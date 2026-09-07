The final game of the Week 1 college football schedule takes place tonight with No. 19 SMU vs. Florida State in Florida, creating another opportunity to take advantage of the latest promos on sports betting apps. Florida State opened its season in Week 0 with a 34-17 win over New Mexico State, but this is SMU's season opener. SMU went 9-4 last season, and Florida State finished 5-7.

If you're looking for top sportsbooks for college football betting, you can find several online sports betting options below. Bet on college football at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets after betting $5 for seven days:

SMU is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Week 1 college football odds for this 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The over/under for total points scored in FSU vs. SMU is 53.5.

If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 1 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

Where to bet on Week 1 college football



DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365 and Hard Rock Bet all have "bet and get" offers for new users. The DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 wager. The bonuses are paid out within 21 days via eight $25 bonus bet tokens. Users receive two bonus bet tokens every seven days.

The FanDuel promo code involves seven consecutive days of betting to maximize the reward. The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $50 in bonus bets each day they wager at least $5 for the first seven days (maximum of $350 in bonus bets).

The Hard Rock Bet bonus code gives new users $100 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet. The Hard Rock Bet bonus bets are paid out as $20 bonus bet tokens over five weeks.

The bet365 bonus code is simple and straightforward. Bet365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after a first bet of $10 or more, regardless of whether the bet wins or loses.

The BetMGM promo code has two offers for new users: up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. The offer available to you is based on the state you're in.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code covers a user's first bet of the day for each of their first 10 days. Each bet is covered up to $100 each day for a maximum return of $1,000 in FanCash. Fanatics also offers a secondary option for those interested in a straightforward promotion. Users can opt for a "Bet $20, get $350 in FanCash" promo to receive $350 in FanCash distributed over seven days.

And the Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives new users the ability to double their winnings on 10 bets after signing up and betting $1 or more with their first bet. Caesars awards users 10 profit boost tokens after the first wager settles.

Betting on Week 1 college football

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

SMU (-152) to win

"I could be wrong on the extent of Kevin Jennings' injury, but what I saw from Florida State's defense doesn't warrant the Seminoles being anywhere near a three-point underdog," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "I'm staying away from the spread and taking SMU money line. Florida State's secondary was absolutely torched, and Jennings is one of the most prolific passers in college football when healthy. On the other side, Ashton Daniels fell back into the same bad habits we saw at Stanford and Auburn. He held the ball too long, and the offensive line didn't hold up nearly as well as I expected. Florida State is still a team in decline. SMU is better coached, more talented, and simply the better team" Bet on college football at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

Under 53.5 total points

Florida State went Under this total in its season opener in a 34-17 win over New Mexico State, which also had an over/under of 53.5 points. Florida State returned four players on defense to help that side, but the Seminoles returned only two starters on offense. That was fine against New Mexico State, but No. 19 SMU provides a different challenge. SMU had the 31st-best scoring defense last year, allowing 21.2 points per game, and it returns four starters from that unit. The model projects the Under to hit in 55.8% of simulations. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.