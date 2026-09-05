The bulk of the Week 1 college football slate takes place on Saturday with matchups like Oregon vs. Boise State, Michigan vs. Western Michigan and LSU vs. Clemson. Sports betting apps are offering plenty of sports betting promos as Lane Kiffin makes his LSU debut this weekend after leaving Ole Miss. If you're looking for top sportsbooks for college football betting, you can find several online sports betting options below. Bet on Week 1 college football at FanDuel here and get $350 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet for seven straight days:

LSU is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Week 1 college football odds, with an over/under set at 50.5 points for a 7:30 p.m. ET start from Baton Rouge. LSU, ranked No. 11, is coming off a 7-6 season. Clemson also went 7-6. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 1 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

Where to bet on Week 1 college football

DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365 and Hard Rock Bet all have "bet and get" offers for new users. The DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet. DraftKings then distributes eight $25 bonus bets paid out within 21 days. Users receive two bonus bet tokens every seven days.

The FanDuel promo code involves seven straight days of sports betting to maximize the reward. The newest FanDuel promo code gives new users $50 in bonus bets each day they wager at least $5 for the first seven days, totaling a maximum of $350 in bonus bets.

The Hard Rock Bet bonus code gives new users $100 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet. These bonus bets are paid out over five weeks as five $20 bonus bet tokens.

The bet365 bonus code is straightforward. Bet365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after a first bet of $10 or more, win or lose.

The BetMGM promo code has two offers for new users: up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. The offer varies based on the state the user lives in.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code covers a user's first bet of the day for each of their first 10 days. Each bet is covered up to $100 each day for a maximum return of $1,000 in FanCash. Fanatics also offers a secondary option where users can get $350 in FanCash after betting $20. The FanCash is distributed over seven days.

And the Caesars Sportsbook promo code allows new users to double their winnings on 10 bets after signing up and betting $1 or more with their first bet. Caesars awards users 10 profit boost tokens after the first wager settles.

Betting on Week 1 college football

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Boise State (+24.5) vs. Oregon

Maddux Madsen is set for his third starting season at quarterback for Boise State. His stats weren't as dominant last year, but two seasons ago, Madsen threw for 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions in a 12-2 season that ended in the College Football Playoff. Boise State's only regular-season loss that year came in a 37-34 final to Oregon on the road, showcasing the program's ability to hang with the best in the nation. Boise State returns 13 starters, and the model projects the Broncos to compete with Oregon, with them covering in 54% of simulations. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Clemson (+10.5) vs. Oregon

"Is this the beginning of the end for Dabo Swinney at Clemson?" SportsLine expert Micah Roberts asks. "The fans are calling for his job. They play in the weak ACC and have been one of the slightly better-than-mediocre teams in conference play the last two years. What happened? Wasn't this team just fighting for championships? But I think this year will be different as Swinney brings back several key starters from last year. Christopher Vizzina starts at quarterback after being Cade Klubnik's backup. I think Swinney does something spectacular with his boys in the first game against Lane Kiffin at LSU." Bet on Week 1 college football at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

UNLV (-139) to defeat Hawaii

"I like UNLV to rebound after losing to Memphis in Week 0," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "The Rebels lost starting center Austin Boyd to an injury in the second half. Losing a center during the game is tough because he's responsible for the protection when defenses blitz. Credit to Memphis' coaching staff. Once Boyd left, the Tigers blitzed on almost every down, finishing with six sacks. Now UNLV has an entire week to game plan without Boyd and Hawaii can't hurt the Rebels like Memphis did up front. Look for UNLV to dominate on the ground after Hawaii allowed 173 rushing yards to Stanford. There are also high winds expected Saturday, which could limit Hawaii's Run n' Shoot offense." Bet on college football at bet365 and get $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 bet, win or lose:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.