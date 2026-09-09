The 2026 NFL season begins tonight with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the New England Patriots in a rematch of last year's Super Bowl. The Patriots will have the painful reminder pregame of that game's result during Seattle's championship ceremony on Wednesday ahead of an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Seahawks vs. Patriots will be one of the most popular NFL games on sports betting apps this season. Both the Patriots and Seahawks went 14-3 last season, creating a matchup with plenty of storylines and intrigue for betting on the NFL, and you can find several online sports betting options below. Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook here and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

Seattle is listed as a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Seahawks odds, with an over/under set at 44.5 points. The Seahawks went 6-2 at home last season, while the Patriots were 5-3 on the road. If you're wondering where to find the best NFL odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Patriots vs. Seahawks, you can read more below, along with picks on Seattle vs. New England. They can help you figure out where to bet on the NFL.

Where to bet on Seahawks vs. Patriots

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Betting on NFL Week 1

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Seahawks (-3.5)

The Seahawks had the best record in the NFC at 14-3 last season, and they went 6-2 at home. They return the majority of their top talent from last year's Super Bowl championship run, highlighted by the quarterback-wide receiver duo of Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Seattle won all three of its postseason games by at least four points, capped off by a 29-13 Super Bowl victory over the Patriots. The Seahawks had the No. 1 scoring defense, allowing just 16.9 points per game last season. The model expects another strong start for Seattle, backing the Seahawks to cover in 64% of simulations.

Drake Maye, Under 228.5 passing yards

The New England quarterback averaged 258.5 passing yards per game last season, but he didn't face many defenses like Seattle's. The Seahawks led the NFL in scoring defense at 17.2 points per game allowed and allowed just 193.9 passing yards per game. Maye threw for 295 yards in the Super Bowl, but the majority of that came in the second half when Seattle had control of the game. Maye was 9 of 22 for 88 yards in the first half. The model projects Maye for 218 passing yards on Wednesday. Bet on NFL Week 1 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

AJ Barner, Seahawks, Over 24.5 receiving yards (-110)

"I like this spot for AJ Barner, who looks like an ascending player for the defending champion Seattle Seahawks," SportsLine player prop expert Alex Selesnick, aka PropStarz, said. "Barner had a strong rookie season and was a reliable target for Sam Darnold. He dealt with numerous injuries, which were addressed in the offseason. New Seahawks OC Brian Fleury, who served as the TE coach in San Francisco for the last four seasons, figures to feature the position more. There is minimal target competition after JSN. The Patriots did give up above-average production to opposing tight ends last season." Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.