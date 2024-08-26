Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
How to bet on the US Open tennis tournament
The final Grand Slam event of the season takes place in New York from Aug. 26-Sep.8
|WHAT
|US Open Tennis Championships
|WHEN
|August 26th – September 8th
|WHERE
|USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center | Queens, New York
|HOW
|ESPN, ESPN+
The qualifiers are complete and the final field has been set for the 2024 US Open. The final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the calendar year gets underway on Monday, Aug. 26 in New York. Just a few weeks after competing at the Summer Olympics, the world’s top tennis players are back in action with the opportunity to make more history.
Novak Djokovic won his first Olympic Gold Medal a few weeks ago, but he’s motivated to win a record-setting 25th Grand Slam. However, it won’t be easy as the men’s field includes young phenom Carlos Alcaraz and other contenders including Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev. On the women’s side, Coco Gauff is looking to win her second straight US Open, but she faces stiff competition from the likes of Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.
How to bet on US Open Tennis
While tennis betting isn’t considered as popular as betting on other sports, it is a sport that provides plenty of betting opportunities. Whether it’s a pre-game bet on the total number of points scored in the match, a live bet on the trailing player, or a futures bet on who will win the tournament, there are numerous ways to get involved.
Comparing the best sportsbooks
As with any sport, it’s always worthwhile to compare odds across different sportsbooks when betting on tennis. Different sportsbooks have different liabilities and betting action to react to, which impacts the lines they set. With the margin between a winning bet and a losing bet being so small, getting the best odds possible on your bets is one way to improve your chances of having success.
For example, take a look at the odds for the top five favorites on the men’s side at four different sportsbooks:
|Player
|FanDuel
|DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Caesars
|C. Alcaraz
|+220
|+200
|+200
|+180
|N. Djokovic
|+250
|+250
|+270
|+200
|J. Sinner
|+320
|+350
|+350
|+275
|A. Zverev
|+750
|+800
|+650
|+750
|D. Medvedev
|+1400
|+1600
|+1400
|+1200
If you bet on Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open and you placed your bet with Caesars sportsbook, while you would surely be happy to cash a winning bet, you would also have left money on the table as his odds are better at other sportsbooks. If you want to take a longer shot on someone such as Zverev or Medvedev, you’d be smart to take them at DraftKings sportsbook as they offer the best odds.
Comparing the best sportsbook promos
Not only do sportsbooks have different odds across the industry, they all also offer unique sign-up promotions for new users. As a bettor, it would be a savvy move to take advantage of as many sign-up bonuses as you can. These promotions are quick and easy ways to improve your betting bankroll.
The two main types of sign-up offers are the “bet and get” promotion and the “first bet insurance” promotion. With the bet and get offer, you must sign up, create an account, deposit money and place a bet meeting a minimum threshold. Once you take care of those steps, the sportsbook will add bonus bets to your account. With a first bet insurance promotion, you can place your first bet knowing that if you lose, the operator will credit your account with bonus bets equal to the amount of your wager.
|Sportsbook
|Offer
|FanDuel
|Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets PLUS 3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket
|BetMGM
|Get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first bet
|Caesars
|If your first cash bet loses, get it back as a bonus bet, up to $1,000
|DraftKings
|Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets plus a month of NFL+ Premium
FanDuel and DraftKings are currently offering “bet and get” promotions with the added bonus of free access to NFL streaming services. BetMGM and Caesars are offering a form of insurance on your first bet with them. In order to maximize the offerings available, you can take advantage of any and all of these promos.
Betting insights for the US Open
In 2023, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff won the US Open on the men’s and women’s sides, respectively. However, entering the 2024 tournament, neither is the favorite.
Carlos Alcaraz is the betting favorite on the men’s side. He’s already won the French Open and Wimbledon this year and won the US Open back in 2022. Alcaraz is dealing with a bit of an injury entering the tournament, but he claims he will be good to go. He has lost his last two matches, to Djokovic in the Gold Medal match in the Summer Olympics and then losing in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters to Gael Monfils.
Jannik Sinner’s odds have not changed, despite the news that he tested positive for banned substances. Sinner will not be suspended for the tournament. Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sinner are the three favorites to win it on the men’s side.
On the women’s side, the favorite is Aryna Sabalenka. Sabalenka lost to Gauff in the US Open Finals last year. Since then, she’s had a great year that’s included an Australian Open victory, the only other major played on hard court. Last week, Sabalenka won the Cincinnati Masters without dropping a set. She dominated No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek in the semi-final before beating Jessica Pegula in the finals.
Sabalenka is a strong favorite, with Swiatek and Gauff rounding out the top three favorites at most sportsbooks. For picks, predictions and betting advice ahead of the US Open, make sure to check out CBS Sportsline.