How to bet on 2026 World Cup final: Spain vs. Argentina betting guide, Messi odds, promo codes, offers

The 2026 World Cup final is set, with Spain taking on Argentina on Sunday. Spain is coming off an emphatic 2-0 win over France to earn their spot in the final, while Argentina scored twice in under seven minutes to come from behind for a 2-1 win over England. Spain won their only World Cup in 2010, while Argentina are seeking a fourth title after victories in 1978, 1986 and 2022. The latest 2026 World Cup odds list Spain as -160 favorites to win the World Cup, while Argentina are +138 underdogs as they attempt to become the first team since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to go back-to-back. Lionel Messi is +140 to score a goal. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

If you're wondering how to bet on the World Cup final or where to bet on Spain vs. Argentina, our World Cup betting guide highlights some of the best World Cup promo codes, including the FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code. You can use these sign-up bonuses to significantly boost your bankroll, and we'll also offer an intro to soccer wagering that gives you everything you need to know before you begin World Cup betting. Bet the World Cup final at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when you bet $5 each day for five days:

How to bet on the World Cup final

If you're looking for how to bet on Argentina vs. Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, online sportsbooks have you covered with plenty of betting options. Online sports betting apps are currently legal in more than 30 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and it's quick and easy to register for online betting sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, Fanatics Sportsbook and Hard Rock Bet. All of those top sports betting apps are also currently offering sportsbook promos that could help you boost your bankroll ahead of Spain vs. Argentina. Here are the top World Cup 2026 betting sites:

World Cup final odds

This is expected to be a tight match, with Spain listed as a slight +125 favorite to win in regulation and -160 to win the World Cup, according to the latest World Cup odds at DraftKings. The over/under for total goals in regulation is 2.5, with the Under priced at -165. Spain has allowed just one goal in the tournament, which is a major factor in this pricing.

There are various World Cup props available for Sunday's final, including goal-scorer props. Lionel Messi is +140 to score a goal, while Spain has four players priced between +165 (Mikel Oyarzabal) and +260 (Ferran Torres). Bettors can also wager on total corners (8.5), assists, tackles and saves, among other World Cup betting options. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Spain team preview

La Roja's 2-0 win over Les Bleus in the World Cup semifinals extended their unbeaten streak to 37 matches, tying the Italy (2018-2021) for the longest unbeaten streak in the history of international soccer. Spain drew their opening match against Cabo Verde, but defeated Saudi Arabia and Uruguay to top Group H. Then they defeated Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France on their march to the World Cup final.

Spain hoisted their only World Cup in South Africa in 2010 after defeating the Netherlands 1-0. All four of their wins in that tournament came by a final score of 1-0 and they've been similarly well-organized at the back during World Cup 2026. Luis de la Fuente's squad has only allowed one goal in seven matches and they looked particularly adept in shutting down France's potent attack.

Since their run at Euro 2024, they've looked unphased by all comers and their roster features a great mix of experience and youth. Players like Mikel Oyarzabal, Rodri and Aymeric Laporte have all spent the better part of a decade playing in top leagues and international competitions. Meanwhile, teenagers Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi have already established themselves as world-class talents and they're making massive contributions on the largest stage.

Argentina team preview

Argentina are on the verge of history, one win away from becoming the first back-to-back World Cup champions in more than 60 years. Brazil last accomplished the feat, winning in 1958 and 1962. Similar to how Brazil had Pele for those titles, Argentina has a player who many soccer fans consider the GOAT on their roster in Lionel Messi. Even at age 39, Messi is proving he's still one of the best active today, exiting the semifinals tied with France's Kylian Mbappe for the most goals this tournament (eight).

Argentina are more than a one-man show, though. Argentina's offense has consistently performed with multi-goal games in all seven World Cup contests. The wins certainly haven't been easy for Argentina, pulling heroic moments in each knockout victory, all one-goal contests with the winners scored either in extra time or after the 90th minute in stoppage time.

Argentina struck twice after the 85th minute in their 2-1 win over England in the semifinals on Wednesday. Messi assisted on both of those goals in an incredible late run to win the contest before extra time. Lautaro Martinez has three goals, including scoring in the quarterfinals and semifinals, to go along with Messi's eight goals and four assists.

World Cup betting promos and bonus offers

Here are the top World Cup final betting sites:

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't need a code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement and be in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or simply click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. You must also be a new user to qualify.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

You will receive your bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 allows new users to earn 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. Users receive up to $100 back in FanCash if your bet loses for each of the first 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates (except New York).

