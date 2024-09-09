How to bet on New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers on MNF

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers WHERE Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, California WHEN Monday, September 9 at 8:20 p.m. EST HOW ESPN, ABC, ESPN+

Let’s try this again. Last season, Aaron Rodgers made his highly anticipated debut for the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Then, just four plays into the game, his Achilles popped and he was out for the season. Now the Jets are hoping for a much better outcome when he makes his triumphant return, once again on Monday Night Football, but this time against the San Francisco 49ers.

How to bet on Jets vs. 49ers

Monday Night Football games consistently generate a high volume of betting action, especially premier matchups like this one. Sports fans love betting on primetime games that they can watch without any distractions, and sportsbooks often run special promos for standalone primetime games. With that in mind, let’s discuss some important things to know to bet on this Jets vs. 49ers matchup.

Comparing the best sportsbooks

The first thing that good sports bettors do before placing any bets is to check the betting odds and lines at multiple sportsbooks. Comparing betting odds gives you the best chance to win your bets and also helps you win the most money when you do win. There will always be some small differences in the odds across different sportsbooks, and while those differences may seem small, they can make a big difference in your overall betting success.

Let’s look at an example by comparing the current betting lines and associated odds for the Jets vs. 49ers matchups at some of the top sportsbooks. Note that these odds are current at the time of publishing but are subject to change.

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Caesars Jets spread +4.5 (-115) +4.5 (-112) +4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) 49ers spread -4.5 (-105) -4.5 (-108) -4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) Jets moneyline +180 +170 +170 +180 49ers moneyline -215 -205 -210 -220 Over Over 43.5 (-115) Over 43.5 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110) Under Under 43.5 (-105) Under 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)

In this case, the betting odds are very similar across these four sportsbooks, which is not always the case. Usually, the spread or the total (aka the over/under) will vary by at least 0.5 points. But even with nearly identical betting lines in this scenario, there are still some small differences to exploit.

For example, if you want to bet on the 49ers against the spread or if you want to bet the Under on 43.5 total points, then placing those bets at FanDuel makes the most sense. FanDuel has the odds for each of those bets at -105, while the other sportsbooks have the same bet with odds of -108 or -110, which would yield a slightly smaller payout if you win.

The same is true for the moneyline, where DraftKings has the best odds on the 49ers’ moneyline, while FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook have the best odds for the Jets. A winning $100 Jets moneyline bet at Caesars would yield an additional $10 in profit compared to placing the same bet at DraftKings or BetMGM.

Comparing the best sportsbook promos

In addition to comparing the betting odds and lines at different sportsbooks, sports bettors should also compare the promotions that each sportsbook is offering. There is always some sort of sign-up bonus when you create a new sportsbook account, which provides some incentive to sign up and place your first bet. Whether you are creating your first sportsbook account or just joining another to get more sportsbook promo options, make sure you understand the different welcome bonuses and how they work.

Here is a summary of the current welcome bonuses at four of the best online sportsbooks:

Sportsbook Current Welcome Offer FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets, plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket DraftKings Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets, plus one month of NFL+ premium BetMGM Get up to $1,500 back as bonus bets if your first real-money bet loses Caesars Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if your first real-money bet loses

At FanDuel and DraftKings sportsbook , you will get a reward in the form of bonus bets after you place your first bet of at least $5. (Note that this amount can change with different promotions.) This type of promotion is called a “Bet and Get” promotion because you “get” a predetermined bonus as soon as you “bet” for the first time.

By contrast, BetMGM and Caesars are offering “first bet insurance” promotions, where if your first real-money bet loses, you receive bonus bets equaling the amount of your first bet (up to a certain limit). With “first bet insurance,” you can get a higher value of bonus bets, but you have to place a larger bet to earn the maximum reward. The “bet and get” promotions require a smaller initial deposit and first bet.

While most welcome bonuses primarily offer a dollar-value reward, sometimes you can get also additional perks when you sign up. It’s a great time to sign up when these extra benefits are available, since you will get a bit more value out of your sign-up offer. Right now, for the start of football season, FanDuel sportsbook and DraftKings are offering free trials for two popular NFL streaming services as part of their new customer promotions.

Betting insights on Jets vs. 49ers

The 49ers enter the 2024 season hoping to avoid the regression that many Super Bowl losers suffer. Usually that happens because a team loses several key players or coaches following a Super Bowl run. While the 49ers lost a few starters, they have retained their most important players, especially after locking up star WR Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro LT Trent Williams to new contracts right before the season. The Jets also made some key additions, notably on their offensive and defensive lines, but the biggest addition comes internally from Rodgers’ return from injury.

Here are a few insights to keep in mind when betting on Jets vs. 49ers:

Since 2000, Super Bowl losers have gone 4-19 against the spread in Week 1 of the following season.

The spread in this game opened at 49ers -6 but moved all the way to -3.5 before settling in at -4.5.

The 49ers are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Jets

Why to bet on the Jets

Two words: Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers is likely to be dealing with some rust when he sees his first real NFL action in over a year (ignoring those four plays one year ago), he will still be a massive improvement over what the Jets had under center last year. With a revamped offensive line and two young stars in Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, the Jets’ offense has the potential to be very good this season, so they will not need to rely so heavily on their defense to win games.

