), Ellyes Skhiri (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Mortadha Ben Ouanes (Kasimpasa), Anis Ben Slimane (Norwich City), Ismael Gharbi (FC Augsburg), Rani Khedira (Union Berlin), Mohamed Hadj Mahmoud (Lugano), Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley), Ellyes Skhiri (Eintracht Frankfurt) Forwards: Elias Achouri (FC Copenhagen), Khalil Ayari (Paris St Germain), Firas Chaouat (Club Africain), Rayan Elloumi (Vancouver Whitecaps), Hazem Mastouri (Dynamo Makhachkala), Elias Saad (Hannover 96), Sebastian Tounekti (Celtic)

Sweden:

Goalkeepers: Viktor Johansson (Stoke City), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (AIK), Jacob Widell Zetterstrom (Derby County)

Viktor Johansson (Stoke City), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (AIK), Jacob Widell Zetterstrom (Derby County) Defenders: Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley), Gabriel Gudmundsson (Leeds United), Isak Hien (Atalanta), Emil Holm (Juventus), Gustaf Lagerbielke (Braga), Victor Lindelof (Aston Villa), Erik Smith (St. Pauli), Carl Starfelt (Celta Vigo), Elliot Stroud (Mjallby), Daniel Svensson (Borussia Dortmund)

Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley), Gabriel Gudmundsson (Leeds United), Isak Hien (Atalanta), Emil Holm (Juventus), Gustaf Lagerbielke (Braga), Victor Lindelof (Aston Villa), Erik Smith (St. Pauli), Carl Starfelt (Celta Vigo), Elliot Stroud (Mjallby), Daniel Svensson (Borussia Dortmund) Midfielders: Taha Ali (Malmo), Yasin Ayari (Brighton), Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham), Jesper Karlstrom (Udinese), Ken Sema (Pafos), Mattias Svanberg (Wolfsburg), Besfort Zeneli (Union St-Gilloise)

Taha Ali (Malmo), Yasin Ayari (Brighton), Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham), Jesper Karlstrom (Udinese), Ken Sema (Pafos), Mattias Svanberg (Wolfsburg), Besfort Zeneli (Union St-Gilloise) Forwards: Alexander Bernhardsson (Holstein Kiel), Anthony Elanga (Newcastle United), Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal), Alexander Isak (Liverpool), Gustaf Nilsson (Club Brugge), Benjamin Nygren (Celtic)

Group G

Belgium:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Senne Lammens (Manchester United), Mike Penders (Racing Strasbourg)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Senne Lammens (Manchester United), Mike Penders (Racing Strasbourg) Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Sporting), Maxim de Cuyper (Brighton), Koni de Winter (AC Milan), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Meunier (Lille), Nathan Ngoy (Lille), Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge), Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Sporting), Maxim de Cuyper (Brighton), Koni de Winter (AC Milan), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Meunier (Lille), Nathan Ngoy (Lille), Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge), Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt) Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne (Napoli), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa), Nicolas Raskin (Rangers), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Girona)

Kevin de Bruyne (Napoli), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa), Nicolas Raskin (Rangers), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Girona) Forwards: Charles de Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Lille), Romelu Lukaku (Napoli), Dodi Lukebakio (Benfica), Diego Moreira (Strasbourg), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal).

Egypt:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Mostafa Shobeir (Al Ahly), El Mahdi Soliman (Zamalek), Mohamed Alaa (El Gouna)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Mostafa Shobeir (Al Ahly), El Mahdi Soliman (Zamalek), Mohamed Alaa (El Gouna) Defenders: Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly), Tarek Alaa (Zed), Hamdy Fathy (Al Wakrah), Rami Rabia (Al Ain), Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly), Hossam Abdelmaguid (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdelmonemn (Nice), Ahmed Fatouh (Zamalek), Karim Hafez (Pyramids)

Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly), Tarek Alaa (Zed), Hamdy Fathy (Al Wakrah), Rami Rabia (Al Ain), Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly), Hossam Abdelmaguid (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdelmonemn (Nice), Ahmed Fatouh (Zamalek), Karim Hafez (Pyramids) Midfielders: Marwan Ateya (Al Ahly), Mohanad Lasheen (Pyramids), Nabil Emad (Al Najma), Mahmoud Saber (Zed), Ahmed Zizo (Al Ahly), Emam Ashour (Al Ahly), Mostafa Ziko (Pyramids), Mahmoud Trezeguet (Al Ahly), Ibrahim Adel (Nordsjaelland), Haissem Hassan (Real Ovideo)

