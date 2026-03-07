UFC action in 2026 continues on Saturday on Paramount+ with UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 as Max Holloway takes on Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout to headline the event. Holloway and Oliveira last fought in August 2015, with the former winning via technical knockout in the first round. There are four other fights on the main UFC 326 fight card. Bet on UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after wagering $5 or more:

Here's a look at where sports fans and bettors can wager on the event with the latest promo codes at top sportsbooks.

Where to bet on UFC 326

If you're interested in securing bonus bets without much of an investment, DraftKings, FanDuel and bet365 offer strong welcome bonuses. DraftKings is giving $200 in bonus bets if your first bet wins, while FanDuel is offering $100 in bonus bets with the same contingency. You can get $150 in bonus bets with bet365 without having to win your first bet.

A similar promotion exists at Caesars but it comes in the form of a first bet match up to $250. That means you'd have to risk $250 on your first wager to get $250 in bonus bets. Fanatics is offering up to $1,000 in FanCash through a bet match program that spans 10 days where the maximum wager is $100 each day. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but a new user has to wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount.

Sign up for BetMGM to wager on UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

UFC 326 preview

Holloway has won four of his last five fights heading into this bout, and 25 of his 27 wins overall have come by knockout or decision. Oliveira, by contrast, has 22 submission wins. He's 3-3 in his last six fights. This is going to be a big contrast of styles, and the oddsmakers at DraftKings like Holloway to come out on top. He's -215 (wager $215 to win $100) to win the fight, +150 to win by knockout and +240 to win by decision. Oliveira is +165 (wager $100 to win $165) to win the bout and +330 to win by submission.

Caio Borralho and Reinier de Ridder come into their UFC 326 bout after losing as headliners in their last fights. Borralho won 14 fights in a row prior to losing to Nassourdine Imavov via decision. It was five straight wins for de Ridder before he lost to Brendan Allen via TKO in his last fight. Borralho is the -250 favorite at DraftKings, while de Ridder is +205.

According to the oddsmakers, the closest fight to call on the main card will be between Drew Dober and Michael Johnson. Dober has lost four of his last six fights but is coming into UFC 326 off a win over Kyle Prepolec. Johnson is 24-19 in his MMA career but has won his last three fights, with two victories coming by decision. He's the +154 underdog while Dober is the -185 favorite.

Bet UFC 326 at Fanatics Sportsbook, where new users get up to $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets in FanCash with the promo code CBSFAN:



Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important, and all sports bettors at top sportsbooks have access to responsible gaming tools like setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Some platforms, like DraftKings and BetMGM, have live chat support available 24/7 for users. All sportsbooks provide information for helplines and other resources for those who require additional assistance.