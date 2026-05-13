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The second major of the golf season will be the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, and there are hundreds of wagering options for anybody wondering how to bet on the PGA Championship. The action begins on Thursday, and Scottie Scheffler will have a chance to join Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods as the only players since stroke play began in 1958 to win back-to-back PGA Championships. Scheffler is listed as the +480 favorite to win in the 2026 PGA Championship odds, but you can also bet on PGA props like finishing position, three-ball, final score, and more. 

Rory McIlroy (+850), Cameron Young (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1300) and Xander Schauffele (+1800) are among the other top 2026 PGA Championship contenders. McIlroy (2012 and 2014) and Schauffele (2024) are both former PGA Championship winners, while Young and Rahm both have multiple wins already this season. Keegan Bradley won the last PGA Tour event played at Aronimink (2018 BMW Championship), and he's a +12500 longshot in this week's golf odds. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager

If you're wondering how to bet on the PGA Championship or where to bet on the PGA Championship, our 2026 PGA Championship betting guide highlights some of the best PGA Championship promo codes, including the FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code. You can use these sign-up bonuses to significantly boost your bankroll, and we'll also offer an intro to PGA Championship wagering that gives you everything you need to know before you begin PGA Championship betting. Bet the PGA Championship at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

How to bet on the PGA Championship 2026

If you're looking for how to bet on the 2026 PGA Championship, online sportsbooks are likely your most convenient answer. Online sports betting apps are now legal in more than 30 states plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and it's easy to sign up for online betting sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Caesars, BetMGM and Fanatics Sportsbook. All of those top sports betting apps are also currently offering sportsbook promos that could help you boost your bankroll ahead of the 2026 PGA Championship. Here are the top 2026 PGA Championship betting sites:


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2026 PGA Championship odds

Here is the field for the 108th PGA Championship. A maximum of 156 golfers will tee it up at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Click on the odds to wager now.

PlayerOdds
Scottie Scheffler+480
Rory McIlroy+850
Cameron Young+1200
Jon Rahm+1300
Xander Schauffele+1800
Ludvig Aberg+2000
Bryson DeChambeau+2000
Matt Fitzpatrick+2200
Tommy Fleetwood+2700
Justin Rose+3500
Justin Thomas+4000
Collin Morikawa+4000
Brooks Koepka+4000
Russell Henley+4500
Viktor Hovland+5000
Si Woo Kim+5000
Robert MacIntyre+5500
Patrick Cantlay+5500
Tyrrell Hatton+5500
Hideki Matsuyama+6000
Jordan Spieth +6000
Sam Burns+6000
Chris Gotterup+6500
Rickie Fowler+6500
Adam Scott+7000
Patrick Reed+7000
Sepp Straka+7000
Min Woo Lee+8000
Nicolai Hojgaard+8000
Joaquin Niemann+10000
Kurt Kitayama+10000  
Jake Knapp+10000  
Jason Day+10000  
Harris English+10000  
Akshay Bhatia+10000  
Gary Woodland+10000  
Alex Fitzpatrick+10000  
J.J. Spaun+10000  
Maverick McNealy+10000  
Shane Lowry+10000  
Jacob Bridgeman+10000  
Michael Thorbjornsen+12500  
Kristoffer Reitan+12500
Marco Penge+12500
David Puig+12500
Corey Conners+12500
Sungjae Im+12500
Keegan Bradley+12500
Sahith Theegala+17500
Ryan Gerard+17500
Alex Noren+17500
Dustin Johnson+17500
Keith Mitchell+17500
Matt McCarty+17500
Samuel Stevens+17500
Aaron Rai+17500
Nick Taylor+17500
Thomas Detry+17500
Wyndham Clark+17500
Harry Hall+17500
Daniel Berger+17500
Brian Harman+17500
Pierceson Coody+22500
Taylor Pendrith+22500
Rasmus Hojgaard+22500
Jayden Schaper+25000
Denny McCarthy+25000
Tom McKibbin+25000
Angel Ayora+25000
J.T. Poston+25000
Cameron Smith+25000
Haotong Li+35000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen+35000
Ryan Fox+35000
Ricky Castillo+35000
Michael Brennan+35000
Aldrich Potgieter+35000
Ryo Hisatsune+35000
Jordan Smith+35000
Bud Cauley+35000
Max Greyserman+35000
Michael Kim+35000
Andrew Putnam+50000
Daniel Hiller+50000
Andrew Novak+50000
Richard Hoey+50000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout+50000
Lucas Glover+50000
Stewart Cink+50000
Billy Horschel+50000
Matti Schmid+50000
Garrick Higgo+50000
Ian Holt+50000
Patrick Rodgers+50000
Austin Smotherman+50000
Nico Echavarria+50000
Matt Wallace+50000
Sami Valimaki+75000
Chris Kirk+75000
Steven Fixk+75000
Casey Jarvis+75000
John Parry+75000
Max McGreevy+75000
William Mouw+75000
Mikael Lingberg+75000
Jimmy Walker+100000
Michael Block+100000
Ben Kern+100000
Bryce Fisher+100000
Bernd Wiesberger+100000
Y.E. Yang+100000
Derek Berg+100000
Jhonattan Vegas+100000
Luke Donald+100000
Elvis Smylie+100000
Timothy Wiseman+100000
Jared Jones+100000
Johnny Keefer+100000
Ryan Vermeer+100000
Francisco Bide+100000
Paul McClure+100000
Dan Brown+100000
Brian Campbell+100000
Austin Hurt+100000
Garrett Sapp+100000
Emiliano Grillo+100000
Adrien Saddier+100000
Padraig Harrington+100000
Adam Schenk+100000
Martin Kaymer+100000
Ben Polland+100000
Kota Kaneko+100000
Davis Riley+100000
David Lipsky+100000
Jordan Gumberg+100000
Chris Gabriele+100000
Travis Smyth+100000
Jason Dufner+100000
Joe Highsmith+100000
Ryan Lenahan+100000
Mark Geddes+100000
Tyler Collet+100000
Zach Haynes+100000
Kazuki Higa+100000
Shaun Micheel+100000
Michael Kartrude+100000
Chandler Blanchet+100000
Jesse Droemer+100000
Andy Sullivan+100000

