Qualifiers have already taken place for the 2026 US Open, which officially begins on Sunday, Aug. 30, for the men's and women's singles tournaments. Fans looking to get into sports betting, specifically tennis betting, can wager on all the action at the last Grand Slam event of 2026 at the following sports betting apps and take advantage of the latest sportsbook promos.
Bet on the US Open with the DraftKings promo code and get $200 after spending $5+:
Reigning men's champion Carlos Alcaraz returns after missing both the French Open and Wimbledon due to a wrist injury, while reigning women's champion Aryna Sabalenka is also participating and looking for her first Grand Slam event win of 2026. She is the two-time defending champion at the US Open.
Where to bet on the 2026 US Open
Here's a look at where bettors can go to make their wagers for the 2026 US Open.
|Brand
|Promo
|CBS promo code
|Caesars
|Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets
|Just click here
US Open men's winner odds (via DraftKings)
- Carlos Alcaraz +200
- Alexander Zverev +320
- Novak Djokovic +750
- Ben Shelton +900
- Rafael Jodar +1100
- Arthur Fils +1100
- Taylor Fritz +1200
- Félix Auger-Aliassime +2500
- Daniil Medvedev +2500
- Frances Tiafoe +3500
Casual tennis fans might be surprised at Jannik Sinner's absence at the top of this odds leaderboard, but the Italian is out of the tournament and therefore will not be able to follow up his Wimbledon win. That creates an opportunity for Zverev, who won the French Open this year for his first Grand Slam title. He did lose the Wimbledon final to Sinner, but he's clearly in better playing form than Alcaraz. The Spaniard lost in the mixed doubles competition with Serena Williams prior to the singles event starting. Djokovic might be third on the odds ladder but he hasn't won a tournament since 2023.
If you're looking to back an American, Shelton and Fritz are the most likely candidates to break through according to the oddsmakers. Shelton has had a rough go at Grand Slam events in 2026, losing in the first round of an upset-riddled French Open before bowing out in the first round at Wimbledon. Fritz lost in the first round at the French Open but did make the quarterfinals at Wimbledon before falling to Zverev. He reached the US Open final in 2024.
Wager on the US Open men's champion at FanDuel and get up to $350 in bonus bets:
US Open women's winner odds (via DraftKings)
- Aryna Sabalenka +350
- Iga Swiatek +475
- Coco Gauff +500
- Naomi Osaka +1000
- Elena Rybakina +1300
- Jessica Pegula +1400
- Mirra Andreeva +1500
- Amanda Anisimova +1600
- Marta Kostyuk +2000
- Linda Noskova +2500
Sabalenka is the two-time defending champion but has been prone to getting upset in the later rounds of Grand Slam events lately. She is still seeking her first Grand Slam victory of 2026. Swiatek won this event in 2022 but has also been struggling in 2026 at Grand Slams. Gauff will be motivated to capture another US Open title after winning in 2023, and she is coming off an appearance in the Wimbledon semifinals. Osaka, who famously defeated Williams in 2018 at the US Open, is seeking her third title in this event. She's found her way back to the top of the sport, and did make the quarterfinal round at Wimbledon.
If you're trying to bet on a relative longshot, the women's singles tournament is the place to look. Andreeva took advantage of top competitors falling at the French Open to win that event, and Kostyuk made the semifinal before falling to the eventual champ. Anisimova made the final at last year's Wimbledon and US Open.
Serena Williams won't be a factor in the women's singles event, but she and sister Venus Williams are planning on competing in the women's doubles event. Those two won the US Open twice, 10 years apart, and have 14 Grand Slam doubles championships in their career as partners.
Responsible gaming
Responsible gaming is important at all sportsbooks, and users have the ability to game responsibly using tools like setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Some sportsbooks have 24/7 live chat features for customer support, while all sportsbooks provide contact information for helplines and other resources for those needing additional assistance.