How to bet on UFC White House: Betting guide, odds, fight card, promo codes, offers for Gaethje vs. Topuria

Multiple title fights are on the UFC Freedom 250 fight card, which will take place on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday beginning at 9 p.m. ET due to weather. Ilia Topuria faces Justin Gaethje in the main event for the lightweight championship, while Alex Pereira faces Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title. UFC fan favorites like Sean O'Malley and Derrick Lewis are also on the card, and sportsbooks are making it even more exciting with UFC Freedom 250 promos for anyone wondering how to bet on UFC White House or where to bet UFC Freedom 250. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Other notable fights on the UFC Freedom 250 card will be Sean O'Malley (-430) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+300) and Josh Hokit (-340) vs. Derrick Lewis (+270). If you're wondering how to bet on UFC Freedom 250 or where to bet on the UFC, our White House UFC betting guide highlights some of the best UFC promo codes, including the FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code. You can use these sign-up bonuses to significantly boost your bankroll, and we'll also offer an intro to MMA wagering that gives you everything you need to know before you begin UFC betting. Bet the UFC at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

How to bet on UFC Freedom 250

If you're looking for how to bet on UFC Freedom 250, online sportsbooks are likely your most convenient answer. Online sports betting apps are now legal in more than 30 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and it's easy to sign up for online betting sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Caesars, BetMGM and Fanatics Sportsbook. All of those top sports betting apps are also currently offering sportsbook promos that could help you boost your bankroll ahead of UFC Freedom 250. Here are the top 2026 UFC betting sites:

UFC Freedom 250 odds

There are seven fights on the UFC Freedom 250 card, including the two title fights and four bouts between fighters who appeared in their division's most recent UFC Rankings. A cage has been constructed on the South Lawn of the White House specifically for this card and action begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 14. Click on the odds (via FanDuel) to wager now.

How to watch UFC Freedom 250, Where to watch UFC Freedom 250

UFC Freedom 250 will stream exclusively on Paramount+, and it's also the home of all UFC premium live events. The ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan starts at $8.99 per month. Meanwhile, Paramount+ Premium offers an ad-free option (except live TV) that also gives you access to SHOWTIME Originals and live CBS local broadcasts. It also gives you the ability to download movies and shows for offline viewing.

For watching the UFC on Paramount+, there is no additional pay-per-view purchase required. All UFC PLEs (including UFC Freedom 250) are offered with your subscription at no additional cost. So subscribe now to watch Topuria vs. Gaethje, Pereira vs. Gane and all the other fights at UFC Freedom 250, live from the South Lawn of the White House.

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for UFC lightweight title

Ilia Topuria

Justin Gaethje -720 Odds +450 17-0 (9-0 UFC) Record 27-5 (10-5 UFC) 29 Age 37 5-7 Height 5-11 69" Reach 70" Georgia Flag USA

The main event is a unification fight for the lightweight championship, with current champion Ilia Topuria facing interim champion Justin Gaethje. Topuria is 17-0 in his professional MMA career, including a 9-0 record in the UFC. Gaethje is the only two-time interim champion in UFC history, and he is 2-2 in his four previous career lightweight title fights. While Gaethje has more UFC experience, Topuria is a heavy -700 favorite in the UFC Freedom 250 odds.

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for UFC interim heavyweight title

Alex Pereira

Ciryl Gane -113 Odds -113 13-3 (10-2 UFC) Record 13-2 (10-2 UFC) 38 Age 36 6-4 Height 6-5 79" Reach 81" Brazil Flag France

Current heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is sidelined due to an eye injury he suffered against Gane last October. Gane is competing in his fifth heavyweight title fight, but he is winless in his last three title fights since winning the interim title against Derrick Lewis in 2021. Pereira vacated the light heavyweight title in February to move up to the heavyweight division. He is the -115 favorite on Sunday, while Gane is -105.

Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Sean O'Malley

Aiemann Zahabi -430 Odds +300 19-3 (11-3 UFC) Record 14-2 (8-2 UFC) 31 Age 38 5-11 Height 5-8 72" Reach 68.5" USA Flag Canada

Sean O'Malley and Aiemann Zahabi go head-to-head in a bantamweight bout. O'Malley, 31, is a former UFC bantamweight champion, losing his belt and ensuing rematch to Merab Dvalishvili. O'Malley is 19-3 overall, making him 19-1 against fighters not named Merab Dvalishvil. He's the No. 2-ranked bantamweight, while Zahabi is ranked sixth in the division. Zahabi, 38, is 14-2 overall and has won seven straight fights. His last four and five of his last six fights have ended via decision, which is also how three of O'Malley's last four fights ended.

Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis

Josh Hokit

Derrick Lewis -370 Odds +265 9-0 (3-0 UFC) Record 29-13 (20-11 UFC) 28 Age 41 6-1 Height 6-3 73.5" Reach 79" USA Flag USA

Josh Hokit is one of the brashest personalities going in the UFC at the moment, but he backs it up with powerful fists. The 28-year-old is 9-0 as a pro, including 3-0 in the UFC. He's coming off landing 177 significant strikes, the second-most in a UFC heavyweight bout, in a unanimous decision win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327 in April, which played a key role in his late addition to the UFC White House card. Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis is one of the most experienced fighters still in the UFC. The 41-year-old is 29-13 overall, including 20-11 in the UFC. Lewis is 3-5 over his last eight fights, though, and he's coming off a loss to Waldo Cortes Acosta at UFC 324 in January.

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Mauricio Ruffy

Michael Chandler -670 Odds +430 13-2 (4-1 UFC) Record 23-10 (2-5 UFC) 29 Age 40 5-11 Height 5-8 75" Reach 71.5" Brazil Flag USA

This lightweight bout features two ranked fighters, with Mauricio Ruffy ninth in the division and Chandler 13th. Ruffy, 29, is 13-2 overall, and 4-1 in the UFC, and 12 of his 13 wins have come by KO/TKO. He's coming off a TKO victory over Rafael Fiziev in the second round of UFC 325 in January. Meanwhile, Chandler, 40, brings vast experience and he's 23-10 overall, but just 2-5 in the UFC. Chandler has fought many of the biggest names in the UFC, but he has just two fights since the start of 2024, losses to Paddy Pimblett and Charles Oliveira.

Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Bo Nickal

Kyle Daukaus -330 Odds +240 8-1 (5-1 UFC) Record 17-4 (4-4 UFC) 30 Age 33 6-1 Height 6-3 76" Reach 76" USA Flag USA

Bo Nickal, 30, enters this middleweight bout at 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the UFC, while Kyle Daukaus, 33, is 17-4 overall and 4-4 in the UFC. Daukaus has won six straight fights and he's been dangerous early, with three of them ending in the first round. He's won his first two fights since returning to the UFC in August 2025 after spending nearly three years outside of the promotion. Meanwhile, Nickal is a three-time NCAA wrestling champion at Penn State, and his wrestling background has helped him early in MMA.

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia

Diego Lopes

Steve Garcia -192 Odds 148 27-8 (6-3 UFC) Record 19-5 (8-2 UFC) 31 Age 34 5-11 Height 6-0 72.5" Reach 75" Brazil Flag USA

Steve Garcia and Diego Lopes kick off the UFC Freedom 250 action with a pair of top-10 featherweights going head-to-head. Lopes, ranked second in the division, is 27-8 overall and 6-3 in the UFC, and although he's dropped two title fights since April 2025, he's looking to prove he's still the most deserving competitor in the division for title shots. Alexander Volkanovski defeated Lopes in January to retain the belt for the second time over Lopes, both results coming by unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Garcia has never received a UFC title fight and a win over Lopes can significantly bolster those chances. Garica, 34, has won seven straight fights, most recently defeating David Onama with a round one TKO, heading into the biggest fight of his career.

UFC White House betting promos and bonus offers

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5 for 7 days, get $350 in bonus bets

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't need a code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel legally operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Open an account by providing the requested information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. After you opt in and settle your first $5 wager, $50 in bonus bets will be available. The same offer will be available for seven days, allowing users to receive up to $350 in bonus bets total.

If your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $350 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users must be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legally operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make a first deposit of $5 or more. Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your $200 instantly.

You will receive your bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash OR 100% Profit Boost Token for 5 days

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days or a 100+ profit boost token for five days. Users receive their stake, up to $100, back in FanCash if your bet loses for each of the first 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legitimately (except New York).

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email, birth date and the last four digits of your social security number When prompted, enter promo code CBSFAN Enable geolocation services on your device Agree to the terms and conditions Deposit at least $10 and claim the eligible promotion Place a wager of up to $100, and receive your stake back in FanCash if it loses Repeat for 10 days for a maximum of $1,000 in FanCash

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to access your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state where BetMGM operates to bet. Users must deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get your winnings in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 10 wagers with 100% profit boosts.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Register for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get 10 100% profit boosts.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $365 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $365 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses. For those who haven't opened a bet365 account and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5+ wins. There's no specific code required to claim the offer but you must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Click here to go to Hard Rock Bet. Register your account by entering all required information, such as name and payment details. Make a bet of at least $5 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. If your bet wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets in the form of six $25 bonus bet slips. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and they expire seven days after they are issued.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

UFC White House betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on a fighter to win Total rounds Betting on a the total number of rounds Method of victory Betting on how a fighter wins (KO/submission/decision) Round betting Betting on the specific round in which a fight ends Parlay Combining multiple UFC bets into one bet Live betting Betting on UFC fights after they have started To go the distance Betting on whether the fight reaches a decision Double chance Betting on a fighter to win by either of two methods Point spread Betting on how many points a fighter wins by UFC props Betting on a various UFC speciality props Fight to start round x Betting on whether a fight will reach a specific round Exact result Betting on the exact method of victory and exact round

Money line

The most popular way to approach UFC betting is by simply wagering on the winner of the fight. The method of victory is irrelevant, you just need your fighter to win.