PGA Championship betting: Scottie Scheffler

Age

29

World Rank (OWGR)

1

PGA Championship odds

+350

Best PGA Championship finish

Win (2025)

Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026

9

Wins in 2026

1 (The American Express)

Scottie Scheffler has spent almost exactly three years sitting atop the Official World Golf Ranking and with a sizable lead on No. 2 Rory McIlroy and more than double the points of No. 3 Cameron Young, he won't be giving up that spot any time soon. The 20-time PGA Tour winner is a four-time major champion, which includes a PGA Championship victory last season at Quail Hollow. He won earlier this year at The American Express and he's also finished solo second in each of his last three PGA Tour starts. His five-shot win in the 2025 PGA Championship was the largest since McIlroy won by eight in 2012.

PGA Championship betting: Rory McIlroy

Age

37

World Rank (OWGR)

2

PGA Championship odds

+650

Best PGA Championship finish

Win (2012, 2014)

Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026

4

Wins in 2026

1 (Augusta)

McIlroy is a six-time major champion and the sixth man to complete the career grand slam, a feat he accomplished last year in Augusta. He successfully defended his title in Augusta this year, marking his 45th professional win. The Northern Irishman won the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, so he will be eyeing his third title this year. 

PGA Championship betting: Bryson DeChambeau

Age

32

World Rank (OWGR)

29

PGA Championship odds

+1200

Best PGA Championship finish

2nd (2024, 2025)

Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026

N/A

Wins in 2026

N/A

The runner-up in each of the last two PGA Championships, Bryson DeChambeau has already won twice this season and is coming off a third-place finish in his most recent start. He's now a 16-time winner worldwide, and his two major championship wins both came at the U.S. Open (2020 and 2024). DeChambeau has now been top five in four of his last five starts at the PGA Championship, but he has missed the cut in two of the last three majors he's played.

PGA Championship betting: Jon Rahm

Age

31

World Rank (OWGR)

21

PGA Championship odds

+1200

Best PGA Championship finish

4th (2018)

Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026

N/A

Wins in 2026

N/A

Rahm is a two-time major champion, but the PGA Championship has been his least successful major. He has finished outside the top 10 in six of his nine appearances, and he has not finished inside the top five since 2018. The Spaniard did card a top-10 finish last year with a T8, though. 

PGA Championship betting: Cameron Young

Age

28

World Rank (OWGR)

3

PGA Championship odds

+1400

Best PGA Championship finish

3rd (2022)

Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026

8

Wins in 2026

2 (The Players Championship, Cadillac Championship)

Young was the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year for the 2021-22 season after posting five runner-up finishes, and he broke through with his first victory last year at the Wyndham Championship. He has added a pair of wins this year at the Players Championship and Cadillac Championship. Young has two top-four finishes in his last three majors, so he is surging heading into the PGA Championship. 

