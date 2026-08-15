How to bet on NFL preseason Week 1: Where to bet, top betting sites, promos for Rams-Chiefs, Cowboys-Seahawks

The first week of the 2026 NFL preseason wraps up with a seven-game slate of games on Saturday as the last of the NFL's teams take to the field for their first preseason matchup. We'll see a number of playoff teams from last year, as well as a first look at teams with new head coaches as well as the reigning Super Bowl champs.

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Saturday is the first day truly reminiscent of what a full NFL gameday will look like with the action beginning at 1 p.m. ET with the final game of the day starting at 8 p.m. ET. There's plenty of intrigue in these matchups, be it a position battle, a first look at a highly-touted rookie, and much more.

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2026 NFL preseason Week 1 betting preview (odds via DraftKings)

NFL preseason games on Saturday

The Browns have a quarterback battle going on, though it's largely uninspiring given the reports coming out of camp between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. First-year head coach Todd Monken said that each quarterback will play here, and one will start this week and the other next week. These two have been splitting first-team reps at camp. The Bears announced Caleb Williams will not suit up on Saturday.

The Vikings announced earlier this week that Kyler Murray beat out JJ McCarthy for the QB1 spot, so expect McCarthy to see quite a bit of action this week and deeper into the preseason as head coach Kevin O'Connell has typically kept key players out of preseason action. The Giants, under new head coach John Harbaugh, are expected to play starters this week and throughout the preseason, so Jaxson Dart should see some playing time this week.

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The Panthers are coming off a last-second win over the Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game, but they didn't play any key starters or players in that matchup. That will be different this week, with Bryce Young and other notable starters expected to play a few series. The Bills are planning to do something similar, with limited snap counts for starters, including Josh Allen, under first-year head coach Joe Brady.

The Rams always seem to have a veteran team and, as such, Sean McVay tends to rest starters in these matchups. The Rams do offer plenty of preseason intrigue as rookie first-round quarterback Ty Simpson should play quite a bit as he battles Stetson Bennett for the backup job behind reigning MVP Matthew Stafford. The Chiefs are also expected to take it easy when it comes to their starters this year, so all eyes will be on new backup QB Justin Fields along with rookie Garrett Nussmeier, as they should see considerable playing time over the next three weeks.

The Jags were one of the most surprising teams in recent memory with their performance last year under then-first-year head coach Liam Coen, and now that the team is a bit more established, starters won't play in this first preseason game against New Orleans. The Saints haven't yet decided what the plan is for starters, though we could see Tyler Shough play a bit given he's still a young player trying to establish himself as the clear long-term guy in New Orleans.

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There has been no commitment on the Eagles' part as to the team's plan for starters this preseason, but if recent history is any indication, guys like Jalen Hurts will either not play at all or, if they do take the field, it will be just for a series or two. As for the Ravens, new head coach Jesse Minter reportedly holds more stock in his players' performance in joint practices rather than preseason games, so don't expect to see much -- if any -- of Lamar Jackson this preseason.

The action concludes with the reigning champs hosting the Cowboys. Seattle should play starters early on, though those players likely won't see a ton of time. Keep an eye on how much rookie running back Jadarian Price plays after he's reportedly impressed in camp after being selected with the last pick of the first round. The Cowboys have confirmed that important starters like Dak Prescott will not play this week, and they likely won't play at all this preseason.

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