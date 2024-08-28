Check out the top sportsbooks and promos currently around, which you may want to use on the Colorado-North Dakota St. matchup on Aug. 29.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO North Dakota State @ Colorado WHERE Folsom Field | Boulder, Colorado WHEN Thursday August 29th, 8:00 p.m. EST HOW ESPN, ESPN+

Year two of Coach Prime is set to begin in Boulder, Colorado and the hype is once again palpable. In its first season under Deion Sanders, Colorado stunned everyone, winning its first three games including a massive upset over TCU in the season opener. The program then fell back to Earth, losing 8 of their final 9 games. The hope in Boulder is that the Buffaloes are more consistently competitive this season as the program continues to develop under Sanders’ leadership. The season opener won’t be easy as they face a North Dakota State team that has consistently proven to be one of the top FCS programs in the country.

How to bet on North Dakota State vs. Colorado

Bettors won’t have to wait until the weekend for this game, as it’s one of the first games of the week on Thursday. Couple that with the hype around the Colorado program and the fact the game is on national television, and there will likely be plenty of betting action. When betting this game, there are certain factors you should be looking out for at sportsbooks.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Comparing the best sportsbooks

If you’re only using one sportsbook to bet, you may be costing yourself value. Not only does each sportsbook have unique features and offerings that set them apart, but they also have different lines posted for each game. Sports betting is heavily reliant on getting the best number possible when it comes to lines and odds. The difference between a winning bettor and a losing bettor is often negligible, meaning every half point or difference in price matters.

Below is a table featuring the current odds at some of the top sportsbooks:

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Caesars Colorado Spread -9.5 (-118) -9.5 (-112) -9.5 (-110) -10 (-110) North Dakota St. Spread +9.5 (-104) +9.5 (-108) +9.5 (-110) +10 (-110) Colorado Moneyline -430 -360 -350 -420 North Dakota St. Moneyline +330 +285 +270 +320 Over Over 59.5 (-115) Over 60.5 (-108) Over 59.5 (-110) Over 60.5 (-110) Under Under 59.5 (-105) Under 60.5 (-112) Under 59.5 (-110) Under 60.5 (-110)

As you can see, there’s certainly some disparity in the pricing for this game across different sportsbooks. If you bet North Dakota State to pull off the upset at BetMGM sportsbook instead of FanDuel, you’d be leaving $60 in potential profit on the table on a $100 bet. If you’re looking towards the total, you can get an extra point depending on which way you lean and which sportsbook you use.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Comparing the best sportsbook promos

While comparing odds across sportsbooks can lead to small edges and advantages, there’s another way to help potentially boost your bankroll. Signing up for multiple sportsbooks means taking advantage of multiple sign-up promos, which is usually a positive for bettors.

Common promotion types include bet-and-get promotions and first bet insurance promotions. Depending on your needs as a bettor, you can claim either type of promotion at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Offer FanDuel Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket DraftKings Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets plus one month of NFL+ Premium BetMGM Get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first bet Caesars If your first cash bet loses, get it back as a bonus bet, up to $1,000

Not only can you earn bonus bets with a sign-up offer, you can take advantage of free access to premium subscription streaming services to help prepare for the NFL season. There are multiple options available, so feel free to try out the sportsbooks of your choice and their promos.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Betting insights on the game

Last season, Colorado opened their campaign as a three-touchdown underdog against TCU. They shocked the world and pulled off the upset. This time around, they’re a substantial favorite. Colorado was a favorite in just three games last season. While they won all three games, they went just 1-1-1 against the spread in those contests.

Overall, Colorado was good to bettors who backed them in 2023. Despite a 4-8 overall record, they went 7-4-1 against the number.

North Dakota State is one of the top FCS programs in the country. They lost to Montana in double overtime of the FCS semi-final last season. The Bison are 9-4 all-time against FBS opponents, but have played just one such game since 2016. In their most recent FBS matchup in 2022, they lost to Arizona by a score of 31-28.