After a wild Week 1 college football slate, get ready to do it all over again with the Week 2 college football schedule that features multiple elite matchups over the weekend, making it the perfect time to take advantage of the latest promos on sports betting apps. Bet on college football at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet:

The main event of the weekend is unquestionably No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Texas on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, but before the Buckeyes and Longhorns kick off, the Week 2 college football schedule includes matchups such as Oklahoma vs. Michigan and Alabama vs. Kentucky and Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday. But first, football fans will be treated to Missouri vs. Kansas on Friday at 8 p.m. ET, with the Tigers favored by 5.5 points in the Border War.

If you're looking for top sportsbooks for college football betting, you can find several online sports betting options below. Bet on college football at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet:

Texas is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Week 2 college football odds. Michigan, which needed the help of a controversial second put back on the clock to defeat Western Michigan last week, plays a significantly tougher team on paper in No. 11 Oklahoma on Saturday at noon ET in Ann Arbor. The Sooners are 5.5-point favorites on the road.

If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 2 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

Where to bet on Week 2 college football



DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365 and Hard Rock Bet all have "bet and get" offers for new users. The DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 wager. The bonuses are paid out within 21 days via eight $25 bonus bet tokens. Users receive two bonus bet tokens every seven days.

The FanDuel promo code involves seven consecutive days of betting to maximize the reward. The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $50 in bonus bets each day they wager at least $5 for the first seven days (maximum of $350 in bonus bets).

The Hard Rock Bet bonus code gives new users $100 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet. The Hard Rock Bet bonus bets are paid out as $20 bonus bet tokens over five weeks.

The bet365 bonus code is simple and straightforward. Bet365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after a first bet of $10 or more, regardless of whether the bet wins or loses.

The BetMGM promo code has two offers for new users: up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. The offer available to you is based on the state you're in.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code covers a user's first bet of the day for each of their first 10 days. Each bet is covered up to $100 each day for a maximum return of $1,000 in FanCash. Fanatics also offers a secondary option for those interested in a straightforward promotion. Users can opt for a "Bet $20, get $350 in FanCash" promo to receive $350 in FanCash distributed over seven days.

And the Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives new users the ability to double their winnings on 10 bets after signing up and betting $1 or more with their first bet. Caesars awards users 10 profit boost tokens after the first wager settles.

Betting on Week 2 college football

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Kansas (+5.5) vs. Missouri

Lance Leipold enters his sixth year as Kansas head coach, and although the Jayhawks are coming off back-to-back losing seasons, they've been significantly more competitive than before Leipold arrived. This is especially the case at home, where Kansas is 8-5 over the last two seasons, and the Jayhawks have home-field advantage on Friday night fo the Border War. Kansas has averaged 5.4 wins per game over the last five years compared to the 1.8 wins in the 10 seasons before Leipold took over. Kansas opened this year with a 51-6 win over Long Island University, and the model projects the Jayhawks to cover in 65% of simulations against a Missouri program they held a 21-6 lead over last season before suffering a road loss. Bet on college football at FanDuel and get up to $350 in bonus bets when you get $5+ over seven days:

Kentucky (+10.5) vs. Alabama

"The Wildcats snagged the No. 11 transfer portal class, and I thought they looked much improved in Week 1 under new coach Will Stein, especially in the trenches," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "I know it was only one game vs. Youngstown State, but QB Kenny Minchey looks like a nice fit in Stein's offense. UK was without both starting corners and played vanilla on defense. At least one is expected back this week, and I think DC Jay Bateman brings more heat, with Alabama's Keelon Russell making his first career road start. I like Kentucky to keep this game within double digits at home." Bet on college football at Fanatics Sportsbook, where new users get 10 (ten) $100 bet matches in FanCash over their first 10 days:

Texas (-115) to defeat Ohio State

"Last year, the Buckeyes managed a 14-7 victory over the Longhorns in a defensive battle," SportsLine expert Josh Nagel said. "Quarterbacks Julian Sayin and Arch Manning each put up modest numbers in their respective big-stage debuts, but Sayin's late TD pass to Carnell Tate was a difference-maker. Now, the scene shifts to Austin for the rematch. While we're cognizant of Ohio State's dominance in recent years, the Longhorns have some advantages. Memorial Stadium is a difficult place to play for any opponent in a primetime showcase affair, and the projected 90-degree heat should work in the Longhorns' favor. What's more, their defense held Heisman candidate Jeremiah Smith to just 43 yards on six catches. We see value on the Longhorns at this pick'em price without having lay points." Bet on college football at bet365, where new users get $365 in bonus bets after their first $10 bet, win or lose:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.