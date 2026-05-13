How to bet on the 2026 PGA Championship: Betting guide, odds, picks, field, tips, promos, offers at Aronimink
Our PGA Championship betting guide tells you where to bet on the PGA Championship, gives odds, picks, tips, promo offers, and more
The second major of the year will take place at Aronimink Golf Club near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, beginning on Thursday, May 14. The 2026 PGA Championship features an extremely strong field, with more than 150 of the world's best golfers set to compete. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and has recorded three straight runner-up finishes heading into the PGA Championship 2026.
According to the latest 2026 PGA Championship odds, Scheffler is going off as the +480 betting favorite (risk $100 to win $480). Rory McIlroy is next in line on the PGA odds board at +850. Other notable PGA Championship contenders include Cameron Young (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1300), Xander Schauffele (+1800), Bryson DeChambeau (+2000) and Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200). McIlroy will tee off at 8:40 a.m. ET on Thursday alongside Rahm and Jordan Spieth. The 2026 PGA Championship first round tee times begin at 6:45 a.m. ET. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:
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How to bet on the PGA Championship 2026
If you're looking for how to bet on the 2026 PGA Championship, online sportsbooks are likely your most convenient answer. Online sports betting apps are now legal in more than 30 states plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and it's easy to sign up for online betting sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Caesars, BetMGM and Fanatics Sportsbook. All of those top sports betting apps are also currently offering sportsbook promos that could help you boost your bankroll ahead of the 2026 PGA Championship. Here are the top 2026 PGA Championship betting sites:
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2026 PGA Championship odds
Here is the field for the 108th PGA Championship. A maximum of 156 golfers will tee it up at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Click on the odds to wager now.
|Player
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+480
|Rory McIlroy
|+850
|Cameron Young
|+1200
|Jon Rahm
|+1300
|Xander Schauffele
|+1800
|Ludvig Aberg
|+2000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+2000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+2200
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2700
|Justin Rose
|+3500
|Justin Thomas
|+4000
|Collin Morikawa
|+4000
|Brooks Koepka
|+4000
|Russell Henley
|+4500
|Viktor Hovland
|+5000
|Si Woo Kim
|+5000
|Robert MacIntyre
|+5500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+5500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+5500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+6000
|Jordan Spieth
|+6000
|Sam Burns
|+6000
|Chris Gotterup
|+6500
|Rickie Fowler
|+6500
|Adam Scott
|+7000
|Patrick Reed
|+7000
|Sepp Straka
|+7000
|Min Woo Lee
|+8000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+8000
|Joaquin Niemann
|+10000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+10000
|Jake Knapp
|+10000
|Jason Day
|+10000
|Harris English
|+10000
|Akshay Bhatia
|+10000
|Gary Woodland
|+10000
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|+10000
|J.J. Spaun
|+10000
|Maverick McNealy
|+10000
|Shane Lowry
|+10000
|Jacob Bridgeman
|+10000
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|+12500
|Kristoffer Reitan
|+12500
|Marco Penge
|+12500
|David Puig
|+12500
|Corey Conners
|+12500
|Sungjae Im
|+12500
|Keegan Bradley
|+12500
|Sahith Theegala
|+17500
|Ryan Gerard
|+17500
|Alex Noren
|+17500
|Dustin Johnson
|+17500
|Keith Mitchell
|+17500
|Matt McCarty
|+17500
|Samuel Stevens
|+17500
|Aaron Rai
|+17500
|Nick Taylor
|+17500
