How to bet on the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby: Where to bet, top betting sites, apps, promos

It's almost time for the MLB Midsummer Classic, and that means the 2026 Home Run Derby is here. Eight of the top sluggers in the major leagues will look for bragging rights on Monday at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park, with the All-Star Game set for Tuesday. The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will stream on Netflix. Bet the Home Run Derby at DraftKings Sportsbook here:

The Home Run Derby 2026 field features MLB home run leader Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies and star Japanese rookie Munetaka Murakami of the White Sox. Schwarber is the favorite at +300. The Home Run Derby 2026 field includes more local flavor with longtime Phillies star Bryce Harper, while exciting Rays youngster Junior Caminero is also among the 2026 Home Run Derby favorites. If you're looking to place bets on the Home Run Derby, you need to see the best sportsbook promos available at the top betting sites.

Where to bet on the Home Run Derby

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Betting on the 2026 Home Run Derby

The MLB Home Run Derby has changed some over the past several years, and this year it returns to a swing-based setup, with the number of swings drastically reduced from previous years. Each player will get 20 swings in the first round, with no outs and no timer. The absence of the timer and reduced swings should ease the pressure and exertion that has kept some stars from wanting to participate for fear of being tired out or falling into bad habits. Under the new format, each swing counts, no matter the outcome, but if a player homers on his final swing, he keeps going until he fails to put one over the fence. The top four from the opening round advance to the semifinals and are seeded by their number of first-round homers. The final two rounds will give batters 15 swings each, and the winners of the semifinals will face off for the title.

2026 Home Run Derby odds (via FanDuel)

It would be surprising if Schwarber were not the favorite, as he has been absolutely mashing (as usual) and is competing in his home park. The Phillies designated hitter has reached the Derby final once, losing to his current teammate Harper in 2018, when Harper was with the Nationals and won it in front of his hometown fans in Washington, D.C. The last time Schwarber was in the Derby as the home run leader at the All-Star break, he lost to Albert Pujols in the first round in 2022. Schwarber is on his way to a fifth straight season with at least 38 home runs. His career high came last season, when he hit 56.

Like Schwarber, Harper is 33 years old, and while he doesn't have the same prodigious power as his teammate, he is a consistent threat and could get another boost from hitting in front of fans who are behind him. Harper has been with the Phillies for eight seasons now (Schwarber is in his fifth) and has 383 career homers. He has only topped 40 home runs once, hitting 42 in 2015, and has one more home run over the past two seasons (57) than Schwarber hit last season. But he is already at 20 during this campaign, and with the more relaxed format and friendly surroundings, he could make some noise. Bet on the 2026 Home Run Derby at DraftKings and get $200 when you spend $5+:

Caminero is just 23 years old -- in fact, he would be the youngest player to win the Derby (and first from the Rays) -- and is having a monster season. The Tampa Bay third baseman had 45 homers in his first full season last year and is on pace to top that in 2026. He is batting .280 with 28 homers and an .847 OPS. Caminero finished June with seven homers over the final five games and hit five in the first 10 days of July. He homered in consecutive games to close out the first half. He was the runner-up to Raleigh at the 2025 Derby, hitting 44 home runs over the three rounds and losing 18-15 in the final.

The season numbers don't look look so impressive for Murakami now, but the rookie was lighting the league on fire before going down with a serious hamstring injury that kept him out for 35 games. He just returned Friday night after two rehab starts in the minors, and he had an RBI double but struck out four times. The slugger showed that power in Japan, but he faced the usual questions of whether it would translate to the American major leagues. It certainly has as the 26-year-old has 20 homers in 58 games. Back Caminero or Murakami to win the 2026 Home Run Derby at FanDuel and get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens:

Walker is finally putting it all together after three years of mostly struggling as a top prospect. The 24-year-old is hitting .294 with a .539 slugging percentage and .889 OPS. He leads the majors with 74 RBI, six more than any other player. Somehow, Pujols never won the Home Run Derby -- he was runner-up in 2003 -- so Walker could be the first Cardinal to win it. Caglianone also is a top prospect, but the 2024 sixth overall pick is finding his footing more quickly than Walker. The Royals outfielder might have "just" 15 home runs entering the break, but he can get hot, as he showed in hitting six homers over a five-game span last month. He also has 15 doubles, so he's hitting the ball hard.

Rice has been a savior for the Yankees with Aaron Judge out with an injury, and the first baseman has really been locked in for his third season with the team. The 27-year-old hit 26 homers last season but already has 29 at the break, and he is tied for second in MLB with 66 RBI. The former 12th-round pick's .964 OPS is fourth-best in the majors, and he is hitting a respectable .275 and has struck out 89 times, a relatively low number for a power hitter (Schwarber has an MLB-high 140 Ks). No Yankee has won the Derby since Judge in 2017. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Monday's Home Run Derby:

Rice and Contreras are among the five first-timers at the Derby, with only Caminero and the two Phillies stars having experience in the event. The Red Sox veteran, making his fourth All-Star appearance, is just five home runs shy of his career high with almost half the season to go, and his .921 OPS is second among American League first basemen. The 34-year-old Contreras will be looking at an uphill battle. He has four homers over his past 21 games but could get hot facing batting practice pitches. He certainly has the power, but he is the longshot here for good reason and might need to just be happy he is in the showcase event.

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