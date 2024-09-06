How to bet on No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan

Here are some betting insights and tips for betting on the Longhorns-Wolverines matchup, which you can do at top sportsbooks

The marquee matchup of Week 2 of the 2024 college football season features a heavyweight showdown between No. 3 Texas and No. 10 Michigan. This is just the second all-time meeting between these two storied programs, with the first one being the legendary 2004 Rose Bowl in which Vince Young led Texas to victory.

WHO No. 3 Texas vs. No. 10 Michigan WHERE Michigan Stadium | Ann Arbor, Michigan WHEN Saturday, September 7 at 12:00 p.m. EST HOW FOX

The Longhorns looked dominant in a 52-0 win over Colorado State last week, while Michigan struggled to pull away from Fresno State until late in the fourth quarter of their 30-10 victory. Both of these teams were in the College Football Playoffs last season, and this game will have major implications for either team to return in the expanded format in 2024.

How to bet on Texas vs. Michigan

All eyes will be on Texas and Michigan this weekend, as both College Gameday and Big Noon Kickoff are setting up their broadcasts in Ann Arbor. With so much attention focused on this game, sportsbooks are sure to generate plenty of betting action as well. Let’s dive into the betting odds and how to bet on Texas vs. Michigan this Saturday.

Comparing the best sportsbooks

In sports betting, getting the best odds is almost as important as picking a winning bet. That’s why sports bettors should always check the odds at multiple sportsbooks before placing any bets. Comparing the betting lines and odds at several different sportsbooks can be the difference between winning or losing a bet and can help you optimize your profits when you win.

Sportsbooks use several different factors when calculating their betting odds, but arguably the most important factor is how bettors – especially professional bettors – are betting on each game. Sportsbooks always want to avoid taking too big of a loss if one side of a bet wins, so they will adjust their odds to try to get a similar amount of money wagered on each side. Since betting activity will vary from one sportsbook to the next, this can lead to small differences in the odds at each sportsbook.

The difference may seem small, but it can have a big impact on betting outcomes. That difference gets amplified when bettors place bigger bets or a higher volume of bets. Let’s discuss this in the context of the current betting lines and betting odds for Texas vs. Michigan at some of top college football sportsbooks:

Odds are subject to change.

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Caesars Texas spread -7.5 (-105) -7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-105) -7.5 (-110) Michigan spread +7.5 (-115) +7.5 (-110) +7.5 (-115) +7.5 (-110) Texas moneyline -310 -278 -300 -305 Michigan moneyline +245 +225 +240 +240 Over Over 42.5 (-110) Over 42 (-112) Over 42.5 (-110) Over 42.5 (-110) Under Under 42.5 (-110) Under 42 (-108) Under 42.5 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110)

These odds all look very similar, but there are a few important differences worth noticing. The biggest difference is with the total (or Over/Under), where DraftKings has set the line at 42 while the other three sportsbooks have set it at 42.5. Bettors looking to bet the Over should place their bets at DraftKings, since a total of exactly 42 points would be a push, while it would be a losing bet at the other sportsbooks. On the other hand, betting the Under at DraftKings would not be advisable, since a total of 42 would be a winner at the other sportsbooks, but would just be a push at DraftKings.

Comparing the best sportsbook promos

Getting the best betting odds is not the only way to extract value from sports betting. Claiming sportsbook promotions is also very prudent, especially for new customers. Most sportsbooks offer some type of bonus to new customers as an incentive to sign up and place their first bets. Any sports bettors that are signing up for a new sportsbook should do some research into the current welcome offers before signing up. Here are the current offers from some of the top online sportsbooks:

Sportsbook Current Welcome Offer FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets, plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket DraftKings Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets, plus one month of NFL+ premium BetMGM Get up to $1,500 back as bonus bets if your first real-money bet loses Caesars Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if your first real-money bet loses

These promotions fall into two common categories. FanDuel and DraftKings are offering “Bet and Get” promotions, where customers receive bonus bets totaling a certain predefined value after placing their first real-money bets of at least $5 (although that minimum bet can change). This type of promotion is good for any customers that do not want to make a large initial deposit, since only $5 is needed to get up to $250 in value.

BetMGM’s and Caesars’ promotions offer “first bet insurance,” where customers receive bonus bets equal to the amount of their first bet (up to a certain limit) if their first bet loses. These promotions can offer a larger value in the form of bonus bets (up to $1,500 at BetMGM, compared $200 or $250 at FanDuel or DraftKings, respectively). However, they require a larger initial deposit and real-money wager to extract the maximum value. In addition, customers receive the benefits of these “Bet and Get” promotions regardless of whether their first bet wins or loses.

For a limited time, FanDuel and DraftKings are also offering an additional benefit with a free trial of one of two popular NFL streaming services. Welcome bonuses usually only offer a dollar-value benefit, so these additional perks make the current welcome offers more rewarding than most other bonuses offered throughout the year.

Betting insights on Texas vs. Michigan

Last week against Fresno State, Michigan looked like it was feeling the losses of coach Jim Harbaugh and several key players from its national title team. New QB Davis Warren was just 15-for-25 for 118 yards, and star running back Donovan Edwards gained only 27 yards on 2.5 yards per carry. The offense scored only 23 points against Fresno State, and now they face a Texas defense that looked dominant in week 1.

Here are a few insights to keep in mind when betting on Texas vs. Michigan:

Michigan has won a Big Ten record 29-straight regular season games. It has also won 23 straight home games.

Michigan is 9-6 against the spread in its last 15 games, but it is 0-1 this season.

The spread in this game was Texas -3.5 before last week, but jumped to -7.5 after each team’s first games.

The Under is 6-4 in Michigan’s last 10 home games and 4-1 in Texas’ last five road games

Why to bet on Texas

While it was just one game against subpar competition, Texas looked like it was clicking on all cylinders last week. The Quinn Ewers-led offense moved the ball effortlessly, and the defense held Colorado State to just 192 total yards. Ewers has even more weapons this season thanks to several key transfers, and should be able to do enough against a tough Michigan defense.

Why to bet on Michigan

Michigan may have looked sluggish in their first game under new head coach Sherrone Moore, but they are still one of the best teams in the country. They also have one of the top home-field advantages in college football, and the atmosphere in the Big House could be just what they need to take a big step up from last week’s performance. The offense may not be as potent as it was last year, but it will get better with experience, and the defense is still dominant enough to give the Wolverines a chance against just about any opponent.