No. 1 Georgia takes on No. 14 Clemson in Atlanta. Here is how you can bet on the game

WHO No. 14 Clemson Tigers vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs WHERE Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia WHEN Saturday, August 31st at 12:00 p.m. ET HOW ABC, ESPN+

Georgia’s quest for a three-peat ended abruptly last season. A perfect regular season wasn’t enough, as the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game and was left out of the College Football Playoff entirely. With that being said, Georgia hasn’t lost a regular season game since 2020. Their 2024 campaign starts with a stiff test against a Clemson team that isn’t far removed from its own national championship. The past few years haven’t been up to the standard Dabo Swinney has set, but that could all change with a potential upset of the No. 1 team in the country.

How to bet on Clemson vs. Georgia

The Clemson-Georgia matchup is the first marquee matchup of the college football season, so it will garner plenty of eyeballs and plenty of betting action. If you’re betting the game, there are a few factors you should consider when choosing a sportsbook.

Comparing the best sportsbooks

Anyone who knows enough about sports betting will tell you that the margin between being a winning bettor and a losing bettor is small. As a result, ensuring you get the best line possible or the best odds possible is something that all successful bettors consider.

While there are certainly consensus lines across the industry, each sportsbook varies slightly. That slight variation is an edge that successful bettors take advantage of. Let’s take a look at the current odds for Clemson-Georgia at the nation’s top four sportsbooks:

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Caesars Georgia Spread -13.5 (-105) -13.5 (-112) -13.5 (-115) -13.5 (-120) Clemson Spread +13.5 (-115) +13.5 (-108) +13.5 (-105) +13.5 (+100) Georgia Moneyline -550 -600 -600 -650 Clemson Moneyline +400 +440 +425 +460 Over Over 48.5 (-114) Over 48.5 (-108) Over 48.5 (-110) Over 48.5 (-105) Under Under 48.5 (-106) Under 48.5 (-112) Under 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-115)

While the lines are relatively consistent across most sportsbooks, there are some noteworthy differences. For example, if you were to bet on Clemson to pull off the upset, you would profit $60 more dollars on a $100 bet if you placed the bet at Caesars compared to FanDuel. Failing to shop for the best price could be the equivalent to throwing $60 away.

Comparing the best sportsbook promos

Checking and shopping for the best odds can lead to being a more profitable bettor, but there’s an even easier way to bolster your bankroll. Taking advantage of the sign-up promotions at multiple sportsbooks is the quickest way to add some bonus bets to your funds or to get a second chance if you lose your first bet.

Sportsbook Offer FanDuel Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket DraftKings Bet $5, Get $250 in bonus bets plus a month of NFL+ Premium BetMGM Get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first bet Caesars If your first cash bet loses, get it back as a bonus bet, up to $1,000

As you can see, those are the two most common types of promotions. If you want to make a minimal original investment, you’ll probably prefer the bet-and-get promotion. The first bet insurance promotions are slightly more valuable to those that bet near the maximum cap of those offers.

FanDuel and DraftKings sportsbook also are currently offering free trials to NFL streaming services. Those promotions are limited time, so if you want to take advantage, it’s best to act quickly.

Betting insights on Clemson vs. Georgia

Georgia is the No. 1 team in the country and it’s not hard to see why. This is a team that hasn’t lost a regular season game in three seasons. It returns a Heisman hopeful in quarterback Carson Beck. Its defense continuously produces high NFL draft picks.

With all of that being said, Georgia was just 4-8 against the spread in their first 12 games last year despite starting the season with a 12-0 record. They were a consistent disappointment to bettors and one could argue they were slightly overvalued by oddsmakers.

On the flip side, Clemson finished the season last year by winning their final five games. More impressively, they went 4-0-1 against the spread in those games. You could surmise that young quarterback Cade Klubnik grew and got more comfortable in the system of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Will that continue into this season?