PGA Championship betting: Jordan Spieth

Age

32

World Rank (OWGR)

50

PGA Championship odds

+5500

Best PGA Championship finish

2nd (2015)

Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026

6

Wins in 2026

0

Spieth is trying to become the seventh man to complete the career grand slam, as he has already won the other three majors. However, he has been seeking this victory since 2017, when he won his third major. He has not finished inside the top 10 at a major since early in the 2023 season, and he missed the cut at the PGA Championship last year. Spieth has not cracked the top 25 at this event since a T3 in 2019. 

PGA Championship betting: Xander Schauffele

Age

32

World Rank (OWGR)

10

PGA Championship odds

+1500

Best PGA Championship finish

Win (2024)

Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026

7

Wins in 2026

0

Schauffele had his breakthrough season at major championships in 2024, starting with a win in this event before adding a win at the Open Championship later in the year. He has finished inside the top 30 in 16 consecutive major appearances. Schauffele has 10 wins on the PGA Tour along with a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics. 

PGA Championship betting: Brooks Koepka 

Age

36

World Rank (OWGR)

127

PGA Championship odds

+3500

Best PGA Championship finish

Win (2018, 2019, 2023)

Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026

5

Wins in 2026

0

Koepka is a former World No. 1 golfer who has won five major championships, with three of them coming in this event. He won back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019 before adding a third in 2023. The 36-year-old finished T26 in 2024 and missed the cut last year. He has not finished inside the top 10 at a major since winning this tournament in 2023, and he missed the cut in three of the four majors last year. 

PGA Championship betting: Justin Thomas

Age

33

World Rank (OWGR)

17

PGA Championship odds

+2200

Best PGA Championship finish

Win (2017, 2022)

Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026

3

Wins in 2026

0

Thomas is eager for another major title, as he has not won a major since winning the PGA Championship for the second time in 2022. In fact, his lone top-25 finish at a major since then came when he finished T8 in the 2024 PGA Championship. Thomas is a former World No. 1 looking for a resurgence at Aronimink Golf Club.  

PGA Championship betting: Matt Fitzpatrick

Age

31

World Rank (OWGR)

4

PGA Championship odds

+1800

Best PGA Championship finish

5th (2022)

Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026

8

Wins in 2026

3 (Valspar Championship, RBC Heritage, Zurich Classic)

Fitzpatrick is arguably the hottest golfer in the world right now, racking up three wins since the middle of March. He took down the Valspar Championship before winning the RBC Heritage in a playoff. Then, he teamed up with his brother to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans a week later. Now, Fitzpatrick will try to carry that momentum into the second major of the year as he eyes his second major title (2022 U.S. Open).

PGA Championship betting: Ludvig Aberg

Age

26

World Rank (OWGR)

15

PGA Championship odds

+2000

Best PGA Championship finish

CUT (2024, 2025)

Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026

7

Wins in 2026

0

Aberg is still relatively fresh on the PGA Tour scene, but expectations are still sky high due to his talent. He carded back-to-back top-10 finishes in Augusta in 2024 and 2025, although those remain his only top-10 finishes at majors. Aberg missed the cut in his previous two appearances at the PGA Championship. He has six top-25 finishes this season, including four top-five finishes.  

PGA Championship betting: Tommy Fleetwood

Age

35

World Rank (OWGR)

7

PGA Championship odds

+2500

Best PGA Championship finish

5th (2022)

Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026

6

Wins in 2026

0

Fleetwood is considered one of the sport's best golfers who has never won a major championship, as he has 11 professional wins, including the Tour Championship last year. He has seven top-five finishes in majors, including a runner-up at both the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Open Championship. Fleetwood has gone without a top-10 finish in his last eight majors though, including a T41 at the PGA Championship last year. 

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Course preview: Aronimink Golf Club

Aronimink Golf Club was founded in 1896 and boasts a rich history of hosting golf's biggest stars. Aronimink has hosted the PGA Championship in 1962, which was won by Gary Player, the 1977 U.S. Amateur, and the 2003 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Aronimink also served as the site of the PGA Tour's AT&T National in 2010 and 2011. In 2018, the BMW Championship was played at Aronimink, and in 2020, Aronimink became the first venue to stage each of the PGA of America's three rotating major championships after hosting the 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Designed by Donald Ross, Aronimink features a historic course that has been renovated to its original glory. However, the 18 original greens have been unaltered since opening in 1928, and they feature bold spines and ridges that can make reading the green extremely difficult. 

