How to bet on NFL preseason Week 1: Where to bet, top betting sites, promos for Packers-Steelers, Titans-49ers

The NFL preseason officially got underway last week when the Carolina Panthers secured a last-second win over the Arizona Cardinals in the 2026 Hall of Fame Game. Now, we've got three days loaded with preseason action as all 32 NFL teams take to the field this week between Thursday and Saturday. Bet on the NFL with the DraftKings promo code and get $150 after spending $5+:

The action begins with six games on Thursday, before three games take place on Friday, and seven more on Saturday. Thursday's games feature Packers vs. Steelers, Lions vs. Bengals, Colts vs. Patriots, Chargers vs. Texans, Cardinals vs. Raiders and Titans vs. 49ers. There are plenty of storylines worth monitoring this week, be it a position battle, a first look at a highly-touted rookie, and much more.

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2026 NFL preseason Week 1 betting preview (odds via DraftKings)

NFL preseason games on Thursday

The first day with multiple NFL games for the 2026 season is Thursday with a five-game slate. The Packers and Steelers clash in the Steel City in a game that has the intriguing storyline of former Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy making his Pittsburgh head coaching debut against his former squad. The Packers appear likely to play some of their starters, at least early on, based on head coach Matt LaFleur's comments to media members earlier this week. The Steelers haven't yet revealed what their plan is when it comes to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is entering the final year of his career.

The Bengals are also expected to play starters early on in their matchup with the Lions. The Bengals are hoping to rebound after a few poor years, and with Joe Burrow suiting up and taking the field early in this one, Cincinnati fans will be watching while holding their breath, as he's missed at least seven games in two of the last three seasons, including nine last year. The Lions, on the other hand, will not be playing many key players in this one.

The Colts are not going to play Daniel Jones in their opener against the Patriots, which makes sense considering he's coming back from a torn Achilles. Former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson will start before Riley Leonard takes over, and for Richardson, this is a chance for him to showcase his talent as he's requested a trade now that he's firmly established as the team's backup to Jones.

Two AFC playoff teams from a year ago clash in Houston with the Texans hosting the Chargers. The Chargers will rest most of their top starters in this matchup, including Justin Herbert, and the Texans are expected to take things easy as well with the likes of CJ Stroud sitting this one out.

The Cardinals already are one game into the preseason after losing a thrilling Hall of Fame game to the Panthers. They now head to Vegas in what's a battle between two first-year head coaches. The Raiders are maybe the NFL's most intriguing team for the preseason given this should be the first time we see No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to begin the year backing up Kirk Cousins. Vegas is expected to play some notable players early in this matchup, but we should see Mendoza play quite a bit as well. As for Arizona, we won't see rookie third-round quarterback Carson Beck due to a rib injury. Beck impressed last week against Carolina, completing 15 of his 19 pass attempts for 188 yards and a touchdown.

The final preseason game of the day sees the Titans play the 49ers. San Francisco, which has been battered by injuries in previous years as well as this summer, is expected to rest key starters for most if not all of this one. The Titans, on the other hand, may give some extended playing time to key players here given the team has a new-look coaching staff under Robert Saleh. All eyes this year will be on the growth and development of 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward after a rocky rookie campaign.

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NFL preseason games on Friday

With a first-year head coach in Jeff Hafley and a young offense that's trying to sort out its weapons, the Dolphins will play starters here against the Commanders. Malik Willis is the new QB1 in Miami after spending the last two years as a backup in Green Bay, where Hafley was the Packers' defensive coordinator. We know De'Von Achane will be a focal point of the Miami offense, but this preseason could be very telling when it comes to who Willis' top receiving options will be this fall. The Commanders haven't indicated their plans just yet, but it would seem quarterback Jayden Daniels will sit out after battling injuries throughout the 2025 season.

The Jets' plan this preseason is to get their starters into all three games, though it's unclear for how long. Geno Smith is back in New York after a disastrous 2025 season in Vegas, and he'll look to get the team moving in the right direction under second-year head coach Aaron Glenn. The Bucs have an established veteran roster under Todd Bowles, but it will be fun to see how rookie edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. looks after his draft slide. He figures to be a key part of Tampa Bay's pass rush this year.

The Broncos are going to play starters throughout the preseason, including this week against the Falcons. What remains unclear, though, is whether quarterback Bo Nix will be included in those plans after a broken bone in his ankle ended his postseason early and kept him out of the AFC Championship Game. The Falcons have a quarterback battle on their hands, but neither signal-caller is likely to play here. Michael Penix Jr. said he's still a few weeks from being cleared for game action after he suffered a torn ACL last year, while Tua Tagovailoa has been dealing with a back injury. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said he will play starters this week and in the preseason finale, but the team may be rolling with clear backups at quarterback this week.

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NFL preseason games on Saturday

The Browns have a quarterback battle going on, though it's largely uninspiring given the reports coming out of camp between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. First-year head coach Todd Monken said that each quarterback will play here, and one will start this week and the other next week. These two have been splitting first-team reps at camp. The Bears haven't announced whether starters like Caleb Williams will suit up on Saturday.

The Vikings announced earlier this week that Kyler Murray beat out JJ McCarthy for the QB1 spot, so expect McCarthy to see quite a bit of action this week and deeper into the preseason as head coach Kevin O'Connell has typically kept key players out of preseason action. The Giants, under new head coach John Harbaugh, are expected to play starters this week and throughout the preseason, so Jaxson Dart should see some playing time this week.

The Panthers are coming off a last-second win over the Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game, but they didn't play any key starters or players in that matchup. That will be different this week, with Bryce Young and other notable starters expected to play a few series. The Bills are planning to do something similar, with limited snap counts for starters, including Josh Allen, under first-year head coach Joe Brady.

The Rams always seem to have a veteran team and, as such, Sean McVay tends to rest starters in these matchups. The Rams do offer plenty of preseason intrigue as rookie first-round quarterback Ty Simpson should play quite a bit as he battles Stetson Bennett for the backup job behind reigning MVP Matthew Stafford. The Chiefs are also expected to take it easy when it comes to their starters this year, so all eyes will be on new backup QB Justin Fields along with rookie Garrett Nussmeier, as they should see considerable playing time over the next three weeks.

The Jags were one of the most surprising teams in recent memory with their performance last year under then-first-year head coach Liam Coen, and now that the team is a bit more established, starters won't play in this first preseason game against New Orleans. The Saints haven't yet decided what the plan is for starters, though we could see Tyler Shough play a bit given he's still a young player trying to establish himself as the clear long-term guy in New Orleans.

There has been no commitment on the Eagles' part as to the team's plan for starters this preseason, but if recent history is any indication, guys like Jalen Hurts will either not play at all or, if they do take the field, it will be just for a series or two. As for the Ravens, new head coach Jesse Minter reportedly holds more stock in his players' performance in joint practices rather than preseason games, so don't expect to see much -- if any -- of Lamar Jackson this preseason.

The action concludes with the reigning champs hosting the Cowboys. Seattle should play starters early on, though those players likely won't see a ton of time. Keep an eye on how much rookie running back Jadarian Price plays after he's reportedly impressed in camp after being selected with the last pick of the first round. The Cowboys have confirmed that important starters like Dak Prescott will not play this week, and they likely won't play at all this preseason.

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