|Thomas Detry
|+17500
|Wyndham Clark
|+17500
|Harry Hall
|+17500
|Daniel Berger
|+17500
|Brian Harman
|+17500
|Pierceson Coody
|+22500
|Taylor Pendrith
|+22500
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|+22500
|Jayden Schaper
|+25000
|Denny McCarthy
|+25000
|Tom McKibbin
|+25000
|Angel Ayora
|+25000
|J.T. Poston
|+25000
|Cameron Smith
|+25000
|Haotong Li
|+35000
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|+35000
|Ryan Fox
|+35000
|Ricky Castillo
|+35000
|Michael Brennan
|+35000
|Aldrich Potgieter
|+35000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|+35000
|Jordan Smith
|+35000
|Bud Cauley
|+35000
|Max Greyserman
|+35000
|Michael Kim
|+35000
|Andrew Putnam
|+50000
|Daniel Hiller
|+50000
|Andrew Novak
|+50000
|Richard Hoey
|+50000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+50000
|Lucas Glover
|+50000
|Stewart Cink
|+50000
|Billy Horschel
|+50000
|Matti Schmid
|+50000
|Garrick Higgo
|+50000
|Ian Holt
|+50000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+50000
|Austin Smotherman
|+50000
|Nico Echavarria
|+50000
|Matt Wallace
|+50000
|Sami Valimaki
|+75000
|Chris Kirk
|+75000
|Steven Fixk
|+75000
|Casey Jarvis
|+75000
|John Parry
|+75000
|Max McGreevy
|+75000
|William Mouw
|+75000
|Mikael Lingberg
|+75000
|Jimmy Walker
|+100000
|Michael Block
|+100000
|Ben Kern
|+100000
|Bryce Fisher
|+100000
|Bernd Wiesberger
|+100000
|Y.E. Yang
|+100000
|Derek Berg
|+100000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+100000
|Luke Donald
|+100000
|Elvis Smylie
|+100000
|Timothy Wiseman
|+100000
|Jared Jones
|+100000
|Johnny Keefer
|+100000
|Ryan Vermeer
|+100000
|Francisco Bide
|+100000
|Paul McClure
|+100000
|Dan Brown
|+100000
|Brian Campbell
|+100000
|Austin Hurt
|+100000
|Garrett Sapp
|+100000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+100000
|Adrien Saddier
|+100000
|Padraig Harrington
|+100000
|Adam Schenk
|+100000
|Martin Kaymer
|+100000
|Ben Polland
|+100000
|Kota Kaneko
|+100000
|Davis Riley
|+100000
|David Lipsky
|+100000
|Jordan Gumberg
|+100000
|Chris Gabriele
|+100000
|Travis Smyth
|+100000
|Jason Dufner
|+100000
|Joe Highsmith
|+100000
|Ryan Lenahan
|+100000
|Mark Geddes
|+100000
|Tyler Collet
|+100000
|Zach Haynes
|+100000
|Kazuki Higa
|+100000
|Shaun Micheel
|+100000
|Michael Kartrude
|+100000
|Chandler Blanchet
|+100000
|Jesse Droemer
|+100000
|Andy Sullivan
|+100000
PGA Championship betting: Scottie Scheffler
Age
29
World Rank (OWGR)
1
PGA Championship odds
Best PGA Championship finish
Win (2025)
Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026
9
Wins in 2026
1 (The American Express)
Scottie Scheffler has spent almost exactly three years sitting atop the Official World Golf Ranking and with a sizable lead on No. 2 Rory McIlroy and more than double the points of No. 3 Cameron Young, he won't be giving up that spot any time soon. The 20-time PGA Tour winner is a four-time major champion, which includes a PGA Championship victory last season at Quail Hollow. He won earlier this year at The American Express and he's also finished solo second in each of his last three PGA Tour starts. His five-shot win in the 2025 PGA Championship was the largest since McIlroy won by eight in 2012.
PGA Championship betting: Rory McIlroy
Age
37
World Rank (OWGR)
2
PGA Championship odds
Best PGA Championship finish
Win (2012, 2014)
Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026
4
Wins in 2026
1 (Augusta)
McIlroy is coming off his second consecutive win in Augusta, so he'll enter the second major of the year full of confidence. He's made just one start since that victory, finishing T-19 last week at the Truist Championship. McIlroy is known for his explosive length off the tee, a big reason why he enters this week's event ranked first in strokes gained: off the tee (0,854). However, the 37-year-old has been inconsistent with a putter in his hands this season, ranking 105th in strokes gained: putting (-0.177), 114th in putts per round (28.91) and 129th in one-putt percentage (38.89%).