Aronimink is a course that rewards precision, featuring rolling fairways, strategically placed bunkers, and classic green complexes that demand precise shot-making. There are more than 170 bunkers placed strategically on Aronimink, giving the course an intimidating appearance throughout. 

Playing at nearly 7,400 yards, Aronimink is a par-70 that will test even the best golfers in the world. The course layout at Aronimink is balanced with shorter holes that will require accuracy and strategic shot-making. The last time Aronimink hosted the PGA Championship (1962), the winning score was 2-under par. At the 2018 BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley beat Justin Rose in a playoff after the duo shot 20-under par. 

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PGA Championship betting options and wagers

Popular wagers

Definition

Outright winner

Betting on the winner of the tournament 

Winner without

Betting on the winner without one or several golfers

Big guns vs. field

Betting on a few stars vs. the field

Each way 

Combining outright and placement bets

Top finish

Betting on top finishing positions, such as top five or top 10

First-round leader

Betting on the leader after the first 18 holes

Head-to-head matchups

Betting on one golfer against another one in the tournament 

Three balls

Betting on one golfer in a group of three

Nationality 

Betting on the top golfer by nationality 

Tournament props

Betting on various props, such as hole in one or winning score

Make/miss cut

Betting on a golfer to make or miss the cut 

Hole scores/winner

Betting on a golfer's hole score on a golfer to win the hole in his group

Outright winner

This is the main market for golf betting, as bettors simply wager on who they think will win the tournament. For example, a $100 bet on Scheffler (+425) last year paid out $525.  

Winner without

If you want to wager on someone lower on the odds board, you can choose to remove a selected golfer or group of golfers. Your wager then has action without the golfers who have been removed, and the odds are recalculated.  

Big guns vs. field

This allows bettors to wager on multiple golfers at once, often combining stars like Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm against everyone else in the field. It is generally a two-way market at most sportsbooks, so bettors can take the field or the "big guns." 

Each way

An each way bet combines an outright winner bet with a placement bet. The wager amount is doubled into two bets, with one bet on the outright price and the other bet on their chances to finish in the top five. 

Top finish

Almost all sportsbooks offer top finish/placement odds, which allow bettors to wager on a golfer to finish in the top five, top 10, top 20, etc. Some sportsbooks include ties and others don't, so it is important to check the dead-heat rules before placing one of these bets.  

First-round leader

This is a popular way to get involved in the action on Thursday, but the 18-hole sample size also creates more volatility. Golfers who are known for starting hot might be worth a wager in this market instead of the outright market. Dead-heat rules apply here as well, so be sure to verify those rules at your sportsbook.  

Head-to-head matchups

While not every golf tournament has head-to-head matchups, the majors always have plenty of these to choose from. Tournament matchups apply to all four rounds, while round matchups are just for that day's action. 

Three balls

If you want to wager on a golfer to score better than two other golfers, three balls are the way to go. They operate the same way as matchups, but they offer more attractive odds due to the additional player.

Nationality 

Sportsbooks group players of the same nationality together for this wagering option, posting odds for who will finish highest at the end of the tournament. There are more golfers to sort through for categories like top American and top European, while top Swede or top Korean might only have a few options. 

Tournament props

Tournament specials are available at the major sportsbooks, with offerings like whether someone will make a hole-in-one. Other golf props include the over/under for winning score or whether there will be a wire-to-wire winner. 

Make/miss cut

The cut line is heavily discussed during the first two days of the tournament, and at least several stars tend to miss the cut in every major. Finding the right ones can result in a strong plus-money payout, while finding a longshot to make the cut offers the same opportunity.  

Hole scores/winner

Hole bets are available throughout each round, with bettors able to wager on the exact score for a golfer or who will finish with the best score on a particular hole out of the group. Monitoring the course conditions and pin placements is critical for hole betting.  

PGA Championship records

The PGA Championship was established in 1916, with match play until 1957 before stroke play took over in 1958. The tournament has been held at various venues, so records are slightly different than Augusta, which hosts the first major every year. 

Most wins

Only two golfers have been able to win the PGA Championship five times, as Walter Hagen won his fifth in 1927 before Jack Nicklaus matched him in 1980. Tiger Woods has four wins, while Koepka is among a group of golfers with three victories.  

Largest margin of victory

McIlroy won the 2012 PGA Championship by eight strokes, shooting a 67 in the second round, 67 in the third round and 66 in the final round. It was his second major title at just 23 years old, and one of the most dominant major performances ever. 

