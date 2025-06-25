If you're looking for an opportunity to bolster your MLB winnings, nailing your DraftKings picks and DraftKings bonuses can go a long way. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been dominant in the first half of the MLB season, and the defending World Series champions take on the Rockies in Colorado on Wednesday night. SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor is expecting a high-scoring affair with the Dodgers having plenty of offensive success. Kaylor is picking both the game to go over 11.5 total runs on the alternate line, and the Dodgers to score over 7.5 runs as a team. Both picks are listed at +100 (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds.

DraftKings Sportsbook has an MLB 30% Profit Boost Token that can be used for an MLB parlay, SGP, or SGPx bet on all MLB games on Wednesday. The parlay or SGP must be a minimum of four legs and have odds of +300 or longer to qualify. New users can also take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offering $150 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager. Before locking in any MLB picks or MLB parlays using the DraftKings 30% MLB Profit Boost Token, you'll want to see how Kaylor is using his token and building his MLB parlay card for Wednesday.

Kaylor has been profitable as a handicapper across multiple sports since joining SportsLine, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Here are Kaylor's best bets for the MLB slate on Wednesday.

Dodgers-Rockies alternate run total Over 11.5 (+100)

Yankees moneyline (-218) vs. Reds

Phillies-Astros over 7.5 runs (-105)

Dodgers Over 7.5 team runs (+100)

Combine these picks for a shot at a +714 boosted payout (pre-boosted payout of +549, odds subject to change)

Dodgers-Rockies alternate run total Over 11.5 (+100)

This game will be played at Coors Field, which is probably worth at least one extra run here. These teams combined for 16 runs on Tuesday, and I expect a similar output on Wednesday night. Colorado is slated to start Chase Dollander (2-7, 6.19 ERA), who doesn't match up well with Los Angeles' potent lineup.

Yankees moneyline (-218) vs. Reds

Max Fried is scheduled to start for the Yankees, and that fact alone boosts this pick up in my eyes. I don't love the price here for a straight bet, but this is the type of moneyline play that works great for parlays. I expect the Yankees to snap their two-game slide and end this series with a win.

Phillies-Astros over 7.5 runs (-105)

Anytime Zack Wheeler is on the mound, the under has to be in play. Wheeler is starting for Philadelphia on Wednesday, but I still see this game going over 7.5 total runs. Houston Starter Colton Gordon has been inconsistent in 2025, and the Phillies have a lineup that can easily eclipse this number alone.

Dodgers Over 7.5 team runs (+100)

As mentioned above, this matchup heavily favors the Dodgers. Los Angeles scored nine games on Tuesday, and will be facing Chase Dollander, who has struggled mightily this season, on Wednesday. This is a spot where I expect the Dodgers to push towards and possibly go over 10 runs as a team.

Total Parlay Odds: +549

Boosted Odds: +714

Want more MLB picks for today?

You've seen some of the model's MLB best bets for Wednesday. Now, get run line, total and money-line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's top MLB picks from expert Matt Severance, who's on a sizzling 170-94 roll on his last 264 MLB picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from the expert who's up more than 18 units.

