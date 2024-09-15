How to bet on Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans WHERE NRG Stadium | Houston, Texas WHEN Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 8:20 p.m. ET HOW NBC (TV), Peacock (streaming)

This week’s Sunday Night Football matchup features 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud against the betting favorite to win that award this season, Bears QB Caleb Williams. Both the Texans and the Bears won tight Week 1 games, but Williams did not look nearly as sharp in his debut as Stroud looked at the start of his record-setting rookie campaign.

The 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick completed less than 50% of his passes for under 100 yards, but the Bears’ defense and special teams bailed him out with two touchdowns. That defense will face a much stiffer test against Stroud’s high-powered offense, while Williams will look to put together a much better performance in front of a primetime audience.

How to bet on Bears vs. Texans

After being a surprise division winner and winning a playoff game last year, the Texans have been drawing plenty of attention from the betting community. They have been the hottest team in the DraftKings Super Bowl winner futures market since the start of the season. The Texans’ success with a sensational young QB might be part of why the Bears have also been a popular futures bet so far this season. With all the attention these teams are garnering, expect to see plenty more betting action on this Sunday Night Football matchup.

Comparing the best sportsbooks

Before placing any bets on Bears vs. Texans, let’s discuss the importance of comparing betting odds and lines at different sportsbooks. Shopping around for the best odds is an important sports betting best practice that can help you maximize your chances of winning and earning the highest profits when you win.

We can better understand that by looking at the current betting lines and associated odds for Bears vs. Texans at some of the top sportsbooks:

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Caesars Bears spread +6.5 (-110) +6.5 (-105) +6.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) Texans spread -6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-115) -6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Bears moneyline +240 +240 +225 +240 Texans moneyline -295 -298 -275 -305 Over Over 45.5 (-115) Over 45.5 (-108) Over 45.5 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) Under Under 45.5 (-105) Under 45.5 (-112) Under 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)

Although the betting line for the point spread and the total (or Over/Under) is identical across these four sportsbooks, there is a small difference in the betting odds associated with these lines. For example, if you want to bet on the Bears against the spread, then you will get better odds at DraftKings (-105) than everywhere else (-110). Similarly, if you want to bet the Under, then FanDuel has the best odds (-105) compared to the rest of these options (-110 or -112). While the difference in these odds won’t make or break a winning bet, they will help you maximize your profits if you win.

Comparing the best sportsbook promos

If you want to get the best odds on your Sunday Night Football bets, then you may need to sign up for a new sportsbook account. Whenever you sign up for a sportsbook, you should always claim the sportsbook’s new customer promotion. Every sportsbook offers some sort of bonus to new customers to encourage them to sign up and place their first bets. Here is a summary of the current welcome bonuses at four of the best online sportsbooks:

Sportsbook Current Welcome Offer FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets, plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket DraftKings Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets, plus one month of NFL+ premium BetMGM Get up to $1,500 back as bonus bets if your first real-money bet loses Caesars Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if your first real-money bet loses

FanDuel and DraftKings are offering “Bet and Get” promotions, where customers just need to place a bet of at least $5 to get a guaranteed reward in the form of bonus bets. You can use bonus bets to place bets and you get the profits if you win.

BetMGM and Caesars also offer bonus bets as the reward for their welcome offers, but their “First Bet Insurance” promotions work a bit differently. As the name implies, the reward for this promotion is essentially like insurance in case you lose your first bet. Whatever amount you lose (up to the limit) will be returned to you as bonus bets, so you can try again with a bet (or bets) of the same amount.

For a limited time, FanDuel and DraftKings are also offering free trials of two popular NFL streaming services as an additional perk with their sign-up bonuses. These extra benefits are only offered a few times a year, so when they are available it’s a great time to sign up.

Betting insights on Bears vs. Texans