The popularity of sports betting continues to skyrocket as additional states legalize it. Whether someone has been betting for years or is just getting started, everyone is trying to find sports betting tips. While some people view online sports betting as a chance to get rich quick, a veteran sports bettor knows it is all about finding value across a long-term sample size.

Five ways to become a profitable sports bettor in 2026



Maximize sign-up bonuses and sportsbook promos

Practice smart bankroll management

Shop around for the best line

Find a niche and specialize

Follow proven data like computer models and experts

The best time to rapidly grow your bankroll is at the very beginning of your sports betting journey, as sportsbooks offer enticing promo codes to new customers. Most states have a plethora of betting apps to choose from, but you should not just stick to one option. If you have only been using one or two sportsbooks, check out the other legal options in your state. Use every book at your disposal to maximize sign-up bonuses and exponentially grow your bankroll. For example, Fanatics Sportsbook is currently offering new users up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first 10 days after signing up:

While growing your bankroll might be the first thing on your mind, it is even more important to manage your bankroll. Once you decide on a responsible bankroll size, establish units (1-5%) to use on every wager. Staying within your unit restrictions will help minimize the potential of losing your entire bankroll quickly. Every sharp bettor practices some form of bankroll management.

Finding the best available price for every bet is an easy way to make incremental bankroll gains. With so many sportsbooks available in most states, it has never been easier to compare lines and take advantage of the best price. While the difference between -110 and -120 might not seem like much, it adds up significantly over time. You can use the SportsLine sports betting calculator to see just how much more money you can win at different prices. FanDuel Sportsbook is known for having some of the best prices in the market, and right now you can get $100 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet at FanDuel:

Spreading yourself thin by betting on too many different sports can lead to negative results, so finding what you are good at and sticking to it can be beneficial. Having knowledge about a certain sport or market potentially gives you an edge, while trying to bet on every game in every sport is likely a mistake. Once you get a feel for how the markets move and when to time your bets, you will be on track to becoming a more profitable bettor. Until then, it is critical to use sign-up bonuses like the one at BetMGM, which offers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

One way to start growing profits in multiple sports is to follow someone who is an expert. SportsLine has a team of experts covering every major sport, along with its proven computer model that has been profitable for years. For instance, the model has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the last eight-plus seasons. SportsLine's team of experts cover all sports and are available to chat with in SportsLine's exclusive Discord, which is available only for members.