PGA Championship betting: Bryson DeChambeau
Age
32
World Rank (OWGR)
29
PGA Championship odds
Best PGA Championship finish
2nd (2024, 2025)
Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026
N/A
Wins in 2026
N/A
The runner-up in each of the last two PGA Championships, Bryson DeChambeau has already won twice this season and is coming off a third-place finish in his most recent start. He's now a 16-time winner worldwide, and his two major championship wins both came at the U.S. Open (2020 and 2024). DeChambeau has now been top five in four of his last five starts at the PGA Championship, but he has missed the cut in two of the last three majors he's played.
PGA Championship betting: Jon Rahm
Age
31
World Rank (OWGR)
21
PGA Championship odds
Best PGA Championship finish
4th (2018)
Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026
N/A
Wins in 2026
N/A
Rahm is a two-time major champion, but the PGA Championship has been his least successful major. He has finished outside the top 10 in six of his nine appearances, and he has not finished inside the top five since 2018. The Spaniard did card a top-10 finish last year with a T8, though.
PGA Championship betting: Cameron Young
Age
28
World Rank (OWGR)
3
PGA Championship odds
Best PGA Championship finish
3rd (2022)
Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026
8
Wins in 2026
2 (The Players Championship, Cadillac Championship)
Young enters the 2026 PGA Championship as one of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour. Young has already picked up two victories this season, and has finished T-10 or better in six of his past seven starts. He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his elite ball-striking ability. The 29-year-old ranks second in strokes gained: total (1.693), sixth in strokes gained: off the tee (0.644) and 21st in strokes gained: approach the green (0.449). Young has yet to win a major, but he could certainly find himself in contention this week at Aronimink.
PGA Championship betting: Jordan Spieth
Age
32
World Rank (OWGR)
50
PGA Championship odds
Best PGA Championship finish
2nd (2015)
Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026
6
Wins in 2026
0
Spieth is trying to become the seventh man to complete the career grand slam, as he has already won the other three majors. However, he has been seeking this victory since 2017, when he won his third major. He has not finished inside the top 10 at a major since early in the 2023 season, and he missed the cut at the PGA Championship last year. Spieth has not cracked the top 25 at this event since a T3 in 2019.
PGA Championship betting: Xander Schauffele
Age
32
World Rank (OWGR)
10
PGA Championship odds
Best PGA Championship finish
Win (2024)
Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026
7
Wins in 2026
0
Schauffele had his breakthrough season at major championships in 2024, starting with a win in this event before adding a win at the Open Championship later in the year. He has finished inside the top 30 in 16 consecutive major appearances. Schauffele has 10 wins on the PGA Tour along with a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
PGA Championship betting: Brooks Koepka
Age
36
World Rank (OWGR)
127
PGA Championship odds
Best PGA Championship finish
Win (2018, 2019, 2023)
Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026
5
Wins in 2026
0
Koepka is a former World No. 1 golfer who has won five major championships, with three of them coming in this event. He won back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019 before adding a third in 2023. The 36-year-old finished T26 in 2024 and missed the cut last year. He has not finished inside the top 10 at a major since winning this tournament in 2023, and he missed the cut in three of the four majors last year.
PGA Championship betting: Justin Thomas
Age
33
World Rank (OWGR)
17
PGA Championship odds
Best PGA Championship finish
Win (2017, 2022)
Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026
3
Wins in 2026
0
Thomas is eager for another major title, as he has not won a major since winning the PGA Championship for the second time in 2022. In fact, his lone top-25 finish at a major since then came when he finished T8 in the 2024 PGA Championship. Thomas is a former World No. 1 looking for a resurgence at Aronimink Golf Club.
PGA Championship betting: Matt Fitzpatrick
Age
31
World Rank (OWGR)
4
PGA Championship odds
Best PGA Championship finish
5th (2022)
Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026
8
Wins in 2026
3 (Valspar Championship, RBC Heritage, Zurich Classic)
Fitzpatrick is arguably the hottest golfer in the world right now, racking up three wins since the middle of March. He took down the Valspar Championship before winning the RBC Heritage in a playoff. Then, he teamed up with his brother to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans a week later. Now, Fitzpatrick will try to carry that momentum into the second major of the year as he eyes his second major title (2022 U.S. Open).