Total rounds

There are either three rounds or five rounds in UFC fights, and there is an over/under prop for each fight. If you bet on Under 1.5 rounds, you need the fight to end before the midway point of the second round.

Method of victory

Fights can end via knockout, submission or decision, and wagering on the outcome is a popular type of UFC bet. Knowing the strengths and weaknesses of both fighters is crucial.

Round betting

Along with over/under betting, bettors can also wager on the exact round a fight ends.

Parlay

Parlay betting is popular across all sports, and UFC is no different. Parlays allow bettors to combine multiple bets into one ticket with longer odds.

Live betting

UFC fights can last up to five rounds, often providing plenty of time to make live bets. Bettors can assess how both fighters are performing and make live bets based on that information.

To go the distance

Knockouts are common highlights in the UFC, but some fights also go the distance. Bettors can use this prop to make their wagers on whether the fight is decided prior to a decision.

Double chance

This type of bet allows bettors to lump multiple winning methods into one wager. For example, one option is a fighter to win via knockout or submission.

Point spread

Every round of a fight is scored by judges, and those scores are used to determine the winner if the fight goes to a decision. These scores can also be used for point spread betting.

UFC props

There are sometimes special UFC props for big fights, and this is one of the biggest fight cards ever. Sportsbooks are eager to provide additional UFC betting opportunities for this card.

Fight to start round x

Similar to round betting and over/under betting, this prop refers to whether the fight will reach a specific round. For example, one option might be "will the fight reach round 4?"

Exact result

This narrows down round betting and method of victory betting into one ticket. The odds are more enticing due to the specific nature of the bet.

Claim your DraftKings bonus bets here:

What is UFC Freedom 250?

UFC Freedom 250 is a unique fight card in a unique setting, as it commemorates the 250th birthday of the United States with an event on the South Lawn of the White House. The event is expected to bring thousands of military personnel, VIP attendees, and invited guests to the temporary arena built on the White House grounds. It is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14.

While early reports suggested July 4 as a potential date, the organizers eventually moved it to Flag Day due to logistical and security reasons. The temporary venue is expected to seat around 5,000 spectators in an open-air setting. This will be one of the most exclusive UFC events ever, while more fans will gather in a nearby festival area. It will also be a unique setting for the fighters, as weather will play a role compared to the normal fully controlled indoor arenas.

Bet on UFC White House with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

UFC Freedom 250 facts

776th UFC event all-time

18th UFC event of 2026

4th UFC event of 2026 headlined by lightweights

1st non-numbered event featuring UFC championship bouts since Noche UFC

2023 (UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2, September 16, 2023)

1st lightweight title unification bout since UFC 254 (October 24, 2020)

1st interim heavyweight title fight since UFC 296 (November 11, 2023)

1st main event of 2026 featuring a Georgian fighter (Ilia Topuria)

10th main event of 2026 featuring an American fighter (Justin Gaethje)

1st event since UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai with seven or fewer bouts (September 5, 2020)

3rd UFC event held in Washington, D.C.

1st UFC event in Washington, D.C. since UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Rozenstruik (December 7, 2019)

Total # of Post-Fight Bonuses Earned by UFC Freedom 250 Athletes: 77

Oldest fighter on the card: Derrick Lewis (41)

Youngest fighter on the card: Josh Hokit (28)

Most professional fights: Derrick Lewis (42)

Fewest professional fights: Josh Hokit, Bo Nickal (9)

Most UFC appearances: Derrick Lewis (31)

Fewest UFC appearances (excluding debutants): Josh Hokit (3)

Longest active UFC winning streak on the card: Ilia Topuria (9)

Longest active winning streak on the card overall: Ilia Topuria (17)

Dana White's contender series grads (4): Sean O'Malley, Josh Hokit, Mauricio Ruffy, Bo Nickal

Countries represented (5): Georgia, United States, Brazil, France, Canada

Weight classes represented (5): Heavyweight (2), Middleweight (1), Lightweight (2), Featherweight (1), Bantamweight (1)