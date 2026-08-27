The 2026 NFL preseason concludes this week with four games on Thursday, 10 games on Friday, and two games on Saturday. Thursday's slate includes a potential playoff preview with the Steelers visiting the Bills, while the Raiders take on the 49ers to conclude their exhibition schedule. Bet on the NFL with the DraftKings promo code and get $200 after spending $5+:

In addition to Steelers vs. Bills and 49ers vs. Raiders, the Browns host the Patriots and the Rams visit the Chargers on Thursday. This is the last chance players have to jockey for position on the preseason depth chart, as well as to make a statement for making the final 53-man roster

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2026 NFL preseason Week 3 betting preview (odds via DraftKings)

NFL preseason games on Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (-3)

New England Patriots (-2.5) at Cleveland Browns

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders (-1.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5)

The Steelers, armed with a 42-year-old quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, have unsurprisingly kept their starters off the field for the most part this preseason, and they're expected to do so once again. First-time head coach Joe Brady will get many starters some looks once again in the Bills' preseason finale, but Josh Allen will not be suiting up. Pittsburgh is 1-1 this preseason and Buffalo is 2-0.

The Patriots haven't yet announced whether starters like Drake Maye will play in the team's preseason finale, but the team has largely kept its starters on the sideline this preseason. The Browns, on the other hand, just announced Deshaun Watson will start under center in Week 1. The team will keep Watson and backup Shedeur Sanders off the field on Thursday, so Dillon Gabriel will get the start at quarterback. The Patriots are 1-0-1 in the preseason, while the Browns are 0-2.

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The 49ers have kept their starters mostly rested this preseason, and it's likely the team will keep it that way for this preseason finale in Vegas. The Raiders have gotten quite a few starters some notable playing time, but all eyes have been on No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, who has completed just under 60% of his passes with one touchdown and one interception as it appears he will back up Kirk Cousins at least to start the regular season. The Raiders are 1-1 in the preseason, as are the 49ers.

The Rams almost never get top starters into the mix in the preseason, and that shouldn't change this Thursday against the Chargers. Both L.A. franchises are coming off playoff appearances and are trying to keep their rosters as healthy as possible, but the Chargers have said their starters will play six to nine plays to start the game before making way for the backups. The Chargers are 1-1 in the preseason and the Rams are 2-0.

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NFL preseason games on Friday

The Commanders and Ravens will participate in joint practices this week, and it looks like both Washington and Baltimore will use this as the last tune-up for its starters, keeping them out of action on Friday. The Commanders are 1-1 this preseason, and the Ravens are 2-0.

The Panthers and Texans are also practicing together this week, and Carolina head coach Dave Canales said it's likely that his starters sit out of the preseason finale if they get enough quality work in during the week. Carolina has also played one more preseason game than nearly every other team as the Panthers were in the Hall of Fame Game against Arizona. The Texans opted to rest starters last week after joint practices with the Raiders, and it looks like they'll follow that script this week. Carolina is 2-1 this preseason, and Houston is 1-1.

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The Falcons got Michael Penix Jr. back in 11-on-11 work recently, as the third-year quarterback has been cleared for action after tearing his ACL last year. Whether he plays this week against Miami is unclear, but the Falcons plan to get top players in this matchup, and Tua Tagovailoa will get a crack at his old team. The Dolphins are young and figuring out the pecking order under new head coach Jeff Hafley, so we should see some notable names in the mix on Friday. Atlanta is 1-1 in the preseason and Miami is 0-2.

The battle for MetLife Stadium sees the Jets "host" their roommates, the Giants. Both teams are looking to rebound after tough 2025 campaigns, and both squads have gotten key players onto the field this preseason. It's unclear how much – if at all – guys like Jaxson Dart and Geno Smith will play on Friday. Both New York clubs are 1-1 this preseason.

The Buccaneers got their starters in a decent bit last week, and coach Todd Bowles doesn't expect to play his starters much, if at all, against the Jaguars this week. The Jags are expected to follow suit as Liam Coen has kept his top players on the sidelines for most of the preseason. The Bucs are 2-0 this preseason, and the Jags are 1-1.

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The Bengals have gotten top players into the preseason more than you may have expected, but Joe Burrow and Co. are unlikely to see the field in the preseason finale with the Eagles. Philadelphia has typically rested starters in the preseason, and that's largely been the case this year and is unlikely to change for Friday's game. Cincinnati is 2-0 in the preseason and Philadelphia is 0-2.

The Cowboys host the Saints in an NFC battle in the final tune-up game before Week 1, and so far, neither side has gotten their top starters on the field in the preseason. New Orleans spent last year figuring out its quarterback situation, and it looks like the team is comfortable with Tyler Shough after a strong finish to the year. Dallas returns most of its top players from a year ago and will try to improve a defense that was the league's worst in 2025. New Orleans is 0-2 this preseason while Dallas has won both of its preseason matchups.

The "LaFleur Bowl" takes place this week as first-year head coach Mike LaFleur leads his Cardinals against older brother Matt's Packers. The two sides are participating in joint practices this week, which could be a sign that starters will get their work in during practice while resting in the actual preseason game. Green Bay is 1-1 in the preseason, while Arizona, which also played in the Hall of Fame Game, is 1-2.

The Chiefs almost always seem to rest starters in the preseason, and with Patrick Mahomes coming off a torn ACL, that's remained the case in 2026. The Seahawks are coming off a Super Bowl title and return nearly every key starter from last year's team, so they've also been resting starters this preseason. Both sides are 0-2 this preseason.

The Vikings settled their quarterback competition weeks ago by naming Kyler Murray the starter over J.J. McCarthy, and Murray, Justin Jefferson and other top starters should rest here against a Broncos team that also is expected to rest key players like Bo Nix on Friday. Both Minnesota and Denver are 1-1 this preseason.

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NFL preseason games on Saturday

The Lions have taken it easy with their top players all preseason long, and it doesn't look like that will change this week in Indianapolis. The Colts, on the other hand, will get most of their starters in for a series or two, but neither Daniel Jones nor Jonathan Taylor will suit up here. The Lions are 1-1 this preseason, while the Colts lost once and tied with the Patriots 13-13.

The Titans played their starters quite a bit last week against the Seahawks, so it looks like the reserves will do the heavy lifting on Saturday against the Bears. Chicago is expected to follow a similar approach after briefly playing starters like Caleb Williams last week. The Titans are 2-0 this preseason, while the Bears are 1-1.

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