Marwan Ateya (Al Ahly), Mohanad Lasheen (Pyramids), Nabil Emad (Al Najma), Mahmoud Saber (Zed), Ahmed Zizo (Al Ahly), Emam Ashour (Al Ahly), Mostafa Ziko (Pyramids), Mahmoud Trezeguet (Al Ahly), Ibrahim Adel (Nordsjaelland), Haissem Hassan (Real Ovideo) Forwards: Omar Marmoush (Manchester City), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Aqtay Abdallah (Enppi), Hamza Abdelkarim (Barcelona)

Iran:

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Payam Niazmand, Hossein Hosseini

Alireza Beiranvand, Payam Niazmand, Hossein Hosseini Defenders: Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Ali Nemati, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Danial Eiri, Ramin Rezaeian, Saleh Hardani

Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Ali Nemati, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Danial Eiri, Ramin Rezaeian, Saleh Hardani Midfielders: Saman Ghoddos (Kalba, UAE), Saeid Ezatolahi (Shahab al-Ahli, UAE), Mohammad Ghorbani (Al-Wahda, UAE), Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Amirmohammad Razzaghinia, Mohammad Mohebi (Rostov, Rus), Mehdi Torabi, Mehdi Ghayedi (Al-Nasr, UAE), Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Aria Yousefi

Saman Ghoddos (Kalba, UAE), Saeid Ezatolahi (Shahab al-Ahli, UAE), Mohammad Ghorbani (Al-Wahda, UAE), Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Amirmohammad Razzaghinia, Mohammad Mohebi (Rostov, Rus), Mehdi Torabi, Mehdi Ghayedi (Al-Nasr, UAE), Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Aria Yousefi Forwards: Mehdi Taremi (Olympiakos, Gre), Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Ali Alipour, Shahriyar Moghanlou (Kalba, UAE), Dennis Eckert (Standard Liege, Bel)

New Zealand:

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe (Millwall), Alex Paulsen (Lechia Gdansk, on loan from Bournemouth), Michael Woud (Auckland FC)

Max Crocombe (Millwall), Alex Paulsen (Lechia Gdansk, on loan from Bournemouth), Michael Woud (Auckland FC) Defenders: Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix), Francis de Vries (Auckland FC), Tyler Bindon (Nottingham Forest), Michael Boxall (Minnesota United), Liberato Cacace (Wrexham), Nando Pijnaker (Auckland FC), Finn Surman (Portland Timbers), Callan Elliot (Auckland FC), Tommy Smith (Braintree Town)

Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix), Francis de Vries (Auckland FC), Tyler Bindon (Nottingham Forest), Michael Boxall (Minnesota United), Liberato Cacace (Wrexham), Nando Pijnaker (Auckland FC), Finn Surman (Portland Timbers), Callan Elliot (Auckland FC), Tommy Smith (Braintree Town) Midfielders: Joe Bell (Viking FK), Matthew Garbett (Peterborough United), Marko Stamenic (Swansea City), Sarpreet Singh (Wellington Phoenix), Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix), Ben Old (Saint-Étienne), Callum McCowatt (Silkeborg IF), Lachlan Bayliss (Newcastle Jets), Ryan Thomas (PEC Zwolle)

Joe Bell (Viking FK), Matthew Garbett (Peterborough United), Marko Stamenic (Swansea City), Sarpreet Singh (Wellington Phoenix), Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix), Ben Old (Saint-Étienne), Callum McCowatt (Silkeborg IF), Lachlan Bayliss (Newcastle Jets), Ryan Thomas (PEC Zwolle) Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses (Western Sydney Wanderers), Eli Just (Motherwell), Jesse Randall (Auckland FC), Ben Waine (Port Vale), Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)

Group H

Saudi Arabia:

Goalkeepers: Mohammed Al Owais (Al Ula), Nawaf Al Aqidi (Al Nassr), Ahmed Al Kassar (Al Qadsiah)

Mohammed Al Owais (Al Ula), Nawaf Al Aqidi (Al Nassr), Ahmed Al Kassar (Al Qadsiah) Defenders: Abdulelah Al Amri (Al Nassr), Hassan Tambakti (Al Hilal), Jehad Thikri (Al Qadsiah), Ali Lajami (Al Hilal), Hassan Kadesh (Al Ittihad), Saud Abdulhamid (Lens, on loan from Roma), Mohammed Abu Al Shamat (Al Qadsiah), Ali Majrashi (Al Ahli), Moteb Al Harbi (Al Hilal), Nawaf Boushal (Al Nassr), Sultan Al-Ghannam (Al Nassr)

