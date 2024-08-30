How to bet on Miami (FL) vs. Florida

Here are some of the top sportsbooks, along with their welcome bonuses, which you can use to bet on Miami (FL) vs. Florida

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHAT No. 19 Miami Hurricanes at Florida Gators WHERE Ben Hill Griffin Stadium; Gainesville, Fla. WHEN Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET HOW ABC, ESPN+

Billy Napier’s seat is hot. Multiple losing seasons will do that. Hoping to turn down the temperature, Napier leads Florida into Saturday’s opener (3:30 p.m. ET) against No. 19 Miami.

It’s the rekindling of a rivalry that had been on ice since 2019. Miami holds a 29-27 edge in the series, though this marks just the second meeting in the last decade.

The Gators, on the heels of an underwhelming 5-7 finish, need a fast start. Being at home helps, but it’s going to take a lot more than that to beat the Hurricanes, one of the top contenders to win the new-look ACC. The Hurricanes, coming off a loss in the Pinstripe Bowl, have a new quarterback in Washington State transfer Cameron Ward.

Miami is a slight favorite over Florida at most sportsbooks, though value varies.

How to bet on Miami vs Florida

Miami’s opening trip to the Swamp is among the most anticipated games on this weekend’s slate, and there are ample opportunities for bettors to get in on the action. Whether it’s the spread, money line or point total, they have plenty to consider when assessing the odds. Let’s take a closer look at what some popular sportsbooks are offering.

Comparing the best sportsbooks

When betting on any sport, it’s important to compare sportsbooks for the most favorable odds. With such little margin between winning and losing, this is often the best way to maximize your success. Your choices may be limited depending on where you live, but most U.S. states still have multiple options from which to choose.

For example, here’s a glance at the odds being offered by four of the most widely used sportsbooks.

Market FanDuel BetMGM DraftKings Caesars Miami -2.5 (-122) -2.5 (-115) -2.5 (-115) -2.5 (-115) Florida +2.5 (+100) +2.5 (-105) +2.5 (-105) +2.5 (-105) Miami Moneyline -152 -150 -135 -145 Florida Moneyline +126 +125 +114 +122 Over Over 54.5 (-110) Over 54.5 (-110) Over 54 (-110) Over 54 (-110) Under Under 54.5 (-110) Under 54.5 (-110) Under 54 (-110) Under 54 (-110)

The odds for this matchup are very comparable. FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings and Caesars all list Miami as a 2.5-point favorite with moneyline odds ranging from -135 to -152. The same is true of the total, which is either 54 or 54.5.

If you bet on, say, Miami to cover the spread, you’d get equal value at three of the four books. The outlier in this case is FanDuel sportsbook, which is offering slightly lower odds at -122. While your bet would still cash if the Hurricanes won by three points or more, you’d be leaving a few bucks on the table by taking FanDuel’s odds.

At the same time, if you’re picking Florida to pull off the upset, FanDuel is where you can find the most value on the Gators. In fact, of these four, it’s the only book offering plus odds for Florida +2.5.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Comparing the best sportsbook promos

In addition to betting on the game, now’s also an opportune time for customers to capitalize on various promotional offers. As an incentive for signing up, sportsbooks often reward new users with bonus bets, site credits and more. These promotions generally require only small deposits and are quick ways for bettors to build bankroll.

These days, the most common sign-up offers are “bet and get” promos and “first-bet insurance” promos. A “bet and get” promo will usually pay in bet credits after you make your first deposit and place a bet. In some cases, they’ll package those credits with another perk — for example, a brief subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. A “first-bet insurance” promo, meanwhile, may return your first bet at equal value following registration.

Here’s a peak at what several sportsbooks are now offering.

Sportsbook Offer FanDuel Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket BetMGM Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first wager DraftKings Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets and a month subscription of NFL+ Premium Caesars If your first bet loses, get it back as a bonus bet, up to $1,000

FanDuel and DraftKings sportsbook are giving new customers subscriptions to NFL streaming services on top of $200 in bonus bets, simply for registering and making a $5 bet. NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+ Premium are both convenient ways for bettors to follow their favorite team, making these promos intriguing.

Some customers, however, may prefer the promos from BetMGM and Caesars, which reward bettors with a bonus bet of equal value if their initial wager loses. These offers may be especially intriguing to non-NFL fans.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Betting insights for Miami (FL) vs. Florida

Miami is favored to beat Florida, which is reasonable. The Hurricanes brought in a potential game-changer at quarterback in Ward, a graduate transfer who threw for 3,732 yards and 25 touchdowns last season at Washington State. His unique dual-threat abilities may be just what the Hurricanes need to improve on their 12-13 record under Mario Cristobal. In fact, most sportsbooks list him among the top 10 contenders to win the Heisman Trophy.

Florida, meanwhile, is turning to Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz under center. Mertz posted modest numbers in his first go-round with the Gators, but Napier is banking on him taking another step in his development. Anything less won’t cut it.