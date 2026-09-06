Sunday's Week 1 college football schedule features a tripleheader showcasing some of the sport's top talent. Heisman Trophy candidates, such as Notre Dame's C.J. Carr and Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, begin their 2026 college football seasons on Sunday in what will be a popular night for taking advantage of the latest promos on sports betting apps. The Fighting Irish will be on a revenge tour all season after missing the College Football Playoff, and that could begin with them looking to make a statement in their opener of Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin from Lambeau Field at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you're looking for top sportsbooks for college football betting, you can find several online sports betting options below. Bet on Week 1 college football at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets after betting $5 for seven days:

Notre Dame lost its first two games last season before ending on a 10-game winning streak. But that wasn't enough to earn a CFP selection. To open the season, Notre Dame is favored by 20.5 points in the latest Week 1 college football odds. Sunday also features Washington State vs. No. 17 Washington (-23.5) and No. 24 Louisville vs. No. 9 Ole Miss (-6.5).

If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 1 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

Where to bet on Week 1 college football



DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365 and Hard Rock Bet all have "bet and get" offers for new users. The DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 wager. The bonuses are paid out within 21 days via eight $25 bonus bet tokens. Users receive two bonus bet tokens every seven days.

The FanDuel promo code involves seven consecutive days of betting to maximize the reward. The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $50 in bonus bets each day they wager at least $5 for the first seven days (maximum of $350 in bonus bets).

The Hard Rock Bet bonus code gives new users $100 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet. The Hard Rock Bet bonus bets are paid out as $20 bonus bet tokens over five weeks.

The bet365 bonus code is simple and straightforward. Bet365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after a first bet of $10 or more, regardless of whether the bet wins or loses.

The BetMGM promo code has two offers for new users: up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. The offer available to you is based on the state you're in.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code covers a user's first bet of the day for each of their first 10 days. Each bet is covered up to $100 each day for a maximum return of $1,000 in FanCash. Fanatics also offers a secondary option for those interested in a straightforward promotion. Users can opt for a "Bet $20, get $350 in FanCash" promo to receive $350 in FanCash distributed over seven days.

And the Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives new users the ability to double their winnings on 10 bets after signing up and betting $1 or more with their first bet. Caesars awards users 10 profit boost tokens after the first wager settles.

Betting on Week 1 college football

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Washington (-23.5) vs. Washington State

"It's a large spread for a rivalry game, but the Washington State roster was gutted over the offseason," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "Jake Rogers left to become the coach at Iowa State, and as is tradition, he took the lion's share of the roster with him. The Coogs backfilled the best they could, but this feels like a talent mismatch." Bet on college football at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

Notre Dame (-20.5) vs. Wisconsin

The Fighting Irish went 10-2 last season for their eighth double-digit win season over the last nine years. Although they lost standout running back Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame returns starting quarterback C.J. Carr, who is among the preseason favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Meanwhile, Wisconsin went 4-8 last season and is 9-15 over its last two seasons. Notre Dame will be looking to make a statement in its opening after being kept out of last year's CFP, and the model projects the Fighting Irish to cover in 54% of simulations. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Louisville (+7) vs. Ole Miss

"Louisville has sustained just one September loss under Jeff Brohm, and that was to a Notre Dame team in 2024 that ended up being a College Football Playoff team," SportsLine expert Zack Cimini said. "2024 was also the first year of the CFP expanding to 12 teams. What we saw was that the field of 12 teams had inflated spreads to lead off the 2025 season. Excluding Texas and Ohio State, which faced each other, eight of the 10 teams did not cover in the first game of the season." Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.