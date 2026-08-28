Summer practices are over, and the 2026 college football season is here, beginning with an eight-game Week 0 slate on Saturday, August 29, which includes intriguing matchups as opportunities to take advantage of the latest offers on sports betting apps. Bill Belichick begins his second college football season as head coach in the first game of the 2026 college football season: North Carolina vs. TCU at noon ET from Dublin, Ireland. The Tar Heels allowed at least 28 points in each of their final three games last year despite being coached by someone considered one of the best defensive minds in NFL history. Saturday also includes matchups such as NC State vs. Virginia (3:30 p.m. ET), Hawaii vs. Stanford (7 p.m. ET) and Memphis vs. UNLV (10 p.m. ET).

If you're looking for top sportsbooks for college football betting, you can find several online sports betting options below. Bet on college football at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

The latest Week 0 college football odds list TCU as an 8.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 46.5 points. TCU defeated North Carolina, 48-14, in its season opener last year, and this year, the Horned Frogs' team total is 28.5 points. USC, one of the biggest football brands in the nation, also plays on Saturday and is favored by 38.5 points against San Jose State. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 0 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

Where to bet on Week 0 college football



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Betting on Week 0 college football

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 31-19 run on top-rated college football money-line picks since the 2024 season. It has also been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites.

North Carolina vs. TCU: Under 47.5 total points

"Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr was named the starter in Bobby Petrino's new UNC offense, and all I ask of the senior is that he works on not turning the ball over," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "It may sound like a simple task, but the QB position at North Carolina turned the ball over too much last season. If they actually score on offense, that will be a bonus, and Bill Belichick's defense will handle the rest. The defense isn't the problem; it should be the star of the team. They just need the offense to stay patient and, once in a while, make some noise with a couple of scores. I'm betting Belichick slows the game down in Ireland and stays close with the chance to win." Bet on Week 0 college football at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

NC State (+5.5) vs. Virginia

"This game was moved from Brazil to Virginia, and the line jumped 2 points. I think that's a bit of an overreaction," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "I have these teams rated pretty close, and UVA doesn't have a huge home-field edge. I also think the Cavs are a bit overvalued coming off an 11-3 season. NC State is replacing a lot of production, but I think the Wolfpack have a more talented roster and are an interesting team in the ACC. Also, keep an eye on NC State QB CJ Bailey. He closed last season strong and could take a big step forward as a junior. I see this game going down to the wire, so I'll take the 5.5." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Memphis vs. UNLV: Over 56.5 total points

Memphis has a significantly new-look roster this year, with Charles Huff taking over as head coach for Ryan Silverfield, who is now the head coach at Arkansas. Memphis has become a respected program in recent years, though, with 12 straight seasons finishing at .500 or better, including a winning record in 11 of those years under three different head coaches. Memphis ranked 20th in scoring offense last year at 31.4 points per game. Dan Mullen, A former Florida head coach, enters his second season as UNLV's head man, and he had UNLV ranked 15th in scoring last year at 33.8 ppg. The Rebels return leading rusher Jai'Den Thomas, who rushed for 1,036 yards and 12 touchdowns on 7.0 yards per carry. The model projects the Over to hit in 62% of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.