The annual Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 5, for the 112th installment of the highly-anticipated cycling event, which means there are plenty of opportunities for Tour de France betting at some of the top betting apps. Tadej Pogacar is the -290 favorite, according to the latest 2025 Tour de France odds, but it's Tim Merlier who is the +150 favorite to win Stage 1, which takes place Saturday at Lille Métropole. Here, we'll break down the best available 2025 Tour de France sportsbook promos, as well as a look at the latest odds and the types of bets you can make on this event.

Finding the best US sportsbook for Tour de France betting

The first step in betting on the Tour de France is finding the right sportsbook. It's also important to note that bettors do not have to stick with just one sportsbook when partaking in Tour de France betting. One of the best ways to maximize value in betting is to shop around different sportsbooks to find the best available odds.

For example, a bettor may want to back one racer to win this year's Tour de France, and that cyclist may be +750 at one book and +900 at another. In this scenario, it'd be better to place this bet at the latter sportsbook, given there are longer odds that would give the bettor a larger return should their bet win.

2025 Tour de France odds

This year's Tour de France features the two most recent winners in Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar (2020, 2021, 2024) and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard (2022, 2023). Those two are the resounding favorites to win this year's event at DraftKings Sportsbook. Below are odds for all racers who have 100-1 (+10000) or shorter odds to win this year's Tour de France as of Thursday, July 3.

Cyclist Odds via DraftKings odds (odds subject to change) Tadej Pogacar -290 Jonas Vingegaard +250 Remco Evenepoel +1000 Joao Almeida +1800 Primoz Roglic +2800 Florian Lipowitz +3000 Matteo Jorgenson +4000 Felix Gall +10000 Simon Yates +10000

Types of bets offered for 2025 Tour de France betting

Betting on the Tour de France winner isn't the only wager you can make at Tour de France betting apps. In terms of a racer's place/finish, you can also wager on whether they will finish in the top five or top 10. Additionally, there are head-to-head Tour de France prop bets where you choose which of two listed racers you believe will finish ahead of the other. The Tour de France also has 21 stages, and you can bet on the winner of each stage.

There are also different classifications that can be bet on: points, mountain, team and young rider classifications. For points classification, points are given to riders based on stage finishes and winning intermediate sprints within a stage. Mountain classification is a points system centered around the riders who reach mountain summits first. Team classification is which team performs the best overall. It is calculated by adding the times of each team's three top finishers per stage. There are also team time trials, which are determined by the time of a team's fifth racer finishing, or the team's last rider if they have fewer than five members. The young rider classification is the racer 26 years old or younger who has the best finish.

While you can place bets before the event begins on Saturday, July 5, you can also partake in Tour de France live betting before, during, or after different stages of the event, meaning there are plenty of Tour de France betting strategies to implement.

Responsible gaming

Whether you're an experienced bettor or a novice, it's critical to practice responsible gaming across all sportsbooks. These top sportsbooks all offer tools and resources for bettors to utilize, such as time and wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion and more. Some additional responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous, and you can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).