Abdulelah Al Amri (Al Nassr), Hassan Tambakti (Al Hilal), Jehad Thikri (Al Qadsiah), Ali Lajami (Al Hilal), Hassan Kadesh (Al Ittihad), Saud Abdulhamid (Lens, on loan from Roma), Mohammed Abu Al Shamat (Al Qadsiah), Ali Majrashi (Al Ahli), Moteb Al Harbi (Al Hilal), Nawaf Boushal (Al Nassr), Sultan Al-Ghannam (Al Nassr) Midfielders: Mohammed Kanno (Al Hilal), Abdullah Al Khaibari (Al Nassr), Ziyad Al Johani (Al Ahli), Nasser Al Dawsari (Al Hilal), Musab Al Juwayr (Al Qadsiah), Alaa Al Hajji (Neom), Salem Al Dawsari (Al Hilal), Khalid Al Ghannam (Al Ettifaq), Ayman Yahya (Al Nassr)

Mohammed Kanno (Al Hilal), Abdullah Al Khaibari (Al Nassr), Ziyad Al Johani (Al Ahli), Nasser Al Dawsari (Al Hilal), Musab Al Juwayr (Al Qadsiah), Alaa Al Hajji (Neom), Salem Al Dawsari (Al Hilal), Khalid Al Ghannam (Al Ettifaq), Ayman Yahya (Al Nassr) Forwards: Firas Al Buraikan (Al Ahli), Saleh Al Shehri (Al Ittihad), Abdullah Al Hamdan (Al Nassr)

Uruguay:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet (Internacional), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Santiago Mele (Junior FC)

Sergio Rochet (Internacional), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Santiago Mele (Junior FC) Defenders: Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Santiago Bueno (Wolves), Sebastian Caceres (Club America), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Joaquin Piquerez (Palmeiras), Matias Vina (Flamengo)

Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Santiago Bueno (Wolves), Sebastian Caceres (Club America), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Joaquin Piquerez (Palmeiras), Matias Vina (Flamengo) Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte (Manchester United), Emiliano Martinez (Palmeiras), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Agustin Canobbio (Fluminense), Juan Manuel Sanabria (Atletico San Luis), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Nicolas de la Cruz (Flamengo), Rodrigo Zalazar (SC Braga), Facundo Pellistri (Panathinaikos), Maximiliano Araujo (Sporting CP), Brian Rodriguez (Club America)

Manuel Ugarte (Manchester United), Emiliano Martinez (Palmeiras), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Agustin Canobbio (Fluminense), Juan Manuel Sanabria (Atletico San Luis), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Nicolas de la Cruz (Flamengo), Rodrigo Zalazar (SC Braga), Facundo Pellistri (Panathinaikos), Maximiliano Araujo (Sporting CP), Brian Rodriguez (Club America) Forwards: Rodrigo Aguirre (Club America), Federico Vinas (Real Oviedo), Darwin Nunez (Al Hilal)

Spain:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona)

Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona) Defenders: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur)

Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) Midfielders: Pedri (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Gavi (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid), Mikel Merino (Spain)

Pedri (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Gavi (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid), Mikel Merino (Spain) Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Borja Iglesias (Celta de Vigo), Víctor Muñoz (Osasuna), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Cabo Verde:

Goalkeepers: Vozinha (Chaves), Marcio Rosa (Montana), CJ dos Santos (San Diego)

Vozinha (Chaves), Marcio Rosa (Montana), CJ dos Santos (San Diego) Defenders: Stopira (Torreense), Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers), Joao Paulo (FCSB), Diney (Al Bataeh), Logan Costa (Villarreal), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew), Wagner Pina (Trabzonspor), Sidny Lopes Cabral (Benfica), Kelvin Pires (SJK)

Stopira (Torreense), Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers), Joao Paulo (FCSB), Diney (Al Bataeh), Logan Costa (Villarreal), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew), Wagner Pina (Trabzonspor), Sidny Lopes Cabral (Benfica), Kelvin Pires (SJK) Midfielders: Jamiro Monteiro (PEC Zwolle), Kevin Pina (Krasnodar), Deroy Duarte (Ludogorets), Telmo Arcanjo (Vitoria Guimaraes), Laros Duarte (Puskas Akademia), Yannick Semedo (Farense)

Jamiro Monteiro (PEC Zwolle), Kevin Pina (Krasnodar), Deroy Duarte (Ludogorets), Telmo Arcanjo (Vitoria Guimaraes), Laros Duarte (Puskas Akademia), Yannick Semedo (Farense) Forwards: Ryan Mendes (Igdir), Garry Rodrigues (Apollon Limassol), Willy Semedo (Omonia), Jovane Cabral (Estrela Amadora), Gilson Tavares (Akron Tolyatti), Dailon Livramento (Casa Pia), Helio Varela (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Nuno da Costa (Istanbul Basaksehir)

