The 2025 MLB season is in full swing, with several teams starting to separate themselves from the pack in the early Major League Baseball standings. The National League West is shaping up to be the most competitive division in the league, with four teams -- the San Diego Pares, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Arizona Diamondbacks -- all near the top of the MLB standings. While those four teams have excelled in the early season, the Colorado Rockies have been polar opposites and are on pace to win 30 games the entire season. On Tuesday, all 30 MLB teams will be in action, and DraftKings Sportsbook has offered users a potentially lucrative way to get in on the action.

DraftKings Sportsbook has a Parlay, SGP, or SGPx Profit Boost Token that can be used for a MLB parlay, SGP, or SGPx bet on all MLB games on Tuesday. The percentage varies by user. The parlay or SGP must be a minimum of four legs and have odds of +300 or longer to qualify. Before locking in any MLB picks or MLB parlays using the DraftKings Sportsbook MLB Profit Boost Token, you'll want to see how SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor is using his token and building his MLB parlay card for Tuesday.

Kaylor has been profitable as a handicapper across multiple sports since joining SportsLine, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. Now, here are the Kaylor's five picks in his MLB parlay on Tuesday:

Rockies vs. Royals over 8 runs (-115)

Kris Bubic will be on the mound for Kansas City, and while he has been outstanding so far this season, his counterpart for Colorado has had some issues. Ryan Feltner is slated to start for the Rockies, and he enters with an ERA of 4.82 and a WHIP of 1.61. The Rockies have been below average in every aspect of the game this season, and this is the type of matchup where Kansas City could push for the over by themselves.

Yankees vs. Rays over 8.5 runs (-115)

The Yankees lead MLB in total team home runs with 40, and Aaron Judge looks primed to win another MVP award. Defensively, New York has had some issues, and neither starting pitcher in this matchup (Will Warren for New York and Tanner Bibee for Cleveland) has been strong early in the season. This matchup has the potential to finish well into the teens in total runs scored.

Mets money line (+114) vs. Phillies

This early season rivalry matchup could be a preview of a possible postseason matchup in October. I'm sticking with the hot hand here, especially at this price. The Mets are rolling and have won five straight games -- including a 5-4 win over the Phillies on Monday. I give Philadelphia a slight edge in starting pitching, but New York has the best record in baseball for a reason.

Dodgers money line (-122) vs. Cubs

The Dodgers look like a team that is set up nicely to defend their World Series title. This pitching matchup could result in a low-scoring game, but with Los Angeles' lineup, I am backing the reigning champions here. I like the Dodgers to win a tight, low-scoring game on Tuesday.

Rangers (+1.5) vs. Athletics (-180)

This is the final game of the night on Tuesday, and I expect it to be low-scoring, pitching duel. Oakland starter Osvaldo Bido has been excellent this season, going 2-1 with a 2.61 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in four starts. Texas starter Patrick Corbin is a proven veteran and has also been sharp in 2025 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in two starts. This is a game I could see the Rangers winning outright, but I'm taking the safer play and backing Texas on the run line.

Total Parlay Odds: +2017

Boosted Odds: +2683 (at 33%, percentages vary by user)

Responsible Gaming with DraftKings

Bettors should always adhere to responsible gaming and understand their limits. There are plenty of tools and resources available at DraftKings, including betting activity alerts, deposit limits, timeouts and self-exclusion.

There are also nationwide resources available, including The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and calling 1-800-GAMBLER.

