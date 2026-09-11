With the first two games of the 2026 NFL schedule complete and the first jam-packed Sunday of NFL action set for Sept. 13, online sports betting apps are offering some strong promotional opportunities to kick off the action. Sunday features a 13-game NFL slate, including Ravens vs. Colts, Bills vs. Texans and Packers vs. Vikings. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen will be tested right away in a 1 p.m. ET contest against Houston's No. 2 scoring defense, which gave up just 17.3 points per game last season. The Bills are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Week 1 NFL odds, and you can find several online sports betting options below. Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook here and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

For the first time since the 2007 season, the Ravens will be led by someone other than John Harbaugh as head coach. Jesse Minter makes his Baltimore debut coaching Lamar Jackson, who is still seeking his first Super Bowl appearance. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Ravens vs. Colts odds in another top 1 p.m. ET contest. If you're wondering where to find the best NFL odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for NFL betting, you can read more below. They can help you figure out where to bet on the NFL.

Where to bet on NFL Week 1

DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365 and Hard Rock Bet all have "bet and get" offers for new users. The DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after a $5 wager. Bonus bets are delivered via eight bonus bets paid out within 21 days, as users will receive two bonus bet tokens every seven days.

The FanDuel promo code involves placing bets for seven straight days to maximize the bonus bet reward. The newest FanDuel promo code gives new users $50 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet each day for your first seven days, resulting in a maximum of $350 in bonus bets.

The Hard Rock Bet bonus code awards new users $100 in bonus bets, win or lose, after making a $5 bet. These bonus bets are paid out over five weeks as five $20 bonus bet tokens.

The bet365 bonus code is simple. Bet365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after a first bet of $10 or more, whether the first wager wins or loses.

The BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS has two offers for new users: up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. The offer depends on the state the user resides in.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 covers a user's first wager of the day for each of their first 10 days. Each bet is covered up to $100 each day for a maximum return of $1,000 in FanCash. Fanatics also offers a secondary, more straightforward option where users can get $350 in FanCash after betting $20. The FanCash is distributed over seven days.

And the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to double their winnings on 10 bets after signing up and betting $1 or more with their first wager. Caesars awards users 10 profit boost tokens after the first wager settles.

Betting on NFL Week 1

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Texans (+1.5) vs. Bills, 1 p.m. ET

"The Bills have a tough matchup to open the season, and I'm not sure why they're favored at some books," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "I make this line Texans -2.5 and believe Houston might be the better team this year. The Texans offense added David Montgomery and several offensive line pieces, while the defense remains one of the best in the league. The Bills are going through a defensive overhaul and the offense struggled against this defense in a loss last year started by Davis Mills. I'd take Houston up to -2 here."

Vikings (-1.5) vs. Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET

"I trust Kevin O'Connell to design an offense around Kyler Murray's strengths," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "While Murray's acquisition dominated offseason coverage, Minnesota made a defensive move that could prove almost as important, signing James Pierre. The former Steeler graded out last season as the NFL's top cover corner, per PFF. The Packers could get off to a slow start until their offensive line comes together and Micah Parsons returns."

Cowboys vs. Giants: Over 48.5 points, 8:20 p.m. ET

The Cowboys had the No. 5 scoring offense at 27.7 points per game last season and ranked last in scoring defense at 30.1 ppg, creating the exact formula that delivers Over results. The Over went 12-4-1 last season for Dallas, and the Cowboys return nearly an identical offense, including quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams. Meanwhile, the Giants ended their season with 34-point performances in both of Jaxson Dart's final two starts, including a game against Dallas. There's plenty of optimism around Dart entering his second NFL season. The model projects the Over to hit in 69% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.