Group I

France:

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Robin Risser (Lens), Brice Samba (Rennes)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Robin Risser (Lens), Brice Samba (Rennes) Defenders: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (Paris St-Germain), Theo Hernandez (Al Hilal), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (Paris St-Germain), Theo Hernandez (Al Hilal), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Fenerbache), Manu Kone (Roma), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris St-Germain)

N'Golo Kante (Fenerbache), Manu Kone (Roma), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris St-Germain) Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Bradley Barcola (Paris St-Germain), Rayan Cherki (Man City), Ousmane Dembele (Paris St-Germain), Desire Doue (Paris St-Germain), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Jean-Phillipe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Marcus Thuram (Inter)

Senegal:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli), Yehvann Diouf (Nice), Mory Diaw (Le Havre)

Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli), Yehvann Diouf (Nice), Mory Diaw (Le Havre) Defenders: Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Antoine Mendy (Nice), Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal), Ilay Camara (Anderlecht), Moussa Niakhate (Lyon), Mamadou Sarr (Chelsea), El-Hadji Malick Diouf (West Ham United), Moustapha Mbow (Paris FC), Ismail Jakobs (Galatasaray)

Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Antoine Mendy (Nice), Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal), Ilay Camara (Anderlecht), Moussa Niakhate (Lyon), Mamadou Sarr (Chelsea), El-Hadji Malick Diouf (West Ham United), Moustapha Mbow (Paris FC), Ismail Jakobs (Galatasaray) Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Habib Diarra (Sunderland), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Pape Gueye (Villarreal), Lamine Camara (Monaco), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Bara Ndiaye (Bayern Munich)

Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Habib Diarra (Sunderland), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Pape Gueye (Villarreal), Lamine Camara (Monaco), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Bara Ndiaye (Bayern Munich) Forwards: Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr), Bamba Dieng (Lorient), Iliman Ndiaye (Everton), Nicolas Jackson (Bayern Munich), Assane Diao (Como), Ibrahim Mbaye (Paris St-Germain), Cherif Ndiaye (Samsunspor), Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace)

Norway:

Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland (Sevilla), Egil Selvik (Watford), Sander Tangvik (Hamburger SV)

Orjan Haskjold Nyland (Sevilla), Egil Selvik (Watford), Sander Tangvik (Hamburger SV) Defenders: Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund), Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Torino), David Moller Wolfe (Wolverhampton), Fredrik Bjorkan (Bodo/Glimt), Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford), Torbjorn Heggem (Bologna), Leo Skiri Ostigard (Genoa), Sondre Langas (Derby County), Henrik Falchener (Viking)

Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund), Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Torino), David Moller Wolfe (Wolverhampton), Fredrik Bjorkan (Bodo/Glimt), Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford), Torbjorn Heggem (Bologna), Leo Skiri Ostigard (Genoa), Sondre Langas (Derby County), Henrik Falchener (Viking) Midfielders: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Sander Berge (Fulham), Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica), Patrick Berg (Bodo/Glimt), Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo), Morten Thorsby (Cremonese), Thelo Aasgaard (Rangers).

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Sander Berge (Fulham), Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica), Patrick Berg (Bodo/Glimt), Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo), Morten Thorsby (Cremonese), Thelo Aasgaard (Rangers). Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Alexander Sorloth (Atletico Madrid), Jorgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace), Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig), Oscar Bobb (Fulham), Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica), Jens Petter Hauge (Bodo/Glimt)

Iraq:

Goalkeepers: Fahad Talib (Al-Talaba), Jalal Hassan (Al-Zawraa), Ahmed Basil (Al-Shorta)

Fahad Talib (Al-Talaba), Jalal Hassan (Al-Zawraa), Ahmed Basil (Al-Shorta) Defenders: Hussein Ali (Pogon Szczecin), Manaf Younis, Ahmed Yahya, Mustafa Saadoon (Al-Shorta), Zaid Tahseen (Pakhtakor), Rebin Sulaka (Port), Akam Hashim (Al-Zawraa), Merchas Doski (Viktoria Plzen), Zaid Ismail (Al-Talaba), Frans Putros (Persib)

