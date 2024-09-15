Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
How to bet on Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
These budding AFC rivals will clash on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. Here is how you can bet on the matchup at top sportsbooks.
|WHO
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|WHERE
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Missouri
|WHEN
|Sunday, September 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|HOW
|CBS, NFL Sunday Ticket
The Cincinnati Bengals were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in Week 1 as they lost at home as 7.5-point favorites to the New England Patriots. Now they have to go on the road to face their nemesis, the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow is 3-1 all-time in head-to-head matchups with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but Kansas City has won the last two matchups with Cincinnati (including one that Burrow missed last season).
How to bet on Bengals vs. Chiefs
A premier matchup like Bengals vs. Chiefs doesn’t even need to be a primetime game to capture the attention of the entire NFL community. This matchup is sure to garner plenty of media attention, not to mention sports betting activity. Sportsbooks are likely to be offering several special promotions for this game in addition to all of the standard betting markets, leaving no shortage of options for sports bettors. Let’s discuss some important things to know before betting on Bengals vs. Chiefs.
Comparing the best sportsbooks
Before betting on this Bengals vs. Chiefs matchup or any other sporting event, it’s always a good idea to take a look at the betting odds and lines at a few different sportsbooks. While the small differences in odds at different sportsbooks may not determine what bets you want to place, it can impact where you should place those bets. Finding the best odds and the most favorable betting lines is an important habit that can help you win more bets, and win more money on your winning bets.
Let’s look at an example with the current betting lines and associated odds for Bengals vs. Chiefs at some of the top sportsbooks:
|Market
|FanDuel
|DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Caesars
|Bengals spread
|+5.5 (-105)
|+6 (-108)
|+6 (-115)
|+5.5 (-110)
|Chiefs spread
|-5.5 (-115)
|-6 (-112)
|-6 (-105)
|-5.5 (-110)
|Bengals moneyline
|+215
|+220
|+200
|+196
|Chiefs moneyline
|-260
|-270
|-250
|-240
|Over
|Over 47.5 (-115)
|Over 48 (-112)
|Over 48 (-110)
|Over 48 (-110)
|Under
|Under 47.5 (-105)
|Under 48 (-108)
|Under 48 (-110)
|Under 48 (-110)
*Odds current at the time of publishing but subject to change.
There are some small differences to notice across all three of these betting markets. To get the best payout on a winning moneyline bet, you’ll want to bet at DraftKings if you’re backing the Bengals and Caesars for the Chiefs.
If you want to bet the Under on the total, then you will want to get the line at 48 points instead of 47.5, so your bet won’t lose if the game lands on exactly 48 points. DraftKings has the best odds on that line right now. On the flip side, getting the line at 47.5 at FanDuel is preferable if you’re taking the Over.
Comparing the best sportsbook promos
You may find yourself needing to register for a new sportsbook account to get the best odds on your Bengals vs. Chiefs betting slip. Maybe you have never signed up for a sportsbook, or maybe you only have accounts at one or two of the top online sportsbooks.
Either way, before you sign up, make sure you’re aware of the current welcome bonuses that the sportsbooks are offering. These bonuses offer valuable rewards that are only available when you first create your account. Here is a summary of the current sportsbook welcome promos at the same four online sportsbooks discussed above:
|Sportsbook
|Current Welcome Offer
|FanDuel
|Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets, plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket
|DraftKings
|Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets, plus one month of NFL+ premium
|BetMGM
|Get up to $1,500 back as bonus bets if your first real-money bet loses (Code: CBSSPORTS)
|Caesars
|Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if your first real-money bet loses (Code: CBS1000)
No matter where you sign up, the primary reward you will get is bonus bets.
At FanDuel and DraftKings, all you need to do is place a bet of at least $5 and you get your bonus bets soon after your bet settles, whether it wins or loses. At BetMGM and Caesars, you only get the bonus bets if your first bet loses, but you can potentially get a much higher value in bonus bets. The first type of promotion is called a “Bet and Get,” while the second type is called “First Bet Insurance.” These are the two main types of welcome bonuses you will find at any sportsbook, though some details, such as the minimum bet or maximum reward, might change.
Betting insights on Bengals vs. Chiefs
In Week 1, the Chiefs looked poised to make a run at an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl championship. Last season, the offense led by Mahomes and Travis Kelce was still very good, but it was a dominant defense that propelled the Chiefs to another ring. This season, the defense still looks excellent, even after losing top cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. However, the offense also looked much-improved thanks to the explosive element added by rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy. His speed and deep-threat ability are going to open up so many underneath routes for Kelce and second-year stud receiver Rashee Rice.
The Bengals need to play much better than they did in Week 1 to have a chance in this matchup. We know they are capable of it, but their early season struggles over the last few seasons are alarming. Since 2019, Cincinnati is just 1-10 straight up and 3-7-1 against the spread in the first two weeks of the season. Their backs are against the wall this week, and Burrow has never lost to Mahomes in the regular season. All four games between Burrow’s Bengals and Mahomes’ Chiefs have been decided by exactly three points. That historical precedent is the main source of confidence for any bettors taking the Bengals with the points.