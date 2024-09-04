How to bet on Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore and Kansas City kick off the 2024 NFL season on Thursday. Here is how you can bet on this AFC matchup

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs WHERE GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Missouri WHEN Thursday, September 5 at 8:20 p.m. EST TV NBC

The 2024 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are looking to get off to a hot start in their quest for a Super Bowl three-peat against a tough Ravens team that was the AFC’s No. 1 seed last season. It may be just the first game of the new season, but this game could have significant implications for the AFC playoff picture.

How to bet on Ravens vs. Chiefs

Whenever the Chiefs and the Ravens have squared off in recent seasons, the games have never disappointed. This matchup should be another extremely entertaining game under the national spotlight that will draw plenty of attention from the sports betting community.

Expect to see sportsbooks offering nearly limitless betting options and some special promos for this game. Let’s discuss some particulars about how to bet on this Ravens vs. Chiefs matchup.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Comparing the best sportsbooks

One of the most fundamental best practices in sports betting is shopping around to get the best odds on your bets. It is never a good idea to just place all of your bets with the same sportsbook. Comparing betting lines and odds across multiple online sportsbooks can be the difference between winning and losing a bet, or maximizing your profits when you win.

Each sportsbook has slightly different approaches for calculating its odds. Sportsbooks also adjust their odds based on how the sharp bettors are betting, which can vary slightly from one sportsbook to the next. This means that each sportsbook can offer slightly different odds for any particular betting market. While the differences may seem small, they do make a difference in one’s overall betting profits. The more bets one place, the more these small differences can add up.

Let’s look at an example with the current betting lines and associated odds for Ravens vs. Chiefs at some of the top sportsbooks:

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Caesars Ravens spread +3 (-120) +3 (-118) +3 (-115) +3 (-115) Chiefs spread -3 (-102) -3 (-102) -3 (-105) -3 (-105) Ravens moneyline +128 +130 +130 +130 Chiefs moneyline -152 -155 -155 -155 Over Over 46.5 (-115) Over 46.5 (-108) Over 46 (-110) Over 46 (-110) Under Under 46.5 (-105) Under 46.5 (-112) Under 46 (-110) Under 46 (-110)

There are some small but important differences in these lines. For example, if you are betting on the total (or the Over/Under), it would be better to bet on the Over at BetMGM or Caesars, where the line is set at 46 without the hook. If the game ends with exactly 46 points scored, your bet would be a push at those sportsbooks, but would be a loser at FanDuel or DraftKings. On the other hand, if you want to bet on the Under, FanDuel would be your best choice. Both FanDuel and DraftKings have lines of 46.5, and that extra half a point benefits Under bettors. FanDuel also has slightly better odds on the Under compared to DraftKings.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Comparing the best sportsbook promos

If you have never signed up for a sportsbook account, or if you have not created accounts with all of the top sportsbooks available in your state, then you may find yourself registering for a new account before betting on Ravens vs. Chiefs. If that’s the case, it’s important to pay attention to the promotions that each sportsbook is offering.

Every top sportsbook offers some sort of bonus to new customers to encourage them to sign up and to place their first bets. Here is a summary of the current welcome bonuses at four of the best online sportsbooks:

Where Current Welcome Offer FanDuel Sportsbook Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets, plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket DraftKings Sportsbook Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets, plus one month of NFL+ Premium BetMGM Sportsbook Get up to $1,500 back as bonus bets if your first real-money bet loses Caesars Sportsbook Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if your first real-money bet loses

These promotions represent the two most common types of sign-up bonuses. FanDuel and DraftKings are offering “Bet and Get” promotions, where you receive a predetermined benefit after placing your first bet over a certain amount (in this case $5). BetMGM and Caesars are offering “first bet insurance” promotions, where you receive bonus bets equal to the amount of your first bet, up to a certain dollar limit.

It’s worth noting that these sign-up promotions usually only offer a dollar-value benefit, but right now FanDuel and DraftKings are also including an additional benefit with a free trial of two popular NFL streaming services. That extra perk makes now a great time to sign up for those sportsbooks.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Betting insights on Ravens vs. Chiefs

Betting on Week 1 can always be tricky, as it’s difficult to evaluate how coaching and roster changes will impact each team. As two of the league’s best teams, the Ravens and Chiefs may be more familiar to NFL bettors than most other teams, but there is still some uncertainty about this matchup.

Here are a few insights to keep in mind when betting on Ravens vs. Chiefs:

Patrick Mahomes is 3-1 against the Ravens in the regular season.

The Chiefs lost outright against the Lions as home favorites in week 1 last season, but Travis Kelce missed that game with an injury.

The Chiefs were 5-4 against the spread as home favorites last year, and 5-4 overall. The Ravens were 2-0 against the spread as road underdogs and 7-2 ATS overall on the road last year.

The Under went 14-7 in Chiefs games and 10-8-1 in Ravens games last season.

Why to bet on the Ravens

Even after losing Pro Bowl LB Patrick Queen and edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, the Ravens still boast one of the strongest defenses in the NFL. Derrick Henry also adds a much more potent rushing attack to the Ravens’ offense that they have not had in recent seasons. That combination could keep this game close enough for the Ravens to have a chance to cover, at the very least.

Why to bet on the Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has not had a speedster like Xavier Worthy on his offense since Tyreek Hill left. The first-round pick out of Texas set an NFL combine record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash. That big play threat could take this Chiefs offense to another level, and the Ravens might not know what to expect from that new element of this offense.