Hussein Ali (Pogon Szczecin), Manaf Younis, Ahmed Yahya, Mustafa Saadoon (Al-Shorta), Zaid Tahseen (Pakhtakor), Rebin Sulaka (Port), Akam Hashim (Al-Zawraa), Merchas Doski (Viktoria Plzen), Zaid Ismail (Al-Talaba), Frans Putros (Persib) Midfielders: Amir Al-Ammari (Cracovia), Kevin Yakob (Aarhus GF), Zidane Iqbal (Utrecht), Aimar Sher (Sarpsborg), Ibrahim Bayesh (Al-Dhafra), Ahmed Qasem (Nashville SC), Youssef Amyn (AEK Larnaca), Marko Farji (Venezia)

Amir Al-Ammari (Cracovia), Kevin Yakob (Aarhus GF), Zidane Iqbal (Utrecht), Aimar Sher (Sarpsborg), Ibrahim Bayesh (Al-Dhafra), Ahmed Qasem (Nashville SC), Youssef Amyn (AEK Larnaca), Marko Farji (Venezia) Forwards: Ali Jassim (Al-Najma), Ali Al-Hamadi (Ipswich), Ali Yousef (Al-Talaba), Aymen Hussein (Al-Karma), Mohanad Ali (Dibba)

Group J

Algeria:

Goalkeepers: Oussama Benbot (USM Alger), Melvin Masstil (Stade Nyonnaise), Luca Zidane (Granada)

Oussama Benbot (USM Alger), Melvin Masstil (Stade Nyonnaise), Luca Zidane (Granada) Defenders: Achraf Abada (USM Alger), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Manchester City), Zinedine Belaid (JS Kabylie), Rafik ⁠Belghali (Verona), Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund), Samir Chergui (Paris FC), Jaouen Hadjam (Young Boys Bern), Aissa ⁠Mandi (Lille), Mohamed Amine Tougai (Esperance)

Achraf Abada (USM Alger), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Manchester City), Zinedine Belaid (JS Kabylie), Rafik ⁠Belghali (Verona), Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund), Samir Chergui (Paris FC), Jaouen Hadjam (Young Boys Bern), Aissa ⁠Mandi (Lille), Mohamed Amine Tougai (Esperance) Midfielders: Houssem Aouar (Al-Ittihad), Nabil Bentaleb (Lille), Hicham Boudaoui (Nice), Fares Chaibi (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen), Yassine ‌Titraoui (Charleroi), Ramiz Zerrouki (Twente)

Houssem Aouar (Al-Ittihad), Nabil Bentaleb (Lille), Hicham Boudaoui (Nice), Fares Chaibi (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen), Yassine ‌Titraoui (Charleroi), Ramiz Zerrouki (Twente) Forwards: Mohamed Amine Amoura (Wolfsburg), Nadir Benbouali (Gyori ETO), ‌Adil Boulbina (Al-Duhail), Fares Ghedjemis (Frosinone), Amine Gouiri (Marseille), Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli), Anis Hadj Moussa (Feyenoord)

Argentina:

Goalkeepers: Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) Defenders: Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid)

Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg), Giovani lo Celso (Real Betis), Ezequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg), Giovani lo Celso (Real Betis), Ezequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Nico Paz (Como), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

Austria:

Goalkeepers: Patrick Pentz (Brondby), Alexander Schlager (RB Salzburg), Florian Wiegele (Viktoria Pilsen)

Patrick Pentz (Brondby), Alexander Schlager (RB Salzburg), Florian Wiegele (Viktoria Pilsen) Defenders: David Affengruber (Elche), David Alaba (Real Madrid), Kevin Danso (Tottenham), Marco Friedl (Werder Bremen), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Phillipp Mwene (Mainz), Stefan Posch (Mainz), Alexander Prass (Hoffenheim), Michael Svoboda (Venezia)

David Affengruber (Elche), David Alaba (Real Madrid), Kevin Danso (Tottenham), Marco Friedl (Werder Bremen), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Phillipp Mwene (Mainz), Stefan Posch (Mainz), Alexander Prass (Hoffenheim), Michael Svoboda (Venezia) Midfielders: Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig), Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund), Florian Grillitsch (Braga), Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich), Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund), Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig), Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen), Alessandro Schopf (RZ Pellets WAC), Nicolas Seiwald (RB Leipzig), Paul Wanner (PSV Eindhoven), Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg)

Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig), Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund), Florian Grillitsch (Braga), Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich), Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund), Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig), Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen), Alessandro Schopf (RZ Pellets WAC), Nicolas Seiwald (RB Leipzig), Paul Wanner (PSV Eindhoven), Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg) Forwards: Marko Arnautovic (Red Star Belgrade), Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg), Sasa Kalajdzic (LASK)

Jordan:

