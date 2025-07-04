The 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest features the return of 16-time champion Joey Chestnut, who was ruled ineligible last year due to an endorsement deal with Impossible Foods. Chestnut has won by at least 10 hot dogs every year since 2015, so he is a heavy favorite in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest odds. Patrick Bertoletti ate 58 hot dogs to win last year's event, but Chestnut's return might not make the defending champion a popular pick for those wondering how to bet on the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Friday's Fourth of July spectacle will take place in Coney Island, a neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York City. The women's competition will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET, while the men's event will begin at noon ET.

While the Hot Dog Eating Contest might not necessarily be a conventional sporting event, fans in eligible states can still make wagers on the event. If you're looking for how to bet on the Hot Dog Eating Contest, or where to bet on the Hot Dog Eating Contests, here's a look at the top sports betting apps where you can bet on who will win the 2025 event, along with the sportsbook promos they are offering.

Where to bet on Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365 Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW

Both the DraftKings promo code, FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code are offering new users $150 in bonus bets after they wager $5 or more. DraftKings is giving out these funds in six $25 slips, while bet365 users can spend the bonus bets in any increment they wish. The BetMGM promo code also offers bonus bets but in a different way. Users can have their first wager covered with up to $1,500 in bonus bets if they lose, but they have to wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code does not offer bonus bets, giving out profit boosts instead. New users can get 10 100% profit boosts after they wager $1 or more at the sportsbook.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025 preview

While the top four finishers from last year's competition all hit the Over on their hot dog totals at sportsbooks, the 2024 edition will instead be remembered for Chestnut's absence. The 16-time champion was banned due to his endorsement deal with plant-based food company Impossible Foods, but the ban has been lifted for the 2025 contest. Chestnut was riding an eight-year winning streak prior to last year, so he is a whopping -2000 favorite (risk $2,000 to win $100) in the hot dog contest odds from DraftKings.

Bertoletti is a +1200 longshot to defend his title, but he is the +155 favorite in the winner without Chestnut market. He is followed by Geoffrey Esper (+230) and James Webb (+250) in that market after they were the top three finishers in 2024. Esper had 53 and Webb had 52 to finish behind Bertoletti's final tally of 58.

There are 15 total competitors listed for the men's event, but Chestnut's world record of 76 sits well ahead of the next personal best (Bertoletti's 58). Other prop bet options include Bertoletti's over/under of 52.5 hot dogs (-110) and Chestnut's total of 71.5. On the women's side, 10-time defending champion Miki Sudo is expected to cruise to another victory.

Sudo has an over/under of 45.5 hot dogs after she tallied a personal best 51 to win the 2024 competition. She missed the 2021 event due to pregnancy, but she has won every other event since 2014.

Responsible gaming

It's important for users to game responsibly, and sportsbooks offer plenty of tools to do so, including setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts, and using self-exclusion measures. All platforms have contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help.