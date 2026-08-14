How to bet on NFL preseason Week 1: Where to bet, top betting sites, promos for Bucs-Jets, Broncos-Falcons

The NFL preseason keeps rolling along with three games on Friday ahead of a loaded seven-game slate on Saturday. All 32 NFL teams are getting their reps in with less than a month remaining until the NFL season opener, and six teams take to the field for the first time in 2026 Friday night, including a playoff team from last season. Bet on the NFL with the DraftKings promo code and get $150 after spending $5+:

Friday's action gives us a first look at a new era of Miami Dolphins football as they visit the Washington Commanders, and Geno Smith's return to the New York Jets kicks off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Additionally, the Denver Broncos, who reached the AFC Championship Game last year, are visiting the Atlanta Falcons. There are plenty of storylines worth monitoring this week, be it a position battle, a first look at a highly-touted rookie, and much more.

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NFL preseason games on Friday

With a first-year head coach in Jeff Hafley and a young offense that's trying to sort out its weapons, the Dolphins will play starters here against the Commanders. Malik Willis is the new QB1 in Miami after spending the last two years as a backup in Green Bay, where Hafley was the Packers' defensive coordinator. We know De'Von Achane will be a focal point of the Miami offense, but this preseason could be very telling when it comes to who Willis' top receiving options will be this fall. The Commanders are expected to take things easy with their starters here, either sitting them out entirely or only playing them for a series or two. That includes quarterback Jayden Daniels, who battled injuries all throughout the 2025 season.

The Jets' plan this preseason is to get their starters into all three games, though it's unclear for how long. Geno Smith is back in New York after a disastrous 2025 season in Vegas, and he'll look to get the team moving in the right direction under second-year head coach Aaron Glenn. The Bucs have an established veteran roster under Todd Bowles, but it will be fun to see how rookie edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. looks after his draft slide. He figures to be a key part of Tampa Bay's pass rush this year.

The Broncos are going to play starters throughout the preseason, including this week against the Falcons. That includes quarterback Bo Nix, who suffered a broken bone in his ankle that kept him out of the AFC Championship Game. The Falcons have a quarterback battle on their hands, and with Michael Penix Jr. still not cleared for full activity, Tua Tagovailoa, who has been dealing with a back injury, will start. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said he will play starters this week and in the preseason finale.

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NFL preseason games on Saturday

The Browns have a quarterback battle going on, though it's largely uninspiring given the reports coming out of camp between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. First-year head coach Todd Monken said that each quarterback will play here, and one will start this week and the other next week. These two have been splitting first-team reps at camp. The Bears haven't announced whether starters like Caleb Williams will suit up on Saturday.

The Vikings announced earlier this week that Kyler Murray beat out JJ McCarthy for the QB1 spot, so expect McCarthy to see quite a bit of action this week and deeper into the preseason as head coach Kevin O'Connell has typically kept key players out of preseason action. The Giants, under new head coach John Harbaugh, are expected to play starters this week and throughout the preseason, so Jaxson Dart should see some playing time this week.

The Panthers are coming off a last-second win over the Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game, but they didn't play any key starters or players in that matchup. That will be different this week, with Bryce Young and other notable starters expected to play a few series. The Bills are planning to do something similar, with limited snap counts for starters, including Josh Allen, under first-year head coach Joe Brady.

The Rams always seem to have a veteran team and, as such, Sean McVay tends to rest starters in these matchups. The Rams do offer plenty of preseason intrigue as rookie first-round quarterback Ty Simpson should play quite a bit as he battles Stetson Bennett for the backup job behind reigning MVP Matthew Stafford. The Chiefs are also expected to take it easy when it comes to their starters this year, so all eyes will be on new backup QB Justin Fields along with rookie Garrett Nussmeier, as they should see considerable playing time over the next three weeks.

The Jags were one of the most surprising teams in recent memory with their performance last year under then-first-year head coach Liam Coen, and now that the team is a bit more established, starters won't play in this first preseason game against New Orleans. The Saints haven't yet decided what the plan is for starters, though we could see Tyler Shough play a bit given he's still a young player trying to establish himself as the clear long-term guy in New Orleans.

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There has been no commitment on the Eagles' part as to the team's plan for starters this preseason, but if recent history is any indication, guys like Jalen Hurts will either not play at all or, if they do take the field, it will be just for a series or two. As for the Ravens, new head coach Jesse Minter reportedly holds more stock in his players' performance in joint practices rather than preseason games, so don't expect to see much -- if any -- of Lamar Jackson this preseason.

The action concludes with the reigning champs hosting the Cowboys. Seattle should play starters early on, though those players likely won't see a ton of time. Keep an eye on how much rookie running back Jadarian Price plays after he's reportedly impressed in camp after being selected with the last pick of the first round. The Cowboys have confirmed that important starters like Dak Prescott will not play this week, and they likely won't play at all this preseason.

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