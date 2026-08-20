The first week of the 2026 NFL preseason is in the books, and the second week of exhibition action kicks off Thursday with two games before concluding with a single game on Sunday. Three playoff teams from a year ago are in action on Thursday, and we should see quite a bit of the most recent No. 1 overall pick as well. Bet on the NFL with the DraftKings promo code and get $150 after spending $5+:

Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders will visit the Texans in the first preseason game of the week on Thursday, and the Chargers will host the 49ers later in the evening. There's plenty of intrigue in these matchups and others throughout the week, be it a position battle, a first look at a highly-touted rookie, and much more.

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2026 NFL preseason Week 2 betting preview (odds via DraftKings)

NFL preseason games on Thursday

Las Vegas Raiders (-1.5) at Houston Texans

San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

The Raiders fell by 13 points to the Cardinals last week, but the real story was the play of Mendoza, the 2026 No. 1 overall pick. The Indiana product completed 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. He's still slated to sit to start the year behind Kirk Cousins, but Mendoza got a ton of run last week and should once again this week against a Texans team that sat out most key players in a blowout loss to the Chargers last week. Houston is expected to play some starters this week, including CJ Stroud.

Speaking of those Chargers, they're set to face the 49ers in a Week 2 preseason matchup this week following joint practices. Both teams rested starters last week, but that should change this week. The Chargers are expected to get their starters in early here, which is notable as the offense has a new look under coordinator Mike McDaniel. The 49ers, despite dealing with many injuries in recent years, will play a few starters including Brock Purdy on Thursday. Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to earn profit boosts for NFL betting:

NFL preseason games on Friday

Friday features a trio of games, starting with the Jets at Steelers. New York fell to Tampa Bay last week, playing a good chunk of top starters early on, while the Steelers rested their big names in a win over the Packers. Pittsburgh got great contributions from rookie QB Drew Allar, who passed for 153 yards and had three total touchdowns. All eyes will be on the Penn State product in his second professional appearance. The Jets figure to play starters here, though it's unclear if Geno Smith will be included, as he's battling an ankle injury.

The Panthers will be playing their third preseason game this week as they won the NFL Hall of Fame Game two weeks ago, and they got Bryce Young and other starters into action early last week against the Bills. Carolina should do more of the same this week against the Jaguars, who rested starters last week but will get Trevor Lawrence and Co. into this game, at least for a series or two.

The Packers were blown out by the Steelers last week as they kept their top guys out of action, while the Broncos unsurprisingly didn't play starting quarterback Bo Nix, though some notable names saw some action against Atlanta. The Packers will get Jordan Love and other first-teamers into this game, and the Broncos are expected to have Nix and other starters play this week as well. Use the FanDuel promo code to get Bet Reset Tokens when wagering on the NFL preseason:

NFL preseason games on Saturday

Ten of the NFL's 16 preseason games take place on Saturday, with the action starting at noon ET and wrapping up with a 10 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Lions and Commanders start off the day with a rematch from the 2024 Divisional Round. Detroit is going to get the bulk of its starters in here, while Washington may well take it easy, especially with oft-injured quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Bills played their starters quite a bit in a win over Carolina last week, but it's unclear whether that will be the case this week against the Browns. Cleveland head coach Todd Monken told reporters that he and Buffalo coach Joe Brady agreed to rest starters in the game if the teams get enough from joint practices this week. Regardless, expect Cleveland to play its quarterbacks as Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders battle for QB1. Watson lost a fumble while Sanders threw a pick against the Bears.

The Ravens have made it clear they want to rest starters in the preseason, opting to focus on joint practices instead. That means Lamar Jackson and Co. should be in street clothes against the Vikings. Minnesota could do the same here after joint practices with Baltimore, but look for more playing time for J.J. McCarthy after it was announced he will back up Kyler Murray this season.

The Falcons are still awaiting the return of Michael Penix Jr., so the QB1 spot appears to be Tua Tagovailoa's to lose. The Birds will visit the Colts, who are going to rest key starters like Daniel Jones this week before potentially playing top players in their preseason finale.

The Saints rested starters last week, and it's unclear whether that will be the case this week against the Rams. Los Angeles has a veteran roster, so the Rams will almost certainly take things easy this week. First-round pick Ty Simpson shined under center for L.A. last week and should get a lot of playing time again against New Orleans.

Under new head coach John Harbaugh, the Giants got their starters into their preseason opener last week. Jaxson Dart took a big hit, but he appears to be fine and could play a bit this week as well. The Dolphins also played starters last week and are expected to do the same as a new-look offense with Malik Willis under center takes shape.

The Bengals had their starters ready for last week's preseason opener, and while Joe Burrow took a sack that scared many, he played quite a bit. It's unclear if he'll play a lot this week, but Burrow and other starters are expected to get in this matchup with the Bears, who sat starters last week and may well do the same this week.

The Eagles have historically rested their starters in the preseason under Nick Sirianni, and that's expected to be the case this week against the Patriots. These teams are participating in joint practices, and the Pats are likely to keep starters like Drake Maye out of this matchup after practicing against Philadelphia during the week.

One of the most experienced teams in the NFL, the Chiefs are expected to take it easy all preseason long. That makes sense given Patrick Mahomes is coming off an ACL tear and Travis Kelce is entering his 14th season. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, will get many of their first-team players into this matchup, such as Baker Mayfield and Bucky Irving.

The Cowboys kicked off their preseason with a win over the Seahawks, while the Cardinals are set to enter their third preseason game after playing last week and in the Hall of Fame Game the week before. Arizona played starters last week against Las Vegas, but that doesn't appear to be the case this week against Dallas. The Cowboys rested starters last week and should do the same this week. Arizona third-round pick Carson Beck impressed at quarterback in the Hall of Fame Game but didn't play last week due to a rib injury that could keep him out of this matchup as well. Sign up with the bet365 bonus code to get bonus bets when making NFL bets of your own this preseason:

NFL preseason game on Sunday

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans (-4.5)

The reigning Super Bowl champs are spending a lot of this week down south for joint practices with the Titans as these teams are in very different spots entering 2026. Seattle just won the Super Bowl while Tennessee has a new head coach in Robert Saleh. The Seahawks rested starters last week and were blown out at home by Dallas, while the Titans got a lot of their top guys in early in their win over the 49ers. The Titans should play their starters, including Cam Ward, again here, while the Seahawks are expected to sit Sam Darnold and Co. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets when wagering on the NFL:

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