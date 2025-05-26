The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 4 of their 2025 NHL Eastern Conference Final series on Monday at 8 p.m ET. The Panthers hold a 3-0 series edge and can punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final with a win. Florida, led by Conn Smythe Trophy contenders Sam Bennett and Sergei Bobrovsky, is looking to repeat as Stanley Cup championship in 2025. Florida enters Game 4 as the -184 favorite (risk $184 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Panthers vs. Hurricane odds, while the over/under is 5.5 goals.

SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the NHL odds and just revealed his top picks and NHL player props for Monday. Combining his four picks into an NHL Same Game Parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a boosted payout of +1131 (risk $100 to win $1,131). New users can even take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offering $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager.

To take part in the DraftKings 33% SGP profit boost promotion, users have to opt into the promotion on DraftKings Sportsbook, then build a 3+ leg parlay with minimum total odds of +300 or longer. In addition, check out our best NHL prop bet picks for Panthers vs. Hurricanes on Monday and the Game 4 Hurricanes vs. Panthers picks from SportsLine's model.

Kaylor has been profitable as a handicapper across multiple sports since joining SportsLine, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his online sports betting picks.

Now, here are Kaylor's four picks in his NHL SGP for Panthers vs. Hurricanes on Monday:

Florida Panthers money line (-185)

Sam Bennett 3+ shots on goal (-150)

Sam Bennett anytime goalscorer (+210)

Andrei Svechnikov 3+ shots on goal (+110)

The was never a good matchup for the Hurricanes, and the Panthers are the defending Stanley Cup champions for a reason. The Panthers are playing outstanding hockey in both zones, and Sergei Bobrovsky gives them an edge in net. Florida was my pick to come out of the Eastern Conference when the NHL Playoffs opened, and I expect the Panthers to close the series out and punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final on Monday.

Bennett tallied three shots on goal in Game 3, and has 10 shots on goal for the series. The 28-year-old center leads the Panthers in both points and shots on goal during the postseason. This is a spot where I expect Bennett to be aggressive in trying to close out the series.

Bennett recorded one assists and no goals in Game 3, but he scored two goals in Game 2 and one goal in Game 1. The Panthers are balanced and deep, so I expect there to be ample opportunity for multiple players to score. When it comes down to it, Bennett has been the team's top offensive player during the postseason, and I expect him to excel in Game 4.

The Hurricanes will be in desperation mode in Game 4, so I expect to see them have a little extra aggressiveness in the offensive zone on Monday. Svechnikov leads Carolina with eight goals and 36 shots on goal during the postseason. Bobrovsky is arguably the top goalie still playing, and his ability will open the door for more shot attempts for Svechnikov and the rest of the Hurricanes.