Goalkeepers: Yazeed Abulaila (Al-Hussein), Abdullah Al-Fakhouri (Al-Wehdat), Noor Bani Attiah (Al-Faisaly)

Yazeed Abulaila (Al-Hussein), Abdullah Al-Fakhouri (Al-Wehdat), Noor Bani Attiah (Al-Faisaly) Defenders: Abdallah Nasib (Al-Zawraa), Ehsan Haddad, Saed Al-Rosan, Saleem Obaid (Al-Hussein), Yazan Al-Arab (FC Seoul), Mohammad Abualnadi (Selangor), Husam Abu Dahab, Anas Banawi (Al-Faisaly), Mohannad Abu Taha (Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya), Mohammad Abu Hasheesh (Al-Karma)

Abdallah Nasib (Al-Zawraa), Ehsan Haddad, Saed Al-Rosan, Saleem Obaid (Al-Hussein), Yazan Al-Arab (FC Seoul), Mohammad Abualnadi (Selangor), Husam Abu Dahab, Anas Banawi (Al-Faisaly), Mohannad Abu Taha (Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya), Mohammad Abu Hasheesh (Al-Karma) Midfielders: Noor Al-Rawabdeh (Selangor), Nizar Al-Rashdan (Qatar), Ibrahim Saadeh (Al-Karma), Rajaei Ayed, Mahmoud Al-Mardi (Al-Hussein), Amer Jamous (Al-Zawraa), Mohammad Al-Dawoud (Al-Wehdat)

Noor Al-Rawabdeh (Selangor), Nizar Al-Rashdan (Qatar), Ibrahim Saadeh (Al-Karma), Rajaei Ayed, Mahmoud Al-Mardi (Al-Hussein), Amer Jamous (Al-Zawraa), Mohammad Al-Dawoud (Al-Wehdat) Forwards: Mousa Al-Tamari (Rennes), Odeh Al-Fakhouri (Pyramids), Mohammad Abu Zrayq (Raja Casablanca), Ali Azaizeh (Al-Shabab), Ibrahim Sabra (Lokomotiva Zagreb), Ali Olwan (Al-Sailiya)

Group K

Colombia:

Goalkeepers: Camilo Vargas (Atlas), Alvaro Montero (Velez Sarsfield), David Ospina (Atletico Nacional)

Camilo Vargas (Atlas), Alvaro Montero (Velez Sarsfield), David Ospina (Atletico Nacional) Defenders: Davinson Sanchez (Galatasaray), Jhon Lucumi (Bologna), Yerry Mina (Cagliari), Willer Ditta (Cruz Azul), Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace), Santiago Arias (Independiente), Johan Mojica (Mallorca), Deiver Machado (Nantes)

Davinson Sanchez (Galatasaray), Jhon Lucumi (Bologna), Yerry Mina (Cagliari), Willer Ditta (Cruz Azul), Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace), Santiago Arias (Independiente), Johan Mojica (Mallorca), Deiver Machado (Nantes) Midfielders: Richard Rios (Benfica), Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace), Kevin Castano (River Plate), Juan Camilo Portilla (Athletico Paranaense), Gustavo Puerta (Racing de Santander), Jhon Arias (Palmeiras), Jorge Carrascal (Flamengo), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate), James Rodriguez (Minnesota United), Jaminton Campaz (Rosario Central)

Richard Rios (Benfica), Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace), Kevin Castano (River Plate), Juan Camilo Portilla (Athletico Paranaense), Gustavo Puerta (Racing de Santander), Jhon Arias (Palmeiras), Jorge Carrascal (Flamengo), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate), James Rodriguez (Minnesota United), Jaminton Campaz (Rosario Central) Forwards: Juan Camilo Hernandez (Real Betis), Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich), Luis Suarez (Sporting), Carlos Andres Gomez (Vasco da Gama), Jhon Cordoba (Krasnodar)

Portugal:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Silva (Sporting CP); Ricardo Velho (Gençlerbirliği Ankara)

Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Silva (Sporting CP); Ricardo Velho (Gençlerbirliği Ankara) Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United); Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce SK), Joao Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Gonçalo Inacio (Sporting CP), Renato Veiga (Villarreal); Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Tomas Araujo (SL Benfica)

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United); Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce SK), Joao Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Gonçalo Inacio (Sporting CP), Renato Veiga (Villarreal); Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Tomas Araujo (SL Benfica) Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Samuel Costa (Mallorca), Joao Neves (PSG), Vitinha (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Samuel Costa (Mallorca), Joao Neves (PSG), Vitinha (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Forwards: Joao Félix (Al Nassr), Francisco Trincao (Sporting CP), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Gonçalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Gonçalo Ramos (PSG); Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

Uzbekistan:

Goalkeepers: Utkir Yusupov (Navbahor), Abduvohid Nematov (Nasaf), Botirali Ergashev (Neftchi).

