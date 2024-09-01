Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO No. 13 LSU Tigers vs. No. 23 USC Trojans WHERE Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, Nevada WHEN Monday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. EST HOW ABC, ESPN+

Last season, LSU led college football in points per game. USC finished third. The two teams were led by Heisman Trophy winners Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams. Both of those men are now in the NFL after being the top two draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Even with those massive losses, both teams enter the season ranked and dangerous. With the expanded playoff debuting this season, this is a game that could have significant ramifications when the committee makes its decisions in December.

How to bet on LSU vs. USC

This Week 1 matchup between LSU and USC has the potential to be extremely fun. Two marquee programs battling it out in a standalone window on primetime during a holiday weekend should generate plenty of buzz and betting action. What exactly should you be considering before you bet on this game?

Comparing the best sportsbooks

A big part of sports betting is getting the best odds possible for your bet. One way to ensure you’re doing that is to shop and compare lines across multiple sportsbooks. Each sportsbook receives different kinds of betting action, so their lines might be slightly different based on their position and liabilities.

While it might not seem like a big deal, these small margins matter. The difference between being a winning bettor and a losing bettor is not that great. In fact, consistently getting the best odds available might be the difference between being in the green and being in the red.

Let’s check out the current lines for USC vs. LSU at some of the top sportsbooks:

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Caesars USC Spread +4.5 (-110) +4.0 (-108) +4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) LSU Spread -4.5 (-110) -4.0 (-112) -4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) USC Moneyline +152 +154 +165 +158 LSU Moneyline -184 -185 -200 -190 Over Over 64.5 (-108) Over 64 (-112) Over 64.5 (-110) Over 65 (-120) Under Under 64.5 (-112) Under 64 (-108) Under 64.5 (-110) Under 65 (+100)

While you’ll notice a lot of the lines are similar across the industry, there are disparities worth attacking if you think you have an edge. Take for example the total; betting the over at DraftKings allows users to push and get their money back if the game lands on exactly 64 points. Everywhere else there is a hook posted, meaning bettors can lose by half a point.

Comparing the best sportsbook promos

Once you’ve completed your comparison of odds and betting lines, you might find yourself signing up for a new sportsbook. Thankfully, most sportsbooks offer some form of sign-up bonus which is another easy way to get the most out of sports betting.

Sportsbook Offer DraftKings Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets plus a month of NFL+ Premium FanDuel Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets PLUS 3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket Caesars If your first cash bet loses, get it back as a bonus bet, up to $1,000 BetMGM Get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first bet

The two most famous types of sign-up promotions are the bet-and-get promotion and the first bet insurance promotion. Both promotions are valuable and worth claiming. However, if you don’t want to make a big first deposit, the bet-and-get promotion is probably the way to go.

Another factor to consider is that DraftKings and FanDuel have limited-time promotions that offer free access to NFL streaming services. These streaming services can help bettors out when it comes to betting on the NFL and following all the games.

Betting insights on USC vs. LSU

We mentioned earlier that neither of these teams had trouble scoring points last season, as they made up two-thirds of the nation’s top three scoring teams. If you need further proof as to how dynamic their offenses were, check out these numbers:

The over is 16-1 in LSU’s last 17 games.

The over is 17-3 in USC’s last 20 games.

You could argue that this game might be more sluggish on offense. It’s not easy to replace two Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks. However, both Garrett Nussmeier and Miller Moss played in the bowl game for these two teams last year. They combined to throw for 767 yards and 9 touchdowns.