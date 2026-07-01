How, where to bet on 2026 World Cup: Best betting apps, almost $6,000 sportsbook promos for USA vs. Bosnia

The United States will be in action on Wednesday night as the Americans take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The USA only needed two matches to win Group D, so they had the benefit of resting key players while Bosnia and Herzegovina had to fight to scratch out a win over Qatar to advance as the third-place team in Group B. The latest 2026 World Cup odds now list USA as -650 favorites to advance, while Bosnia and Herzegovina are +430 underdogs to make the Round of 16. The U.S. are -280 money line favorites against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. There are up to $6,000 in bonuses available for new users at top online sports betting sites for the 2026 World Cup. So be sure to check out this World Cup betting guide if you're wondering how to bet on the World Cup.Bet $5, Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens at FanDuel here:

If you're trying to decide how and where to bet on the 2026 World Cup, our online sports betting guide can give you all the information you need. Continue reading to find the top sportsbook promos at the best betting apps for the newly expanded World Cup. There are also details about how to claim each offer and where to bet on soccer below.

How to place a bet on the 2026 World Cup

Review the sign-up bonuses to find your favorite sportsbooks Deposit funds and use the promo code, if applicable Review the latest odds and identify your top picks Add wagers to your bet slip and submit them

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't require a code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement and be in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or simply click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

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DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

You will receive your bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

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Fanatics Sportsbook: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 allows new users to earn 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. Users receive up to $100 back in FanCash if your bet loses for each of the first 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email and birth date When prompted, use promo code CBSFAN26 Enable geolocation services on your mobile phone Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit $10+ and claim the promotion Place a wager of up to $100, and receive your stake back in FanCash if it loses Repeat for 10 days for a maximum of $1,000 in FanCash

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BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Simply click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to access your location. Deposit at least $10. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

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Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 10 wagers.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get 10 100% profit boosts.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $150 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $150 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins

Sports fans looking to get bonus bets can use the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5+ wins. There's no specific code required to claim the offer but you must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet operates.

Click here to go to Hard Rock Bet. Register your account by entering all required information, such as name and payment details. Make a $5+ bet on any market with odds of -500 or longer. If your bet wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets in the form of six $25 bonus bet slips. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and they expire seven days after they are issued.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.