How to bet on the 2026 Brickyard 400: Where to bet, top betting sites, apps, promos for NASCAR at Indianapolis

Which NASCAR Cup Series driver will kiss the bricks this year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway? After decades of familiar faces taking the title at the famed raceway, the 2026 Brickyard 400 could be wide open. Bubba Wallace returns as defending champion, and Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson are the only other previous winners in the 2026 Brickyard 400 starting lineup. Carson Hocevar will be on the pole.

Six drivers have won the Brickyard 400 at least twice, so the atmosphere is primed for another new champion to emerge. The green flag is set to drop at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, with TNT set to broadcast the race. If you're wondering how to bet the Brickyard 400 or where to bet the Brickyard 400, this NASCAR betting guide will show you. Bet on the 2026 Brickyard 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook here and get $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

Denny Hamlin is the +350 favorite in the 2026 Brickyard 400 odds, with five other drivers priced shorter than 10-1. Tyler Reddick is +550 at DraftKings, followed by Larson (+700), Ryan Blaney (+700) and William Byron (+900). Wallace is +1200 to repeat as champion, with Chase Elliott also at +1200 behind Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe, both at +1000. If you're looking to bet on the Brickyard 400, you need to see the best sportsbook promos available at the top betting sites.

Where to bet on the Brickyard 400

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How to bet on the 2026 Brickyard 400

The first couple of decades at the Brickyard were dominated by drivers like Gordon, who won the 400 five times, Johnson (four wins) and Kevin Harvick (three). Six drivers have won 18 of the 29 Sprint Cup races on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with Tony Stewart, Kyle Busch and Dale Jarrett all winning it twice.

Larson won in 2024, after the Brickyard 400's three-year hiatus when the Verizon 200 took its place and was run on a combined road course. Wallace then took his third career victory last year. Wallace has yet to post another victory, but he has nine top-10 finishes in 20 races this season, including three in the top five. Larson is second only to Cup Series leader Denny Hamlin in laps led but is sixth in the standings despite 11 top-10 finishes and eight in the top five. Bet on the 2026 Brickyard 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook here and get $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

2026 Brickyard 400 odds (via DraftKings)

Denny Hamlin +350

Tyler Reddick +550

Ryan Blaney +700

Kyle Larson +700

William Byron +900

Christopher Bell +1000

Chase Briscoe +1000

Chase Elliott +1200

Bubba Wallace +1200

Joey Logano +1600

Ty Gibbs +1700

Chris Buescher +2000

Carson Hocevar +2200

Hamlin and Reddick have been the dominant drivers so far this season, with the former leading the Cup Series standings and boasting four victories. Reddick has won five times, three of those consecutively to kick off the season, and is second in the standings. His most recent victory came at Kansas in April. Reddick has won at the Brickyard before, back in the 2022 Verizon 200 on the road course. He crashed out in last year's 400 but finished in the top 10 in his previous two tries (2020, 2024).

Hamlin has four victories since Reddick's last one, including the All-Star Race and three in a row from late May to mid June. He finished third last year after being knocked out early his previous two trips. The 45 year old has run 17 times at Indy and has nine top-10 finishes, six of those in the top five. He also finished as the runner-up to Joey Logano at the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro last week. Bet on the 2026 Brickyard 400 at BetMGM and get bonus bets:

Only three of the last 10 Brickyard 400s were won by the driver who led the most laps, and the final lead change came in the last eight laps in five of the past eight. Six of those went to overtime, including the past three, and the final green-flag run was less than 10 laps in all eight of those.

Wallace looked to be running away with last year's race before rain brought it to a halt. Once it restarted, Larson was hot on his tail, but Wallace held him off through two overtime restarts despite being alarmingly low on fuel. The two seasons since the race returned from its hiatus, fuel management has played a major role. And the chaos at the end can make for an interesting day for both drivers and bettors who have to sweat things out before the checkered flag.

Of course, Larson is the only driver to finish in the top two at the Brickyard since it returned, and he has finished in the top 10 five times in eight Brickyard 400 runs. Wallace has the best average running position since the 400's return (7.3), and his 11.2 average finish at Indy is his best at any of the series' regular tracks.

Despite the race lacking a consistent threat lately, it still has a big impact on the season and has a history of being won by the sport's bigger names. Of the 17 Brickyard winners, 11 have won a Cup Series championship, and the race winner has gone on to claim that season's title nine times. That latter list doesn't include Larson, who won his championship in 2021.

Blaney has the most top-10 finishes in the Cup Series this season, posting 15 in the first 21 races. He has two victories -- at Phoenix and Atlanta -- and his 491 laps led trail only Hamlin (863) and Larson (637). The 32 year old has 19 career victories, and his best run at Indy resulted in a third-place finish in the 2024 return to the oval. He has finished in the top 10 three of the past four years, getting knocked out with vehicle damage in 2020. Blaney has finished 12th or better all five times he has finished the Brickyard 400. He has crashed out twice in addition to the 2020 exit. Bet on the 2026 Brickyard 400 at FanDuel and get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens:

Logano comes in off the victory but still sits 15th in the Cup Series standings because he has just three top-five finishes and seven in the top 10. He has failed to finish three races. The veteran has been knocked out early the past two years at Indy, but he had finished in the top 10 in seven of his previous eight runs, with four of those in the top five.

Bell is looking for his first victory since last September, while Briscoe got his sixth career victory at Chicagoland over the Fourth of July weekend. Both have been strong all season, with both finishing in the top five eight times but also failing to finish four races each. Gibbs also has four DNFs, and those three drivers have the most among the top 20 in the standings.

Still, Gibbs sits fourth in the Cup Series standings on the strength of 14 top-10's. That includes one victory and nine top-fives, with only Hamlin and Reddick boasting more. The 23-year-old has yet to finish in the top 20 at Indy, coming in 21st last year and 23rd in 2024. He completed every lap and started in the top six in both races but couldn't overcome a few obstacles that kept him out of the running. That 2025 finish did earn him the title and the $1 million prize for winning NASCAR's inaugural In-Series Challenge as Ty Dillon finished 28th, three laps down, in the final head-to-head matchup in the five-race bracket. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on NASCAR:

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