Most runner-up finishes

Nicklaus not only won this tournament five times, but he also finished second on four occasions. He was consistently contending throughout his career, while Hagen, Tom Watson and Greg Norman all had three runner-up finishes. 

Lowest 72-hole score

The lowest 72-hole score was posted by Schauffele just two years ago, as he shot a 21-under 263 in 2024 to edge out Brooks Koepka's 2018 record by one stroke. Schauffele's record is not expected to be in danger this weekend, as Aronimink is a challenging course.  

Lowest 18-hole score

Only two golfers have been able to shoot a 62 in one round at the PGA Championship, and both instances occurred the same year. Schauffele shot a 62 in the first round in 2024, while Shane Lowry shot a 62 in the third round. 

Oldest winner

The oldest winner of the PGA Championship is Phil Mickelson, who was 50 when he took home the title in 2021. Mickelson took the lead in the final round and ultimately won by two strokes, becoming the first golfer ever to win a major in his 50s.

Youngest winner

The youngest winner came a century earlier, as Gene Sarazen was just 20 years old when he won in 1922. Sarazen won the title during the match-play era, when players had to win multiple head-to-head matches rather than stroke play. The youngest modern winners are McIlroy (2012) and Woods (1999), who were both 23. 

Wire-to-wire winners

In the modern stroke-play era, six golfers have won in wire-to-wire fashion. Bobby Nichols (1964),Nicklaus (1971), Raymond Floyd (1982), Hal Sutton (1983) and Koepka (2019) each led outright after every round, while Schauffele (2024) was a co-leader after the third round. 

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PGA Championship past winners 

2025Scott SchefflerQuail Hollow Club
2024Xander SchauffeleValhalla G.C.
2023Brooks KoepkaOak Hill C.C.
2022Justin ThomasSouthern Hills C.C.
2021Phil MickelsonKiawah Island
2020Collin MorikawaTPC Harding Park
2019Brooks KoepkaBethpage Black
2018Brooks KoepkaBellerive C.C.
2017Justin ThomasQuail Hollow C.C.
2016Jimmy WalkerBaltusrol G.C. (Lower)
2015Jason DayWhistling Straits (Straits)
2014Rory McIlroyValhalla G.C.
2013Jason DufnerOak Hill C.C.
2012Rory McIlroyKiawah Island (Ocean)
2011Keegan BradleyAtlanta Athletic Club
2010Martin KaymerWhistling Straits
2009Yang Yong-eunHazeltine National G.C.
2008Pádraig HarringtonOakland Hills (South)
2007Tiger WoodsSouthern Hills C.C.
2006Tiger WoodsMedinah C.C. (#3)
2005Phil MickelsonBaltusrol G.C. (Lower)
2004Vijay SinghWhistling Straits (Straits)
2003Shaun MicheelOak Hill C.C. (East)
2002Rich BeemHazeltine National G.C.
2001David TomsAtlanta Athletic Club
2000Tiger WoodsValhalla C.C.
1999Tiger WoodsMedinah C.C. (#3)
1998Vijay SinghSahalee C.C.
1997Davis Love IIIWinged Foot C.C.
1996Mark BrooksValhalla G.C.
1995Steve ElkingtonRiviera C.C.
1994Nick PriceSouthern Hills C.C.
1993Paul AzingerInverness Club
1992Nick PriceBellerive C.C.
1991John DalyCrooked Stick G.C.
1990Wayne GradyShoal Creek G.C.C.
1989Payne StewartKemper Lakes G.C.
1988Jeff SlumanOak Tree G.C.
1987Larry NelsonPGA National
1986Bob TwayInverness Club
1985Hubert GreenCherry Hills C.C.
1984Lee TrevinoShoal Creek G.C.C.
1983Hal SuttonRiviera C.C.
1982Raymond FloydSouthern Hills C.C.
1981Larry NelsonAtlanta Athletic Club
1980Jack NicklausOak Hill C.C.
1979David GrahamOakland Hills C.C.
1978John MahaffeyOakmont C.C.
1977Lanny WadkinsPebble Beach Golf Links
1976Dave StocktonCongressional C.C.
1975Jack NicklausFirestone C.C.
1974Lee TrevinoTanglewood Park
1973Jack NicklausCanterbury G.C.
1972Gary PlayerOakland Hills C.C.
1971Jack NicklausPGA National
1970Dave StocktonSouthern Hills C.C.
1969Raymond FloydNCR C.C.
1968Julius BorosPecan Valley G.C.
1967Don JanuaryColumbine C.C.
1966Al GeibergerFirestone C.C.
1965Dave MarrLaurel Valley G.C.
1964Bobby NicholsColumbus C.C.
1963Jack NicklausDallas Athletic Club
1962Gary PlayerAronimink G.C.
1961Jerry BarberOlympia Fields C.C.
1960Jay HebertFirestone C.C.
1959Bob RosburgMinneapolis G.C.
1958Dow FinsterwaldLlanerch C.C.
1957Lionel HebertMiami Valley G.C.
1956Jack Burke Jr.Blue Hill C.C.
1955Doug FordMeadowbrook C.C.
1954Chick HarbertKeller G.C.
1953Walter BurkemoBirmingham C.C.
1952Jim TurnesaBig Spring C.C.
1951Sam SneadOakmont C.C.
1950Chandler HarperScioto C.C.
1949Sam SneadBelmont Golf Course
1948Ben HoganNorwood Hills C.C.
1947Jim FerrierPlum Hollow C.C.
1946Ben HoganPortland G.C.
1945Byron NelsonMoraine C.C.
1944Bob HamiltonManito G.C.C.
1943No Tournament (World War II)
1942Sam SneadSeaview C.C.
1941Vic GhezziCherry Hills C.C.
1940Byron NelsonHershey C.C.
1939Henry PicardPomonok C.C.
1938Paul RunyanShawnee C.C.
1937Denny ShutePittsburgh Field Club
1936Denny ShutePinehurst Resort #2
1935Johnny RevoltaTwin Hills G.C.C.
1934Paul RunyanThe Park C.C.
1933Gene SarazenBlue Mound C.C.
1932Olin DutraKeller G.C.
1931Tom CreavyWannamoisett C.C.
1930Tommy ArmourFresh Meadow C.C.
1929Leo DiegelHillcrest C.C.
1928Leo DiegelBaltimore C.C.
1927Walter HagenCedar Crest C.C.
1926Walter HagenSalisbury C.C.
1925Walter HagenOlympia Fields C.C.
1924Walter HagenFrench Lick Springs G.C.
1923Gene SarazenPelham C.C.
1922Gene SarazenOakmont C.C.
1921Walter HagenInwood C.C.
1920Jock HutchisonFlossmoor C.C.
1919Jim BarnesEngineers C.C.
1918No Tournament (World War I)
1917No Tournament (World War I)
1916Jim BarnesSiwanoy C.C.

