How to bet on Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

These budding AFC rivals will clash on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. Here is how you can bet on the matchup at top sportsbooks.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs WHERE GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Missouri WHEN Sunday, September 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET HOW CBS, NFL Sunday Ticket

The Cincinnati Bengals were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in Week 1 as they lost at home as 7.5-point favorites to the New England Patriots. Now they have to go on the road to face their nemesis, the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is 3-1 all-time in head-to-head matchups with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but Kansas City has won the last two matchups with Cincinnati (including one that Burrow missed last season).

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

How to bet on Bengals vs. Chiefs

A premier matchup like Bengals vs. Chiefs doesn’t even need to be a primetime game to capture the attention of the entire NFL community. This matchup is sure to garner plenty of media attention, not to mention sports betting activity. Sportsbooks are likely to be offering several special promotions for this game in addition to all of the standard betting markets, leaving no shortage of options for sports bettors. Let’s discuss some important things to know before betting on Bengals vs. Chiefs.

Comparing the best sportsbooks

Before betting on this Bengals vs. Chiefs matchup or any other sporting event, it’s always a good idea to take a look at the betting odds and lines at a few different sportsbooks. While the small differences in odds at different sportsbooks may not determine what bets you want to place, it can impact where you should place those bets. Finding the best odds and the most favorable betting lines is an important habit that can help you win more bets, and win more money on your winning bets.

Let’s look at an example with the current betting lines and associated odds for Bengals vs. Chiefs at some of the top sportsbooks:

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Caesars Bengals spread +5.5 (-105) +6 (-108) +6 (-115) +5.5 (-110) Chiefs spread -5.5 (-115) -6 (-112) -6 (-105) -5.5 (-110) Bengals moneyline +215 +220 +200 +196 Chiefs moneyline -260 -270 -250 -240 Over Over 47.5 (-115) Over 48 (-112) Over 48 (-110) Over 48 (-110) Under Under 47.5 (-105) Under 48 (-108) Under 48 (-110) Under 48 (-110)

*Odds current at the time of publishing but subject to change.

There are some small differences to notice across all three of these betting markets. To get the best payout on a winning moneyline bet, you’ll want to bet at DraftKings if you’re backing the Bengals and Caesars for the Chiefs.

If you want to bet the Under on the total, then you will want to get the line at 48 points instead of 47.5, so your bet won’t lose if the game lands on exactly 48 points. DraftKings has the best odds on that line right now. On the flip side, getting the line at 47.5 at FanDuel is preferable if you’re taking the Over.

Comparing the best sportsbook promos

You may find yourself needing to register for a new sportsbook account to get the best odds on your Bengals vs. Chiefs betting slip. Maybe you have never signed up for a sportsbook, or maybe you only have accounts at one or two of the top online sportsbooks.

Either way, before you sign up, make sure you’re aware of the current welcome bonuses that the sportsbooks are offering. These bonuses offer valuable rewards that are only available when you first create your account. Here is a summary of the current sportsbook welcome promos at the same four online sportsbooks discussed above:

Sportsbook Current Welcome Offer FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets, plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket DraftKings Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets, plus one month of NFL+ premium BetMGM Get up to $1,500 back as bonus bets if your first real-money bet loses (Code: CBSSPORTS) Caesars Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if your first real-money bet loses (Code: CBS1000)

No matter where you sign up, the primary reward you will get is bonus bets.

At FanDuel and DraftKings, all you need to do is place a bet of at least $5 and you get your bonus bets soon after your bet settles, whether it wins or loses. At BetMGM and Caesars, you only get the bonus bets if your first bet loses, but you can potentially get a much higher value in bonus bets. The first type of promotion is called a “Bet and Get,” while the second type is called “First Bet Insurance.” These are the two main types of welcome bonuses you will find at any sportsbook, though some details, such as the minimum bet or maximum reward, might change.

Betting insights on Bengals vs. Chiefs

In Week 1, the Chiefs looked poised to make a run at an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl championship. Last season, the offense led by Mahomes and Travis Kelce was still very good, but it was a dominant defense that propelled the Chiefs to another ring. This season, the defense still looks excellent, even after losing top cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. However, the offense also looked much-improved thanks to the explosive element added by rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy. His speed and deep-threat ability are going to open up so many underneath routes for Kelce and second-year stud receiver Rashee Rice.