Utkir Yusupov (Navbahor), Abduvohid Nematov (Nasaf), Botirali Ergashev (Neftchi). Defenders: Rustam Ashurmatov (Esteghlal), Farrukh Sayfiev (Neftchi), Khojiakbar Alijonov (Pakhtakor), Sherzod Nasrullaev (Nasaf), Umar Eshmurodov (Nasaf), Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City), Abdulla Abdullaev (Dibba), Bekhruz Karimov (Surkhon), Jakhongir Urozov (Dinamo Samarqand), Avazbek Ulmasaliev (AGMK).

Rustam Ashurmatov (Esteghlal), Farrukh Sayfiev (Neftchi), Khojiakbar Alijonov (Pakhtakor), Sherzod Nasrullaev (Nasaf), Umar Eshmurodov (Nasaf), Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City), Abdulla Abdullaev (Dibba), Bekhruz Karimov (Surkhon), Jakhongir Urozov (Dinamo Samarqand), Avazbek Ulmasaliev (AGMK). Midfielders: Otabek Shukurov (Baniyas), Jaloliddin Masharipov (Esteghlal), Odiljon Hamrobekov (Tractor), Oston Urunov (Persepolis), Jamshid Iskanderov (Neftchi), Dostonbek Khamdamov (Pakhtakor), Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Istanbul Basaksehir), Akmal Mozgovoy (Pakhtakor), Azizjon Ganiev (Al Bataeh), Sherzod Esanov (Bukhara).

Otabek Shukurov (Baniyas), Jaloliddin Masharipov (Esteghlal), Odiljon Hamrobekov (Tractor), Oston Urunov (Persepolis), Jamshid Iskanderov (Neftchi), Dostonbek Khamdamov (Pakhtakor), Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Istanbul Basaksehir), Akmal Mozgovoy (Pakhtakor), Azizjon Ganiev (Al Bataeh), Sherzod Esanov (Bukhara). Forwards: Eldor Shomurodov (Istanbul Basaksehir), Igor Sergeev (Persepolis), Azizbek Amonov (Bukhara)

DR Congo:

Goalkeepers: Matthieu Epolo (Standard Liege), Timothy Fayulu (Noah), Lionel Mpasi (Le Havre)

Matthieu Epolo (Standard Liege), Timothy Fayulu (Noah), Lionel Mpasi (Le Havre) Defenders: Dylan Batubinsika (Larisa), Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian), Gedoon Kalulu (Aris Limassol), Steve Kapuadi (Widzew Lodz), Joris Kayembe (Racing Genk), Arthur Masuaku (Lens), Chancel Mbemba (Lille), Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham)

Dylan Batubinsika (Larisa), Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian), Gedoon Kalulu (Aris Limassol), Steve Kapuadi (Widzew Lodz), Joris Kayembe (Racing Genk), Arthur Masuaku (Lens), Chancel Mbemba (Lille), Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham) Midfielders: Theo Bongonda (Spartak Moscow), Brian Cipenga (Castellon), Meshack Elia (Alanyaspor), Gael Kakuta (Larisa), Edo Kayembe (Watford), Nathanael Mbuku (Montpellier), Samuel Moutoussamy (Atromitos), Ngal'ayel Mukau (Lille), Charles Pickel (Espanyol), Noah Sadiki (Sunderland)

Theo Bongonda (Spartak Moscow), Brian Cipenga (Castellon), Meshack Elia (Alanyaspor), Gael Kakuta (Larisa), Edo Kayembe (Watford), Nathanael Mbuku (Montpellier), Samuel Moutoussamy (Atromitos), Ngal'ayel Mukau (Lille), Charles Pickel (Espanyol), Noah Sadiki (Sunderland) Forwards: Cedric Bakambu (Real Betis), Simon Banza (Al Jazira), Fiston Mayele (Pyramids), Yoane Wissa (Newcastle United)

Group L

England:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City) Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur)

Reece James (Chelsea), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)

Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal) Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Croatia:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Dominik Kotarski (Copenhagen), Ivor Pandur (Hull City)

Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Dominik Kotarski (Copenhagen), Ivor Pandur (Hull City) Defenders: Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City), Duje Caleta-Car (Real Sociedad), Josip Sutalo (Ajax Amsterdam), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Marin Pongracic (Fiorentina), Martin Erlic (Midtjylland), Luka Vuskovic (Hamburg)