PGA Championship betting: Ludvig Aberg
Age
26
World Rank (OWGR)
15
PGA Championship odds
Best PGA Championship finish
CUT (2024, 2025)
Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026
7
Wins in 2026
0
Aberg is still relatively fresh on the PGA Tour scene, but expectations are still sky high due to his talent. He carded back-to-back top-10 finishes in Augusta in 2024 and 2025, although those remain his only top-10 finishes at majors. Aberg missed the cut in his previous two appearances at the PGA Championship. He has six top-25 finishes this season, including four top-five finishes.
PGA Championship betting: Tommy Fleetwood
Age
35
World Rank (OWGR)
7
PGA Championship odds
Best PGA Championship finish
5th (2022)
Top-25 PGA Tour finishes in 2026
6
Wins in 2026
0
Fleetwood is considered one of the sport's best golfers who has never won a major championship, as he has 11 professional wins, including the Tour Championship last year. He has seven top-five finishes in majors, including a runner-up at both the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Open Championship. Fleetwood has gone without a top-10 finish in his last eight majors though, including a T41 at the PGA Championship last year.
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Course preview: Aronimink Golf Club
Aronimink Golf Club was founded in 1896 and boasts a rich history of hosting golf's biggest stars. Aronimink has hosted the PGA Championship in 1962, which was won by Gary Player, the 1977 U.S. Amateur, and the 2003 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Aronimink also served as the site of the PGA Tour's AT&T National in 2010 and 2011. In 2018, the BMW Championship was played at Aronimink, and in 2020, Aronimink became the first venue to stage each of the PGA of America's three rotating major championships after hosting the 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Designed by Donald Ross, Aronimink features a historic course that has been renovated to its original glory. However, the 18 original greens have been unaltered since opening in 1928, and they feature bold spines and ridges that can make reading the green extremely difficult.
Aronimink is a course that rewards precision, featuring rolling fairways, strategically placed bunkers, and classic green complexes that demand precise shot-making. There are more than 170 bunkers placed strategically on Aronimink, giving the course an intimidating appearance throughout.
Playing at nearly 7,400 yards, Aronimink is a par-70 that will test even the best golfers in the world. The course layout at Aronimink is balanced with shorter holes that will require accuracy and strategic shot-making. The last time Aronimink hosted the PGA Championship (1962), the winning score was 2-under par. At the 2018 BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley beat Justin Rose in a playoff after the duo shot 20-under par.
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PGA Championship betting options and wagers
Popular wagers
Definition
Outright winner
Betting on the winner of the tournament
Winner without
Betting on the winner without one or several golfers
Big guns vs. field
Betting on a few stars vs. the field
Each way
Combining outright and placement bets
Top finish
Betting on top finishing positions, such as top five or top 10
First-round leader
Betting on the leader after the first 18 holes
Head-to-head matchups
Betting on one golfer against another one in the tournament
Three balls
Betting on one golfer in a group of three
Nationality
Betting on the top golfer by nationality
Tournament props
Betting on various props, such as hole in one or winning score
Make/miss cut
Betting on a golfer to make or miss the cut
Hole scores/winner
Betting on a golfer's hole score on a golfer to win the hole in his group
Outright winner
This is the main market for golf betting, as bettors simply wager on who they think will win the tournament. For example, a $100 bet on Scheffler (+425) last year paid out $525.
Winner without
If you want to wager on someone lower on the odds board, you can choose to remove a selected golfer or group of golfers. Your wager then has action without the golfers who have been removed, and the odds are recalculated.
Big guns vs. field
This allows bettors to wager on multiple golfers at once, often combining stars like Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm against everyone else in the field. It is generally a two-way market at most sportsbooks, so bettors can take the field or the "big guns."
Each way
An each way bet combines an outright winner bet with a placement bet. The wager amount is doubled into two bets, with one bet on the outright price and the other bet on their chances to finish in the top five.
Top finish
Almost all sportsbooks offer top finish/placement odds, which allow bettors to wager on a golfer to finish in the top five, top 10, top 20, etc. Some sportsbooks include ties and others don't, so it is important to check the dead-heat rules before placing one of these bets.
