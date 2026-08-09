How to bet on the 2026 Iowa Corn 350: Where to bet, top betting sites, apps, promos for NASCAR on Sunday

The Iowa Corn 350 is set for Sunday, Aug. 9, at Iowa Speedway, and defending NASCAR Cup Series regular season champ William Byron is aiming to repeat as Iowa Corn 350 champion this weekend. While many of NASCAR's races are long-standing and historic, the Iowa Corn 350 is a newer addition to the schedule, with the 2026 installment just the third in this race's history. Byron won it last year, while Ryan Blaney was victorious in the debut of this race back in 2024.

Byron is +900 to repeat, according to the latest Iowa Corn 350 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Blaney is +550. Denny Hamlin, who has won five times this season, is the +400 favorite, followed by Christopher Bell at +500 on the NASCAR odds board.

Bet on the 2026 Iowa Corn 350 at DraftKings Sportsbook here and get $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

The race is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. If you want to wager on NASCAR this weekend, here's how to bet on the Iowa Corn 350 as well as where to bet on the 2026 Iowa Corn 350. And for more NASCAR betting tips, check out our NASCAR betting guide.

Where to bet on the Iowa Corn 350

The best sportsbook promos available at the top betting sites all offer something for new users to utilize after signing up.

DraftKings, FanDuel and bet365, for instance, all have "bet and get" offers for new users who sign. The DraftKings promo code gives users $150 in bonus bets after they place a first bet of $5 or more. The bet365 bonus code is similar, offering $150 in bonus bets after a first bet of $10 or more. The FanDuel promo code is for bet reset tokens (worth up to $200) each day for five days if your wager loses.

The BetMGM promo code has two offers for users: up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. The offer available to you is based on the state you're in.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code covers a user's first bet of the day for each of their first 10 days. Each bet is covered up to $100 each day for a maximum return of $1,000.

And the Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives new users the ability to double their winnings on 10 bets after signing up and betting $1 or more with their first bet. Caesars awards users 10 profit boost tokens after the first wager settles.

2026 Iowa Corn 350 odds (via DraftKings)

Denny Hamlin: +400

Christopher Bell: +500

Ryan Blaney: +550

Kyle Larson: +750

William Byron: +900

Joey Logano: +900

Chase Briscoe: +950

Chase Elliott: +1000

Ty Gibbs: +1200

Tyler Reddick: +1600

Bubba Wallace: +1800

Brad Keselowski: +2000

Carson Hocevar: +2500

Chris Buescher: +4000

Alex Bowman: +4000

Ross Chastain: +5000

Austin Dillon: +6500

Austin Cindric: +6500

Ryan Preece: +7000

Hamlin enters as the favorite after picking up five wins on the year and nearly coming away with a win two weeks ago at the Brickyard 400, which Corey Heim took. Hamlin, who sits atop the NASCAR Cup Series standings, is a top candidate to emerge victorious in every race he partakes in, though it's worth noting he finished 24th each of the last two years at the Iowa Corn 350.

The only two winners this race have ever seen are Blaney and Byron. Both are in the top five in terms of odds, with Blaney having the third-best odds to win and Byron being tied for fifth with Logano.

Another name to keep an eye on is Reddick, who sits second behind Hamlin in the standings. He has also won five times this year, but he's been kept out of the winner's circle since April 19. Reddick does have three top-10 finishes over his last seven races, though he's finished 30th or worse three times over that stretch as well.

Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets when wagering on NASCAR races like the Iowa Corn 350:

How to bet on the 2026 Iowa Corn 350

Betting on the Iowa Corn 350 is a bit different than wagering on other NASCAR events. The recent Brickyard 400, for instance, has a lengthy history with 30 installments, and this year's race had plenty of past winners. But the Iowa Corn 350 is back for just its third race, so Blaney and Byron are the only two winners this race has ever known.

That, of course, makes both drivers very appealing options this week. Both are among the favorites, but there's more value on these two than there is with Hamlin, who's the clear betting favorite at all the top sportsbooks. Last year, Blaney finished fifth after winning in 2024, when Byron finished second. Both have had lots of success even in the year they didn't win, which is well worth noting.

Bet on the 2026 Iowa Corn 350 at FanDuel and get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens:

Hamlin doesn't have the best betting value on his side, but he is the best racer in the field this year. He has struggled in this race with two 24th-place finishes, but he's coming off a fifth-place finish, has won five times on the year and leads the standings. He's a strong contender this week, as the odds boards show.

Another driver to keep a close eye on is the youngster Hocevar. He's +2500 to win, so while he's not a true longshot, there's a ton of value on him here. Hocevar is arguably the sport's fastest-growing star, and he finished in the top 10 in the previous two Iowa Corn 350s. He's also finished in the top 10 in two of his three prior races entering the weekend, so he's in good form right now.

Use the bet365 bonus code and get $150 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.