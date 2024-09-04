Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
How to bet on Packers vs. Eagles Week 1
If you are looking to bet on the first-ever NFL game in Brazil this Friday, here are some tips.
|WHO
|Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|WHERE
|Corinthians Arena | Sao Paulo, Brazil
|WHEN
|Friday, September 6, at 8:15 p.m. EST
|HOW
|Peacock
For the first time in NFL history, a game will be played on Friday night of the first week of the season when the Green Bay Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
This will also be the first-ever NFL game in Brazil, and the earliest in the season that the NFL has ever hosted an international game. The league chose a premier matchup for such a high-profile game, as the Eagles and the Packers were both playoff teams last year and are two of the top NFC Super Bowl contenders this season.
How to bet on Packers vs. Eagles
This matchup should generate plenty of attention from the sports betting community. Not only is it a nationally televised primetime game, it also features two of the best teams in the league and two ascending star quarterbacks in the Packers’ Jordan Love and the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts.
Online sportsbooks will treat this game like they do most other primetime games on Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights, offering several unique promos and betting options. Let’s discuss some details about betting on this Packers vs. Eagles matchup.
Comparing the best sportsbooks
When placing any sports bet, it is always a good idea to compare the betting lines and odds at several different sportsbooks. Shopping around for the best odds is a fundamental best practice which helps sports bettors maximize their success. It can be the difference between winning or losing a bet and also helps you to earn the highest potential profits if and when you win.
While betting odds and betting lines will look very similar for most betting markets across different sportsbooks, they are rarely exactly the same across the industry. Sportsbooks set their odds partially based on how the public – and especially sharp bettors – are betting. Their goal is to have roughly equal amounts of money wagered on both sides of any bet, so they do not take too big a loss if one side wins. That means if one sportsbook is getting more action on a certain bet, it will adjust its odds for that bet while other sportsbooks will not.
Even a small difference in the odds can have a big impact on one’s overall betting profits, and that difference adds up as one places more bets. Let’s look at an example with the current betting lines and associated odds for Packers vs. Eagles at some of the top sportsbooks:
All odds current at time of publication
|Market
|FanDuel
|DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Caesars
|Packers spread
|+3 (-120)
|+3 (-115)
|+2.5 (+100)
|+2.5 (+100)
|Eagles spread
|-3 (-102)
|-3 (-105)
|-2.5 (-120)
|-2.5 (-120)
|Packers moneyline
|+128
|+124
|+125
|+122
|Eagles moneyline
|-152
|-148
|-150
|-145
|Over
|Over 48.5 (-118)
|Over 48.5 (-112)
|Over 48.5 (-115)
|Over 49.0 (-110)
|Under
|Under 48.5 (-104)
|Under 48.5 (-108)
|Under 48.5 (-105)
|Under 49.0 (-110)
The most important difference to notice in these lines is in the point spread. Both BetMGM and Caesars have set the line at 2.5, while FanDuel and DraftKings sportsbook have set it at an even three points. If you bet on the Eagles against the spread and they win the game by exactly three points, then your bet would be a push at FanDuel or DraftKings, but it would be a winner at BetMGM or Caesars.
Three is a key betting number in football because so many games are decided by three points (think about a team kicking a late field goal in a tie game). That makes the difference between 2.5 and 3.0 a significant difference in the spread. The difference between 2.5 and 3.0 is more significant than the same 0.5-point difference between say 5.0 and 5.5, because it’s significantly less common for a game to be decided by five points.
If you want to take the Packers with the points, your best option is betting at DraftKings where you get the extra 0.5 points on the spread, and the odds are slightly better than at FanDuel (-115 vs. -120). On the other hand, if you are confident enough to bet on the Packers’ spread at 2.5 points instead of 3.0, you will get a slightly better payout with the +100 odds at either BetMGM or Caesars.
Comparing the best sportsbook promos you can get
Some sports bettors may find themselves looking to register for a new sportsbook account before betting on Packers vs. Eagles. This may apply to you if you do not have any sportsbook accounts, or if you do not have accounts with every top sportsbook in your state. Either way, if you are looking to create a new sportsbook account, it’s very important to some research on the current sportsbook promotions before signing up.
Sportsbooks are always offering promotions exclusively for new customers to incentivize them to sign up and to place their first bets. These promotions can vary throughout the year, so here are some of the current welcome bonuses at four of the best online sportsbooks:
|Sportsbook
|Current Welcome Offer
|FanDuel
|Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets, plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket
|DraftKings
|Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets, plus one month of NFL+ Premium
|BetMGM
|Get up to $1,500 back as bonus bets if your first real-money bet loses
|Caesars
|Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if your first real-money bet loses
The two most common types of welcome bonuses are “Bet and Get” promotions and “First Bet Insurance” promotions. FanDuel and DraftKings are currently offering the former, while BetMGM and Caesars are offering the latter. The “Bet and Get” promotions provide a certain dollar value in bonus bets after you place your first bet over a certain minimum (currently $5).
With a “First Bet Insurance” promotion, if your first real-money bet loses, you can receive bonus bets equal to the amount of your bet, up to a certain limit. These promotions require a larger initial deposit to get the full value from the promotion, so bettors who want to make a smaller initial deposit may prefer the “Bet and Get” promotions.
Right now, FanDuel and DraftKings are also offering an additional benefit as part of their sign-up bonuses. For a limited time, new users at those sportsbooks can get a free trial of two popular NFL streaming services (as noted in the table above). Most welcome offers only provide a dollar-value benefit, so customers can get the most value from a sign-up bonus when these types of additional benefits are available.
Betting insights on Packers vs. Eagles
The Eagles and Packers could not have had more different finishes to the 2023 regular season. After starting out 10-1 and looking like they could make a return trip to the Super Bowl, the Eagles suffered a historic collapse down the stretch, losing six of their final seven games. The Packers were facing some serious questions about QB Jordan Love after starting out 3-6, but then won seven of their next nine games before falling short in the NFC Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers.
That creates some intriguing storylines for this Week 1 game. Have the Eagles resolved all the issues that plagued them down the stretch last season? How will Jordan Love build on his scorching hot finish to last season after signing a new $220 million contract this offseason? Based on how last season ended, it might be surprising that the Eagles are favored in this game, but this is a new season and these teams are both very different from last year’s squads.
Why to bet on the Packers
Over the final eight games of the 2023 regular season, Jordan Love completed 70.3% of his passes for 268.8 yards per game and threw 20 touchdowns compared to just one interception. If he carries that over into 2024, the Packers will have one of the best offenses in the league, especially after upgrading from Aaron Jones to Josh Jacobs in the backfield. The Eagles had the worst defense in the league over the second half of last season, and while they should be better with some roster changes and new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, slowing down Love and Jacobs will be a major test for that unit.
Why to bet on the Eagles
Oddsmakers don’t believe the Eagles’ collapse at the end of last season will carry over to this year. Otherwise, they would not be making them the third-biggest Super Bowl favorites in the NFC, ahead of the Packers. They also would not be making them 3-point favorites against Green Bay on a neutral field. Prior to that collapse, the Eagles had been the best team in the NFC for a season and a half. They added Saquon Barkley to arguably the best group of offensive playmakers in the league, and if the defense can just be average, then they will once again be one of the strongest teams in the NFL.