First-round leader
This is a popular way to get involved in the action on Thursday, but the 18-hole sample size also creates more volatility. Golfers who are known for starting hot might be worth a wager in this market instead of the outright market. Dead-heat rules apply here as well, so be sure to verify those rules at your sportsbook.
Head-to-head matchups
While not every golf tournament has head-to-head matchups, the majors always have plenty of these to choose from. Tournament matchups apply to all four rounds, while round matchups are just for that day's action.
Three balls
If you want to wager on a golfer to score better than two other golfers, three balls are the way to go. They operate the same way as matchups, but they offer more attractive odds due to the additional player.
Nationality
Sportsbooks group players of the same nationality together for this wagering option, posting odds for who will finish highest at the end of the tournament. There are more golfers to sort through for categories like top American and top European, while top Swede or top Korean might only have a few options.
Tournament props
Tournament specials are available at the major sportsbooks, with offerings like whether someone will make a hole-in-one. Other golf props include the over/under for winning score or whether there will be a wire-to-wire winner.
Make/miss cut
The cut line is heavily discussed during the first two days of the tournament, and at least several stars tend to miss the cut in every major. Finding the right ones can result in a strong plus-money payout, while finding a longshot to make the cut offers the same opportunity.
Hole scores/winner
Hole bets are available throughout each round, with bettors able to wager on the exact score for a golfer or who will finish with the best score on a particular hole out of the group. Monitoring the course conditions and pin placements is critical for hole betting.
PGA Championship records
The PGA Championship was established in 1916, with match play until 1957 before stroke play took over in 1958. The tournament has been held at various venues, so records are slightly different than Augusta, which hosts the first major every year.
Most wins
Only two golfers have been able to win the PGA Championship five times, as Walter Hagen won his fifth in 1927 before Jack Nicklaus matched him in 1980. Tiger Woods has four wins, while Koepka is among a group of golfers with three victories.
Largest margin of victory
McIlroy won the 2012 PGA Championship by eight strokes, shooting a 67 in the second round, 67 in the third round and 66 in the final round. It was his second major title at just 23 years old, and one of the most dominant major performances ever.
Most runner-up finishes
Nicklaus not only won this tournament five times, but he also finished second on four occasions. He was consistently contending throughout his career, while Hagen, Tom Watson and Greg Norman all had three runner-up finishes.
Lowest 72-hole score
The lowest 72-hole score was posted by Schauffele just two years ago, as he shot a 21-under 263 in 2024 to edge out Brooks Koepka's 2018 record by one stroke. Schauffele's record is not expected to be in danger this weekend, as Aronimink is a challenging course.
Lowest 18-hole score
Only two golfers have been able to shoot a 62 in one round at the PGA Championship, and both instances occurred the same year. Schauffele shot a 62 in the first round in 2024, while Shane Lowry shot a 62 in the third round.
Oldest winner
The oldest winner of the PGA Championship is Phil Mickelson, who was 50 when he took home the title in 2021. Mickelson took the lead in the final round and ultimately won by two strokes, becoming the first golfer ever to win a major in his 50s.
Youngest winner
The youngest winner came a century earlier, as Gene Sarazen was just 20 years old when he won in 1922. Sarazen won the title during the match-play era, when players had to win multiple head-to-head matches rather than stroke play. The youngest modern winners are McIlroy (2012) and Woods (1999), who were both 23.
Wire-to-wire winners
In the modern stroke-play era, six golfers have won in wire-to-wire fashion. Bobby Nichols (1964),Nicklaus (1971), Raymond Floyd (1982), Hal Sutton (1983) and Koepka (2019) each led outright after every round, while Schauffele (2024) was a co-leader after the third round.
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PGA Championship past winners
|2025
|Scott Scheffler
|Quail Hollow Club
|2024
|Xander Schauffele
|Valhalla G.C.
|2023
|Brooks Koepka
|Oak Hill C.C.
|2022
|Justin Thomas
|Southern Hills C.C.
|2021
|Phil Mickelson
|Kiawah Island
|2020
|Collin Morikawa
|TPC Harding Park
|2019
|Brooks Koepka
|Bethpage Black
|2018
|Brooks Koepka
|Bellerive C.C.
|2017
|Justin Thomas
|Quail Hollow C.C.
|2016
|Jimmy Walker
|Baltusrol G.C. (Lower)
|2015
|Jason Day
|Whistling Straits (Straits)
|2014
|Rory McIlroy
|Valhalla G.C.
|2013
|Jason Dufner
|Oak Hill C.C.
