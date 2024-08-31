How to bet on Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Explore the top sportsbooks and welcome bonuses, which you can use to bet on the Fighting Irish vs. Aggies matchup

WHAT No. 7 Notre Dame vs No. 20 Texas A&M WHERE Kyle Field; College Station, Texas WHEN Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET HOW ABC, ESPN+

Texas A&M kicks off the Mike Elko era with a primetime showdown on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET) against No. 7 Notre Dame at Kyle Field. The Aggies, seeking to turn the page on Jimbo Fisher’s underwhelming tenure, are ranked 20th in the AP preseason poll.

The Fighting Irish, coming off back-to-back bowl wins under Marcus Freeman, have a new quarterback in Duke transfer Riley Leonard. Expectations remain lofty, with oddsmakers pegging them as one of the favorites to compete for a national title.

As one of three Week 1 games pairing ranked teams, this matchup figures to have longstanding playoff implications. Texas A&M opened as a slight favorite, though the odds may fluctuate as kickoff approaches.

How to bet on Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

Notre Dame and Texas A&M is one of Saturday’s marquee games, and there’s plenty of ways for bettors to cash in. Whether it’s the spread, money line or point total, there is a lot to consider when assessing the odds.

Comparing the best sportsbooks

No matter what sport you’re betting on, it’s important to hunt for value. With such little margin between winning and losing, finding the best odds is an opportune way to maximize your earnings.

You may be limited depending on where you live, but don’t worry. These days, most states with legalized sports betting offer multiple options for customers.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds being offered by four of the most widely used sportsbooks.

Market FanDuel BetMGM DraftKings Caesars Notre Dame +2.5 (-102) +3 (-115) +3 (-112) +3 (-110) Texas A&M -2.5 (-120) -3 (-105) -3 (-108) -3 (-110) Notre Dame money line +126 +125 +124 +130 Texas A&M money line -152 -150 -148 -155 Over Over 46.5 (-110) Over 46.5 (-110) Over 46.5 (-110) Over 46.5 (-110) Under Under 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110)

FanDuel sportsbook lists Texas A&M as a 2.5-point favorite, while the three competing sportsbooks have the Aggies as -3. The total, meanwhile, is the same across the board: 46.5.

Bettors who take FanDuel’s odds will avoid having to settle for a push should the Aggies win by a field goal. Oftentimes, that’s the subtle difference between profit and no profit.

DraftKings, meanwhile, is offering the best value on the Texas A&M money line. While your bet would still cash if you took the Aggies to win outright at other books, it’d be at the expense of a few extra dollars.

Again, that’s why it’s important to compare markets.

Comparing the best sportsbook promos

Are you looking to bet on football? If you’re a new customer, you may want to take advantage of the various promotions being offered by sportsbooks. As an incentive for signing up, sportsbooks often reward new users with bonus bets, site credits and more. These promotions generally require only small deposits and are quick and easy ways for bettors to build bankroll.

The most common sign-up offers are “bet and get” promos and “first-bet insurance” promos. A “bet and get” promo will usually pay in bet credits after you make your first deposit and place a bet. In some cases, they’ll package those credits with another perk — for example, a brief subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. A “first-bet insurance” promo, meanwhile, may return your first bet at equal value following registration.

Here’s a peak at what a few sportsbooks are now offering.

Sportsbok Offer FanDuel Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket BetMGM Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first wager DraftKings Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets and a month subscription of NFL+ Premium Caesars If your first bet loses, get it back as a bonus bet, up to $1,000

FanDuel and DraftKings are giving new customers subscriptions to NFL streaming services on top of bonus bets, simply for registering and making a $5 bet. NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+ Premium are both convenient ways for bettors to follow their favorite team, making these promos very appealing.

Some customers, however, may prefer the promos from BetMGM and Caesars, which reward bettors with a bonus bet of equal value if their initial wager loses. Perhaps these offers are more intriguing to customers who are less interested in NFL streaming services.

Betting insights on Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

If the Aggies intend to compete for a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff — which is tripling from four to 12 schools — they best not miss this chance to bolster their resume. They went only 12-13 over the last two seasons, but Elko’s presence raises optimism for a turnaround.

Elko was the Aggies’ defensive coordinator from 2018-21 before leaving for Duke, where he won 16 games in two seasons and was named the ACC Coach of the Year in 2022.

He’ll go against a familiar face in Leonard, who transferred from Duke last December. Leonard’s talent and experience bode well for the Fighting Irish, though he needs to stay healthy after injuries plagued him a year ago. Freeman — who is 7-4 against ranked opponents, including 2-3 on the road — needs Leonard to come through.