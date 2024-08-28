Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
How to bet on North Dakota State vs. Colorado
Check out the top sportsbooks and promos currently around, which you may want to use on the Colorado-North Dakota St. matchup on Aug. 29.
|WHO
|North Dakota State @ Colorado
|WHERE
|Folsom Field | Boulder, Colorado
|WHEN
|Thursday August 29th, 8:00 p.m. EST
|HOW
|ESPN, ESPN+
Year two of Coach Prime is set to begin in Boulder, Colorado and the hype is once again palpable. In its first season under Deion Sanders, Colorado stunned everyone, winning its first three games including a massive upset over TCU in the season opener. The program then fell back to Earth, losing 8 of their final 9 games. The hope in Boulder is that the Buffaloes are more consistently competitive this season as the program continues to develop under Sanders’ leadership. The season opener won’t be easy as they face a North Dakota State team that has consistently proven to be one of the top FCS programs in the country.
How to bet on North Dakota State vs. Colorado
Bettors won’t have to wait until the weekend for this game, as it’s one of the first games of the week on Thursday. Couple that with the hype around the Colorado program and the fact the game is on national television, and there will likely be plenty of betting action. When betting this game, there are certain factors you should be looking out for at sportsbooks.
Comparing the best sportsbooks
If you’re only using one sportsbook to bet, you may be costing yourself value. Not only does each sportsbook have unique features and offerings that set them apart, but they also have different lines posted for each game. Sports betting is heavily reliant on getting the best number possible when it comes to lines and odds. The difference between a winning bettor and a losing bettor is often negligible, meaning every half point or difference in price matters.
Below is a table featuring the current odds at some of the top sportsbooks:
|Market
|FanDuel
|DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Caesars
|Colorado Spread
|-9.5 (-118)
|-9.5 (-112)
|-9.5 (-110)
|-10 (-110)
|North Dakota St. Spread
|+9.5 (-104)
|+9.5 (-108)
|+9.5 (-110)
|+10 (-110)
|Colorado Moneyline
|-430
|-360
|-350
|-420
|North Dakota St. Moneyline
|+330
|+285
|+270
|+320
|Over
|Over 59.5 (-115)
|Over 60.5 (-108)
|Over 59.5 (-110)
|Over 60.5 (-110)
|Under
|Under 59.5 (-105)
|Under 60.5 (-112)
|Under 59.5 (-110)
|Under 60.5 (-110)
As you can see, there’s certainly some disparity in the pricing for this game across different sportsbooks. If you bet North Dakota State to pull off the upset at BetMGM sportsbook instead of FanDuel, you’d be leaving $60 in potential profit on the table on a $100 bet. If you’re looking towards the total, you can get an extra point depending on which way you lean and which sportsbook you use.
Comparing the best sportsbook promos
While comparing odds across sportsbooks can lead to small edges and advantages, there’s another way to help potentially boost your bankroll. Signing up for multiple sportsbooks means taking advantage of multiple sign-up promos, which is usually a positive for bettors.
Common promotion types include bet-and-get promotions and first bet insurance promotions. Depending on your needs as a bettor, you can claim either type of promotion at multiple sportsbooks.
|Sportsbook
|Offer
|FanDuel
|Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket
|DraftKings
|Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets plus one month of NFL+ Premium
|BetMGM
|Get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first bet
|Caesars
|If your first cash bet loses, get it back as a bonus bet, up to $1,000
Not only can you earn bonus bets with a sign-up offer, you can take advantage of free access to premium subscription streaming services to help prepare for the NFL season. There are multiple options available, so feel free to try out the sportsbooks of your choice and their promos.
Betting insights on the game
Last season, Colorado opened their campaign as a three-touchdown underdog against TCU. They shocked the world and pulled off the upset. This time around, they’re a substantial favorite. Colorado was a favorite in just three games last season. While they won all three games, they went just 1-1-1 against the spread in those contests.
Overall, Colorado was good to bettors who backed them in 2023. Despite a 4-8 overall record, they went 7-4-1 against the number.
North Dakota State is one of the top FCS programs in the country. They lost to Montana in double overtime of the FCS semi-final last season. The Bison are 9-4 all-time against FBS opponents, but have played just one such game since 2016. In their most recent FBS matchup in 2022, they lost to Arizona by a score of 31-28.
For a more detailed preview and prediction, make sure to check out Sportsline.