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|Kiawah Island (Ocean)
|2011
|Keegan Bradley
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|2010
|Martin Kaymer
|Whistling Straits
|2009
|Yang Yong-eun
|Hazeltine National G.C.
|2008
|Pádraig Harrington
|Oakland Hills (South)
|2007
|Tiger Woods
|Southern Hills C.C.
|2006
|Tiger Woods
|Medinah C.C. (#3)
|2005
|Phil Mickelson
|Baltusrol G.C. (Lower)
|2004
|Vijay Singh
|Whistling Straits (Straits)
|2003
|Shaun Micheel
|Oak Hill C.C. (East)
|2002
|Rich Beem
|Hazeltine National G.C.
|2001
|David Toms
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|Valhalla C.C.
|1999
|Tiger Woods
|Medinah C.C. (#3)
|1998
|Vijay Singh
|Sahalee C.C.
|1997
|Davis Love III
|Winged Foot C.C.
|1996
|Mark Brooks
|Valhalla G.C.
|1995
|Steve Elkington
|Riviera C.C.
|1994
|Nick Price
|Southern Hills C.C.
|1993
|Paul Azinger
|Inverness Club
|1992
|Nick Price
|Bellerive C.C.
|1991
|John Daly
|Crooked Stick G.C.
|1990
|Wayne Grady
|Shoal Creek G.C.C.
|1989
|Payne Stewart
|Kemper Lakes G.C.
|1988
|Jeff Sluman
|Oak Tree G.C.
|1987
|Larry Nelson
|PGA National
|1986
|Bob Tway
|Inverness Club
|1985
|Hubert Green
|Cherry Hills C.C.
|1984
|Lee Trevino
|Shoal Creek G.C.C.
|1983
|Hal Sutton
|Riviera C.C.
|1982
|Raymond Floyd
|Southern Hills C.C.
|1981
|Larry Nelson
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|1980
|Jack Nicklaus
|Oak Hill C.C.
|1979
|David Graham
|Oakland Hills C.C.
|1978
|John Mahaffey
|Oakmont C.C.
|1977
|Lanny Wadkins
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|1976
|Dave Stockton
|Congressional C.C.
|1975
|Jack Nicklaus
|Firestone C.C.
|1974
|Lee Trevino
|Tanglewood Park
|1973
|Jack Nicklaus
|Canterbury G.C.
|1972
|Gary Player
|Oakland Hills C.C.
|1971
|Jack Nicklaus
|PGA National
|1970
|Dave Stockton
|Southern Hills C.C.
|1969
|Raymond Floyd
|NCR C.C.
|1968
|Julius Boros
|Pecan Valley G.C.
|1967
|Don January
|Columbine C.C.
|1966
|Al Geiberger
|Firestone C.C.
|1965
|Dave Marr
|Laurel Valley G.C.
|1964
|Bobby Nichols
|Columbus C.C.
|1963
|Jack Nicklaus
|Dallas Athletic Club
|1962
|Gary Player
|Aronimink G.C.
|1961
|Jerry Barber
|Olympia Fields C.C.
|1960
|Jay Hebert
|Firestone C.C.
|1959
|Bob Rosburg
|Minneapolis G.C.
|1958
|Dow Finsterwald
|Llanerch C.C.
|1957
|Lionel Hebert
|Miami Valley G.C.
|1956
|Jack Burke Jr.
|Blue Hill C.C.
|1955
|Doug Ford
|Meadowbrook C.C.
|1954
|Chick Harbert
|Keller G.C.
|1953
|Walter Burkemo
|Birmingham C.C.
|1952
|Jim Turnesa
|Big Spring C.C.
|1951
|Sam Snead
|Oakmont C.C.
