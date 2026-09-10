The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are set to collide in an NFC West battle on Thursday night in Melbourne, Australia. Football fans will be scouring online sports betting apps to try and find the best value before placing their Rams vs. 49ers bets. There are hundreds of online sports betting options available for 49ers vs. Rams, including NFL betting lines like spreads, totals, and player props involving the likes of Matthew Stafford, Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and Kyren Williams. Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook here and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

The 49ers vs. Rams is set to kick off at 8:35 p.m. ET. The latest NFL betting odds list the Rams as 3.5-point favorites, with an over/under of 47.5 points. If you're wondering where to find the best NFL odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for NFL betting, you can read more below. They can help you figure out where to bet on the NFL.

Where to bet on Rams vs. 49ers

DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365 and Hard Rock Bet all have "bet and get" offers for new users. The DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after a $5 wager. Bonus bets are delivered via eight bonus bets paid out within 21 days, as users will receive two bonus bet tokens every seven days.

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Betting on NFL Week 1

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Rams (-3.5)

The Rams are the clear favorites to win this year's Super Bowl, with odds double the next lowest team in the field. The older team should be at its healthiest for the opener, which could bring the best out of players like Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams and the newly acquired Myles Garrett. The Rams went 12-5 last season, and that's before adding Garrett, arguably the best defensive player in the NFL, this offseason. Stafford won his first NFL MVP last season, leading the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns. Playing at age 37 last season, Stafford proved he has plenty of talent left. The model projects the Rams to cover in 55% of simulations.

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Under 60.5 Total Rushing Yards

"I was a big Christian McCaffrey supporter heading into 2025 and believed he would stay healthy and excel," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "I'm on the other side of the fence this season. After 450 touches last year, I expect the 30-year-old RB to wear down and potentially see reduced workloads early in the season. Last year against the Rams, CMC combined for only 87 yards rushing and did a lot more damage in the passing game. With Los Angeles' defensive line much stronger this year, the 49ers would be smart to throw their running back the ball instead of running him into the line. Either way, I think LA holds McCaffrey to under 50 rushing yards in Australia." Bet on NFL Week 1 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Over 2.5 receptions

"After a one year stopover in DC, Deebo Samuel makes his return to the Bay this season," SportsLine player prop expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He'll enter a 49ers pass-catching corps that's riddled with injuries and question marks heading into Week 1, with George Kittle making his quick return from an Achilles tear, and Mike Evans and Christian McCaffrey both dealing with soft tissue ailments this offseason. Deebo, a low average depth-of-target connoisseur, is likely to move around Kyle Shanahan's offense, giving Brock Purdy quick options. With the Rams sporting one of the better defensive lines the sport has seen, quick options will be en vogue for the 49ers." Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.