The Week 1 college football schedule continues Friday with an eight-game college football slate, including matchups such as No. 10 Oklahoma vs. UTEP (+40.5), No. 7 Miami vs. Stanford (+24.5) and No. 14 USC vs. Fresno State (+21.5). These matchups showcase high-powered offenses as opportunities to utilize the latest promos on sports betting apps. Miami is starting its third straight transfer portal quarterback, this year adding Darian Mensah, who was second in the nation at Duke in passing yards.

If you're looking for top sportsbooks for college football betting, you can find several online sports betting options below. Bet on Week 1 college football at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets after betting $5 for seven days:

Miami reached the National Championship Game last year and looks to make consecutive College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. To open the season, Miami is favored by 24.5 points in the latest Week 1 college football odds. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET, the same time as USC vs. Fresno State, and the Trojans are 21.5-point home favorites there. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 1 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

Where to bet on Week 1 college football



DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365 and Hard Rock Bet all have "bet and get" offers for new users. The DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 wager. The bonuses are paid out within 21 days via eight $25 bonus bet tokens. Users receive two bonus bet tokens every seven days.

The FanDuel promo code involves seven consecutive days of betting to maximize the reward. The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $50 in bonus bets each day they wager at least $5 for the first seven days (maximum of $350 in bonus bets).

The Hard Rock Bet bonus code gives new users $100 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet. The Hard Rock Bet bonus bets are paid out as $20 bonus bet tokens over five weeks.

The bet365 bonus code is simple and straightforward. Bet365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after a first bet of $10 or more, regardless of whether the bet wins or loses.

The BetMGM promo code has two offers for new users: up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. The offer available to you is based on the state you're in.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code covers a user's first bet of the day for each of their first 10 days. Each bet is covered up to $100 each day for a maximum return of $1,000 in FanCash. Fanatics also offers a secondary option for those interested in a straightforward promotion. Users can opt for a "Bet $20, get $350 in FanCash" promo to receive $350 in FanCash distributed over seven days.

And the Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives new users the ability to double their winnings on 10 bets after signing up and betting $1 or more with their first bet. Caesars awards users 10 profit boost tokens after the first wager settles.

Betting on Week 1 college football

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Texas vs. Texas State: Under 59.5 points

"The Longhorns host the Bobcats one week before one of the biggest games of the season: No. 1 Ohio State at No. 5 Texas on Sept. 12," SportsLine expert Gene Menez said. "With that enormous matchup looming, the Longhorns, who already are dealing with all-America left tackle Trevor Goosby's bone bruise in his left knee, will emphasize two things against Texas State once the outcome of the game is no longer in doubt: 1) getting out of it healthy and 2) getting it over. Texas also has loads of depth on defense, especially on the line and off the edge, so the Bobcats aren't likely to get any cheap garbage-time scores." Bet on Week 1 college football at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

Stanford vs. Miami: Miami -24.5 points

"Miami has shown the ability to reload the last three seasons," Hunt told SportsLine. "This year, the Hurricanes landed arguably the best QB in the country in Darian Mensah. There's an abundance of weapons across the board and expect them to keep the pressure on a Stanford defense all throughout the game." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Clemson vs. LSU: Under 50.5 total points

Clemson and LSU meet in their season opener for the second straight season, and despite both teams' starting quarterbacks that would go on to be drafted last season, the final score was 17-10 LSU. Now with both teams starting new quarterbacks and having offenses filled with transfer portal additions, there may not be initial continuity on the field. Both programs are also historically strong defensively, which led to the Under going 9-4 in LSU games and 8-3-2 in Clemson games last season. They have gone Under this total in two of their three meetings since 2012 and in four of five all-time contests. The model projects the Under to hit 52% of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.