Qualifiers have already taken place for the 2026 US Open, which officially begins on Sunday, Aug. 30, for the men's and women's singles tournaments. Fans looking to get into sports betting, specifically tennis betting, can wager on all the action at the last Grand Slam event of 2026 at the following sports betting apps and take advantage of the latest sportsbook promos.

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Reigning men's champion Carlos Alcaraz returns after missing both the French Open and Wimbledon due to a wrist injury, while reigning women's champion Aryna Sabalenka is also participating and looking for her first Grand Slam event win of 2026. She is the two-time defending champion at the US Open.

Where to bet on the 2026 US Open

Here's a look at where bettors can go to make their wagers for the 2026 US Open.

US Open men's winner odds (via DraftKings)

Carlos Alcaraz +200

Alexander Zverev +320

Novak Djokovic +750

Ben Shelton +900

Rafael Jodar +1100

Arthur Fils +1100

Taylor Fritz +1200

Félix Auger-Aliassime +2500

Daniil Medvedev +2500

Frances Tiafoe +3500

Casual tennis fans might be surprised at Jannik Sinner's absence at the top of this odds leaderboard, but the Italian is out of the tournament and therefore will not be able to follow up his Wimbledon win. That creates an opportunity for Zverev, who won the French Open this year for his first Grand Slam title. He did lose the Wimbledon final to Sinner, but he's clearly in better playing form than Alcaraz. The Spaniard lost in the mixed doubles competition with Serena Williams prior to the singles event starting. Djokovic might be third on the odds ladder but he hasn't won a tournament since 2023.

If you're looking to back an American, Shelton and Fritz are the most likely candidates to break through according to the oddsmakers. Shelton has had a rough go at Grand Slam events in 2026, losing in the first round of an upset-riddled French Open before bowing out in the first round at Wimbledon. Fritz lost in the first round at the French Open but did make the quarterfinals at Wimbledon before falling to Zverev. He reached the US Open final in 2024.

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US Open women's winner odds (via DraftKings)

Aryna Sabalenka +350

Iga Swiatek +475

Coco Gauff +500

Naomi Osaka +1000

Elena Rybakina +1300

Jessica Pegula +1400

Mirra Andreeva +1500

Amanda Anisimova +1600

Marta Kostyuk +2000

Linda Noskova +2500

Sabalenka is the two-time defending champion but has been prone to getting upset in the later rounds of Grand Slam events lately. She is still seeking her first Grand Slam victory of 2026. Swiatek won this event in 2022 but has also been struggling in 2026 at Grand Slams. Gauff will be motivated to capture another US Open title after winning in 2023, and she is coming off an appearance in the Wimbledon semifinals. Osaka, who famously defeated Williams in 2018 at the US Open, is seeking her third title in this event. She's found her way back to the top of the sport, and did make the quarterfinal round at Wimbledon.

If you're trying to bet on a relative longshot, the women's singles tournament is the place to look. Andreeva took advantage of top competitors falling at the French Open to win that event, and Kostyuk made the semifinal before falling to the eventual champ. Anisimova made the final at last year's Wimbledon and US Open.

Serena Williams won't be a factor in the women's singles event, but she and sister Venus Williams are planning on competing in the women's doubles event. Those two won the US Open twice, 10 years apart, and have 14 Grand Slam doubles championships in their career as partners.

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