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email and birth date When prompted, use promo code CBSFAN26 Enable geolocation services on your mobile phone Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit $10+ and claim the promotion Place a wager of up to $100, and receive your stake back in FanCash if it loses Repeat for 10 days for a maximum of $1,000 in FanCash

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Simply click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to access your location. Deposit at least $10. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $150 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $150 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but any amount remaining will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins

Sports fans looking to get bonus bets can use the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5+ wins. There's no specific code required to claim the offer but you must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet operates.

Click here to go to Hard Rock Bet. Register your account by entering all required information, such as name and payment details. Make a $5+ bet on any market with odds of -500 or longer. If your bet wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets in the form of six $25 bonus bet slips. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and they expire seven days after they are issued.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

World Cup betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Three-way money line Betting on Spain, Argentina or a draw in regulation (no extra time or penalties) Draw no bet Betting on a team to win in regulation with a draw resulting in a push Double chance Betting on a team to win or draw Spread Betting on a team to cover the spread Over/under Betting on the total number of goals scored Both teams to score Betting yes or no on both teams to score in the game Goal scorer props Betting on a specific player to score a goal Tournament winner Betting on which team will win the World Cup Golden Boot winner Betting on a player to score the most goals throughout the tournament To reach X round Betting on a team to reach a particular stage of the tournament Group winner Betting on a team to win their group World Cup props Betting on various World Cup specialty props

Three-way money line

Soccer is different from many other sports, as there is also a draw option involved. The three-way money line features either team to win or for the match to still be drawn at the end of regulation. If the match ends in a draw and you bet on a team to win, you do not get your money back, and extra time/penalties are not included in the outcome unless otherwise specified.

Draw no bet

This type of wager takes the draw out of play, with a tie resulting in a push regardless of which team you wagered on. The two-way money line does not offer as high of a payout as the three-way money line, though.

Double chance

Double chance wagers bring the draw back into play, except you get paid if your team wins or draws. They increase your chances of winning, but the payout is even lower than the two-way or three-way money lines.

Spread

As with other sports, a spread is the handicap for how much a team is expected to win by. If a team is -1.5, they need to win by at least two goals to cover. If a team is +1.5, they can win, draw or lose by one goal to cover.

Over/under

A simple higher or lower wager against a set number of goals. In soccer, 2.5 is a common over/under. In that instance, betting on the Over would require three goals or more, while betting on the Under would pay out if two goals or fewer were scored.

Both teams to score

Betting on both teams to score is one of the most popular soccer bets, with both a yes and no option available. A yes bet means that you're wagering on both teams to register at least one goal in the match. A no bet means that you win if one or both teams fails to find the back of the net.

Goal scorer props

This is the most common player prop for soccer betting, and it is all about whether a player scores during the match. It can be expanded to first goal of the match or multiple goals as well. Knockout round matches in tournament play also typically specify whether a goal scorer bet includes extra time or not.

Tournament winner

This is a futures bet on which team will win the World Cup. The market will be available throughout the tournament, with the prices constantly changing based on results. Spain is currently -166 and Argentina is +144.

Golden Boot winner



The Golden Boot award is given to the player who scores the most goals in the tournament. At the World cup, ties are broken by assists, so there will not be a tie and the bet will be settled according to the official rules. Lionel Messi is the current Golden Boot leader and is the -250 favorite to win the award.

World Cup props

We have covered some of the most popular World Cup bets, but there are various other props as well. These include goal bands, first goal scorer, whether or not a goal will be scored during specific segments of time and much more. Each sportsbook has its own set of World Cup props.

Claim your DraftKings bonus bets here:

World Cup final facts

This is the 23rd World Cup final. Brazil holds the record with five World Cup titles

The last World Cup final played in the U.S. was 1994 at the Rose Bowl in California

Argentina is 3-2 in World Cup finals, most recently winning in 2022. This marks the team's third World Cup final in the last four tournaments, losing in the 2014 final

Spain won the only World Cup final they've ever played, defeating the Netherlands, 1-0, in extra time

Argentina and Spain haven't played in a World Cup match since 1966, which Argentina won, 2-1

Four of the last five World Cup finals went into extra time, with two of the four going into penalty kicks

Three of 22 World Cup finals have gone into penalty kicks

Eight of the 22 World Cup finals have gone into extra time

Brazil (1958) holds the record for most goals scored in a World Cup final (5)

Argentina's Lionel Messi holds the career World Cup record for goals (21)

Messi enters the final with eight goals. Before this year, no player had scored more than eight goals since Germany's Gerd Müller, who had 10 goals in 1970

Spain has allowed one goal this tournament. No champion has won while allowing fewer than two goals

Spain (2010) is one of three teams to win a World Cup while allowing two goals the entire tournament

Argentina has scored multiple goals in all seven World Cup games, including three goals in five different games

Argentina's last four wins have all come with the winning goal scored in stoppage or extra time