|1950
|Chandler Harper
|Scioto C.C.
|1949
|Sam Snead
|Belmont Golf Course
|1948
|Ben Hogan
|Norwood Hills C.C.
|1947
|Jim Ferrier
|Plum Hollow C.C.
|1946
|Ben Hogan
|Portland G.C.
|1945
|Byron Nelson
|Moraine C.C.
|1944
|Bob Hamilton
|Manito G.C.C.
|1943
|No Tournament (World War II)
|1942
|Sam Snead
|Seaview C.C.
|1941
|Vic Ghezzi
|Cherry Hills C.C.
|1940
|Byron Nelson
|Hershey C.C.
|1939
|Henry Picard
|Pomonok C.C.
|1938
|Paul Runyan
|Shawnee C.C.
|1937
|Denny Shute
|Pittsburgh Field Club
|1936
|Denny Shute
|Pinehurst Resort #2
|1935
|Johnny Revolta
|Twin Hills G.C.C.
|1934
|Paul Runyan
|The Park C.C.
|1933
|Gene Sarazen
|Blue Mound C.C.
|1932
|Olin Dutra
|Keller G.C.
|1931
|Tom Creavy
|Wannamoisett C.C.
|1930
|Tommy Armour
|Fresh Meadow C.C.
|1929
|Leo Diegel
|Hillcrest C.C.
|1928
|Leo Diegel
|Baltimore C.C.
|1927
|Walter Hagen
|Cedar Crest C.C.
|1926
|Walter Hagen
|Salisbury C.C.
|1925
|Walter Hagen
|Olympia Fields C.C.
|1924
|Walter Hagen
|French Lick Springs G.C.
|1923
|Gene Sarazen
|Pelham C.C.
|1922
|Gene Sarazen
|Oakmont C.C.
|1921
|Walter Hagen
|Inwood C.C.
|1920
|Jock Hutchison
|Flossmoor C.C.
|1919
|Jim Barnes
|Engineers C.C.
|1918
|No Tournament (World War I)
|1917
|No Tournament (World War I)
|1916
|Jim Barnes
|Siwanoy C.C.
Grand Slam winners
The career Grand Slam consists of four major championships: the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Open Championship. Only six golfers have ever completed the career Grand Slam. The first to do so was Gene Sarazen, and the most recent was Rory McIlroy in 2025.
Rory McIlroy
McIlroy became the latest Grand Slam winner after his triumphant victory over Justin Rose in a playoff in Augusta in 2025. McIlroy successfully defended his title in Augusta in 2026, securing his sixth major championship. McIlroy has won the PGA Championship twice in his career, recording victories in 2012 at Kiawah Island and 2014 at Valhalla Golf Club.
Tiger Woods
Woods has recorded 15 career major championship victories, ranking second behind all-time behind Jack Nicklaus. Woods has won the PGA Championship four times in his career, most recently winning in 2007 at Southern Hills. Woods has racked up 82 career victories on the PGA Tour, tied with Sam Snead for the most all-time. Woods last played in the PGA Championship in 2004.
Jack Nicklaus
Nicklaus has the most major championship victories of all-time with 18. He completed the career slam three times and finished on top of the leaderboard at the PGA Championship on five separate occasions. Nicklaus played in a record 154 consecutive major championships in his career.
Gary Player
Player won nine major championships in his career, spanning from 1959 to 1978. Player was the youngest to complete the modern career Grand Slam at 29 years old. He won the PGA Championship twice, including at Aronimink Golf Club in 1962. Player defeated Bob Goalby by one stroke in 1962, becoming the first non-American to win the PGA Championship.
Ben Hogan
Like Player, Hogan won nine major championships during his illustrious career, ranking him tied for fourth all-time. He won the PGA Championship twice (1946 and 1948) and recorded 64 PGA Tour wins from 1938 to 1959.
Gene Sarazen
Sarazen was the first player in history to complete the career Grand Slam. He won the PGA Championship three times (1922, 1923, 1932) and recorded 39 wins on the PGA Tour, including seven majors. Sarazen is also credited with inventing the modern sand wedge, a club he debuted at the 1932 British Open, a tournament he went on to win.