Grand Slam winners 

The career Grand Slam consists of four major championships: the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Open Championship. Only six golfers have ever completed the career Grand Slam. The first to do so was Gene Sarazen, and the most recent was Rory McIlroy in 2025. 

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy became the latest Grand Slam winner after his triumphant victory over Justin Rose in a playoff in Augusta in 2025. McIlroy successfully defended his title in Augusta in 2026, securing his sixth major championship. McIlroy has won the PGA Championship twice in his career, recording victories in 2012 at Kiawah Island and 2014 at Valhalla Golf Club. 

Tiger Woods 

Woods has recorded 15 career major championship victories, ranking second behind all-time behind Jack Nicklaus. Woods has won the PGA Championship four times in his career, most recently winning in 2007 at Southern Hills. Woods has racked up 82 career victories on the PGA Tour, tied with Sam Snead for the most all-time. Woods last played in the PGA Championship in 2004. 

Jack Nicklaus 

Nicklaus has the most major championship victories of all-time with 18. He completed the career slam three times and finished on top of the leaderboard at the PGA Championship on five separate occasions. Nicklaus played in a record 154 consecutive major championships in his career. 

Gary Player 

Player won nine major championships in his career, spanning from 1959 to 1978. Player was the youngest to complete the modern career Grand Slam at 29 years old. He won the PGA Championship twice, including at Aronimink Golf Club in 1962. Player defeated Bob Goalby by one stroke in 1962, becoming the first non-American to win the PGA Championship. 

Ben Hogan 

Like Player, Hogan won nine major championships during his illustrious career, ranking him tied for fourth all-time. He won the PGA Championship twice (1946 and 1948) and recorded 64 PGA Tour wins from 1938 to 1959.

Gene Sarazen

Sarazen was the first player in history to complete the career Grand Slam. He won the PGA Championship three times (1922, 1923, 1932) and recorded 39 wins on the PGA Tour, including seven majors. Sarazen is also credited with inventing the modern sand wedge, a club he debuted at the 1932 British Open, a tournament he went on to win.