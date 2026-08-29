The 2026 NFL preseason concludes with a two-game slate on Saturday, Aug. 29, with the Lions visiting the Colts and the Titans hosting the Bears. These are the final two exhibition games of the offseason, as the NFL regular season begins on Wednesday, Sept. 9 with the Seahawks hosting the Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch. Bet on the NFL with the DraftKings promo code and get $200 after spending $5+:

Fans interested in NFL betting this year at the best betting apps should check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say, and also see which way our experts are leaning for both the NFL preseason as well as the entire 2026 regular season.

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Where to bet on the 2026 NFL preseason

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2026 NFL preseason Week 3 betting preview (odds via DraftKings)

NFL preseason games on Saturday

The Lions have taken it easy with their top players all preseason long, and it doesn't look like that will change this week in Indianapolis. The Colts, on the other hand, will get most of their starters in for a series or two, but neither Daniel Jones nor Jonathan Taylor will suit up here. The Lions are 1-1 this preseason, while the Colts lost once and tied with the Patriots 13-13.

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The Titans played their starters quite a bit last week against the Seahawks, so it looks like the reserves will do the heavy lifting on Saturday against the Bears. Chicago is expected to follow a similar approach after briefly playing starters like Caleb Williams last week. The Titans are 2-0 this preseason, while the Bears are 1-1.

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