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City), Duje Caleta-Car (Real Sociedad), Josip Sutalo (Ajax Amsterdam), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Marin Pongracic (Fiorentina), Martin Erlic (Midtjylland), Luka Vuskovic (Hamburg) Midfielders: Luka Modric (AC Milan), Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Luka Sucic (Real Sociedad), Martin Baturina (Como), Kristijan Jakic (Augsburg), Petar Sucic (Inter), Nikola Moro (Bologna), Toni Fruk (Rijeka)

Luka Modric (AC Milan), Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Luka Sucic (Real Sociedad), Martin Baturina (Como), Kristijan Jakic (Augsburg), Petar Sucic (Inter), Nikola Moro (Bologna), Toni Fruk (Rijeka) Forwards: Ivan Perisic (PSV), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marco Pasalic (Orlando City), Petar Musa (Dallas), Igor Matanovic (Freiburg).

Panama:

Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera (Al-Fayha FC), Luis Mejía (Club Nacional), César Samudio (CD Marathon)

Orlando Mosquera (Al-Fayha FC), Luis Mejía (Club Nacional), César Samudio (CD Marathon) Defenders: César Blackman (Slovan Bratislava), Jorge Gutiérrez (Deportivo La Guaira), Amir Murillo (Besiktas), Fidel Escobar (Deportivo Saprissa), Andrés Andrade (LASK), Edgardo Fariña (FC Pari Nizhniy Novgorod), José Córdoba (Norwich City), Eric Davis (CD Plaza Amador), Jiovani Ramos (Academia Puerto Cabello), Roderick Miller (Turan Tovuz)

César Blackman (Slovan Bratislava), Jorge Gutiérrez (Deportivo La Guaira), Amir Murillo (Besiktas), Fidel Escobar (Deportivo Saprissa), Andrés Andrade (LASK), Edgardo Fariña (FC Pari Nizhniy Novgorod), José Córdoba (Norwich City), Eric Davis (CD Plaza Amador), Jiovani Ramos (Academia Puerto Cabello), Roderick Miller (Turan Tovuz) Midfielders: Aníbal Godoy (San Diego FC), Adalberto Carrasquilla (UNAM Pumas), Carlos Harvey (Minnesota United FC), Cristian Martínez (Ironi Kiryat Shmona), José Luis Rodríguez (FC Juarez), Cesar Yanis (CD Cobresal), Yoel Bárcenas (Mazatlan FC), Alberto Quintero (CD Plaza Amador), Azarías Londoño (CD Universidad Catolica)

Aníbal Godoy (San Diego FC), Adalberto Carrasquilla (UNAM Pumas), Carlos Harvey (Minnesota United FC), Cristian Martínez (Ironi Kiryat Shmona), José Luis Rodríguez (FC Juarez), Cesar Yanis (CD Cobresal), Yoel Bárcenas (Mazatlan FC), Alberto Quintero (CD Plaza Amador), Azarías Londoño (CD Universidad Catolica) Forwards: Ismael Díaz (Club Leon FC), Cecilio Waterman (Universidad de Concepcion), José Fajardo (CD Universidad Catolica), Tomás Rodríguez (Deportivo Saprissa)

Ghana:

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Asare (Accra Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen), Joseph Anang (St. Patrick's Athletic)

Benjamin Asare (Accra Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen), Joseph Anang (St. Patrick's Athletic) Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK), Derrick Luckassen (Pafos), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Marvin Senaya (Auxerre), Alidu Seidu (Rennes), Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano), Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir), Jonas Adjetey (VfL Wolfsburg), Kojo Oppong Peprah (OGC Nice)

Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK), Derrick Luckassen (Pafos), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Marvin Senaya (Auxerre), Alidu Seidu (Rennes), Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano), Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir), Jonas Adjetey (VfL Wolfsburg), Kojo Oppong Peprah (OGC Nice) Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Villarreal), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atlanta BC), Kwasi Sibo (Real Oviedo), Augustine Boakye (Saint-Etienne), Caleb Yirenkyi (FC Nordsjaelland), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City), Elisha Owusu (Auxerre)

Thomas Partey (Villarreal), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atlanta BC), Kwasi Sibo (Real Oviedo), Augustine Boakye (Saint-Etienne), Caleb Yirenkyi (FC Nordsjaelland), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City), Elisha Owusu (Auxerre) Forwards: Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al Qadsiah), Ernest Nuamah (Lyon), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City), Prince Kwabena Adu (Viktoria Plzen), Inaki Williams (Athletic Club), Jordan Ayew (Leicester City)